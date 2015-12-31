Name Description

Yiqun Ling Mr. Ling Yiqun is Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is also a Vice President of Sinopec Corp., President of Qilu Branch and President of Sinopec Refinery &Marketing Limited and Director of Saudi Yanbu Refinery Joint Venture (“Yanbu Refinery”). Mr. LING worked in the refinery of Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Company and the Refining Division of Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Company Limited from November 1983 to February 2000. He served as Deputy Director General of the Refining Department of Sinopec Corp. from February 2000 to June 2003. He served as Director General of the Refining Department of Sinopec Corp. from June 2003 to August 2013; Vice President of Sinopec Corp. since July 2010, Executive Director and President of Sinopec Refinery & Marketing Ltd from May 2012 to July 2013; Non-executive Director of SINOPEC SEG since August 2012, and Director of Yanbu Refinery since September 2012, and President of Qilu Branch Since August 2013. Mr. LING graduated from the East China Petroleum Institute with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering for Refinery Engineering in July 1983, and obtained an MBA degree from Renmin University of China in January 1997. Mr. LING was recognized as a Professor-level Senior Engineer by Sinopec Group in December 2002.

Wenwu Xiang Mr. Xiang Wenwu is President, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Xiang is a senior economist at professor level with a PhD degree. Mr. XIANG served as Deputy Manager of Sinopec Group SCC from June 1999 to March 2004; Manager of Sinopec Group SCC from March 2004 to December 2008; President of Sinopec Group SCC from December 2008 to July 2010; Director and President of Sinopec Group Nanjing from December 2009 to April 2012; and Executive Director and President of SNEI from April 2012 to November 2014. He has been a Vice President of SINOPEC SEG since August 2012.

Dong Lu Mr. Lu Dong is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a senior engineer at the professor level with a bachelor degree. From July 1983 to August 1992, he worked at the Glycol Workshop of the Alkene Factory of Yangzi Petrochemical Company. From August 1992 to January 1998, he served as the deputy head of the Alkene Factory of Yangzi Petrochemical Company. From January 1998 to July 1998, he was the head of the Refinery of Yangzi Petrochemical Company. From July 1998 to January 2000, he worked as the head of the Refinery of Yangzi Petrochemical Co., Ltd. From January 2000 to March 2004, he was the vice president of Yangzi Petrochemical Limited Liability Company. From March 2003 to July 2004, he worked as the deputy director of Chemical Department of China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation. From July 2004 to December 2007, he served as the president of Fujian Petrochemical Company Limited. From July 2004 to October 2014, he was a director of Fujian Petrochemical Company Limited. From December 2005 to October 2014, he worked as the chairman of the board of directors of Fujian Petrochemical Company Limited. From February 2007 to October 2014, he served as the chairman of the board of directors of and president of Fujian Refining & Petrochemical Company Limited.

Yiqun Jia Mr. Jia Yiqun is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. JIA is a senior engineer with a master degree. From July 1990 to April 2003, Mr. JIA has held positions in Sinopec Research Institute of Petroleum Engineering, China Petrochemical International Company, Foreign Affairs Bureau of Sinopec Group; Mr. JIA served as Deputy Chief Representative of the Hong Kong Representative Office of Sinopec Corp. from April 2003 to June 2012 and has been the Chief Financial Officer of SINOPEC SEG since August 2012. Mr. JIA obtained the qualifications of Chartered Financial Analyst issued by CFA Institute in September 2006.

Qingjie Guan Mr. Guan Qingjie is the Chairman of Trade Union of the Company. Mr. GUAN is a senior accountant with a university diploma. Mr. GUAN served as Deputy Chief Accountant of Jinzhou Petrochemical Company from June 1995 to October 1997; Deputy Director General of the Assets Management and Administration Department of Sinopec Group from October 1997 to February 2000; Deputy Director General of the Enterprise Reform Department of Sinopec Group from February 2000 to December 2000; Deputy Head of the Asset Operation and Finance Section under Corporate Restructuring Office of Sinopec Group from December 2000 to September 2001; Deputy Director General of the Refining and Chemical Engineering Enterprise Management Department of Sinopec Group from September 2001 to May 2007; and Deputy Director General of the Operation and Management Division of Sinopec Asset Management Co., Ltd Sinopec Group from March 2006 to July 2010. He was Deputy Director General of the Capital Operation Department of each of Sinopec Group and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation as well as vice president of SAMC from July 2010 to June 2012; and has been the Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of SINOPEC SEG from August 2012 to March 2015. He has been the Chairman of Trade Union of SINOPEC SEG since August 2012.

