Shixing Zhu Mr. Zhu Shi Xing is Executive Chairman of the Board of Genvon Group Limited. He is currently the Chairman of the Board and a member of the Nomination Committee and the Investment and Risk Management Committee of the Company. Mr. Zhu is currently a vice president of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited (“BPHL”), a company whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 925) and a senior vice president of Beijing Yun Zhong Investments Consulting Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BPHL established in Beijing, PRC. Mr. Zhu graduated from the Central University of Finance and Economics with a bachelor’s degree in finance and obtained his master degree in software engineering from Beihang University. Mr. Zhu started his career as an assistant in the investment department of the China Xinxing Corporation (Group) Ltd. in 1994. Starting from 2004, he joined the Beijing Holdings Limited (“BHL”), an affiliate of BPHL, and had been nominated the vice general manager of various subsidiaries of BHL involving in industries of tourism, logistics, property development. Mr. Zhu has extensive experience in investment, financial management and property development.

Jing Ming .. Mr. Zhang Jing Ming is Joint Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Genvon Group Limited. Mr. Zhang graduated with a master degree in international finance and trade in the University of International Business and Economics. Mr. Zhang started his property related business since 1996 being the chairman of the board and the general manager of Beijing Wanqi Holdings Ltd., a property developer in Beijing. In 2009, he was also appointed the chief executive officer of the Beijing Badachu Real Estate Group Limited. Mr. Zhang has almost twenty years’ experience in property development business.

Xue Heng Liu Mr. Liu Xue Heng is Joint Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Genvon Group Limited. He is currently a member of the Investment and Risk Management Committee of the Company. Mr. Liu obtained his MBA from the Cambridge University of the United Kingdom. Mr. Liu has extensive experience in equity investment, corporate finance, IPO listings and mergers and acquisitions. He is a co-founder of Partners Capital International Limited and Vision Finance Group Limited. Mr. Liu is currently an executive director of Vision Finance Group Limited and BPHL (stock code: 925) as well as an executive director and the chief executive officer of Bestway International Holdings Limited (a company whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 718). Mr. Liu was an independent nonexecutive director of Guangshen Railway Co., Limited (a company whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 525) during the period from 2 June 2011 to 29 May 2014.

Ka Tak Lam Mr. Lam Ka Tak is Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of Genvon Group Limited. Mr. Lam joined the Group in September 2010 as Financial Controller and Company Secretary. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Lam received his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Hong Kong and Bachelor of Arts with Honours degree in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Prior to joining the Company in 2010, he had more than seven years’ experience working in international accounting firms.

Shanchao Gu Mr. Gu Shan Chao is Executive Director of Genvon Group Limited., with effect from 26 September 2014. Mr. Gu obtained his bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering from the Beijing Institute of Technology and a master degree in property from the Tsinghua University. Mr. Gu participated in the property industry since 1999 who had been sales director and general manager of various property developers in Beijing. Mr. Gu currently is a director of Beijing Inland Port International Logistics Co., Ltd., and Holiday Inn Downtown Beijing Co., Ltd., both are non-wholly owned subsidiary of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited (“BPHL”, SEHK stock code: 925).

Shiang Chi Hu Mr. Hu Shiang Chi is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Hu obtained his master degree in International Business and bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering from National Taiwan University. Mr. Hu has extensive experience in operation management and company acquisition and is now the chairman of the board of Abico-Fs Co., Ltd (stock code in GreTai Securities Market : 8071) and JBON International Co., Ltd. (stock code in GreTai Securities Market : 1566), the director of Celxpert Energy Corporation (stock code in GreTai Securities Market : 3323), the general manager of Ability I Venture Capital Corporation, Abico Asia Capital Corporation and TranSystem Inc., and the director of HiTi Digital, Inc. and Chien Hwa Coating Technology Inc.

