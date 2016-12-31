Name Description

Bing Yu Mr. Yu Bing is an Executive Chairman of the Board of China Power International Development Limited. Mr. Yu is a senior engineer and has a bachelor degree in thermal power engineering from Xi’an Jiaotong University and an executive master of business administration degree from Tsinghua University. Mr. Yu is currently a director and general manager of CPI Holding. He previously served as the general manager of Yaomeng Power Plant, the general manager of CP Maintenance Engineering, the deputy general manager of CPI Northeast China Power Company Limited and the deputy general manager of Shandong Nuclear Power Company Limited.

Jun Tian Mr. Tian Jun is the President, Executive Director of the Company. He is a senior engineer at professor level and has a master of engineering degree from Taiyuan University of Technology. Mr. Tian is currently a director and the general manager of China Power International Holding Limited (“CPI Holding”, the holding company of the Company). He previously served as the general manager of Hejin Power Branch of Zhangze Electric Power Co., Ltd, the vice general manager and the chief engineer of CPI Power Operation Co., Ltd, the vice general manager of CPI Xinjiang Energy Co., Ltd the deputy director of the Safety and Environmental Protection Department of China Power Investment Corporation (“CPIC”). From June 2015 to April 2017, Mr. Tian was a director and the general manager of State Power Investment Corporation Yuanda Environmental Protection Co., Ltd, whose shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Lihong Xu Ms. Xu Lihong is Vice President, Financial Controller of China Power International Development Ltd. Ms. XU is a senior accountant. She graduated from the Faculty of Finance, Changsha University of Electric Power and obtained a master degree in business administration from Northeast China University. Ms. XU also acts as a director, the vice general manager and the financial controller of CPI Holding, and a director of Shanghai Power. She was involved in the financial affairs of the Group prior to the Company’s listing in 2004. She previously served as the deputy chief accountant of CPI Holding, the general manager of various departments of the Company, the deputy commissioner of the Economic and Operation Division of Power Department under the State Economic and Trade Commission, and a principal staff member of finance department of State Power Corporation of China and Huazhong Electric Industry Management Bureau.

Yuntao Huang Mr. Huang Yuntao is a Vice President of the Company. Mr. Huang is a senior engineer. Mr. HUANG is a senior engineer. He graduated from HeFei University of Technology with a bachelor degree in power system and automation. Mr. HUANG also acts as the vice general manager of CPI Holding. He was involved in the works of the Group’s power plants prior to the Company’s listing in 2004. He previously served as the chief human resource officer of the Company, the chief human resource office of CPI Holding, the general manager of Wuhu Power Plant and the general manager of the information technology department of CPI Holding.

Rufeng Shou Mr. Shou Rufeng is the vice president of the Company. Mr. SHOU is a certified public accountant. He graduated from Renmin University of China with a bachelor degree in economics and Cranfield University with a master degree in business administration. Mr. SHOU also acts as the deputy general manager of CPI Holding. He was involved in the capital planning of the Group prior to the Company’s listing in 2004. He previously served as the senior manager of the Capital Markets & Investor Relations Department of CPI Holding, the capital operations director and the general manager of the Capital Markets & Investor Relations Department of the Company and CPI Holding.

Wei Xu Ms. Xu Wei is the vice president and the chief legal advisor of the company. Ms. XU holds a bachelor degree in law from China University of Political Science and Law, an LLM from Peking University and a lawyer qualification in China. Ms. XU also acts as the deputy general manager and chief legal advisor of CPI Holding. She joined the Group in 2004. She previously served as the head of the General Office of the Board of Directors and the general manager of the Legal Affairs Department of the Company and CPI Holding.

Xuefeng Zeng Mr. Zeng Xuefeng is the vice president of the Company. Mr. ZENG is a senior engineer. He graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University with a bachelor degree in thermal power engineering and a master degree in power engineering. Mr. ZENG also acts as the head of disciplinary commission and the acting chairman of labour committee of CPI Holding. He joined the Group in 2016. He previously served as the secretary of the disciplinary commission of SPIC, the general manager of Shanghai-Electric-Power Caojing Power (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., the head of the General Office of Shanghai Power, the deputy general manager of Huaihu Coal Power Co., Ltd. and the factory director of Tianji Power Plant.

