Name Description

Siqing Chen Mr. Siqing Chen is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed President of BOC in February 2014. In April 2014, Mr. Chen was appointed Vice Chairman of the board and an Executive Director of BOC. Mr. Chen joined BOC in 1990 and served as Executive Vice President from June 2008 to February 2014. Mr. Chen held various positions in BOC from June 2000 to May 2008, including Assistant General Manager, Vice General Manager of the Fujian Branch, General Manager of the Risk Management Department of the Head Office and General Manager of the Guangdong Branch. Mr. Chen previously worked in the Hunan Branch of BOC before he was seconded to the Hong Kong Branch of China and South Sea Bank Ltd. as Assistant General Manager. Mr. Chen has also been serving as a Non-executive Director of BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (stock code: 02388) since December 2011 and the Vice Chairman since March 2014. Mr. Chen graduated from Hubei Institute of Finance and Economics in the PRC in July 1982 and received a Master of Business Administration degree from the Murdoch University of Australia in January 1999. Mr. Chen has been a Certified Public Accountant of The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants since April 1994.

Robert Martin Mr. Robert James Martin is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as the Managing Director and an Executive Director of the Company in July 1998. Mr. Martin joined the Group in January 1998 as Deputy Managing Director and was promoted six months later to the role of Managing Director. He assumed the title of Chief Executive Officer in 2004. Mr. Martin is one of the longest serving chief executive officers of the same company in the aircraft operating lease industry, and he has 28 years of experience in the aircraft and leasing business. Mr. Martin began his career in aircraft financing in London with Bank of America in 1987. He subsequently held senior positions in both London and Singapore with The Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan, Ltd. and in Hong Kong with HSBC Investment Bank. Mr. Martin graduated from Cambridge University in the United Kingdom with a Master of Arts degree in Economics in March 1991.

Jian Wang Mr. Wang Jian is an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Deputy Managing Director of the Company. He was the General Manager of SME Services Department of Bank of China (the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company) immediately before his current appointment as an Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wang joined Bank of China in 1980. He worked in the then Credit Division II, Credit Services Department and Corporate Banking Department respectively from 1985 to 2002. From 2002 to 2005, Mr. Wang was transferred to Bank of China Milan Branch and took the positions of Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager there. He was re-located to Bank of China in 2006. From April 2006 to March 2014, he worked as Deputy General Manager of the Corporate Banking Department, Deputy General Manager (Corporate Business) and General Manager (SME Services) of the then Corporate Banking Unit of Bank of China. From December 2006 to June 2012, Mr. Wang was a non-executive director of the Company. Mr. Wang was appointed as General Manager of SME Services Department of Bank of China in March 2014. Mr. Wang graduated from Renmin University of China in January 2001 with a master ’s degree in International Finance.

Thim Fatt Phang Mr. Phang Thim Fatt is Chief Financial Officer, Deputy Managing Director of the Company. He was initially seconded to the Company as the Chief Financial Officer from the former shareholder of the Company, Singapore Airlines Limited, in January 1996. He formally joined the Company in March 1999 in the same role. In July 2001, he became the Deputy Managing Director of the Company, while retaining the financing portfolio, corporate accounting and taxation functions. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Phang gained extensive experience at Singapore Airlines Limited, including in the areas of treasury operations, currency exposure management and financing including export credit financing, tax sparing loans and cross-border leveraged leasing. Mr. Phang was involved in the establishment of the Company and lobbied government agencies for the introduction of Singapore’s ALS, introduced in 1995. Mr. Phang has been with the Company for 20 years. Mr. Phang graduated from the University of Malaya in Malaysia with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics (First Class Honours) in June 1979.

David Walton Mr. David Ryan Walton is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He joined the Group in November 2014 as the Chief Operating Officer and has responsibility for legal and transaction management, portfolio management, technical, strategy and market research, compliance and corporate affairs, and investor relations and corporate communications. He has over 25 years of aviation finance and leasing experience, having led global operations, technical and portfolio management teams, developing and directing asset management systems for large fleets of leased aircraft. Prior to joining the Group, he served as a general counsel for both privately held and publicly listed companies, with primary responsibility for structuring and documenting capital raising, joint venture and leasing activities. He was formerly a partner at the law firm of Perkins Coie, based in Seattle and in Hong Kong. Mr. Walton graduated from Stanford University in the United States with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in March 1983 and received a law degree from the University of California, Berkeley (Boalt Hall) in the United States in May 1986.

