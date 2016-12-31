Edition:
Weichai Power Co Ltd (2338.HK)

2338.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.73HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
HK$8.75
Open
HK$8.84
Day's High
HK$8.89
Day's Low
HK$8.64
Volume
11,656,300
Avg. Vol
14,446,303
52-wk High
HK$9.50
52-wk Low
HK$5.47

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Xuguang Tan

55 2009 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Shaojun Sun

51 2009 Executive President, Director

Xinyu Xu

53 2009 Executive President, Director

Quan Zhang

53 2009 Executive President, Director

Kuntang Kuang

50 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary

Lixin Dai

49 2015 Vice President, Secretary of the Board

Yingdong Ding

48 2011 Vice President

Gang Feng

52 2009 Vice President

Haoran Hu

61 2015 Vice President

Shaohua Li

51 2011 Vice President

Bingbing Ren

51 2011 Vice President

Dehui Tong

52 2007 Vice President

Jiyuan Zhang

52 2015 Vice President

Chongyi Zhou

52 2007 Vice President

Kui Jiang

53 Director

Gordon Riske

60 2013 Director

Yuepu Wang

54 2014 Director

Yi Lu

52 Independent Director

Xiangdong Ning

51 2014 Independent Director

Gongyong Wang

44 2015 Independent Director

Zhenhua Zhang

74 Independent Director

Zhong Zhang

48 2014 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Xuguang Tan

Mr. Tan Xuguang has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. since 2009. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in four other companies including Weichai Holdings Group. He used to be Chairman of the Board and General Manager in Shandong Weichai Import & Export Co., Ltd and Chairman of the Board in two other companies. He obtained a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Tianjin University, China, and holds a Ph.D.

Shaojun Sun

Mr. Sun Shaojun has been serving as Executive President and Director in Weichai Power Co., Ltd since 2009. He is also serving as Director in Weichai Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd. and another company. He used to be Head of Technology Center and Chief Engineer in Weichai Plant, Director in Torch Automobile Group Co., Ltd. He holds a Master's degree in Engineering and obtained a Ph.D. in Engineering.

Xinyu Xu

Mr. Xu Xinyu has been serving as Executive President and Director in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. He is also serving as Director of Weichai Holding Group Co.Ltd. He used to be Deputy General Manager in Shandong Weichai Import & Export Co., Ltd., Deputy Factory Head and Executive Deputy Factory Head in Weichai Plant, Director in Torch Automobile Group Co., Ltd. and Chairman of the Board in a Weifang-based investment company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Science and a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Quan Zhang

Mr. Zhang Quan has been serving as Executive President and Director in Weichai Power Co., Ltd since 2009. He is also serving as Director in Weichai Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd. and another company. He used to be Head-Quality, Head-Manufacture, Head-Marketing, Assistant Factory Head and Deputy Factory Head in Weichai Plant. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering and a Master of Business Administration.

Kuntang Kuang

Mr. Kuang Kuntang has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. since March 21, 2013. He is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Lixin Dai

Mr. Dai Lixin has been serving as Vice President, Secretary of the Board in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. since July 1, 2015. He is also serving as Head-Securities in the Company. He used to be Deputy Head-Asset Operation in Weichai Plant.

Yingdong Ding

Mr. Ding Yingdong has been serving as Vice President of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. since July 21, 2011. He was Head of Human Resources and Business Administration in the Company. He holds Bachelor of Engineering.

Gang Feng

Mr. Feng Gang has been serving as Vice President in Weichai Power Co., Ltd since 2009. He used to be Deputy General Manager and Non-Executive Director in the Company. He used to serve as Manager-Technology Service, Assistant General Manager, Executive Deputy General Manager of Sales Branch, Executive Deputy Head-Marketing Management in Weichai Plant. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering.

Haoran Hu

Shaohua Li

Mr. Li Shaohua has been Vice President in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. since July 21, 2011. He was Deputy General Manager-Sales and Marketing Branch, Director-Applied Engineering and Assistant President in the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering.

Bingbing Ren

Ms. Ren Bingbing has been serving as Vice President in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. since July 21, 2011. She was Deputy General Manager-Purchase Management and Assistant President in the Company. She holds a Master's degree in Economics.

Dehui Tong

Mr. Tong Dehui has been serving as Vice President and Head of Technology Center in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. since July 31, 2007. He was Deputy General Manager in the Company. He also used to be Deputy Chief Engineer and Head of Technology Centre in Weichai Plant. He holds a Ph.D. in Engineering.

Jiyuan Zhang

Chongyi Zhou

Mr. Zhou Chongyi has been serving as Vice President in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. since July 31, 2007. He is also serving as Deputy General Manager in another company. He was Deputy Chief Engineer in Shanghai Huizhong Automotive Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Deputy Chief Engineer and Deputy Head of Technical Center in China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Corp. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration.

Kui Jiang

Mr. Jiang Kui has been serving as Director of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. He is also General Manager and Director of Shandong Heavy Industry Group Company Limited, Vice Chairman of the Board of a holding company, Chairman of the Board of STRONG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO.,LTD., as well as Director of Shantui Construction Machinery Co.,Ltd. He was Deputy General Manager, Chief Head and Deputy Chief Head of Manufacture Division, as well as Executive Deputy General Manager in other companies. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

Gordon Riske

Yuepu Wang

Mr. Wang Yuepu has been serving as Director in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. since June 30, 2014. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in another Weifang-based investment company and Director in another company. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

Yi Lu

Mr. Lu Yi is serving as Independent Director of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. He used to be President in a communication company and Independent Director in Ban Leong Technologies Limited and International Press Softcom Limited. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from University of Singapore.

Xiangdong Ning

Gongyong Wang

Zhenhua Zhang

Mr. Zhang Zhenhua is serving as Independent Director of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. He was Chief Engineer, Deputy Chief Engineer and Chinese General Manager in three other companies, respectively. He is a professor in Tongji University, China. He holds a Bachelor's degree from Tsinghua University, China.

Zhong Zhang

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Xuguang Tan

1,500,000

Shaojun Sun

1,648,300

Xinyu Xu

2,021,800

Quan Zhang

1,617,000

Kuntang Kuang

1,706,300

Lixin Dai

1,136,100

Yingdong Ding

1,272,900

Gang Feng

1,336,600

Haoran Hu

1,163,600

Shaohua Li

1,290,300

Bingbing Ren

1,285,300

Dehui Tong

1,371,100

Jiyuan Zhang

1,085,400

Chongyi Zhou

1,345,300

Kui Jiang

100,000

Gordon Riske

100,000

Yuepu Wang

100,000

Yi Lu

180,000

Xiangdong Ning

120,000

Gongyong Wang

120,000

Zhenhua Zhang

120,000

Zhong Zhang

120,000
As Of  31 Dec 2016