Yazhou Zhao Mr. Zhao Yazhou is Vice President of China Power International Development Ltd. Mr. ZHAO is a senior accountant. He studied technological economics at postgraduate level at the Harbin Institute of Technology and completed training courses for the chief accountants of major enterprises of the State Power Company at the National Accounting Institute. Mr. ZHAO also acts as vice general manager of CPI Holding. He was involved in the financial affairs of the Group prior to the Company’s listing in 2004. He previously served in various positions, including the general manager of finance department, the deputy chief accountant and the chief financial controller of CPI Holding and the head of finance department of Heilongjiang Provincial Power Bureau.

Guigen Sun Mr. Sun Guigen is Chief Engineer of the Company. Mr. Sun is a senior engineer. Mr. SUN is a senior engineer. He graduated from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics with an executive master of business administration degree. Mr. SUN also acts as the chief engineer of CPI Holding. He was involved in the works of the Group’s power plants prior to the Company’s listing in 2004. He previously served as the deputy chief engineer of the Company, the deputy chairman of Changshu Power Plant, the chairman of Fuxi Power Plant, the general manager of Dabieshan Power Plant, the vice general manager of CP Maintenance Engineering and the vice general manager of Pingwei Power Plant.

Siu Lan Cheung Ms. Cheung Siu Lan is Company Secretary of China Power International Development Ltd. Ms. CHEUNG is a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and CPA Australia. She has a bachelor degree in commerce from The University of Queensland, Australia and obtained a master degree in professional accounting and a postgraduate diploma in corporate administration from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Ms. CHEUNG previously served as the company secretary and the group financial controller of a listed group in Hong Kong. She has extensive experience in the fields of corporate governance, corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions.

Qihong Guan Mr. Guan Qihong is Non-Executive Director of China Power International Development Ltd. Mr. GUAN is a senior economist and a senior auditor and has a bachelor of engineering degree from Huazhong Institute of Technology, a master degree in economics from Zhongnan University of Economics and a doctoral degree in economics from Xiamen University. Mr. GUAN is currently the chief capital market officer of the Strategic Planning Department of SPIC, a director of the CPI Financial and a director of the CPI Holding. He previously served as the commissioner of Asset Assessment Centre of National Asset Management Bureau, the deputy secretary-general of China Appraisal Society, the assistant to the head of Finance and Property Ownership Management Department of the State Power Corporation of China, the chief economist of State Grid Shenzhen Energy Development Group Co., Ltd and the supervisor of the Capital Market and Equity Department of the CPI Group.

Xianchun Wang Mr. Wang Xianchun is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a senior engineer and has a bachelor degree in power engineering for hydropower plant from Wuhan University of Water and Power Resources. Mr. Wang is currently a director of CPI Holding, a special duty director and supervisor of State Power Investment Corporation (“SPIC”, formerly known as CPIC, the ultimate holding company of the Company). He previously served as the deputy manager of the Planning and Development Department of CPIC, the supervisor of the Department of Integrated Industry of CPIC, the general manager of the branch company of CPIC in Southern China, an executive director and the general manager of CPI Southern Power Co., Ltd and an executive director of SPIC Guangdong Power Co., Ltd.

Che Keung Kwong Mr. Kwong Che Keung, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Power International Development Ltd. Mr. KWONG is currently an independent non-executive director of a number of companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, including China COSCO Holdings Company Limited, NWS Holdings Limited, OP Financial Investments Limited, Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited, Henderson Land Development Company Limited, Henderson Investment Limited, Agile Property Holdings Limited, CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited and FSE Engineering Holdings Limited. Mr. KWONG was a partner of Pricewaterhouse from 1984 to 1998 and was a council member of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange from 1992 to 1997. Mr. KWONG has a bachelor of social science degree from The University of Hong Kong and is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Fang Li Mr. Li Fang is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Power International Development Ltd. Mr. LI has a bachelor of mechanical engineering degree from Beijing University of Science and Technology and a juris doctoral degree from the College of Law of Arizona State University in the United States in 1995. Mr. LI is currently an independent non-executive director of China Power New Energy Development Company Limited and a director of Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Co., Ltd. Mr. LI has extensive experience in business management and corporate finance. He previously served as an executive director of Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and a lawyer with Davis Polk and Wardwell LLP in the United States.