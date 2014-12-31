Name Description

Hartono James Mr. Hartono James serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Yestar International Holdings Co Ltd. He joined the management team since the establishment and is responsible for the overall strategic development of the business, as well as implementing strategic objectives and business plans and overseeing the management and operations of all members of the Group. Mr. Hartono is the general manager as well as the legal representative of Yestar Shanghai and also a director of all members of the Group. Mr. Hartono is the brother of Ms. Jeane Hartono, Ms. Chen Chen Irene Hartono, and Mr. Rico Hartono, all being the Controlling Shareholders. Mr. Hartono has over 12 years of experience in the distribution of image printing products in China. Since 2000, he has participated in his family business in the distribution of image printing products. He developed his knowledge in the industry when he first became the vice general manager of Yestar Shanghai in 2000. Mr. Hartono was a director of Yesstar (Shanghai) International Trading Co., Ltd (engaged in international trading and import and export trading), Yesstar (Shanghai) Digital Imaging Co., Ltd (engaged in digital photo and minilab processing business) and Shanghai Super Star Digital Electronic Co. Ltd. (“Shanghai Super Star”) (engaged in sale and manufacturing of photo-printing equipment, digital camera and provision of after-sales services), all of which were established in the PRC and were deregistered in 2007 as the businesses were not profitable. Mr. Hartono was also one of the beneficial owners of Shanghai Super Star. Mr. Hartono was awarded the Honored citizenship from Nanning city in 2009. He graduated from Portland State University in Oregon, USA with a bachelor degree of science in marketing and finance in June 1997.

Hong Wang Ms. Wang Hong serves as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Yestar International Holdings Co Ltd. Ms. Wang is primarily responsible for overseeing our finance and accounting and financial planning. Ms. Wang is also the financial controller of Yestar Shanghai and a director of Yestar Asia Company Limited (“Yestar BVI”) and Yestar International (HK) Company Limited (“Yestar HK”), all are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. Ms. Wang has over 10 years of experience in PRC financial accounting and auditing. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Wang worked as an accountant for different companies for more than 5 years. Ms. Wang completed the computerized accounting full-time course in July 1997 held by Shanghai Shi Gong Xiao She Zhi Gong College.

Chung Man Chan Mr. Chan Chung Man is an Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group in July 2015 as head of medical division and is responsible for the business development, marketing and management of the medical consumable business of the Group. Mr. Chan has 15 years of overseas and the Chinese domestic market and distribution development and management experiences. Before joining the Group, Mr. Chan was the chief executive officer of International Minh Viet Joint Stock Company (‘‘IMV’’) from December 2011 to June 2015, where he oversaw all day-to-day aspects of the operations including financial performance, marketing and operation management of the company. IMV is a company specialised in manufacturing, trading and distributing international brands and is also a distributor of Fujifilm products in Vietnam. Mr. Chan served as a general committee member of the Hong Kong Business Association Vietnam for the period from 2012 to 2013 and from 2014 to 2015. He obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Lingnan University in 1999 and received a Master of Management degree from Macquarie University in 2003.

To Keung Chan Mr. Chan To Keung serves as Executive Director of Yestar International Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Chan has over 33 years of experience in the production of image printing products. Prior to joining our Group in 2006, Mr. Chan worked in Fuji Photo Products Co., Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of China-Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Limited which is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (Stock Code: 1123) (engaging in distribution of Fujifilm products in Hong Kong and Macau), as senior manager in production, senior manager, manager, assistant manager, supervisor and technician in technical education center from 1977 to 2003. Mr. Chan completed a three-year part-time evening certificate program specializing in electronics in 1982 held by the technical education and industrial training department of Hong Kong. He further obtained a business administration certificate in 2006 from the Open University of Hong Kong.

