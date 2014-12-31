Name Description

Shou-Yeh Wong Mr. Shou-Yeh Wong is Executive Chairman of the Board of Dah Sing Banking Group Limited. He is currently the Chairman of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited (“DSFH”), Dah Sing Bank, Limited (“DSB”), Banco Comercial de Macau, S.A., Dah Sing Life Assurance Company Limited (“DSLA”), Dah Sing Insurance Company (1976) Limited, Macau Insurance Company Limited, Macau Life Insurance Company Limited, New Asian Shipping Company, Limited and various other companies. He serves as a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of both the Company and DSFH. Mr. Wong is the Honorary President of Guangdong Chamber of Foreign Investors, a Vice President of The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers and a Vice Chairman of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies. Mr. Wong has over 45 years of experience in banking and finance. He is the father of Mr. Harold Tsu-Hing Wong, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Company, Vice Chairman of DSB and DSLA, and an Executive Director of the Company’s other key operating banking and fellow insurance subsidiaries.

Wong Hon Hing Mr. Hon Hing Wong (Derek Wong) has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company with effect from 1 June 2017. Mr. Derek Wong was appointed as the Managing Director of the Company in 2004 and promoted as Vice Chairman in April 2011. He was appointed as a Director of DSFH in 1993 and was promoted as DSFH’s Managing Director in January 2002. He joined DSB in 1977 and has served and managed various departments before his appointment as a Director of DSB in 1989, with a subsequent promotion as DSB’s Managing Director in 2000 and Vice Chairman in April 2011. Mr. Wong is the Chairman of Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited and a director of various major subsidiaries of the Group. He is also a Director of Great Wall Life Insurance Company Limited, and a Non-Executive Director and Vice Chairman of Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. (listed in Hong Kong) in which the Group has a 14.66% equity interest. Mr. Wong is an Associate of The Institute of Bankers (U.K.) and a Founder Member of The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers and The International Retail Banking Council of the U.K. Mr. Wong has over 35 years of experience in banking.

Nicholas Mayhew Mr. Nicholas John Mayhew has been appointed as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 June 2017. He is currently serves as Executive Director of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited and Deputy Chief Executive of Dah Sing Bank , subsidiaries of Dah Sing Banking Group Limited. is currently an Executive Director of DSFH, Dah Sing Life Assurance Company Limited, Macau Insurance Company Limited, Macau Life Insurance Company Limited, Dah Sing Bank, Limited (“DSB”) and Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited. He serves as the Deputy Chief Executive of DSB, and Head of Treasury and Corporate Finance of DSB, responsible for its treasury and corporate finance activities. Mr. Mayhew has over 25 years of experience in financial services both in the U.K. and Hong Kong.

Pak-Ling Wang Mr. Pak-Ling Wang is re-designated as Group Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 June 2017. He is currently serves as Executive Director of Dah Sing Banking Group Limited. He joined Dah Sing Bank, Limited (“DSB”), a key operating subsidiary of the Company, as the Group Financial Controller in 1995 and was promoted as a Director in 1997, responsible for the overall financial management and control, operations and IT functions of the Group for a number of years since then. Mr. Wang was promoted as the Managing Director and Chief Executive of DSB in May 2011. He is also a Director of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited, Banco Comercial de Macau, S.A., Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited and Dah Sing Life Assurance Company Limited. Mr. Wang is a qualified accountant, a Fellow of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of the U.K. and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Wang has over 25 years of experience in financial management and banking.

Yiu-Fai Kong Mr. Yiu-Fai Kong is Chief Executive Officer and Director of Banco Comercial de Macau, S.A. , subsidiary of Dah Sing Banking Group Limited.. Joined Dah Sing Bank, Limited and appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Banco Comercial de Macau, S.A. (incorporated in Macau) in July 2012. Over 25 years of experience in banking and finance business with other banks in Hong Kong including Daiwa Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and with particular focus in corporate and institutional banking business management for the last 12 years in DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited.

Shing-Tat Lau Mr. Shing-Tat Lau is Executive Director and Alternate Chief Executive of Dah Sing Bank , subsidiary of Dah Sing Banking Group Limited. Aged 50. Joined Dah Sing Bank, Limited, a key operating subsidiary of the Company, in 1992 and was appointed as an Executive Director in May 2012. Head of Commercial Banking Division, responsible for overseeing and supervising commercial banking business. Currently also a committee member of SME Standing Committee of The Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong. Over 24 years of experience in commercial banking.

