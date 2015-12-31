Name Description

Zuoming Lin Mr. Lin Zuoming is Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited. He is a doctorate degree holder and researcher. Mr. Lin is also the chairman of the board of AVIC. He graduated from Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics in 1982 majoring in engine design; and received his Ph.D. degree in administrative engineering from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics in 2006. Mr. Lin commenced his career in aviation industry in July 1982, and used to be a staff and deputy director of Human Resource Division, deputy director of Engineering and Technology Division, deputy director-general of Technical Research Institute, deputy chief engineer, vice general manager, general manager and chairman of the board of Chengdu Engine Co., Ltd.; general manager of Shenyang Liming Aero-Engine (Group) Corporation Ltd. since October 1998; vice general manager of AVIC I and chairman and general manager of Shenyang Liming Aero-Engine (Group) Corporation Ltd. in July 2001; general manager of AVIC I since May 2006 and general manager of AVIC since July 2008. Mr. Lin also serves as vice chairman of the board of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. and chairman of the board of Chinese Aeronautical Establishment, Mr. Lin has been appointed as the chairman of the Board and executive director since October 2008.

Ruisong Tan Mr. Tan Ruisong is President, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited. He is a researcher level senior engineer. He graduated from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics in 1983 with a bachelor degree majoring in manufacture and design of engines, and received his master degree in shipping and ocean engineering and Ph.D. degree in management science and engineering from Harbin Engineering University in 2002 and 2006, respectively. Mr. Tan commenced his career in aviation industry in July 1983, and used to be deputy chief engineer and deputy general manager of Harbin Dongan Engine Manufacturing Company, the general manager of Harbin Dongan Auto Engine Co., Ltd., member and vice chairman of the board and the general manager of Harbin Dongan Engine (Group) Co., Ltd., the chairman of the board of Harbin Aviation Industry (Group) Co., Ltd, and vice general manager of AVIC II. Mr. Tan is also vice chairman of the board of Chinese Aeronautical Establishment. Mr. Tan has been appointed as a Director of the Company since June 2005, the vice chairman of the Board and executive Director since June 2006 and as the vice chairman of the Board, executive Director and president of the Company since October 2008.

Jingwen Qu Mr. Qu Jingwen is the Chief Financial Officer, General Manager of the Company. Mr. Qu graduated from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics in 1986, majoring in aircraft design, and obtained a bachelor’s degree. Mr. Qu has been engaged in the aviation industry since 1986, and has served as the superintendent, deputy chief engineer and deputy general manager of the Aircraft Design Institute of Harbin Aircraft Industry Group Co., Ltd.; chairman of the board of Harbin Embraer Aircraft Industry Co., Ltd.; the chief engineer and deputy general manager of Harbin Aviation Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.; the general manager, vice chairman and chairman of the board of Hafei Aviation Industry Co., Ltd.; deputy general manager of Avicopter Co., Ltd.; and the general manager and chairman of the board of China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Co., Ltd.

Feng Yu Mr. Yu Feng is the Deputy General Manager of the Company. Mr. Yu graduated from College of Mechanical Engineering of Shenyang Institute of Aeronautical Engineering in July 1983, majoring in mechanical manufacturing process and equipment, and obtained a bachelor’s degree. Mr. Yu has been engaged in aviation industry since 1983, and has served as the deputy general manager, chief engineer, director of science and technology committee and general manager of Changhe Aircraft Industries (Group) Co., Ltd.; the deputy general manager of Avicopter Co., Ltd.; the chairman of the board of Changhe Aircraft Industries (Group) Co., Ltd.; and the chairman of the board and general manager of AVICOPTER PLC.

Bin Xu Mr. Xu Bin is Company Secretary of the Company. He is a master degree holder and a senior economist. Mr. Xu graduated from Nanchang University in 2000 majoring in law, and then obtained a MBA degree in 2012 from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics. Mr. Xu served as a lawyer at Jiangxi Ganxing Law Firm since June 2000, and in-house legal counsel at Jiangxi Hongdu Aviation Industry Group since October 2001. He also successively served as senior manager, head assistant, and deputy head of the Securities and Legal Department of the Company from February 2003 to June 2014. Mr. Xu has been serving as director of Chengdu CAIC Electronics Co., Ltd. since 1 December 2013 and the head of the Compliance Department of the Company since June 2014.

Jianshe Gao Mr. Gao Jianshe is Non-Executive Director of AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited. He holds doctorate degree holder and class one senior economist. Mr. Gao is also a vice general manager of AVIC. He graduated from Xiamen University with a bachelor degree in 1985 majoring in philosophy, and completed courses for master degree candidates majoring in educational economy and administration conducted by Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics in 2001. He received his Ph.D. degree in management science and engineering from Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics in 2008. Mr. Gao commenced his career in aviation industry in 1985, and used to be a staff, senior staff, deputy director, director of Human Resource and Labor Division of Aviation Industry Ministry, Aviation and Space Industry Ministry and Former AVIC; deputy directorgeneral and director-general of Human Resource Department of AVIC I since July 1999 and vice chairman and vice general manager of Chengdu Aircraft Company concurrently during this period; and vice general manager of AVIC I since August 2006. Mr. Gao is also director of Chinese Aeronautical Establishment. Mr. Gao was appointed as a Supervisor of the Company in August 2008 and has been appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company in June 9, 2009.

