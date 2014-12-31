Name Description

Tung Ling Fok Mr. Fok Tung Ling is Executive Chairman of the Board of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. He is one of the founders of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (the “Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the “Group”). He is the chairman of the board of directors (the “Board”) and the authorized representative of the Company. He also holds various positions in the subsidiaries of the Company, including acting as legal representative and director in certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Fok is primarily responsible for leading the Board in determining the directions of the Group’s overall strategies and business development. From 1982 to 1987, Mr. Fok worked as a technical engineer in the Microwave Telecommunications Main Station of the Guangdong Bureau of Post and Telecommunications. In 1986, he graduated from Beijing Institute of Posts and Telecommunications (currently known as Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, majoring in microwave communications. Prior to 1991, Mr. Fok worked as a marketing executive in China Electronics Import-Export Corporation, South China Branch which was engaged in the import and export of electronic products. From 1991 to 1997, he was engaged in the trading of telecommunications and electronic equipment and components before co-founding the Group in 1997. Mr. Fok has over 33 years of experience in wireless communications. He is the sole director and shareholder of Prime Choice Investments Limited, which is a controlling shareholder of the Company.

Yue Jun Zhang Mr. Zhang Yue Jun is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, President of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. He also holds various positions in the subsidiaries of the Company, including acting as legal representative and director in certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Zhang is responsible for the Group’s overall operation, management, business development, research and development of new technologies and products and supply chain system. Mr. Zhang graduated from South China Institute of Technology (currently known as South China University of Technology ) in 1982 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in wireless engineering. From 1982 to 1990, Mr. Zhang worked as a microwave telecommunications engineer in Nanjing and from 1990 to 1997, he was the deputy chief engineer of a joint venture company in Shenzhen and was mainly responsible for wireless telecommunications projects. Mr. Zhang has over 32 years of experience in wireless communications and he co-founded the Group in 1997. He is the sole director and shareholder of Wise Logic Investments Limited, which is a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Fei Fu Chang Mr. Chang Fei Fu serves as Group Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Chang has obtained a bachelor degree in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan and a master degree in engineering economic systems from Stanford University. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Chang has worked in The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (Hong Kong and Tokyo), Rockhampton Management (Tokyo), Barclays Capital (Hong Kong), and has over 19 years of experience in corporate finance, financial analysis, research, capital markets and asset management. Mr. Chang joined China Mobile Games and Entertainment Group Limited (“CMGE”) in 2011 as an executive director and chief financial officer and led the company to its listing on the NASDAQ in September 2012 as well as conducted a series of equity fund raisings before and after the initial public offering. Mr. Chang left CMGE in August 2015 when the company completed its privatisation. Mr. Chang then joined ule.com, an e-commerce platform jointly launched by TOM Group Limited and China Post, as a senior vice president in finance in September 2015.

Guo Bao Zheng Mr. Zheng Guo Bao is a Chief Executive Officer - WaveLab Holdings Limited, Executive Director of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. He also holds various positions in the subsidiaries of the Company, including acting as legal representative and director in certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Zheng is primarily responsible for the strategic development of the digital microwave systems products. He graduated from the University of Science and Technology of China and obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering. From 2000 to 2002, Mr. Zheng served as chief engineer in Filtronic Sigtek, Inc., Maryland USA. Before joining Filtronic Sigtek Inc., he worked as an engineering manager in wireless communications division of L3 Communications (former EER Systems, Inc.), Virginia USA. Mr. Zheng is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. He has over 28 years of experience in RF/microwave/millimeter-wave technology and wireless communications and specialized in the field of research and development. Mr. Zheng joined the Group in 2003.