Gao Jinyue Mr. Gao Jinyue is Chief Commercial Officer (Asia Pacific and the Middle East) of the Group. Mr. Gao joined the Group as a board director in December 2006 and was appointed Chief Commercial Officer in December 2014. He is responsible for overseeing all revenue activities within the Asia Pacific and the Middle East and is primarily responsible for airline leasing and sales within the region. He joined BOC in July 1986 and has extensive experience in treasury and corporate finance activities. He held various senior positions in BOC Head Office including Vice General Manager of Global Finance Department. Mr. Gao was also the General Manager of BOC, Hong Kong branch. Mr. Gao graduated with a postgraduate degree in International Finance from Wuhan University in the PRC in October 1986 and a Master in Public Administration degree from the John F. Kennedy School of Government in Harvard University in the United States in June 2003.

Steven Townend Mr. Steven Townend is Chief Commercial Officer of Europe, Americas and Africa of the Company. He joined the Group in January 2001 as Structured Finance Director to establish the Company’s first European office and develop the Company’s aircraft sales and fee-based activities. He became the Chief Commercial Officer and was based in Singapore from July 2004 to June 2014 when he took responsibility for all marketing and technical activities globally. He is currently based in London and oversees all revenue activities in Europe, Americas and Africa and is primarily responsible for airline leasing and sales within the region. He has accumulated a wealth of aviation finance and leasing experience through his multiple roles in the Company and the corporate and investment banking sector. Mr. Townend graduated from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom with a Bachelor’s Degree in Banking and Finance (Second Class Honours) in July 1991.

Yanqiu Zhang Ms. Zhang Yanqiu Juliana is the Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Zhang joined the Company in November 2015 as Legal Counsel. She is Singaporean and is a Hong Kong qualified solicitor, having worked in international law firms in Hong Kong for seven years. Ms. Zhang graduated from University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom with a Bachelor of Laws degree in 2006. She was admitted as a Solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong in January 2010.

Zhaogang Gao Mr. Gao Zhaogang has been appointed as a Nonexecutive Director of the Company. He is currently an Employee Supervisor and the General Manager of the Human Resources Department of Bank of China. Mr. Gao worked in the Organisation Department of the CPC Central Committee from January 2001 to July 2014, and successively served as a Consultant (of deputy head level) of the Office of Enterprise Cadres, the Deputy Head, Head and Deputy Inspector of the Bureau Five of Cadres. From December 1998 to January 2001, he served as the Deputy Head of the Development Research Department of China National Petroleum Corporation. Mr. Gao worked in the Dagang Oilfield and China National Petroleum Corporation from July 1992 to December 1998. Mr. Gao graduated from Xi’an Shiyou Institute in 1992 and obtained a doctorate degree in management science and engineering from Beijing University of Technology in 2012. He has served as an Employee Supervisor of Bank of China since April 2016.

Mang Li Mr. Li Mang is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Since December 2015. He is the Deputy General Manager of the Corporate Banking Department of BOC. Mr. Li joined BOC in July 1990. He worked in various divisions in the Banking Department and was promoted to Assistant General Manager of the Banking Department in July 2004. Between July 2005 and August 2008, he worked as Assistant General Manager and subsequently as Customer Relations Director of the International Settlement Department. In August 2008, he began working as Customer Relations Director for the Corporate Banking Unit (Corporate Business) until March 2014. He has held the position of Deputy General Manager of Corporate Banking Department since March 2014. Mr. Li graduated from Central University of Finance and Economics in the PRC in June 1990 with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics. He received a Master’s degree in Economics from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in the PRC in July 2002.

