Name Description

Baogen Pang Mr. Pang Baogen is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Founder of Baoye Group Company Limited. Mr. Pang He has been the Chairman of the Board since 2002 and the Chief executive officer of the Group since 2002. Mr. Pang is one of the experts who has received the special award of the State Council and is a member of the expert committee for the China Construction Reform and Development under the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of the People’s Republic of China. He holds a professor level senior engineer qualification. He is well respected and recognised in the construction industry in China and has received awards including Model Worker of National Construction System, Advanced Individual of National Sustainable Communities, Outstanding Entrepreneur in Zhejiang Province, Youth Scientific and Technical Worker with Outstanding Contributions to Zhejiang Province, Entrepreneur with Outstanding Contributions to the Construction Industry in Zhejiang Province in the “Eleventh Five-year” Period, Award of Commercialization of Science in Zhejiang Province as well as Zhejiang Charity Award and Zhejiang Charity Star. Mr. Pang has extensive experience in the construction technology field and enterprise management. He actively promotes independence and innovation, and takes on national topics such as “riskprevention in big projects”, “transforming the construction industry with information technology” and “the system research of one-hundred-year construction in China” and the “Analysis of Comprehensive Efficiency of Housing Industrialization”. At the same time, he guides the Group in undergoing various revolutions in management controls and operation mechanism. He also explores and executes the “three-in-one” business model and the contractual management model. Besides, Mr. Pang is also the vice-chairman of the Construction Companies Committee in China, vice-chairman of Housing Industrialization Technology Innovation Association in China.

Rongbiao Wang Mr. Wang Rongbiao is Chairman of the Board and General Manager of Zhejiang Baoye Building Materials Industrialisation Company Limited (subsidiary of Baoye Group Company Limited). Mr. Wang is the main member of the operation management committee of the Company. Mr. Wang graduated from Wuhan Science and Technology University, majoring in civil engineering, and holds a senior engineer qualification. Mr. Wang joined the Group in 1986.

Jiming Gao Mr. Gao Jiming is an Executive Director of Baoye Group Company Limited. Mr. Gao is also the chairman and general manager of Hubei Construction Real Estate Development Company, a subsidiary of Baoye Hubei Construction Group Company Limited. Mr. Gao is a graduate of the China University of Geosciences, majoring in civil engineering and holds a professor level senior engineer qualification. He is the vice-chairman of the Real Estate Association of Keiqao District, Shaoxing City. He joined the Group in 1978.

Jun Gao Mr. Gao Jun is an Executive Director of Baoye Group Company Limited. Mr. Gao is a member of the operation management committee of the Company, and the general manager of Baoye Group Anhui Company Limited. Mr. Gao graduated from the China University of Geosciences, majoring in civil engineering, and holds a professor level senior engineer qualification. Mr. Gao is currently a representative of the 15th People’s Representative Congress of Hefei City, the chairman of Supervisory Committee and executive chairman of Zhejiang Enterprises Union in Anhui, vice chairman of the Anhui Journalist Union and Hefei Industrial and Commercial Chamber, he was awarded the Model Worker of Hefei City. He joined the Group in 1989.

Lin Gao Mr. Gao Lin is an Executive Director of Baoye Group Company Limited. Mr. Gao is also director of the operation management committee of the Company, and the general manager of Baoye Hubei Construction Group Company Limited. Mr. Gao holds a professor level senior engineer qualification and is a graduate of the Fudan EMBA Programme. He is also a senior professional manager of the construction industry in China. He was awarded a celebrity in the national important infrastructure construction and a celebrity of the 9th (2010) Hubei Economic Year, the National Excellent Construction Entrepreneur, apprentice of Luban, the Top 10 Outstanding Entrepreneurs of Construction Industry in Zhejiang Province, Outstanding Entrepreneur in Hubei Province, Model Worker of Hubei Province, Outstanding Youth in Hubei Province, Talent for Economic Development of Shaoxing City, Model Worker of Shaoxing City. He is currently the vice chairman of the Hubei Enterprises Union, the vice chairman of the Federation of Industry and Commerce in Hubei Province and vice-chairman of Construction Industry Association in Hubei, the vice chairman of the Youth Union of the Direct Departments of Hubei Province, and representative of the 14th People’s Representative Congress of Wuchang District, Wuhan City. He joined the Group in 1987.

