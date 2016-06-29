Name Description

Hisashi Ohmiya Mr. Hisashi Ohmiya has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of TAKARA HOLDINGS INC., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, TAKARA SHUZO CO LTD, since June 2012. He joined the Company in April 1968. His previous titles include President, Director of Development, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Vice President and Chief Director of Alcohol Business in the Company.

Toshio Kakimoto Mr. Toshio Kakimoto has been serving as President and Representative Director of TAKARA HOLDINGS INC., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, TAKARA SHUZO CO., LTD., since June 2012. He joined the Company in April 1973. He used to serve as Vice President, Managing Director and Chief Director of Technology and Supplement of a subsidiary, TAKARA SHUZO CO., LTD.

Koichi Nakao Mr. Koichi Nakao has been serving as Director in TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. as well as President and Representative Director of TAKARA BIO INC., subsidiary of the Company as well as Chairman of two subsidiaries since June 2009. He joined the Company in April 1985.

Mutsumi Kimura Mr. Mutsumi Kimura has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1985. He used to work for a subsidiary, TAKARA BIO INC.

Minoru Washino Mr. Minoru Washino has been serving as Director of General Affairs and Director in TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. since June 2014. He is also serving as Director in a consolidated subsidiary of the company. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include General Manager of Legal Affairs Group and Director of CSR Promotion in the Company.

Kazuyoshi Ito Mr. Kazuyoshi Ito has been serving as Director in TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. since June 2013. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director of a consolidated subsidiary of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1985. He used to serve as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Oversea Business in a subsidiary, TAKARA SHUZO CO., LTD.

Kenji Murata Mr. Kenji Murata has been serving as Director in TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. since June 2016. He is also serving as Vice President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, TAKARA SHUZO CO.,LTD.

Yukiko Yabu Ms. Yukiko Yabu has been serving as Independent Director in TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. since June 2015. She is also serving as Independent Director in Duskin Co., Ltd. She used to work for Panasonic Corporation.