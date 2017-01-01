Edition:
Name Age Since Current Position

Tsutomu Kamijo

63 2017 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Masaki Oga

58 2017 President, Representative Director

Toshiyuki Ikoma

2016 Group Managing Executive Officer

Yoshihiro Iwata

55 2017 Group Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Toshio Mizokami

57 2016 Group Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Hideya Takashima

57 2017 Group Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Yoshiaki Tone

2016 Group Managing Executive Officer

Mayumi Fukuhara

53 2016 Director of Human Resources, Director

Hirofumi Kishi

Group Executive Officer

Masayuki Tachiyama

Group Executive Officer

Shinichi Soya

53 2016 Director of Business Administration, Director

Hiroyuki Nose

54 2015 Director of Strategy Planning, Director

Ikuya Yoshida

55 2017 Chief Director of Group R&D, Director

Shigehiko Hattori

76 2012 Independent Director

Teruhiko Ikeda

70 2012 Independent Director

Shizuka Uzawa

71 2015 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Tsutomu Kamijo

Mr. Tsutomu Kamijo has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Sapporo Holdings Limited since January 1, 2017. He joined the Company's former entity in April 1976. His previous titles include President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Director in charge of Business Planning and Director of Business Strategy in the Company. He used to work for SAPPORO BREWERIES LTD. and another company.

Masaki Oga

Mr. Masaki Oga has been serving as President and Representative Director in Sapporo Holdings Limited since March 30, 2017. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Group Executive Officer and Group Executive President in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from Keio University in March 1982.

Toshiyuki Ikoma

Yoshihiro Iwata

Mr. Yoshihiro Iwata has been serving as Group Managing Executive Officer in Sapporo Holdings Limited, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, POKKA SAPPORO FOOD & BEVERAGE LTD., since January 1, 2017. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from Keio University in March 1984.

Toshio Mizokami

Mr. Toshio Mizokami has been serving as Group Managing Executive Officer in Sapporo Holdings Limited, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Sapporo Group Management Ltd., since March 2016. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1984. He obtained his LLB from Chuo University in March 1984.

Hideya Takashima

Mr. Hideya Takashima has been serving as Group Managing Executive Officer in Sapporo Holdings Limited, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Sapporo Breweries Limited, since January 1, 2017. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from Tohoku University in March 1982.

Yoshiaki Tone

Mayumi Fukuhara

Ms. Mayumi Fukuhara has been serving as Director of Human Resources and Director in Sapporo Holdings Limited since March 2016. She joined the former entity of the Company in April 1988. She used to work for a subsidiary, Sapporo Breweries Limited.

Hirofumi Kishi

Masayuki Tachiyama

Shinichi Soya

Mr. Shinichi Soya has been serving as Director of Business Administration and Director in Sapporo Holdings Limited since March 2016. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Sapporo Group Management Ltd. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1986. He used to work for other three companies, including Sapporo Breweries Limited, POKKA SAPPORO FOOD & BEVERAGE LTD and Sapporo International Ltd.

Hiroyuki Nose

Mr. Hiroyuki Nose has been serving as Director of Strategy Planning and Director in Sapporo Holdings Limited since March 2015. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1986. He used to work for a subsidiary, Sapporo Breweries Limited.

Ikuya Yoshida

Mr. Ikuya Yoshida has been serving as Chief Director of Group R&D and Director in Sapporo Holdings Limited since March 2017. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1986. He used to work for a subsidiary, Sapporo Breweries Limited.

Shigehiko Hattori

Mr. Shigehiko Hattori has been serving as Independent Director in Sapporo Holdings Limited since March 2012. He is also working for Shimadzu Corporation.

Teruhiko Ikeda

Mr. Teruhiko Ikeda has been serving as Independent Director in Sapporo Holdings Limited since March 2012. He is also working for Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. He used to serve as Senior Managing Director in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., Vice President and Director in Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board and President of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co ., Ltd.

Shizuka Uzawa

Mr. Shizuka Uzawa has been serving as Independent Director in Sapporo Holdings Limited since March 2015. He is also working for Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.