Huizhong Gu Mr. Gu Huizhong is Non-Executive Director of AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited. He holds a master degree holder and researcher level senior accountant. Mr. Gu is also a vice general manager and the chief accountant of AVIC. He graduated from Zhengzhou Aviation Industry Management Institute in 1981 majoring in financial management, and received his master degree from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics in 2000 majoring in international finance. Mr. Gu commenced his career in aviation industry in July 1981, and used to be a staff, deputy director and director of Financial Departments of The Third Mechanical and Industrial Department, Aviation Industry Ministry and Aviation and Space Industry Ministry; director of International Affairs Financial Division of Financial Department of Former AVIC since June 1993; general manager of Zhongzhen Accounting Consultative Corporation since August 1994; vice manager of Financial Department of Former AVIC since November 1995; deputy director-general of Financial Department of State Commission of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence since July 1998; vice general manager of AVIC I since June 1999; and hold a concurrent post as chief accountant of AVIC I since February 2005. Mr. Gu also serves as a member of the board and general manager of AVIC Capital Co., Ltd. and chairman of the board of AVIC Capital Co., Ltd. since December 2008. Mr. Gu is also director of Chinese Aeronautical Establishment.

Zhiping He Mr. He Zhiping serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. He studied at the China Textile University (currently known as Donghua University) in Mechanical Engineering in 1979 and graduated with a master degree in engineering in 1986. Since 1987, Mr. He served as the assistant to the general manager of the United Rail Ltd, Shenzhen Branch of China Nonferrous Metals Company, the assistant to the general manager and vice general Manager of Hainan Sanya Huaya Enterprise Group Corporation, a director of China Great Wall Securities, LLC. He is currently the Chairman of the Board of China Wall King Holding Co., Ltd and the actual controller of Qinhuangdao Tianye Communications Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Small and Medium Enterprise Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 002459). Mr. He also serves social functions such as the vice president of the Revolutionary Area Development Association of Jiangxi Province, Executive Vice President of Gannan General Chamber of Commerce and the Council of Donghua University.

Kiran Rao Mr. Kiran Rao serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from City University of London with a bachelor degree in aeronautical engineering in 1985 and a Ph.D in transonic aerodynamics in 1988. Mr. Kiran Rao began his professional career in the Aerodynamics Department of British Aerospace from 1988 to 1989, working on flight-control systems. Mr. Kiran Rao then joined British Aerospace’s Marketing Group, working on sales campaigns in India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. He joined Airbus in December 1992 as Airline Marketing Manager. In August 1994, he was promoted as Director of Airline Marketing for Airbus Industrie of North America; Mr. Kiran Rao was appointed as President of Airbus Industry India in April 1996; then promoted as Vice President of Sales for South Asia and Africa in September 2000. He was the Senior Vice President Marketing & Pricing Policies from October 2004, and the Executive Vice President (“EVP”) Marketing and Contracts from January 2006. Since 1 November 2012, Mr. Kiran Rao has been appointed as EVP Strategy and Future Programmes of Airbus, and maintained his current role of EVP Sales and Marketing.

Chung Man Lau Mr. Lau Chung Man, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited. He is executive director and CFO of Sing Tao News Corporation (“Sing Tao”, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange). Mr. Lau joined Sing Tao on 23 May 2005. Mr. Lau is a Chartered Accountant and has been granted the Bachelor of Business and Administration in Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand. Mr. Lau is also a member of New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants (NZICA) and an associate member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA). He has experience in corporate management, accounting and finance. He had been an executive director of China Everbright Ltd. (a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange) before he joined Sing Tao in May 2005. Mr. Lau has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company since August 2006.

Renhuai Liu Mr. Liu Renhuai is Non-Executive Independent Director of AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited. He is an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, graduated from Lanzhou University in 1963. He was elected as academician of the division of mechanical and vehicle technology of Chinese Academy of Engineering in 1999 and one of the first academicians of the division of engineering management of Chinese Academy of Engineering in 2000. He used to work as the president of Jinan University, director of the guiding committee on education of mechanics for colleges and universities of the Ministry of Education, chairman of Chinese Vibration Engineering Society and vice chairman of Chinese Mechanics Society from 1995 to 2013. He is currently a professor and a board member of Jinan University, director of the research center of strategic management of Jinan University and director of the institute of applied mechanics. Mr. Liu was appointed as a non-executive director of Sino-Tech International Holdings Limited (whose shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) from August 2010 to January 2012. He is currently an independent director of Guangdong Hongda Blasting Co., Ltd. (whose A shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange).