Zhiyan Zhou Mr. Zhou Zhiyan is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Shanghai Prime Machinery Company Limited. Mr. Zhou joined Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation (“SEG”) in August 1983 and the Company in September 2005. From September 2005 to October 2007, he worked as chairman and executive director of the Company. Mr. Zhou served as chief financial officer for one business department of SEG from 1999 to 2000; deputy chief accountant of SEG from 2000 to 2004; mainly as president of Shanghai Electric Industrial Corporation from 2003 to 2009; head of investment management department, investment director and chief financial officer of Shanghai Electric Assets Management Company Limited from 2004 to 2013; mainly as executive deputy head of overseas business department and head of financial budget department of SEG from 2009 to 2013. Mr. Zhou graduated from the School of Accounting of Shanghai Industry and Commerce Institute in 1988 majoring in finance and accounting and obtained a MBA degree from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 1992.

Kwong Ng Mr. Ng Kwong is the Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Ng graduated from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology with a degree of Master of Science in Financial Analysis and from The Chinese University of Hong Kong with a degree of Bachelor of Business Administration. He is a Certified Public Accountant and member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Prior to joining the Company in 2016, Mr. Ng was the senior vice-president of both the finance and the corporate finance departments of Genting Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 00678), and held various positions in different financial institutions in Hong Kong including Lazard and Nomura. Mr. Ng began his career as a staff accountant of Ernst & Young (currently known as EY) and has approximately 15 years of experience in accounting, investment, financial management and corporate finance.

Hui Chen Mr. Chen Hui is Vice President, Executive Director of Shanghai Prime Machinery Company Limited. From September 2005 to October 2008, he worked as the executive director of the Company. He joined Shanghai Electric Corporation in July 1987. From 2002 to 2004, he served as the factory director and was responsible for the management of the bearing business division of Shanghai Electric Corporation before the reorganization. Mr. Chen was also the president of Shanghai Electric Bearings Company Limited, a holding company of our bearing subsidiaries prior to the reorganization, from 2004 to 2005. Mr. Chen graduated from Shanghai University with a degree in mechanical automation in October 1996 and from the Central College of the Communist Party in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in management. He obtained a master degree from Macau University of Science and Technology in 2002.

Yizhong Mao Mr. Mao Yizhong serves as Executive Director of the Company. He is a senior engineer of professorial level. He graduated from Nanjing Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree of engineering majoring in electric technology in July 1984. Mr. Mao has over twenty years of experience in the electric industry. From July 1984 to December 1995, Mr. Mao served as a designer and the deputy head of the design division of Shanghai Electric Motor Factory. From December 1995 to December 1999, he was the head of the commerce department of Shanghai Turbine Generator Co., Ltd. From December 1999 to April 2004, he worked as the deputy manager of the power station business department and the head of the technical procurement department of Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation. From April 2004 to November 2012, he served as the deputy general manager and general manager of the procurement department of Shanghai Electric Power Generation Group, the head of the procurement department of Shanghai Electric Power Generation Engineering Company, the general manager and deputy secretary of CPC Party Committee of the generator factory of Shanghai Electric Power Generation Equipment Co., Ltd., and a director of SEC — IHI Power Generation Environment Protection Engineering Co., Ltd. Currently, Mr. Mao also serves as the vice president of Shanghai Electric Power Generation Group and the president of Shanghai Electric Power Generation Equipment Co., Ltd.

Yeshun Dong Mr. Dong Yeshun serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a senior engineer. He obtained a bachelor’s degree from Shanghai Institute of Mechanics in June 1988 and an EMBA degree from China Europe International Business School in June 2001. Mr. Dong served as the general manager of Shanghai Shenya Seal Components Co., Ltd. from January 1997 to February 2000 and the general manager of United Automobile Electronic Systems Co., Ltd. from March 2000 to June 2003. He served as the deputy general manager of Shanghai United Investment Co., Ltd. from July 2003 to January 2009 and concurrently served as the chairman and chief executive officer of Shanghai Hongli Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd., the chairman of Shanghai Lianchuang Investment Fund Management Corporation, the chairman of MSN China Co., Ltd. and the chairman of Nantong Nanya Lianke Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. He served as the secretary of CPC Party Committee of Yanfeng Weishitong Automotive Trim Systems Co., Ltd. from February 2009 to March 2011. Mr. Dong currently acts as a partner of IDG Capital, an independent director of AXA SPDB Investment Managers Co., Ltd., the chairman of IMS Automotive Electronic System Co. Ltd. and an independent director of Shanghai Xintonglian Packaging Co., Ltd. (listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 603022).

Oi Fat Chan Mr. Chan Oi Fat is Independent Non-Executive Director of Shanghai Prime Machinery Co Ltd. He is currently the financial officer and the company secretary of the Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1991), which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange in Hong Kong. Mr. Chan has held position in Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu for over eight years. He graduated from The City University of Hong Kong with a bachelor in accounting. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He has extensive experience in professional accounting, auditing and corporate financial services.

Hong Ling Mr. Ling Hong is Independent Non-Executive Director of Shanghai Prime Machinery Company Ltd. Mr. Ling is the head, a professor and tutor of doctoral students of the information management and information system department of the faculty of management in Fudan University. He is also an honorable guest professor of the Faculty of Business and Economics in the University of Hong Kong, an executive member of the council of China Information Economics Society (CIES) and a council member of the China Association for Information Systems, ISWorld (CNAIS). Mr. Ling has been a tutor at the faculty of management in Fudan University since 1984. From August 2001 to December 2001, he was a visiting scholar at the MIT Sloan School of Management in the United States. From August 1998 to February 1999, he was a deputy researcher of information systems at the City University of Hong Kong. Mr. Ling obtained a bachelor degree in computer science and engineering from Tsinghua University in Beijing in 1984 and a doctoral degree in management science from Fudan University in Shanghai in 2000.