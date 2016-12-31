Name Description

David Turnbull Mr. David Muir Turnbull is Executive Chairman of the Board of Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. Mr. Turnbull joined the Pacific Basin Board as an INED in 2006 and was appointed Chairman and an Executive Director in 2008. He previously spent 30 years with the Swire Group where he held various senior management positions. He was chairman of Swire’s Hong Kong-listed companies Swire Pacific, Cathay Pacific Airways and Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company.

Mats Berglund Mr. Mats Henrik Berglund is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. He previously served with Swedish familyowned conglomerate Stena from 1986 to 2005, occupying managerial and leadership positions in various Stena group shipping businesses in Sweden and the USA including group controller of Stena Line, vice president and chief financial officer of both Concordia Maritime and StenTex (a Stena-Texaco joint venture), president of StenTex, and vice president and president of Stena Rederi AB (Stena’s parent company for all shipping activities). From 2005 to 2011, he was senior vice president and head of Crude Transportation for New York-listed Overseas Shipholding Group. Between March 2011 and May 2012, he served as chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Chemoil Energy, a Singapore-listed global trader of marine fuel products.

Andrew Broomhead Mr. Andrew Thomas Broomhead CPA is no longer a Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd., with effect from 20 August 2017. He joined Pacific Basin in 2003 as the Group’s Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary. He was appointed as an Executive Director in September 2010 responsible for Group finance and accounting, investor relations, and corporate governance and compliance. He stepped down from Company Secretary in 2012. Andrew has previously worked with Deloitte, Haskins & Sells, Samuel Montagu, International Finance Corporation, Bakrie Investindo and Sanwa International Finance. He has been based in the UK, USA, Singapore, Indonesia and Hong Kong, working in Asia for over 20 years. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Natural Sciences from Cambridge University, Fellow of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales Breakthrough Programme for Senior Executives at IMD Business School.

Kit Ting Mok Ms. Mok Kit Ting, CPA is Company Secretary of Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. Ms. Mok has been with Pacific Basin for over 16 years, joining in 1996 as Financial Controller, having previously been an audit manager with KPMG Peat Marwick. Ms. Mok then assumed the position of Group Financial Controller in 1999 and now holds the position of Director - Finance & Risk. Ms. Mok is a member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales, and has experience in managing Pacific Basin Group’s financial and corporate compliance issues.

Irene Basili Mrs. Irene Waage Basili is Independent Non-Executive Director of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited. Mrs. Basili held various managerial positions in the shipping industry, including Western Bulk Carriers Holding ASA. From 1999 to 2007 she held positions in Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics, first as a manager of contracting and strategy and later as commercial director in 2004. From 2007 to 2011, Mrs. Basili served as vice president, marine business unit of Petroleum Geo Services with responsibility for fleet and marine strategy following its acquisition of Arrow Seismic ASA where she was the chief executive officer. She also served as a director of Odfjell SE from 2008 to 2014. She has Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Boston University.

Daniel Bradshaw Mr. Daniel Rochfort Bradshaw is Independent Non-Executive Director of Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. Mr. Bradshaw has served for 38 years with Johnson, Stokes and Master (now Mayer Brown JSM) as a solicitor, partner, head of the firm’s shipping practice and now as a senior consultant. He was vice chairman of the Hong Kong Shipowners Association, a member of the Hong Kong Port and Maritime Board and the Hong Kong Maritime Industry Council. He has Bachelor of Laws and a Master of Laws from Victoria University of Wellington (New Zealand). He was Appointed Non-executive Director and Deputy Chairman in April 2006, Stood down as Deputy Chairman in January 2008 and was redesignated as Independent Non-Executive Director in September 2010. His current term expires at the 2019 AGM.

Alasdair Morrison Mr. Alasdair George Morrison is Independent Non-Executive Director of Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. Alasdair served with the Jardine Matheson Group for 28 years holding various senior positions including that of group managing director. He then moved to Morgan Stanley where he was a managing director and then chairman of Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Asia, and chairman and chief executive officer of Morgan Stanley Asia. He spent five years as Senior advisor to Citigroup Asia Pacific until January 2015. He holds Master of Arts degree Cambridge University.

Robert Nicholson Mr. Robert Charles Nicholson is Independent Non-Executive Director of Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. Mr. Nicholson was a senior partner of Reed Smith Richards Butler where he established the corporate and commercial department. He then served as a senior advisor to the board of directors of PCCW Limited. He joined First Pacific Company Limited’s board in June 2003 and was appointed as an executive director in November 2003. Educations & qualifications: University of Kent Qualified as a solicitor in England and Wales and in Hong Kong. He is Executive director of HK-listed First Pacific and held non-primary directorships in its subsidiaries or associates including Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, Philex Mining Corporation and Philex Petroleum Corporation (all Philippines-listed) and Commissioner of Indonesia-listed PT lndofood Sukses Makmur Tbk INED of HK-listed Lifestyle Properties Development limited.

Patrick Paul Mr. Patrick Blackwell Paul, CBE is Independent Non-Executive Director of Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. He served with PricewaterhouseCoopers for 33 years, during which time he held a number of senior management positions in Hong Kong, including chairman and senior partner of the firm for seven years.