Yuan Jian Zhang Mr. Zhang Yuan Jian is Senior Vice President, Director of the Central Research Institute, Executive Director of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited since February 10, 2012. Mr. Zhang is in charge of the technical research of the Central Research Institute of the Group and the development initiative of new product lines. He also holds various positions in the subsidiaries of the Company, including acting as legal representative and director in certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Zhang graduated from the University of Science and Technology of China and the Electronic Engineering Research Center of Nanjing (currently known as the Nanjing Institute of Electronic Technology ) and obtained a master’s degree in microwave technology in 1984. He has over 31 years of experience in the technical research on wireless communications, product development and relevant management. Mr. Zhang joined the Group in 2004.

Bin Long Bu Mr. Bu Bin Long is a Vice President and General Manager - Antennas and Subsystems Business Unit of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. Mr. Bu is responsible for the technology planning and product research & development, market strategy and product marketing, production operations and management of the Group’s mobile communications base stations and antenna product lines of subsystems. Mr. Bu graduated in 1985 from Northwest Institute of Telecommunications Engineering (currently known as Xidian University) and obtained a master’s degree in electronic magnetic field and microwave technology. Mr. Bu has over 29 years of technical research experience in the domain of satellite antennas and mobile communications antennas. He joined the Group in 2003.

Feng Du Mr. Du Feng is Vice President, General Manager - Marketing Center of the company. He is a national wireless engineer, and was a cadre at deputy regiment commander level before demobilization with rank of lieutenant-colonel. Mr. Du is responsible for the operation and management of the Group’s product sales platform in the PRC. Mr. Du has 18 years of experience in army administration and technical management, and 14 years of experience in market operation and branch office operational management in communications industries. He joined the Group in 2004.

Tie Long Wu Mr. Wu Tie Long is Vice President, General Manager - Global Service Business Unit of the company. Mr. Wu is responsible for the construction, market operation and management of the Group’s service business platform. He graduated from the Nanjing Institute of Communication Engineering in 1985 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in communication engineering. He is an associate professor. Mr. Wu has over 11 years of experience in the operation and management in the market of communications. He joined the Group in 2003.

Yu Wen Li Ms. Li Yu Wen is a Vice President, Controller - Treasury Management Center of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. Ms. Li is responsible for the business operation and management of the Group’s process and IT management center, and the daily management of the treasury management center. She graduated from the Yunnan University in 1992 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in physics. She also obtained an EMBA degree from Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in 2006. Ms. Li has over 22 years of experience in the markets of communication, operation and project management. Ms. Li served in the GMCC in engineering construction of wireless communications solution projects for many years. She joined the Group in 1997.

Sui Yang Chen Mr. Chen Sui Yang is a Vice President of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. Mr. Chen is mainly responsible for the operational management of the procurement center and public products delivery center of the Group. He graduated from the Northwest Institute of Telecommunications Engineering (currently known as Xidian University ) and obtained a bachelor’s degree in antenna technology in 1985. He has also obtained an EMBA degree in China Europe International Business School (CEIBS). Mr. Chen has over 29 years of experience in technology research of wireless communications. He joined the Group in 1998.

Wen Qiang Lai Mr. Lai Wen Qiang is Vice President - Group’s Central Research institute of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. Mr. Lai is responsible for the technical research and product development of wireless access products at the central research institute. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications science and technology in 2000 and a master’s degree in communications and information system in 2003 from Peking University. Mr. Lai has many years of experience in technical research and development in the wireless communications area. He joined the Group in 2005.

Rui Bo Luo Mr. Luo Rui Bo is a Vice President of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. Mr. Luo is responsible for the Group’s human resource management. He graduated from Kunming University of Science and Technology in 1998 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering, and obtained an EMBA degree in Sun Yat- Sen University in 2009. Mr. Luo has over 17 years of experience in human resource management and operational management of large enterprises. He joined the Group in 2005.

Johan Westfalk Mr. Johan Patrik Westfalk is a Managing Director, Caribbean & Latin America of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. Mr. Westfalk is responsible for all operations throughout the Latin American countries, including Brazil, Mexico as well as the Caribbean Islands. He holds a master of science degree in engineering physics from Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden, specializing in electromagnetic fields and microwave antenna design and has also completed finance and accounting education at the Business School of São Paulo, Brazil. Mr. Westfalk has over 19 years of experience in the telecommunication industry and over 15 years of experience in making business in the Latin American markets. He joined the Group in 2006.

