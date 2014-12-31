Name Description

Kei Ling Li Ms. Li Kei Ling is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. She was Chief Executive Officer of Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Ltd. Ms. Li is one of the founders of the Group. She founded the Group in December 1995 and was appointed to the Board and chief executive officer in October 2002 and March 2015 respectively. Ms. Li is also the Chairman of Dawnrays International Co. Ltd., Dawnrays International Co., Ltd., Suzhou Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Su Zhou Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Dawnrays (Nantong) Pharmaceutical Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Guangdong Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Dawnrays Pharma (Hong Kong) Ltd., which are all subsidiaries of the Company. She is the Chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. Ms. Li has over twenty years of experience in corporate management, strategic planning, business operations and finance, in particular for pharmaceutical enterprises in the PRC. She is responsible for supervising the strategic management decisions to ensure good corporate governance practices and business policies are established, and executing the overall developmental strategies of the Group. Ms. Li is also responsible for the daily business operation and management of the Group.

Shaojun Chen Mr. Chen Shaojun serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He joined sales and marketing department of Suzhou Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, in August 2002 as area manager and was responsible for developing area market of the Group’s new specific medicines and managing sales business. Mr. Chen has long specialized in sales promotion, network building, brand upgrading, planning and managing of business development in China pharmaceutical market. He also served corporate senior management position. He has accumulated almost nineteen years of rich successful experience in respect of pharmaceutical sales and marketing and corporate development and management. Mr. Chen was appointed as executive vice president of the Company in December 2014 to take charge of daily business operations of the Group.

Yung Lai Hung Mr. Hung Yung Lai is the Executive Director of Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Ltd. He is one of the founders of the Group. Mr. Hung founded the Group in December 1995 and was appointed to the Board in October 2002. Mr. Hung also holds directorship in Dawnrays International Co. Ltd., Dawnrays International Co. Ltd., Suzhou Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Su Zhou Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Dawnrays (Nantong) Pharmaceutical Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Guangdong Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Dawnrays Pharma (Hong Kong) Ltd., which are all subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Hung holds a degree from (Shanghai Conservatory of Music). He has over twenty years of experience in corporate management and corporate development, and has participated in founding and managing of pharmaceutical and hightech enterprises. Mr. Hung is an executive director and the chairman of Sing Lee Software (Group) Ltd., a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange.

Tung Ming Li Mr. Li Tung Ming is the Executive Director of the Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Ltd. Mr. Li joined the Group in April 2000 and was appointed to the Board in January 2004. Mr. Li also holds directorship in Suzhou Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Su Zhou Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Dawnrays (Nantong) Pharmaceutical Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Guangdong Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Dawnrays Pharma (Hong Kong) Ltd., which are all subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Li has over twenty years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry in the PRC, and began his career in product development, promotion, sales and corporate management in the pharmaceutical market in the PRC in 1980. Mr. Li is responsible for liaison with the Group’s academic network of medical experts and academic advisers and assists in new product development of the Group.

Kit Ling Pang Ms. Pang Kit Ling is the Company Secretary of Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Ltd. She is the supervisor of Su Zhou Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Science and Technology Co., Ltd. She is a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, an associate of both The Hong Kong Institute of Company Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. Ms. Pang holds a Master of Arts in Professional Accounting and Information Systems degree from the City University of Hong Kong and has over 10 years experience in the fields of accounting and administration. She joined the Company in July 2003.

Hong Man Leung Mr. Leung Hong Man is the Non-Executive Director of the Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Ltd. He joined the Group and was appointed to the Board in November 2005. Mr. Leung has started his business career in knitting machinery since 1993. He has over 10 years experience in sales and management and also over 10 years experience in finance and property investments. In recent years, Mr. Leung has strived to exploit business in hi-tech agriculture and arts and cultural industries. Mr. Leung currently is the shareholder and the director of Toyo International Investment Ltd., of which has been one of the substantial shareholders (as required to be disclosed under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance) of the Company since September 2005.

Tat Ying Choi Mr. Choi Tat Ying is an Independent Nonexecutive Director of the Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Ltd. Mr. Choi joined the Group in September 2004. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee, a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company respectively. Mr. Choi has extensive experience in financial and treasury management, corporate finance, investment and audit. He earned his Bachelor degree of Business Administration from Hong Kong Baptist University with a first class honours in 1990. Mr. Choi is a practising member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Hao Xi Ede Mr. Ede, Ronald Hao Xi is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from July 1, 2017. Mr. Ede has extensive experience in financial and business management in multinational companies. During the period of September 2006 and 3 March 2016, Mr. Ede was an independent director, a member of each of the audit committee and the transactions committee of Mindray Medical International Ltd. (“Mindray”) (a company delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on 4 March 2016 due to privatization) and was re-appointed as Mindray’s independent director and chairman of the audit committee in January 2017. During the period of April 2011 and 12 August 2016, he was the chief financial officer and company secretary of Biosensors International Group Ltd., a company delisted from the Singapore Exchange on 20 April 2016. Mr. Ede obtained his Bachelor degree in Business Administration from The University of Hawaii and a Master of Business Administration degree from The University of Washington. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.