Xiaoyong Hu Mr. Hu Xiao Yong is Executive Director of Genvon Group Limited., with effect from 23 September 2014. Mr. Hu obtained his EMBA degree from the Tsinghua University. Mr. Hu currently is an executive director and the chief executive officer of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (a company whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 371), an associate of BPHL and the vice-chairman of the China Environmental Service Industry Association.

Yebi Hu Mr. Hu Yebi is an Executive Director of the Company. He is the founder and chairman of Vision Finance Group Limited since November 2007. Mr. Hu also holds executive directorships with Hua Lien International (Holding) Company Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 969), Beijing Sports and Entertainment Industry Group Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 1803) and BPHL. Mr. Hu was also appointed as an executive director and chairman of Tai United Holdings Limited (formerly known as Bestway International Holdings Limited) (SEHK Stock Code: 718) during the period from July 2014 to January 2016. Mr. Hu received his master’s degree in business administration from the Netherlands International Institute for Management in the Netherlands and postgraduate diploma in management engineering from the Beijing Institute of Technology in Beijing, the PRC. Mr. Hu has more than 24 years of experience in securities and financial services, merger and acquisition and corporate finance.

Xu Qian Mr. Qian Xu is an Executive Director of the Company. He is an executive director and the chief executive officer of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company (“BPHL”, SEHK Stock Code: 925) since July 2009 and the Chairman of BPHL since June 2016. Mr. Qian was also appointed as a non-executive director of CAQ Holdings Limited (“CAQ”), a company listed on the Australia Stock Exchange with Listing Corporation Code of CAQ in April 2015. Mr. Qian graduated from the Economics and Management Faculty of the Beijing Industrial University with a bachelor’s degree in economics and has obtained his executive master’s degree in business administration from the Tsinghua University. Mr. Qian has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring and financial management.

Kin Wai Siu Mr. Siu Kin Wai is an Executive Director of Genvon Group Limited. He is an executive director of BPHL since July 2009 and the president of BPHL since June 2016. He was also appointed as the non-executive director of CAQ in April 2015 and serves as an independent non-executive director of Agritrade Resources Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 1131) since August 2010. Mr. Siu graduated from the City University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in accountancy and is fellow members of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr. Siu has extensive experience in financial management and corporate advisory.

Zheng Chun Wang Mr. Wang Zheng Chun serves as Executive Director of Genvon Group Limited. He resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 23 September 2014. He was appointed as an Executive Director of the Group in June 2008. He was re-designated as the Chairman of the Group in October 2008. He has over ten years of experience in property development and management. Mr. Wang has substantial experience in developing and constructing villas, residential units and commercial buildings in the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Wang is also the committee member of (The Association of Industry and Commerce in Minhang District, Shanghai).

Ji Ming Wan Mr. Wan Ji Ming is Director - Technique Global Operation Centre; Executive Deputy General Manager of Jiangsu Golden Harbour Enterprises Limited of Genvon Group Limited. Mr. Wan is responsible for the technical aspect of the factory and to supervise the design and production of power tool products. Mr. Wan graduated from the Jiangsu Industry College with a Bachelor’s degree of mechanical engineering. Mr. Wan has over twenty years of experience in the power tool industry. Mr. Wan joined the Group in December 2001.

Robert Koepp Mr. Robert Winslow Koepp is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Koepp obtained his bachelor’s degree in Asian Studies from the Pomona College, the United States and master’s degree in business administration from the Cambridge University in the United Kingdom. Mr. Koepp has in-depth professional experience in public and private equity financing, real estate, economics and business strategies, particularly for companies operating in China and listed overseas. He is the author of Betting on China: Chinese Stocks, American Stock Markets, and the Wagers on a New Dynamic in Global Capitalism among other publications. He has previously provided advice in the areas of investor relations and best practices for information disclosure to issuers which are principally engaged in the Chinese healthcare and consumer industries and are listed in The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. Mr. Koepp has not had any executive or management role or functions in the Company, nor has he been under the employment of any member of the Company and has only attended meetings of the Board in the capacity of a non-executive Director. The Board considers that Mr. Koepp is independent and satisfies all the independence criteria in Rule 3.13 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited except Rule 3.13(7) in that he is a non-executive Director of the Company.

