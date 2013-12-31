Name Description

Xin Liu Mr. Liu Xin (Louis) is Executive Chairman of the Board of Launch Tech Co Ltd. Mr. Liu is the founder of the Company and has over 10 years of experience in corporate management, business development, product development and marketing in the computer and automotive diagnostic and testing industries. He is currently the vice chairman of China Automotive Maintenance and Repair Trade Association. He is a graduate of Chengdu Technology University (currently known as Sichuan University) with a bachelor’s degree in applied physics. Mr. Liu is mainly responsible for the strategic planning, overall management, establishment of strategic alliances and development of overseas marketing and sales channel. He is concurrently the director of Launch Europe GmbH, Shanghai Launch, Launch Software and Shenzhen Langqu. He is also the legal representative of Shanghai Launch and Shenzhen Langqu

Jun Liu Mr. Liu Jun (Charles) is Chief Executive Officer, Compliance Officer and Executive Director of Launch Tech Co Ltd. Mr. Liu is the co-founder of the Company . Mr. Liu has over 10 years of experience in corporate management, business development and product development in the automotive diagnostic and testing industry. He is a graduate of Tsinghua University with a bachelor’s degree in radio electronics engineering. Mr. Liu had served as the head of the Company’s R&D department and led the development of the first generation of Electronic Eye in November 1994, and was honoured as one of the Shenzhen Ten Outstanding Young Technology Experts in 1998. He is currently responsible for the daily operations of the Company, and also supervision of the Company’s R&D and finance. He is concurrently the director of Shanghai Launch, Launch Software and Shenzhen Langqu.

Wei Zhang Mr. Zhang Wei is Chief Technology Officer of Launch Tech Co Ltd. Mr. Zhang graduated from Tsinghua University and Chinese Academy of sciences with an MS degree. Prior to joining in the Company in 2008, he had worked as a high school teacher, chief representative in China of a foreign-invested enterprise, deputy general manager and chief technology officer of a major private enterprise, in charge of research and development projects. Mr. Zhang is now responsible for formulating the strategies and implementing research for the next generation products. He is a key executor of the Company’s technology strategies

Shiwen Jiang Mr. Jiang Shiwen is Chief Information Officer and Executive Director of Launch Tech Co Ltd. since March 28, 2011 Mr. Jiang graduated from Dalian University of Technology and Shanghai Jiao Tong University with a master’s degree in mathematics and an MBA degree. Prior to joining the Company in 2002, he had respectively worked for several major private and foreign enterprises as an development engineer, in charge of the R&D work relating to large scale management system, e-commerce system and embedded system. Mr. Jiang oversees the construction, implementation and maintenance of the entire IT system of the Company. He has led the Company with success in the planning, design and online operation of a number of large IT networks including ERP, CRM and OA systems. He is concurrently the director of Launch Software.

Feng Guo Mr. Guo Feng is Deputy General Manager of Launch Tech Co Ltd. Mr. Guo graduated from Xian Electronic Technology University majoring in Communication Engineering. He had been responsible for the R&D and implementation of automatic control system of large building projects. He joined the Company in 1999 and had served as general manager at different departments including the R&D engineering and operations, and successfully led the R&D and improvement of a series of products including engine analyzer with comprehensive functions.

Zhao Huan Huang Ms. Huang Zhao Huan is Head - Domestic Marketing Centre and Executive Director of Launch Tech Co Ltd since March 28, 2011. Ms. Huang is a graduate of Nanchong Teaching University with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. She is currently responsible for the development and management of the Company’s domestic sales network, marketing activities and relationships with major clients. She joined the Company in 1996.

Guobin Huang Mr. Huang Guobin is Head of Human Resources and Secretary of the Board of Launch Tech Co Ltd since January 2011. Mr. Huang graduated from the Guangzhou Institute of Foreign Languages and the Zhongnan University of Finance and Economics with a Bachelor’s degree in Foreign Trade and postgraduate qualifications in investment. He worked as a marketing manager for southern China in Shenzhen Neptunus Group, the department head of the settlement department in the international division of China Investment Bank, a credit management manager in the Shenzhen branch of China Everbright Bank and a manager in the approval department in the head office of China Everbright Bank. Mr. Huang is familiar with the relevant requirements in domestic and overseas capital markets, and has experiences in project investment and risk management.

Chun Ming Liu Mr. Liu Chun Ming is Company Secretary, Financial Controller and Qualified Accountant of Launch Tech Co Ltd. Mr. Liu is a qualified accountant and obtained a bachelor’s degree (Honours) in accountancy from the City University of Hong Kong in 1997. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and prior to joining the Company in 2002, he had worked in an international audit firm for few years.

Yong Liu Ms. Liu Yong is Non-Executive Director of Launch Tech Co Ltd since June 1997. Ms. Liu studied at Dalian Foreign Language Institute, and had served as the general manager of Sunshine Travel Agency and the sales department and public relations department of Guilin Holidays Inn and Guilin Rong Hu Hotel, respectively. Ms. Liu has extensive experience in corporate management, sales and marketing and public relations management. She is concurrently a director of Shenzhen De Shi Yu.

Yuan Liu Mr. Liu Yuan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Launch Tech Co Ltd since March 18, 2010. He is director of Kaiqiao (Beijing) Investment Management Company Limited . He had served as the head of the Shenzhen Branch and vice president of a governed branch of the Bank of China. Mr. Liu graduated from the Economic Law Department of Zhongnan University of Economics and Law with degree of Bachelor of Law.

Bo Ning Mr. Ning Bo is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Southwest University of Science and Technology majoring in accounting. Mr. Ning served as a credit manager in the branch of Bank of Communications at Wenjin, Shenzhen, from 2001 to 2002; and manager of auditing department in Shenzhen Commercial Bank (currently renamed as Ping An Bank) from 2002 to 2009. From 2009 to 2014, he worked in Shenzhen Shanghai Pudong Development Bank as the deputy general manager of the first business department and vice president of Xinzhou branch. Since 2014, Mr. Ning has been the general manager of Shenzhen Zhongzheng Hengshi Investment Co., Ltd.