Ping Chang Mr. Augustin Ping Chang is General Manager - International Branch, North America of the Group of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. Mr. Chang is responsible for the business development & R&D activities for high power amplifier in US & Canada. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chang was director of engineering at REMEC Inc. He also held various engineering management positions at Spectrian Inc. & Watkins-Johnson Company. Mr. Chang holds a master of science degree in electrical engineering from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Carnegie-Mellon University. Mr. Chang has more than 29 years of experience in RF/microwave amplifier development, from ultra-broadband MMIC amplifier to high power linearized power amplifier for cellular base station. Mr. Chang has co-authored numerous papers in the fields of GaAs FET amplifiers, and holds a patent on high linearity multi-carrier RF amplifier. He joined the Group in 2005.

Jun Chen Mr. Chen Jun is General Manager - Group’s Wireless Enhancement Products Division of the company. Mr. Chen is responsible for the market operations as well as research & development and operations management of wireless enhancement products of the Group. Mr. Chen has 14 years of experience in the operation and management in the market of communications. He joined the Group in 2008.

Liang Chen Mr. Chen Liang is a General Manager - Procurement Center, Director of Procurement Certification Center of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. Mr. Chen is responsible for the daily management of the Group’s procurement center. He graduated from Shanghai University in 1998, majoring in communications and information engineering, and obtained an EMBA degree in Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications in 2014. Mr. Chen has 17 years of experience in the technical research, product development and corporate management in the wireless communications area. He joined the Group in 1998.

Shi Qun Deng Mr. Deng Shi Qun General Manager - Group’s Wireless Access Business Unit of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. Mr. Deng is responsible for the market operations as well as research & development and operations management of wireless access products. Mr. Deng graduated in 2007 from South China University of Technology and obtained a master’s degree in circuits and systems. Mr. Deng has many years of technical research experience in the domain of wireless communications technology and computer networking technology. He joined the Group in 2005.

Shuan Long Pan Mr. Pan Shuan Long is Deputy General Manager - Group’s Wireless Enhancement Products Business Unit of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. Mr. Pan is responsible for the research and development and technology management of the Power Amplifiers and related products with respect to active products. Mr. Pan obtained his bachelor’s degree in automated controls from Lanzhou Railway University (currently known as Lanzhou Jiaotong University) in 1985. Mr. Pan has 27 years of experience in technology research and development in the mobile communications sector. Mr. Pan joined the Group in 2002.

Ka Ye Ms. Ye Ka (Carol) is Deputy General Manager - Group’s Antenna and Subsystem Business Unit of the company. Ms. Ye is responsible for product marketing including market strategy and development, products management and business development for the Group’s international operations. She graduated from National University of Singapore with the master degree of Electronic Engineering, and specialized in Microwave and Antenna design. Ms. Ye has more than 19 years of working experiences in product management, business development and network planning in Telecommunication industry. She joined the group in 2005.

Pui Sang Yeung Mr. Yeung Pui Sang (Simon) is an Executive Director, President - Comba Telecom Systems International Limited of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. He also acts as directors of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Yeung was the vice president of strategy & business development and a founding employee of LGC Wireless, Inc. (“LGC”) based in the Silicon Valley, USA which was successfully acquired by ADC Telecommunications, Inc. and subsequently acquired by TE Connectivity, Ltd.. He also held various positions at LGC including the general manager of a business unit, director of technical marketing, general manager of Asia Pacific Region and principal engineer. Mr. Yeung holds a master of science degree in engineering from University of California at Berkeley and a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University, the USA. He has over 19 years of experience in the telecom industry. Mr. Yeung joined the Group in 2004.