Jinghua Sang Mr. Sang Jinghua is Vice President, Secretary to the Board, Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. SANG is a senior engineer with a university diploma. From July 1990 to September 2012, Mr. SANG has held positions in the Shijiazhuang Refinery, and Board Secretariat of Sinopec Corp. Mr. SANG served as Securities Representative of Sinopec Corp. from May 2012 to January 2013. He has been the secretary to the Board since August 2012, the Company Secretary of SINOPEC SEG since December 2012 and a Vice President of SINOPEC SEG since May 2014.

Guosheng Qi Mr. Qi Guosheng is a Vice President of the Company. QI is a senior engineer at professor level with a university diploma. From August 1983 to February 2002, Mr. QI has held positions in Anti Chemical Command and Engineering Institute of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, Beijing Petrochemical Engineering Company, Engineering & Construction Department of China Petrochemical Corporation, Engineering & Construction Management Department of Sinopec Group and Sinopec Engineering Incorporation. Mr. QI served as vice president of Sinopec Engineering Incorporation from December 2002 to April 2012 and vice president of Sinopec Engineering Incorporation from April 2012 to November 2014. He has been a Vice President of SINOPEC SEG since November 2014.

Xiaobo Sun Mr. Sun Xiaobo is a Vice President of SINOPEC SEG. he is also the president of Sinopec Lift and Transportation Company. Mr. SUN is a senior engineer with a university diploma. From April 1980 to October 2012, Mr. SUN has held positions in the Third Design Institute of the Ministry of Chemical Industry, Beijing Heavy Machinery Company of the Ministry of Chemical Industry, Engineering Department of China Petrochemical Corporation, Sinopec Engineering Incorporation, Engineering & Construction Management Department of Sinopec Group and SINOPEC SEG. Mr. SUN served as President Assistant of SINOPEC SEG and Director of Department for Enterprise Reform and Management from October 2012 to April 2014. He has been a Vice President of SINOPEC SEG and President of Sinopec Lift and Transportation Company Since May 2014.

Gang Xiao Mr. Xiao Gang is Vice President of the Company. Mr. XIAO is a senior economist at professor level with a university diploma. From July 1986 to March 2004, Mr. XIAO has held positions in the Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Corporation, Sinopec Engineering Incorporation, the Engineering & Construction Department of China Petrochemical Corporation and Engineering & Construction Management Department of Sinopec Group. Mr. XIAO served as Secretary of CPC Committee and Secretary of Discipline Inspection Committee of Sinopec Group SCC from March 2004 to January 2006; Manager of Sinopec Group FCC from January 2006 to December 2008; President of Sinopec Group FCC from December 2008 to April 2012; and Director and President of FCC from April 2012 to November 2014. He has been a Vice President of SINOPEC SEG since August 2012.

Lili Sun Ms. Sun Lili is Executive Director of the Company. She is the Executive Director and President of SINOPEC Engineering Incorporation. From August 1983 to September 1997, Ms. Sun worked at the Processes Department of SINOPEC Beijing Design Institute. From September 1997 to July 1999, she served as the Deputy Chief Engineer of SINOPEC Beijing Design Institute, and from May 1999 to uly 1999, she also served as the Acting Director of the Processes Department of SINOPEC Beijing Design Institute. From July 1999 to July 2000, she served as the Acting Director of the Refinery Processes Department of SINOPEC Engineering Incorporation, and from July 1999 to June 2004, she also served as the Deputy Chief Engineer of SINOPEC Engineering Incorporation. She has served as the Deputy Director of the Technology Committee of SINOPEC Engineering Incorporation since April 2002. From January 2003 to June 2004, she served as the Assistant to the President of SINOPEC Engineering Incorporation. From June 2004 to April 2012, she served as the Vice President of SINOPEC Engineering Incorporation. From January 2006 to May 2008, she served as the Vice President of SINOPEC International Petroleum Exploration and Development Co., Ltd. Since September 2011, she has served as a member of the Project Supervision and Management Committee of Saudi Yanbu Refinery Joint Venture. Since December 2011, she has served as the President of Saudi Yanbu Refinery Project and the Director of Saudi Yanbu Refinery Joint Venture. From April 2012 to November 2013, she served as the Vice President of SINOPEC Engineering Incorporation. Since November 2013, she has served as the Executive Director and President of SINOPEC Engineering Incorporation. Since December 2013, she has served as the Vice President of SINOPEC SEG. Ms. Sun graduated from the East China Petroleum Institute in July 1983 with an engineering bachelor degree in petroleum processing. Ms. Sun was awarded the title of Professor Level Senior Engineer by Sinopec Group in December 1999.