Jixiang Jin Mr. Jin Jixiang is an Executive Director of Baoye Group Company Limited. Mr. Jin is an executive Director and a member of the operation management committee of the Company, and a director and the general manager of Zhejiang Baoye Construction Group Company Limited. Mr. Jin graduated from the China University of Geosciences, majoring in civil engineering and holds a professor level senior engineer qualification. He was awarded the National Excellent Decoration Entrepreneur, Outstanding Construction Entrepreneur in Zhejiang Province, National Excellent Construction Entrepreneur, a senior professional manager of the construction industry in China,Top 10 Outstanding Entrepreneurs of Construction in Zhejiang, Model Worker of Shaoxing City, Talent with great contribution to the development of Shaoxing City and the Advanced Productivity Worker of Shaoxing City. Mr. Jin joined the Group in 1985.

Xiaohua Jiang Mr. Jiang Xiaohua is Chief Accountant of Baoye Group Company Limited. Mr. Jiang graduated from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics in 1993, majoring in finance and taxation. He graduated from Zhejiang University and obtained the master degree in 2003. Mr. Jiang holds a professor level senior accountant certification and was awarded as one of the National Accounting Leading Talents. He was previously the Inspection officer of Finance and Taxation Bureau of Shaoxing County and the Chief Financial Officer of Tianlong Group Company Limited. Mr. Jiang joined the Group in 2004.

Zhonghua Lou Mr. Lou Zhonghua is Director and General Manager of Zhejiang Baoye Real Estate Group Company Limited, subsidiary of Baoye Group Company Limited. Mr. Lou graduated from the China University of Geosciences, majoring in civil engineering and holds a senior engineer qualification. He is currently the representative of the 13th Party Congress of Shaoxing County and vice-chairman of the Real Estate Association of Shaoxing City. Mr. Lou joined the Group in 1986.

Guofan Sun Mr. Sun Guofan is Chief Economist of Baoye Group Company Limited. Mr. Sun graduated from the Hangzhou College of Commerce, majoring in finance and accounting, and is qualified as an accountant and senior economist in the PRC. He joined the Group in 1988.

Chan Lum Chow Mr. Chow Chan Lum is Company Secretary of Baoye Group Company Limited. Mr. Chow graduated from The Chinese University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in 1974. He subsequently received a Postgraduate Diploma in Accountancy from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, United Kingdom in 1975 and was awarded a Postgraduate Diploma in China Law by the University of Macau (formerly known as the University of East Asia) in 1987. Mr. Chow has been a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland since 1979 and is also a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chow is presently the precedent partner of Wong Brothers & Co, Certified Public Accountants, and a member of the Foreign Experts Consultative Committee on China Independent Auditing Standards of the PRC Ministry of Finance.

Ching Fung Mr. Fung Ching is Non-Executive Director of Baoye Group Company Limited. Mr. Fung is also a member of audit committee of the Company and is currently the chief financial officer and the company secretary of Greentown China Holdings Limited, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange and an independent non-executive director of Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, a company listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange. Mr. Fung graduated from the Queensland University of Technology in Australia with a Bachelor’s degree, majoring in accountancy. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the CPA Australia. Mr. Fung served as the chief financial officer and secretary to the board of Directors of Baoye Group between 2004 and 2010, and he worked in PricewaterhouseCoopers between 1994 and 2004.

Yin Ming Chan Mr. Chan Yin Ming is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Baoye Group Company Limited. Mr. Chan Mr. Chan is a graduate of the John Molson School of Business of Concordia University, Canada and has obtained a professional diploma in accountancy from the McGill University, Canada. Mr. Chan is an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, United Kingdom (ACMA), an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, United Kingdom (ACIS), a member of Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply, United Kingdom (MCIPS) and a member of Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants (CA). Mr. Chan is currently director and chief executive officer of Standard Corporate Advisory Limited. Prior to that, Mr. Chan had been director and chief financial officer of various listed companies in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United States of America. Mr. Chan has more than 38 years of experience in public accountancy, management consultancy, manufacturing, distribution and retails, telecommunications, logistics and financial services. He joined the Group in 2004.

Wangrong Li Mr. Li Wangrong is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Baoye Group Company Limited. Mr. Li graduated from the Law School of Zhejiang University and holds a master degree. Mr. Li is currently the principal partner of Zhejiang Dagong & Partners and the first-grade solicitor. Mr. Li is also the independent director of Sanbian Sci-Tech Co., Ltd., a listed company in Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr. Li has rich experience in arbitration, property development, contract law, civil and commercial cases. He joined the Group in 2014.