Ying Wang Ms. Wang Ying serves as Executive Director of Yestar International Holdings Co Ltd. She is primarily responsible for formulating the sales strategies and product development of our business. She is also the chief executive officer of Yestar Shanghai. Ms. Wang has over 30 years of experience in image industry. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Wang had worked for the Processing Group from July 1984 to June 2010. During this period, she worked for certain members of the Processing Group as the project engineer, processing executive, head of quality control department, co-head of sales for processing plant, legal representative and general manager. She also worked for the Processing Group as the chief engineer and head of processing plant. Ms. Wang was awarded the second prize in respect of her accomplishment on GK-II Medical x-ray Film by Economic Commission of Shanghai in April 1998. Ms. Wang was also awarded the second and the third prize in respect of her accomplishment on RL-II Laser Phototypesetting Film by Economic Commission of Shanghai in July 2003 and by the local government in Shanghai in December 2003, respectively. Ms. Wang obtained a Bachelor degree in Fine Chemical Engineering Major in Photosensitive Material from East China University of Science and Technology in July 1984. She obtained a C.E.O. Associate certificate from British Federal Committee. She has been a committee member of Chinese Society for Imaging Science and Technology since 2001. She was a member of National Technical Committee on Light Industrial Machinery of Standardization Administration of the People’s Republic of China from 2004 to 2009.

Changxiang Liao Ms. Changxiang Liao serves as General Manager of Yestar Technology, Yestar Medical and Yestar Imaging of Yestar International Holdings Co Ltd. Ms. Liao joined us in 2007 and is primarily responsible for overseeing our finance, accounting and logistics of our operations in Guangxi. Ms. Liao has over 14 years of experience in finance. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Liao was the chief financial officer of Guangxi Runyu Business and Trade Group Corporation from January 2003 to May 2007 and from March 1999 to March 2002, worked in Nanning Yangda Tank Factory which later merged with Nanning Eight Rhombus Motors Accessories Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Nanning Baling Technology Co., Ltd (Stock Code: 002592), the shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Ms. Liao has been a senior accountant recognized by the Department of Human Resources and Social Security of Guang Xi Zhuang Autonomous Region since December 2010. Ms. Liao obtained a Master of Business Administration from Guangxi University in June 2009.

Chit Sing Ng Mr. Ng Chit Sing has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company. He is an authorized representative of the Company. Mr. Ng is an associate member of both Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. He has extensive company secretarial experience in listed companies. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Ng had also been the company secretary of a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Yiming Hu Dr. Hu Yiming serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Yestar International Holdings Co Ltd since September 18, 2013. She is the chairman of our audit committee and a member of our remuneration committee and nomination committee. Dr. Hu has more than 21 years of experience in accounting. Dr. Hu has been a professor of accounting at the accounting department of the Antai College of Economics & Management and the Supervisor of the Company Financial Research Centre of Antai College of Economics & Management at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China since January 2005. She has been a committee member of the Professional (Finance and Accounting) Committee of the Chinese Accounting Society since February 2008. Dr. Hu was a supervisor of Ph.D. students of the School of Accountancy from January 2002 to January 2005 at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, China, an associate professor of the MBA Centre of the School of Management at Xiamen University, China from September 1997 to September 1999, a lecturer of the Accounting Department at the Xiamen University, China from April 1991 to September 1997, and a research assistant in the Computer Centre at Xiamen University, China from September 1988 to April 1991. Dr. Hu is also a member of the Accounting Committee of the Asia Pacific Management Accounting Association. Hu obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Xiamen University, PRC in 1985 and a Ph.D. degree in Management/Accounting from Xiamen University, PRC in 1998. Dr. Hu was an independent non-executive director of International Mining Machinery Holdings Limited (stock code: 1683) (“IMMH”), which was delisted on the Stock Exchange in June 2012, between January 2010 and June 2012.

Sutikno Liky Mr. Sutikno Liky serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Yestar International Holdings Co Ltd since September 18, 2013. He is the chairman of our nomination committee and a member of our audit committee and remuneration committee. Mr. Sutikno has over 10 years of experience in management and global supply chain services. He has been the chief operating officer of International Sources, Inc (USA) with responsibility to oversee its operation, primarily in Asia, since January 2004. He is also a legal representative and the chairman of the board of International Sources (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., overseeing its factories and joint ventures in the PRC. International Sources provides global supply chain services. Mr. Sutikno obtained Bachelor degrees in Industrial Systems Engineering, Information Systems and Finance (his areas of concentration in Engineering were Manufacturing, Operation Research and Engineering Management) from The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, the United States in June 1997.