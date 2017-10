Name Description

Naoki Izumiya Mr. Naoki Izumiya has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Director of Public Relations, Director of Business Planning, Director of Business Strategy, Chief Director of Group Business Strategy, Chief Director of Strategy Planning, Deputy Chief Director of Metropolitan Area, President of Tokyo Office, Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Alcohol in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from Kyoto Sangyo University in March 1972.

Akiyoshi Koji Mr. Akiyoshi Koji has been serving as President, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director of Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1975. He previously served as Director of Human Resources Strategy, Executive Officer, Managing Director and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He also used to serve Managing Director, Chief Director of Planning and Senior Managing Director in its subsidiary, ASAHI SOFT DRINK CO., Ltd.

Kenji Hamada Mr. Kenji Hamada has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer and Director in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning, General Manager of Business Planning Unit and General Manager of Corporate Alliance Unit in the Company.

Yoshihide Okuda Mr. Yoshihide Okuda has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. since March 2017. He joined the Company in September 1988 and used to serve as Director of Finance and General Manager of Finance Division in the Company. He used to work for a company that is now called Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc.

Katsutoshi Takahashi Mr. Katsutoshi Takahashi has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. since March 2017. He joined the Company in May 1991 and used to serve as Deputy Chief Director of Production, Director of Production Technology and General Manager of Production Division in the Company. He used to work for a company that is now called YKK Corporation.

Shiro Ikeda Mr. Shiro Ikeda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer of Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. since 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980 and used to serve as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Marketing in the Company. He previously served as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Marketing and Director in a subsidiary, Asahi Breweries, Ltd.

Ryoichi Kitagawa Mr. Ryoichi Kitagawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. since 2017. He joined the company in September 1993. His previous titles include General Manager of Corporate Alliance Unit and General Manager of International Unit in the Company.

Noboru Kagami Mr. Noboru Kagami has been serving as Executive officer and Director of Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles includes Fukushima Plant Manager and Hakata Plant Manager in the Company. He used to work for Asahi Breweries, Ltd.

Atsushi Katsuki Mr. Atsushi Katsuki has been serving as Executive officer and Director of Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. since March 2017. He joined the Company in September 2002.

Mariko Bando Ms. Mariko Bando has been serving as Independent Director of Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. since March 2008. She is also working for Showa Women's University. She also used to work for General Administrative Agency of the Cabinet.

Tatsuro Kosaka Mr. Tatsuro Kosaka has been serving as an Independent Director of Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. since March 2016. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.