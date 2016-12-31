Name Description

Xuguang Tan Mr. Tan Xuguang has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. since 2009. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in four other companies including Weichai Holdings Group. He used to be Chairman of the Board and General Manager in Shandong Weichai Import & Export Co., Ltd and Chairman of the Board in two other companies. He obtained a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Tianjin University, China, and holds a Ph.D.

Shaojun Sun Mr. Sun Shaojun has been serving as Executive President and Director in Weichai Power Co., Ltd since 2009. He is also serving as Director in Weichai Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd. and another company. He used to be Head of Technology Center and Chief Engineer in Weichai Plant, Director in Torch Automobile Group Co., Ltd. He holds a Master's degree in Engineering and obtained a Ph.D. in Engineering.

Xinyu Xu Mr. Xu Xinyu has been serving as Executive President and Director in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. He is also serving as Director of Weichai Holding Group Co.Ltd. He used to be Deputy General Manager in Shandong Weichai Import & Export Co., Ltd., Deputy Factory Head and Executive Deputy Factory Head in Weichai Plant, Director in Torch Automobile Group Co., Ltd. and Chairman of the Board in a Weifang-based investment company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Science and a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Quan Zhang Mr. Zhang Quan has been serving as Executive President and Director in Weichai Power Co., Ltd since 2009. He is also serving as Director in Weichai Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd. and another company. He used to be Head-Quality, Head-Manufacture, Head-Marketing, Assistant Factory Head and Deputy Factory Head in Weichai Plant. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering and a Master of Business Administration.

Kuntang Kuang Mr. Kuang Kuntang has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. since March 21, 2013. He is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Lixin Dai Mr. Dai Lixin has been serving as Vice President, Secretary of the Board in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. since July 1, 2015. He is also serving as Head-Securities in the Company. He used to be Deputy Head-Asset Operation in Weichai Plant.

Yingdong Ding Mr. Ding Yingdong has been serving as Vice President of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. since July 21, 2011. He was Head of Human Resources and Business Administration in the Company. He holds Bachelor of Engineering.

Gang Feng Mr. Feng Gang has been serving as Vice President in Weichai Power Co., Ltd since 2009. He used to be Deputy General Manager and Non-Executive Director in the Company. He used to serve as Manager-Technology Service, Assistant General Manager, Executive Deputy General Manager of Sales Branch, Executive Deputy Head-Marketing Management in Weichai Plant. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering.

Shaohua Li Mr. Li Shaohua has been Vice President in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. since July 21, 2011. He was Deputy General Manager-Sales and Marketing Branch, Director-Applied Engineering and Assistant President in the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering.

Bingbing Ren Ms. Ren Bingbing has been serving as Vice President in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. since July 21, 2011. She was Deputy General Manager-Purchase Management and Assistant President in the Company. She holds a Master's degree in Economics.

Dehui Tong Mr. Tong Dehui has been serving as Vice President and Head of Technology Center in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. since July 31, 2007. He was Deputy General Manager in the Company. He also used to be Deputy Chief Engineer and Head of Technology Centre in Weichai Plant. He holds a Ph.D. in Engineering.

Chongyi Zhou Mr. Zhou Chongyi has been serving as Vice President in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. since July 31, 2007. He is also serving as Deputy General Manager in another company. He was Deputy Chief Engineer in Shanghai Huizhong Automotive Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Deputy Chief Engineer and Deputy Head of Technical Center in China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Corp. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration.

Kui Jiang Mr. Jiang Kui has been serving as Director of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. He is also General Manager and Director of Shandong Heavy Industry Group Company Limited, Vice Chairman of the Board of a holding company, Chairman of the Board of STRONG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO.,LTD., as well as Director of Shantui Construction Machinery Co.,Ltd. He was Deputy General Manager, Chief Head and Deputy Chief Head of Manufacture Division, as well as Executive Deputy General Manager in other companies. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

Yuepu Wang Mr. Wang Yuepu has been serving as Director in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. since June 30, 2014. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in another Weifang-based investment company and Director in another company. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

Yi Lu Mr. Lu Yi is serving as Independent Director of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. He used to be President in a communication company and Independent Director in Ban Leong Technologies Limited and International Press Softcom Limited. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from University of Singapore.