Derong Wu Mr. Wu Derong is Executive Director of the Company. He is also the Chairman of the Board and President of SSEC. SINOPEC Engineering Group Co Ltd. Mr. WU is a senior engineer at professor level with a university diploma. From February 1998 to December 2000, he worked as the deputy dean of Shanghai Pharmaceutical Designing Institute . From December 2000 to January 2003, he worked as the deputy dean of Sinopec Group Shanghai Pharmaceutical Industry Design Institute . From January 2003 to October 2006, he served as the vice president of Sinopec Group Shanghai Engineering Co., Ltd. From October 2006 to April 2012, he worked as the chairman of the board and the president of Sinopec Group Shanghai Engineering Co., Ltd. Mr. WU has been the chairman of the board and the president of Sinopec Shanghai Engineering Co., Ltd. since April 2012. He was a Vice President of SINOPEC SEG from June 2012 to November 2014. He has been a Director of SINOPEC SEG since January 2015.

Guoqing Li Mr. Li Guoqing serves as Non-Executive Director of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co Ltd. Mr. LI is a senior engineer at professor level with a university diploma. From December 2001 to January 2003, he served as the deputy manager of China Petrochemical Corporation Luoyang Petrochemical Engineering Corporation . From January 2003 to April 2005, he was the director of the designing management division of the engineering and construction administration department of Sinopec Group. He served as deputy director general of the engineering and construction administration department of Sinopec Group from April 2005 to June 2007 and deputy director general of the engineering department of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation from June 2007 to June 2012. From June 2012 to November 2013, he was an executive director and general manager of Sinopec Engineering Incorporation . He served as the Vice President of SINOPEC SEG from August 2012 to December 2013. He has been the director of the engineering department of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since November 2013 and the Director of SINOPEC SEG since May 2014.

Chiu Chung Hui Mr. Hui Chiu Chung is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He also serves as an independent non-executive director of Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group Limited (Stock Code: 908), Gemdale Properties and Investment Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 535), Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1212), Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (Stock Code: 388), China South City Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1668) and Agile Property Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 3383) and a non-executive director of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (Stock Code: 590), whose shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. HUI has over 40 years of experience in the securities and investment industry. He was the Managing Director of UOB Kay Hian (Asia) Limited from 2002 to 2005; Group Managing Director of OSK Asia Holdings Limited (“OSK”) from August 2005 to March 2007; Chief Executive Officer of OSK from March 2007 to March 2011; and the vice chairman of OSK Asia Holdings Hong Kong Limited from April 2011 to September 2011. He served for years as a council member and vice chairman of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, a member of the Advisory Committee and the Committee on Real Estate Investment Trusts of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, a director of the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited, a member of the Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, an appointed member of the Securities and Futures Appeal Tribunal, a member of the Standing Committee on Company Law Reform, and an appointed member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants Investigation Panel. He became a Fellow Member of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute and the Hong Kong Institute of Directors in 2011 and 2002, respectively. Mr. HUI has been an independent non-executive Director of SINOPEC SEG since April 2013.

Yong Jin Dr. Jin Yong is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr JIN currently is a member of Chinese Academy of Engineering, who is also the dean of the Chemical Engineering Science and Technology Research Institute of Tsinghua University, a professor of the Chemical Engineering department of Tsinghua University, an executive officer of China Society of Particuology and an executive officer of Chemical Industry and Engineering Society of China. Mr. JIN worked in the University of Science and Technology of China as an assistant teacher in Electrical Engineering Research Office from October 1959 to February 1960. He also served as a teacher engaging in advanced studies in the Chemical Research Office in Tianjin University from February 1960 to February 1961, and worked in USTC as a teacher in the Chemistry department from February 1961 to May 1973. Since 1973, Mr. JIN has been a lecturer, associate professor, professor and tutor of doctorial candidates at the Chemical Engineering department of Tsinghua University. Mr. Jin has been an independent non-executive Director of SINOPEC SEG since April 2013.