Chenggang Liu Mr. Liu Chenggang is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Liu, Chartered Financial Analyst has more than 20 years of experience in the banking industry and has extensive knowledge and experience in financial management. Mr. Liu joined Bank of China in 1994. Between 1994 and 1998, he worked in the Coordination & Planning Department. From 1998 to 2003, he worked in the Assets & Liabilities Management Department of Bank of China, and was assigned to Bank of China Shenzhen City Branch from 2001 to 2003. Mr. Liu was transferred to Bank of China Macau Branch from 2003 to 2006. He was re-located to the Treasury Department in the head office of Bank of China in 2007. From April 2009, Mr. Liu worked as Assistant General Manager of the Financial Management Department of Bank of China. From December 2010 to October 2011, he served as Assistant General Manager Financial Markets Unit of Bank of China, and in October 2011 was named Director of the Financial Markets Unit of Bank of China. Mr. Liu was appointed as Deputy General Manager (executive) of the Treasury Department in March 2014, and as General Manager of the Treasury Department in November 2015 which is the position he currently holds. Mr. Liu graduated from Remin University of China in July 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in Economics. He then obtained a master’s degree in Economics from the People’s Bank of China Research Institute of Finance in April 1999, and was awarded a master’s degree in Applied Finance by Macquarie University in November 2003.

Lin Zhu Ms. Zhu Lin is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is the Deputy General Manager of Credit Management Department of BOC, a position she has held since April 2015. She joined BOC in July 1997 and had worked in the Credit Business Department and Corporate Banking Department. She served as Deputy General Manager of Risk Management Department from November 2007 to April 2015. Ms. Zhu graduated from Peking University in the PRC in July 1994 with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and received a Master’s degree in Economics from Guanghua School of Management, Peking University in July 1997. Ms. Zhu has been a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants since July 1997.

Dai Deming Mr. Dai Deming is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Since 12 May 2016. Mr. Dai is an independent non-executive director of China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. (stock code: 02016) (which is listed on the Stock Exchange), Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd. (stock code: 600690), Beijing Xinwei Telecom Technology Group Co. Ltd. (stock code: 600485) and Beijing Capital Development Co. Ltd. (stock code: 600376) (which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) and Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co. Ltd. (stock code: 000825) (which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange). Mr. Dai was also an external supervisor of China Construction Bank Corporation (which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 601939) and the Stock Exchange (stock code: 00939)) from June 2007 to June 2013. Mr. Dai has served as the dean of the Accounting Department of the School of Business of Renmin University of China from October 2001 to September 2010, professor of the Accounting Department at that university since July 1996 and associate professor of the Accounting Department of that university from July 1993 to June 1996. Mr. Dai graduated from Hunan College of Finance & Economics in the PRC with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics with a major in Industrial Financial Accounting in July 1983, graduated with an Accounting major in July 1986 and obtained a Master’s degree in Economics in October 1986 from Zhongnan University of Finance & Economics in the PRC, and obtained a Doctorate degree in Economics with a major in Accounting at Renmin University of China in June 1991.

Shula Fu Mr. Fu Shula is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. he was appointed as an independent Director in February 2011 and redesignated as an Independent Non-executive Director on 3 March 2016. Mr. Fu has extensive experience in the China aviation industry and in market research, economic analysis, strategic planning, international trade and cooperation, enterprise operation and management and business administration. From 1984 to 2015, Mr. Fu held various senior positions in Aviation Industry Corporation of China (“AVIC”), including President of China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation, President of AVIC International Holding Corporation, Deputy Chief Economist of AVIC, Chairman of the Board of AVIC International Holding Corporation, Chairman of the Board of AVIC Aero-Engine Holding Corporation and Chairman of the Board of AVIC Economy & Technology Research Institute. Mr. Fu graduated with a Master’s degree in Aero Engine Design from Northwestern Polytechnical University in the PRC in July 1984.

Antony Tyler Mr. Antony Nigel Tyler is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Since 12 May 2016. Mr. Tyler has been the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the International Air Transport Association (“IATA”) since 1 July 2011. Prior to joining IATA, Mr. Tyler joined John Swire & Sons in Hong Kong in 1977 and moved within the Swire Group to Cathay Pacific Airways Limited in 1978. He was an executive director of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (which is listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 00293)) from December 1996 to March 2011 and the Chief Executive from July 2007 to March 2011. He was previously the Chief Operating Officer of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, to which he was appointed in January 2005, and prior to that he was Director Corporate Development of the airline for eight years. He was a non-executive director of Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (stock code: 00044) from December 1996 to September 2008 and an executive director of Swire Pacific Limited (stock code: 00019) (which are listed on the Stock Exchange) from January 2008 to March 2011. Mr. Tyler was also a member of the Board of Governors of IATA and served as its Chairman from June 2009 to June 2010. Mr. Tyler graduated with a degree in Jurisprudence from Oxford University in the United Kingdom in July 1977.