Man Kit Tse Mr. Tse Man Kit is Independent Non-Executive Director of Genvon Group Limited., with effect from 23 September 2014. He is currently the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Tse is the chief financial officer and company secretary of Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Limited (a company whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 1165) since 9 September 2010. He was previously a staff accountant from 27 October 1997 to 30 September 2000, a senior accountant from 1 October 2000 to 30 September 2002 and a manager from 1 October 2002 to 22 October 2002 in the department of assurance and advisory business services in the Hong Kong office of Ernst & Young Business Services Ltd. and a manager in the department of assurance and advisory business services in Ernst & Young Hua Ming Shanghai Branch from 23 October 2002 to 28 December 2004. He was a manager in the assurance department in PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd. from 10 January 2005 to 18 October 2005, a manager in the assurance division in Grant Thornton from 12 December 2005 to 21 January 2007, a director of corporate accounting in Flash Electronics, Inc. from 25 January 2007 to 26 January 2008 and a senior qualified accountant in Shanghai Fosun High Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. from 15 February 2008 to 15 August 2010 with concurrent appointment as the qualified accountant of Fosun International Limited (a company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange) from 12 March 2008 to 15 August 2010. Mr. Tse has been a member of Certified Practising Accountant of CPA Australia since 17 July 2001 and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 26 February 2002. Mr. Tse obtained a bachelor’s degree in commerce, majoring in accountancy and finance, from University of Wollongong, NSW, Australia on 16 July 1997.

Yong Xin Wu Mr. Wu Yong Xin is Independent Non-Executive Director of Genvon Group Limited., with effect from 23 September 2014. He is currently the Chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Wu is currently the Senior Vice President, Chief Government Affairs Officer, General Manager of Regional Organization North of Siemens Ltd., China. Mr. Wu obtained his bachelor’s degree in economics in the Capital University of Economics and Trade in Beijing. He started his career in the university as an assistant professor. In 1988, Mr. Wu joined the then Beijing representative office of Siemens as an assistant manager in finance and administration and was seconded to Germany for further management training in headquarters of Siemens in 1992. Since his return to Siemens Ltd., China in 1993, he had participated in business development in the PRC, Korea, Taiwan and the United States of America. In 2007, Mr. Wu was appointed the senior vice president of Siemens Ltd., China and took over the current position since 2010.

Yun Zhou Zhang Mr. Zhang Yun Zhou has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhang has engaged in clinical work of internal medicine and neurology for 24 years. He possesses knowledge in relation to neuroanatomy, neuropathology, electroneurophysiology, neuroimaging and knowledge in relation to other disciplines, and can conduct body check and positioning by the tactical use of the nervous system. He currently focuses on issues of the nervous system and diagnosis and treatment of critical illnesses and conduct integrated management by objectives through the effective combination of neurology, neurosurgery and various specialist disciplines and the integration of fundamental knowledge and clinical practice. He has unique insight towards various aspects including the diagnosis, monitoring and analysis, fluid and electrolyte balance, parenteral and enteral nutrition, prevention of hospital-acquired infection, and tranquilizing, painkilling and sleep in respect of patients suffering from critical neurological illnesses. He is also specialized in treatment and monitoring associated with using ventilator for mechanical ventilation that curbs pathological changes in the nervous system. After finishing his first doctorate degree in Nanfang Hospital of First Military Medical University in Guangzhou and second doctorate degree in Xuanwu Hospital of Capital Medical University in Beijing, Mr. Zhang obtained his qualification of PhD candidate in Clinical Neuropathology from PLA Military Medical School (PLA General Hospital) in Beijing, a master candidate in Neurology from Zhujiang Hospital of First Military Medical University in Guangzhou and a bachelor degree in Clinical Medicine from The Fourth Military Medical University in Xian, respectively.