Ying Jie Di Mr. Di Ying Jie, Ph.D., is a Technical Expert - Microwave RF Passive Accessories, Senior Research Supervisor of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. Mr. Di is responsible for the Group’s research and product development works concerning microwave RF passive accessories. He graduated from Xidian University, majoring in electronic magnetic field and microwave technology and obtained his doctorate degree in engineering. He was subsequently engaged in the post-doctorate research work with the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom. Mr. Di has been engaged in design and research of microwave RF accessories for many years. Mr. Di also has wide experience in product development of microwave RF passive accessories. He joined the Group in 2004.

Brian Donohue Mr. Brian Donohue is a Vice President of Comba Telecom Systems International Limited of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. Mr. Donohue is also business development & general manager of the Group’s international branch in Europe. Mr. Donohue is responsible for business development and operations throughout Europe, Russia and CIS countries, as well as the business operations of international OEM sales. Mr. Donohue has over 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry with more than 20 years of combined international business experience in Latin America, Europe and Asia. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Donohue was senior managing director of CommScope based in Beijing, China where he lived for 10 years. He completed his undergraduate studies at Collin County College and attended University of Phoenix where he continued his graduate-level course work in business management. He was a member of MIMA (Midwest Industrial Management Association) where he holds a certificate in professional training and coaching. He joined the Group in 2010.

Choi Lin Ip Ms. Ip Choi Lin is a Deputy Director - Group Human Resource of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. Ms. Ip is responsible for the overall human resources for the Group’s headquarters in Hong Kong; in charge of the overall human resources for the global businesses of the Group’s international operations and also for the R&D center in USA under the Group’s central research institute. She holds a bachelor of business administration degree from Newport University (currently known as Janus University), USA and a master of business administration degree from University of Management & Technology, USA. Ms. Ip has over 21 years of experience in the HR development and management. She joined the Group in 2010.

Xue Feng Li Mr. Li Xue Feng is Director - Group Internal Audit of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. Mr. Li is responsible for the group internal audit. He is a member of China Institute of Internal Audit. He is an individual member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Certified Internal Auditor. He graduated from Northeast Forestry University with a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1997, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in accounting, and obtained a MBA degree from Royal Roads University through further education. Mr. Li has over 18 years of experience in finance and internal audit from domestic and international companies. He joined the Group in 2010.

Jing Ma Ms. Ma Jing is the Director - Product Marketing of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. Ms. Ma is responsible for overseeing the strategies and development of the new solutions and product marketing. She graduated from Tsinghua University with a master degree in Information & Communications Engineering in 2007 and a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering & Automation in 2004. Ms. Ma has wide experience in product management, technical marketing and business development. She joined the Group in 2007.

Hui Wang Mr. Wang Hui is Director - Antenna Products Delivery Center of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. Mr. Wang is responsible for the production operations and management of the antenna product lines of the Group. He completed the undergraduate studies in Chongqing University in 1984. Mr. Wang has 31 years of experience in the technology and production management in mechanical and communications industries. He joined the Group in 2010.

Liang Wang Mr. Wang Liang is Deputy Director - the Group’s Process and IT Management Division of the company. Mr. Wang is responsible for building and optimizing the Group’s process system and process management mechanism, as well as the Group’s IT information construction and management. He completed the undergraduate studies in Central South University in 2005, majoring in information management and information system. Mr. Wang has 10 years of experience in the process optimization and construction and management of information system. He joined the Group in 2008.

Siu Fan Wong Ms. Wong Siu Fan, CPA, is a Deputy Financial Controller - Group Finance of the Group of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. Ms. Wong is responsible for the group financial reporting, financial management and company secretarial duties of the Group. She holds a master of science degree in financial management from the University of London and a bachelor of arts degree in accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Ms. Wong is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, an associate of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and an associate of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. She has over 20 years of experience in auditing, accounting, corporate finance and company secretarial in the international accounting firm and listed companies. She joined the Group in 2004.

