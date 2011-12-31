Name Description

Dexin Chen Mr. Chen Dexin has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company., effective 23 August 2017. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is a professorate senior engineer and completed his postgraduate studies in Economics and Management. He has been an executive Director of the Company for the period from January 2014 to 22 August 2017 and served as the Chief Executive Officer for period from 15 June 2016 to 22 August 2017. He was appointed as the president of the Jinchuan Group in August 2017. He joined the Jinchuan Group in July 1994 and since then has been consecutively responsible for the mining technology and management of Jing Hang Engineering Company of the Jinchuan Group, No. 2 Mine of the Jinchuan Group and No. 1 (Longshou) Mine of the Jinchuan Group. Mr. Chen was the acting chief executive officer of Metorex (Proprietary) Limited from April 2015 until June 2016. He has extensive operation and management experience in the mining industry. He is also a non-executive director and the deputy chairman of the board of Wesizwe Platinum Limited since 2011, a company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in the Republic of South Africa. He has been the chairman of the board of directors of Tibet Tian Yuan Minerals Exploration Ltd since 2011.

Tianpeng Gao Mr. Gao Tianpeng has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Jinchuan Group International Resources Co Ltd., effective 23 August 2017. He is the general manager of International Department of Resources Capital of Jinchuan Group and vice general manager of China Jinchuan Investment Holding Limited. During his 23-year career in Jinchuan, he has been working as the non-executive Director of the Company for the period from 30 November 2010 to 21 March 2014, and overseeing various matters including cost management, financial management, international trading management, risk management, foreign exchange business, capital operation and equity division reform of Jinchuan Group and daily affairs of the board of directors. He was also a manager of the Cost Branch of Financial Department of Jinchuan Group, manager of Financial Department of International Trading, general manager of Risk Management Department, general manager of Capital Operation Department, director of Metorex successively. He has extensive experience in financial cost management, risk management and asset management.

Xiao Qin Han Ms. Han Xiao Qin is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Ms. Han graduated from Beijing Polytechnic University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electronic Engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in Foreign Trade. She has studied at The Securities Institute of Australia with major in Applied Investment and Finance. Ms. Han has more than 20 years of experience in the sector of natural resources. She has served as the Risk Control Manager of China Nonferrous Metals Import & Export Corporation, the Chief Financial Officer of China United Copper Co., Ltd., Investment Manager of Minmetals Group, Head of China Metals and Mining of ABN AMRO Bank N.V., China Metals and Mining coordinator of UBS, Executive Director of the Investment Bank Department (China) of Goldman Sachs, and Senior Vice President of Shougang Fushan Resources Group Ltd. Ms. Han was responsible for the initiation and execution of several projects which have become the milestones in the history of China’s metal and mining industry.

Peter Deneen Mr. Peter John Deneen is Senior Vice President - Trading of Jinchuan Group International Resources Co Ltd. He has over 20 years of experience as a metals trader, formerly based in Beijing as a permanent resident and chief representative of Cometals, a division of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC). He later headed up Samsung America’s worldwide alumina team, a major supplier to the Chinese aluminum industry. Mr. Deneen also knows the copper industry, having traded copper concentrates and cathodes for many years, and was a former director of Erdmin, a Mongolian refined copper producer. He holds a master’s degree in International Management (M.I.M) from the American Graduate School of International Management (Thunderbird), and a B.A. in Chinese Studies and economics from Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts. Mr. Deneen is fluent in Mandarin Chinese.

Fugui Qiao Mr. Qiao Fugui has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company., effective 23 August 2017. He was graduated in 1988 from Central South University of Technology (now Central South University) majoring in Mineral Exploration. He then obtained his MSEE in 2005 from Kunming University of Science and Technology majoring in Geological Engineering. Mr. Qiao is currently the assistant of the president of Jinchuan Group and the chairman and general manager of Metorex (subsidiary of Jinchuan Group). During his 29-year career, Mr. Qiao has served in various positions including acting as a non-executive Director of the Company for the period from 30 November 2010 to 1 January 2014, and working in Jinchuan as the vice manager of the Mining area 3 of Jinchuan Group, vice director of the Mine Department (responsible for the overall work), vice director of the Planning and Development Department, general manager of the Mineral Resources Department, manager of the Mining area 3 of Jinchuan Group, Chairman of Gansu Jin Ao Mining Limited (a joint venture of Jinchuan Group and BHP) (resigned in 2015) and director of GobiMin Inc.1 successively. He is a technical professional with extensive operational management experience in mineral exploration and development.

Michael Benfield Mr. Michael John Benfield is Chief Financial Officer of Metorex, a subsidiary of Jinchuan Group International Resources Co Ltd. He joined Metorex on 1 June 2012 having previously been the chief financial officer of Bateman Engineering NV since May 2010. He was previously the chief financial officer of mineral recovery division of Bateman, a position he held for over two years. During this period he became very involved in the operations of the Bateman Group’s mineral processing plants. He has held senior financial management positions with Norse Air Limited, Super Group Limited, Investec Bank Limited and Ster Kinekor.

