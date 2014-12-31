Name Description

Kin Sun Kwok Mr. Kwok Kin Sun is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed as an executive Director on 23 December 2013 and the chairman of the nomination committee of the Company on 9 June 2014. Mr. Kwok has over 20 years of experience in the menswear industry and is responsible for the formulation of our overall corporate strategies, planning and business development. Mr. Kwok’s vision, leadership and dedication to our Group’s development since inception have been core to our success to date.

Hon Fung Kwok Mr. Kwok Hon Fung is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is responsible for the execution of corporate strategies and the overall management of the daily operations of the Group. He is the son of Mr. Kwok Kin Sun. He obtained a graduation certificate in business administration from East China Normal University in Shanghai in 2009. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Kwok Hon Fung has not held any directorship in public companies in the last three years the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas, and does not have any other relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.

Mei Rong Yuan Ms. Yuan Mei Rong is the Vice General Manager and Executive Director at CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED. She is primarily responsible for the finance and administrative functions of our Group. She was appointed as an executive Director on 12 February 2014, and joined our Group in October 1996.

Hua Yan Mr. Yan Hua has been Vice General Manager at CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED. Mr. Yan is responsible for market development and sales. Mr. Yan joined our Group in January 2009 has over 12 years of experience in sales, operations and management. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Yan worked at Fujian Septwolves Industry Co. Ltd. which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of menswear, as a business supervisor to be responsible for business development from December 2001 to December 2004 and a marketing manager in charge of market development of Diking (China) Company Limited which engages in marketing, development and design, manufacturing and retail of apparels products. From March 2005 to May 2008, he was mainly responsible for market development and retail management. Mr. Yan obtained his bachelor’s degree in economics from Shanxi University of Finance & Economics in the PRC in 2002.

Hailong Chen Mr. Chen Hailong is the Head of Product Development Department at CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED. He joined our Group in November 2012 as a product development director and became the head of product development department in February 2014. Prior to joining our Company, he worked as the head of menswear department of Erdos Group from 2005 to 2008, and was responsible for the development of non-cashmere products. From 2008 to 2012, he served as the manager of product development department of Flying Dragon Industry Shenzhen Ltd which is a brand agency, and was responsible for product development. Mr. Chen graduated from Northwest Textile Science and Technology University with his bachelor’s degree in fashion design in the PRC in July 1999. He was accredited as “Top 10 designers of knitwear design” by China (Dalang) International Woolen Knitwear Fair in 2004.

Jianxin Chen Mr. Chen Jianxin is the Head of Production Department at CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED. He joined our Group in October 1996. He became a supervisor of the Group in 1996 and was responsible for the manufacture of apparel products. Between 2004 and 2008, he served as the factory manager for the production of business formal and business casual trousers. He was appointed as the head of production planning department of Fordoo Clothing in 2009, and was responsible for the management of the department.

Tsz Yin Lai Mr. Lai Tsz Yin is Company Secretary of the Company. He is a certified public accountant with over 25 years of accounting and auditing experience. He is a founder of Germain Lai & Co., a CPA firm. He had worked as an assistant manager in an international accounting firm and held senior positions in other companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, responsible for financial and accounting matters. Mr. Lai obtained a master’s degree in accounting from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2002. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Yick Pang Poon Mr. Poon Yick Pang Philip is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Poon is the chief financial officer and company secretary of Real Nutriceutical Group Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ‘‘Stock Exchange’’) (stock code: 2010). Mr. Poon has over 20 years of corporate finance and accounting experience. He is also an independent non-executive director of Trigiant Group Limited (stock code: 1300) and Jiangnan Group Limited (stock code: 1366), both of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Prior to joining Real Nutriceutical Group Limited in June 2008, Mr. Poon had served senior financial positions in a number of companies listed in Hong Kong and the United States of America. He also served various positions in Advent International Corporation, a global private equity firm, Lenovo Group Limited (stock code: 992) and Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (stock code: 16), both of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Poon obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of New South Wales in 1993 and is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst charter of the CFA Institute, a Certified Practising Accountant (Australia) and a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Li Shen Mr. Shen Li is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Heis currently an executive director of Shanghai Songshan Business Consulting and Service Co., Ltd., From 2006 to July 2017, he worked as a senior manager in an international accounting firm and an international consulting company. Mr. Shen obtained a Master of Business Administration from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and a bachelor’s degree in Administration from Shanghai International Studies University. He is a Certified Practising Accountant (Australia).