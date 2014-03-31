Name Description

Yuk Sing Chung Mr. Chung Yuk Sing is Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Nice (International) Holdings Limited. He has been the Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of the Company since October 2002. He has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company since June 2013. He is the founder of the Group and a director of other members of the Group. Mr. Chung provides leadership to the Board and is responsible for corporate development. He has been accredited as “Honorary Citizen of Shantou City” in the PRC. Mr. Chung holds several public positions, including the Honorary President of Shantou Overseas Sodality, Honorary President of Shantou Overseas Communication Association and Honorary President of Social Security and Welfare Association of Lunghu, Shantou City. Mr. Chung has over 20 years of manufacturing and management experience in garment industry.

Nai Chung Tsai Mr. Tsai Nai Chung is Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company. since July 2013. He has over 30 years of manufacturing and management experience in shoes and apparel manufacturing industry. Mr. Tsai had been President and Vice President of certain companies within the group of Yue Yuen. By managing the factories in USA, Mexico, the PRC and Vietnam of Yue Yuen, he has extensive and global experience in manufacturing industry.

Hsiao Ying Chen Mr. Chen Hsiao Ying is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Eagle Nice (International) Holdings Limited. He has joined the Group as Executive Director of the Company since October 2007. He was Chief Executive Officer of the Company from October 2007 to June 2013. He has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Board since August 2013. He is also a director of other members of the Group. Mr. Chen had worked as Factory Manager in a sportswear manufacturing and trading company in Taiwan since 1981 prior to founding Actex Garment Co., Limited, a company specializing in the manufacturing and trading of sportswear, in 1997. Mr. Chen has over 20 years of manufacturing and management experience in the garment industry. He is in charge of the corporate strategy, management, business development and manufacturing management of the Group. He is a brother of Ms. Chen Li Ying, a member of senior management of the Group.

Li Chen Ms. Chen Li Ying is General Manager of Division II of Eagle Nice (International) Holdings Limited. She has joined the Group as Executive Director of the Company since October 2007 and resigned as Executive Director of the Company in May 2009. Currently, she is General Manager of Division II of the Group and is responsible for sales and marketing and manufacturing management of Division II of the Group. She is also a director of other members of the Group. She graduated from Ming Chuan University in Taiwan and had worked as an auditor in an accounting firm in Taiwan for around 5 years after graduation. She worked in the sales and marketing department of a sportswear manufacturing and trading company in Taiwan from 1981 to 1996 before she joined Actex Garment Co., Limited, a company founded by Mr. Chen Hsiao Ying, in 2001. She has over 25 years of manufacturing and management experience in the garment industry.

Sau Fan Tsang Ms. Tsang Sau Fan is General Manager of Division I of Eagle Nice (International) Holdings Limited. She has joined the Group since March 1996 and was appointed as Executive Director of the Company in October 2002. She resigned as Executive Director of the Company in May 2009. Currently, she is General Manager of Division I of the Group and is responsible for sales and marketing and administration management of Division I of the Group. She has over 20 years of experience in sales of garment products. Prior to joining the Group, she worked as a merchandiser in a garment manufacturing company in Hong Kong.

Man Chi Woo Ms. Woo Man Chi is Financial Controller and Company Secretary of Eagle Nice (International) Holdings Limited. She has joined the Group as Financial Controller. since May 2005 and has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company since September 2005. She is responsible for the accounting, finance and compliance related functions of the Group. She previously worked in a reputable international accounting firm, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, in Hong Kong for five years. Prior to joining the Group, she worked in a manufacturing company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange as Assistant Financial Controller. She has more than 15 years of experience in accounting and financial management. Ms. Woo holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. She is a practising member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Fang Mei Chen Ms. Chen Fang Mei is an Executive Director of Eagle Nice (International) Holdings Limited since May 21, 2009. She has joined the Group as Executive Director of the Company since May 2009. She is responsible for overseeing the financial matters of the Group. She had been the Spokesperson and Vice President of Pou Chen during 2004 to 2013. She graduated from Soochow University in Taiwan in 1986 and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in International Business. Ms. Chen was Vice President and Head of Underwriting of Citibank Securities (Taiwan) Limited from 2001 to 2004. She has over 20 years of experience in the investment and securities industries in Taiwan. Ms. Chen is an executive director of Symphony Holdings Limited (stock code: 01223), a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange.

Cheng Chuan Lee Mr. Lee Cheng Chuan is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Lee is a Vice President of Yue Yuen Group (i.e. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (“Yue Yuen”) (Hong Kong Main Board Stock Code: 00551) and its subsidiaries). He joined Pou Chen Corporation, the substantial shareholder of Yue Yuen, in 1989 and is currently in charge of the integration of garment manufacturing business of Yue Yuen Group. He is also a director of Din Tsun Holding Co. Ltd., a company which is held as to 50% by Yue Yuen and the remaining 50% by a third party corporation. Mr. Lee graduated from National Taipei Institute of Technology (now known as National Taipei University of Technology) in Taiwan in 1986. Mr. Lee has over 25 years of experience in the business development and production management of international branded footwear market.

Cheuk Ho Chan Mr. Chan Cheuk Ho is Independent Non-Executive Director of Eagle Nice (International) Holdings Limited. He obtained a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Manchester in 2003. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chan has more than 20 years of experience in accounting and finance. He is the company secretary and chief financial officer of North Asia Resources Holdings Limited (stock code: 00061), a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. He has been Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since November 2002.

Chi Chant Lu Mr. Lu Chi Chant is Independent Non-Executive Director of Eagle Nice (International) Holdings Limited. since February 28, 2013. He is currently an independent director of K Laser Technology Inc., a company listed on the stock exchange of Taiwan. He had been an independent director of First Sino Bank from 2012 to 2013. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from National Taiwan University in 1974 and passed the professional qualification examinations in Taiwan for certified public accountant in 1983 and for securities investment analyst in 1988. During the period from 1976 to 1984, Mr. Lu worked as a mechanical engineer in Formosa Plastics Corporation, a company established in Taiwan principally engaged in the manufacturing of plastic raw materials and products. He joined Deloitte & Touche Taiwan as an auditor in 1984 and where he became a partner in 1986. Mr. Lu left Deloitte & Touche Taiwan in 2011 and joined First Sino Bank, a licensed bank established in the PRC, as an independent director until now. He has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since February 2013.