Mei-Chun Wong Ms. Mei-Chun Wong is Executive Director and Alternate Chief Executive of Dah Sing Bank, subsidiary of Dah Sing Banking Group Ltd. She is key operating subsidiary of the Company, as the Head of Retail Banking business in February 2012, responsible for the development and management of overall retail banking, bancassurance, retail brokerage, wealth management businesses, private banking and vehicle financing. She was appointed as an Executive Director of DSB in May 2012 and an Alternate Chief Executive of DSB in May 2014. Ms. Wong has over 25 years of experience in retail and personal banking business with other banks operating in Hong Kong, including Standard Chartered Bank and CITIC Bank International.

Tsu-Hing Wong Mr. Tsu-Hing Wong is re-designated as Managing Director, Chief Executive of Dah Sing Bank, Limited., a major operating subsidiary of the Company effective 1 June 2017. He is currently serves as Chief Executive, Managing Director, Executive Director of Dah Sing Banking Group Limited. He joined Dah Sing Bank, Limited, a key operating subsidiary of the Company, in 2000, and was appointed as an Executive Director in 2005 and a Vice Chairman in March 2010. He is also a Vice Chairman of Dah Sing Life Assurance Company Limited, and a Director of Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited and Banco Comercial de Macau, S.A. Mr. Wong was appointed as a member of The EFAC Financial Infrastructure Sub-Committee, a sub-committee under the Exchange Fund Advisory Committee (“EFAC”) of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, in October 2014. He is a qualified solicitor in England and Wales and in Hong Kong.

Ho-Wing Yau Mr. Ho-Wing Yau is Chief Executive Officer and Director of Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited, subsidiary of Dah Sing Banking Group Limited. He was appointed as the Alternate Chief Executive Officer and Head of Business Development of Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited (“DSB China”), a key operating subsidiary of the Company, in September 2012. He was appointed as an Executive Director of DSB China in December 2014 and the Chief Executive Officer of DSB China in February 2015. Mr. Yau has 28 years of experience in the banking industry in China and Hong Kong, and had assumed various senior executive positions in Standard Chartered Bank before joining DSB.

Jun Fujimoto Mr. Jun Fujimoto is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the Deputy General Manager of The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (“BTMU”) Hong Kong Branch and a director of BTMU Nominees (HK) Limited. Mr. Fujimoto graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Commerce from Meiji University in 1993 and joined The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd. (now becomes BTMU after several mergers in a decade completed in 2006) immediately after graduation. He had assumed various positions in corporate banking and corporate banking business promotion areas before his appointment as Senior Assistant General Manager, Head of Planning Department of BTMU Hong Kong Branch in 2014. Mr. Fujimoto has over 20 years of extensive experience in various areas in the banking industry.

Seng-Lee Chan Mr. Seng-Lee Chan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Dah Sing Banking Group Limited. His retirement in June 2008 as the Chief Executive Officer of Heidelberg China Limited. He serves as a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company since May 2011. He is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Dah Sing Bank, Limited, a key operating subsidiary of the Company, and was appointed in May 2012. Mr. Chan has over 40 years of experience primarily in the Print Media Industry and with a sound knowledge of the Asian markets, particularly in China.

Kwan-Yuen Leung Mr. Kwan-Yuen Leung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Dah Sing Banking Group Limited. He serves as a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company since 2005. He is currently a Legislative Councillor (Industrial First), the Honorary President of Federation of Hong Kong Industries and Textile Council of Hong Kong, and a Council Member of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. He is also a Director of The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited, and an Independent Non-Executive Director of China South City Holdings Limited, CN Innovations Holdings Limited and Harbour Centre Development Limited.

Yuen-Tin Ng Mr. Yuen-Tin Ng is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Dah Sing Banking Group Limited. He is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of Dah Sing Bank, Limited (“DSB”) and Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited (the Company’s banking subsidiaries), appointed in October 2012 and February 2013 respectively. He serves as a member of the Risk Management and Compliance Committee of DSB since May 2013. Mr. Ng is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of Chinney Alliance Group Limited, a public company listed in Hong Kong. Mr. Ng is an Associate of The Chartered Institute of Bankers (UK) and a Fellow and an honorary advisor of The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers. Mr. Ng has 40 years of extensive experience in banking and financial industry with a focus on the corporate and institutional banking business management for the last 12 years prior to his retirement from Hang Seng Bank Limited in 2011.