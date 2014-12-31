China Fordoo Holdings Ltd (2399.HK)
2399.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.10HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kin Sun Kwok
|59
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Hon Fung Kwok
|25
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Mei Rong Yuan
|62
|2014
|Vice General Manager, Executive Director
|
Hua Yan
|38
|2013
|Vice General Manager
|
Hailong Chen
|38
|2014
|Head of Product Development Department
|
Jianxin Chen
|41
|2009
|Head of Production Department
|
Tsz Yin Lai
|51
|2017
|Company Secretary
|
Chiu Tung Cheung
|41
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Yick Pang Poon
|46
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Li Shen
|33
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Zhaodong Zhang
|40
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Kin Sun Kwok
|Mr. Kwok Kin Sun is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed as an executive Director on 23 December 2013 and the chairman of the nomination committee of the Company on 9 June 2014. Mr. Kwok has over 20 years of experience in the menswear industry and is responsible for the formulation of our overall corporate strategies, planning and business development. Mr. Kwok’s vision, leadership and dedication to our Group’s development since inception have been core to our success to date.
|
Hon Fung Kwok
|Mr. Kwok Hon Fung is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is responsible for the execution of corporate strategies and the overall management of the daily operations of the Group. He is the son of Mr. Kwok Kin Sun. He obtained a graduation certificate in business administration from East China Normal University in Shanghai in 2009. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Kwok Hon Fung has not held any directorship in public companies in the last three years the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas, and does not have any other relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.
|
Mei Rong Yuan
|Ms. Yuan Mei Rong is the Vice General Manager and Executive Director at CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED. She is primarily responsible for the finance and administrative functions of our Group. She was appointed as an executive Director on 12 February 2014, and joined our Group in October 1996.
|
Hua Yan
|Mr. Yan Hua has been Vice General Manager at CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED. Mr. Yan is responsible for market development and sales. Mr. Yan joined our Group in January 2009 has over 12 years of experience in sales, operations and management. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Yan worked at Fujian Septwolves Industry Co. Ltd. which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of menswear, as a business supervisor to be responsible for business development from December 2001 to December 2004 and a marketing manager in charge of market development of Diking (China) Company Limited which engages in marketing, development and design, manufacturing and retail of apparels products. From March 2005 to May 2008, he was mainly responsible for market development and retail management. Mr. Yan obtained his bachelor’s degree in economics from Shanxi University of Finance & Economics in the PRC in 2002.
|
Hailong Chen
|Mr. Chen Hailong is the Head of Product Development Department at CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED. He joined our Group in November 2012 as a product development director and became the head of product development department in February 2014. Prior to joining our Company, he worked as the head of menswear department of Erdos Group from 2005 to 2008, and was responsible for the development of non-cashmere products. From 2008 to 2012, he served as the manager of product development department of Flying Dragon Industry Shenzhen Ltd which is a brand agency, and was responsible for product development. Mr. Chen graduated from Northwest Textile Science and Technology University with his bachelor’s degree in fashion design in the PRC in July 1999. He was accredited as “Top 10 designers of knitwear design” by China (Dalang) International Woolen Knitwear Fair in 2004.
|
Jianxin Chen
|Mr. Chen Jianxin is the Head of Production Department at CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED. He joined our Group in October 1996. He became a supervisor of the Group in 1996 and was responsible for the manufacture of apparel products. Between 2004 and 2008, he served as the factory manager for the production of business formal and business casual trousers. He was appointed as the head of production planning department of Fordoo Clothing in 2009, and was responsible for the management of the department.
|
Tsz Yin Lai
|Mr. Lai Tsz Yin is Company Secretary of the Company. He is a certified public accountant with over 25 years of accounting and auditing experience. He is a founder of Germain Lai & Co., a CPA firm. He had worked as an assistant manager in an international accounting firm and held senior positions in other companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, responsible for financial and accounting matters. Mr. Lai obtained a master’s degree in accounting from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2002. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
|
Chiu Tung Cheung
|
Yick Pang Poon
|Mr. Poon Yick Pang Philip is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Poon is the chief financial officer and company secretary of Real Nutriceutical Group Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ‘‘Stock Exchange’’) (stock code: 2010). Mr. Poon has over 20 years of corporate finance and accounting experience. He is also an independent non-executive director of Trigiant Group Limited (stock code: 1300) and Jiangnan Group Limited (stock code: 1366), both of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Prior to joining Real Nutriceutical Group Limited in June 2008, Mr. Poon had served senior financial positions in a number of companies listed in Hong Kong and the United States of America. He also served various positions in Advent International Corporation, a global private equity firm, Lenovo Group Limited (stock code: 992) and Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (stock code: 16), both of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Poon obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of New South Wales in 1993 and is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst charter of the CFA Institute, a Certified Practising Accountant (Australia) and a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
|
Li Shen
|Mr. Shen Li is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Heis currently an executive director of Shanghai Songshan Business Consulting and Service Co., Ltd., From 2006 to July 2017, he worked as a senior manager in an international accounting firm and an international consulting company. Mr. Shen obtained a Master of Business Administration from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and a bachelor’s degree in Administration from Shanghai International Studies University. He is a Certified Practising Accountant (Australia).
|
Zhaodong Zhang
|Dr. Zhang Zhaodong is an Independent Non-Executive Director at CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED. Mr. Zhang joined our Group on 9 June 2014 and was appointed as an independent non-executive Director and the chairman of the remuneration committee of our Company on 9 June 2014. He is currently an associate professor in the law faculty in Huaqiao University and has been the legislative consultant of Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Legislative Affairs which carries out research on the lawmaking of the Municipal Government of Xiamen, implements and inspects the responsibility mechanism of administration and law execution as well as the appraisal and examination system since July 2011. He was a deputy director of the All China Lawyers Association Labor and Social Security Law Committee since January 2009. Mr. Zhang obtained his bachelor’s degree in law from Xiamen University in the PRC in July 1996, his master’s degree in economics and law from Huaqiao University in the PRC in July 1999, his doctorate degree in international economics and law from Xiamen University in September 2003 and his post-doctoral degree in economics from Fujian Normal University in October 2009 in the PRC.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Kin Sun Kwok
|1,146,000
|
Hon Fung Kwok
|568,000
|
Mei Rong Yuan
|436,000
|
Hua Yan
|--
|
Hailong Chen
|--
|
Jianxin Chen
|--
|
Tsz Yin Lai
|--
|
Chiu Tung Cheung
|--
|
Yick Pang Poon
|--
|
Li Shen
|--
|
Zhaodong Zhang
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Kin Sun Kwok
|0
|0
|
Hon Fung Kwok
|0
|0
|
Mei Rong Yuan
|0
|0
|
Hua Yan
|0
|0
|
Hailong Chen
|0
|0
|
Jianxin Chen
|0
|0
|
Tsz Yin Lai
|0
|0
|
Chiu Tung Cheung
|0
|0
|
Yick Pang Poon
|0
|0
|
Li Shen
|0
|0
|
Zhaodong Zhang
|0
|0