Theunis de Bruyn Mr. Theunis Daniel de Bruyn is Chief Operating Officer of Metorex, a wholly subsidiary of Jinchuan Group International Resources Co Ltd. Mr. de Bruyn joined Metorex in July 2013 as chief operating officer. He transitioned from Lonmin Platinum after a tenure of 7 years with his most recent position being chief operating officer of Ruukki. Prior to Lonmin, he held various positions at BHP Billiton from 1993 to 2006.

Majoire Lo Ms. Majoire Lo is Head of Administration and Human Resources Department of Jinchuan Group International Resources Co Ltd. Ms. Maria Majoire Lo has extensive experience in creative management, talent management, marketing and project development in the United States. Ms. Lo was previously the producer of an advertising and production firm, and was the public relations manager and marketing manager for a media firm. She also held numerous leadership and management roles relating to communications and personnel. Ms. Lo also worked for an investment firm in Asia and was involved in overall strategic management of multinational companies and analyzing potential investment details. Ms. Lo was an executive director of the Company until 30 November 2012 when she resigned from that role. Ms. Lo holds a Bachelor of Arts in the Annenberg School for Communication and minor certification in Cinema- Television from the University of Southern California, USA.

Yee Kwan So Ms. So Yee Kwan has Company Secretary of the Company., effective 25 August 2017. Ms. So is a manager of Corporate Services of Tricor Services Limited, a global professional services provider specializing in integrated Business, Corporate and Investor Services. She has extensive experience in a diversified range of corporate services and has been providing professional secretarial services to many companies listed on the Stock Exchange for the past 12 years. Ms. So is a Chartered Secretary and an Associate of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators in the United Kingdom and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. So received a Bachelor’s degree in International Business Management from Oxford Brookes University in the United Kingdom and a Master of Arts in Professional Accounting and Information Systems from City University of Hong Kong.

Weibing Zeng Mr. Zeng Weibing is Non-Executive Director of the company. He holds a PhD and is a researcher of engineering application technology. He is currently the legal representative and general manager of Shandong High-Speed Investment Holding Co., Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co., Ltd. which is an international conglomerate specializing in the investment, construction, operation and management of highways, expressways, railways, bridges, ports and airports. Mr. Zeng joined Shandong High-Speed Group Co., Ltd. in 1997 and since then he has held several key positions in a number of important projects. He has extensive experience in merger and acquisitions, investment, asset management, project management and development, market development and operation management. Mr. Zeng currently serves as a member of the supervisory board and the chairman of the Remuneration, Nomination and Governance Committee of the Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in France.

Youda Zhang Mr. Zhang Youda has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company., effective 23 August 2017. He started his career in 1991 after getting his master degree of business administration. He is a senior accountant, senior economist, leading talent in accounting both in Gansu province and in China at large, expert consultant of Internal Standards-Controlling Committee of China’s Ministry of Finance, AAIA (Associate Member of The Association of International Accountants) and CGMA (Chartered Global Management Accountant). He is now the general manager of Financial Department of Jinchuan Group, and director of Gansu Bank as well as Gansu Province Materials & Industry Group. He was the financial manager and cost branch manager of Financial Departments of several basic units, financial manager of construction site of Pakistan 35KM Highway Project, vice director manager of Financial Department of Jinchuan Group. He is a finance professional with extensive operational management experience in financial management.

Chiu Kwok Poon Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a master’s degree in international accounting, a post-graduate diploma in laws, a bachelor’s degree in laws and a bachelor’s degree in business studies. He has over 25 years of experience in regulatory affairs, corporate finance, listed companies governance and management. He is an executive director, vice president and company secretary of Huabao International Holdings Limited, whose shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). He currently serves as an independent non-executive director of the following companies listed on the Stock Exchange: AUX International Holdings Limited, Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co., Ltd., Greentown Service Group Co. Ltd., Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, Sunac China Holdings Limited, Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited, TUS International Limited and Yuanda China Holdings Limited. He was also an independent non-executive director of CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited (shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange) from 31 May 2011 to 8 May 2014 and Ningbo Port Company Limited (shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) from 1 April 2008 to 26 May 2014. Mr. Poon is a fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and a member of its Technical Consultation Panel and Professional Development Committee. He is also a fellow member and Associate Instructor of Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute.

Chi Keung Wu Mr. Wu Chi Keung (Edward), CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Jinchuan Group International Resources Co Ltd since January 12, 2011. He graduated from Hong Kong Polytechnic (now known as Hong Kong Polytechnic University) in 1980 with a Higher Diploma in Accountancy. He has more than 30 years of experience mainly in financial audit and specializes in providing auditing and assurance services, financial due diligence reviews, support services for merger and acquisitions, corporate restructuring and fund raising engagements. Mr. Wu’s prior experience in finance mainly includes working with international accounting firms until he retired as a partner from Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in 2008. Mr. Wu is currently the managing director of a family-owned private company in Hong Kong engaging in property and other investment activities. He is an independent non-executive director of China Medical System Holdings Limited, Zhong Fa Zhan Holdings Limited, China Renji Medical Group Limited, Huabao International Holdings Limited and YuenShengTai Dairy Farm Limited (the shares of these companies are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange), GreaterChina Professional Services Limited (the shares of which is listed on the GEM Board of the Stock Exchange). Mr. Wu is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom.