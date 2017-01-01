Name Description

Tsutomu Kamijo Mr. Tsutomu Kamijo has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Sapporo Holdings Limited since January 1, 2017. He joined the Company's former entity in April 1976. His previous titles include President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Director in charge of Business Planning and Director of Business Strategy in the Company. He used to work for SAPPORO BREWERIES LTD. and another company.

Masaki Oga Mr. Masaki Oga has been serving as President and Representative Director in Sapporo Holdings Limited since March 30, 2017. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Group Executive Officer and Group Executive President in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from Keio University in March 1982.

Yoshihiro Iwata Mr. Yoshihiro Iwata has been serving as Group Managing Executive Officer in Sapporo Holdings Limited, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, POKKA SAPPORO FOOD & BEVERAGE LTD., since January 1, 2017. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from Keio University in March 1984.

Toshio Mizokami Mr. Toshio Mizokami has been serving as Group Managing Executive Officer in Sapporo Holdings Limited, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Sapporo Group Management Ltd., since March 2016. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1984. He obtained his LLB from Chuo University in March 1984.

Hideya Takashima Mr. Hideya Takashima has been serving as Group Managing Executive Officer in Sapporo Holdings Limited, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Sapporo Breweries Limited, since January 1, 2017. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from Tohoku University in March 1982.

Mayumi Fukuhara Ms. Mayumi Fukuhara has been serving as Director of Human Resources and Director in Sapporo Holdings Limited since March 2016. She joined the former entity of the Company in April 1988. She used to work for a subsidiary, Sapporo Breweries Limited.

Shinichi Soya Mr. Shinichi Soya has been serving as Director of Business Administration and Director in Sapporo Holdings Limited since March 2016. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Sapporo Group Management Ltd. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1986. He used to work for other three companies, including Sapporo Breweries Limited, POKKA SAPPORO FOOD & BEVERAGE LTD and Sapporo International Ltd.

Hiroyuki Nose Mr. Hiroyuki Nose has been serving as Director of Strategy Planning and Director in Sapporo Holdings Limited since March 2015. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1986. He used to work for a subsidiary, Sapporo Breweries Limited.

Ikuya Yoshida Mr. Ikuya Yoshida has been serving as Chief Director of Group R&D and Director in Sapporo Holdings Limited since March 2017. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1986. He used to work for a subsidiary, Sapporo Breweries Limited.

Shigehiko Hattori Mr. Shigehiko Hattori has been serving as Independent Director in Sapporo Holdings Limited since March 2012. He is also working for Shimadzu Corporation.

Teruhiko Ikeda Mr. Teruhiko Ikeda has been serving as Independent Director in Sapporo Holdings Limited since March 2012. He is also working for Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. He used to serve as Senior Managing Director in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., Vice President and Director in Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board and President of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co ., Ltd.