Chuan Min Xu Mr. Xu Chuan Min is Director - Public Products Delivery Center of the company. Mr. Xu is responsible for the production management of the Group’s wireless enhancement, wireless access related products and the introduction of new products. He completed the higher diploma studies in Shandong University in 2002, completed the undergraduate studies in Shandong University in 2008, graduated from Huazhong University of Science and Technology with MBA in 2013 and obtained an EMBA degree. Mr. Xu has 12 years of experience in the production, operation and management in communications industries. He joined the Group in 2002.

Jian Feng Zhang Mr. Zhang Jian Feng is Deputy Director - Accounting Management Center (PRC) of the company. Mr. Zhang is responsible for the accounting work of the Group’s branches in the PRC. He completed the undergraduate studies in Central South University in 1999 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in management. Mr. Zhang has 16 years of experience in accounting and financial management in communications industries. He joined the Group in 2005.

Jin Yu Zhang Mr. Zhang Jin Yu (Charles) is Deputy Financial Controller - Group, Controller - Accounting Management Center, Financial Shared Service Center (PRC) of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. Mr. Zhang is responsible for the daily management of the Group’s accounting management center as well as the daily management of the financial shared service center (PRC). He is a member of the Certified General Accountants of Canada. He obtained a master’s degree in economics from Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in 1990 and a master of science degree in accounting from the University of New Haven in Connecticut, the United States of America in 1998. He has over 24 years of experience in accounting and financial management. He joined the Group in 2004.

Siu Man Chan Mr. Chan Siu Man is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Chan is the Deputy Financial Controller of Treasury Management Center (Overseas) of the Company. Mr. Chan joined the Group in October 2015 and is responsible for management of treasury functions of Hong Kong and overseas companies of the Group. He graduated from Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Accountancy in 1991 and obtained a Master degree in Business Administration from University of Southern Queensland in 2000. He is also a full member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 1996 and a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since 2000. He has over 20 years of experience in accounting, auditing and financial management in various organisations. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chan was the company secretary of various companies, the shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Siu Ki Lau Mr. Lau Siu Ki (Kevin) is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited. He is also the chairman of the audit committee and the remuneration committee and a member of the nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Lau has over 30 years of experience in corporate finance, financial advisory and management, accounting and auditing. He is currently a consultant in the financial advisory field. Prior to that, Mr. Lau had worked in an international accounting firm for over 15 years. He is a fellow member of both the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (“ACCA”) as well as the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Lau was a member of the world council of ACCA from 2002 to 2011 and was the Chairman of the Hong Kong Branch of ACCA for the year 2000/2001. He is also an independent non-executive director of seven other companies listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) namely TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited, COL Capital Limited, FIH Mobile Limited, Samson Holding Ltd., Embry Holdings Limited, Binhai Investment Company Limited and UKF (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Lau has been appointed as an independent supervisor of the sixth session of the supervisory committee of Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited, the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange, on 30 June 2014. He joined the Group in 2003.

Jin Tong Lin Mr. Lin Jin Tong has been appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited with effect from May 21, 2012. He is also the member of the audit committee, the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of the Company. Dr. Lin is currently a professor of Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (“BUPT”). He graduated from Peking University majoring in Physics, and obtained a master’s degree in engineering from BUPT. Dr. Lin further obtained a doctorate degree in Philosophy and an honorary doctorate degree in Science from University of Southampton, UK. He has worked as lecturer, professor, department head, vice president of BUPT and was also the president of BUPT from 1998 to 2007. Dr. Lin was also a member of the 10th Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference from 2003 to 2008. He was a deputy director-general of China Institute of Communications and is currently a fellow member of The Institution of Engineering and Technology. Dr. Lin has long been engaged in optical communication engineering, including research and teaching in the aspects of high-speed optical communication system and broadband optical access network. He is an independent director of Bright Oceans Inter-Telecom Corporation, the shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Dr. Lin had been an independent director of Jiangsu Tongguang Electronic Wire & Cable Co., Ltd, the shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, until his general retirement on 11 November 2014. He joined the Group in 2012.