Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (2600.HK)
2600.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.73HKD
23 Oct 2017
6.73HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.14 (-2.04%)
HK$-0.14 (-2.04%)
Prev Close
HK$6.87
HK$6.87
Open
HK$6.91
HK$6.91
Day's High
HK$6.92
HK$6.92
Day's Low
HK$6.72
HK$6.72
Volume
22,095,086
22,095,086
Avg. Vol
55,766,425
55,766,425
52-wk High
HK$7.55
HK$7.55
52-wk Low
HK$2.84
HK$2.84
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dehui Yu
|57
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Hong Ao
|55
|2015
|President, Executive Director
|
Zhankui Zhang
|57
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Secretary of the Board
|
Dongliang Lu
|42
|2016
|Senior Vice President, Executive Director
|
Yinggang Jiang
|53
|2013
|Vice President, Executive Director
|
Zhengxu Leng
|55
|2017
|Vice President
|
Bo Xu
|52
|2016
|Vice President
|
Caiming Liu
|54
|2013
|Non-Executive Director
|
Jun Wang
|51
|2013
|Non-Executive Director
|
Lijie Chen
|61
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Shihai Hu
|61
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Dazhuang Li
|57
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Dehui Yu
|Mr. Yu Dehui has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since April 8, 2016. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics. He is also a professor.
|
Hong Ao
|Mr. Ao Hong has been serving as President and Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since December 29, 2015. He used to be Chairman of the Board in other three companies.
|
Zhankui Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Zhankui has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Board in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since March 17, 2016. He used to be Finance Director in the Company.
|
Dongliang Lu
|Mr. Lu Dongliang has been serving as Senior Vice President and Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since June 28, 2016. He used to be Assistant to the President in the Company.
|
Yinggang Jiang
|Mr. Jiang Yinggang has been serving as Vice President and Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since June 27, 2013. He holds a Master of Engineering in Nonferrous Metallurgy.
|
Zhengxu Leng
|
Bo Xu
|Mr. Xu Bo has been serving as Vice President in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since March 17, 2016. He also serves as General Manager and Executive Director in an energy company. He was Assistant to the President and Secretary of the Board in the Company, as well as Executive Deputy General Manager, Deputy General Manager, General Manager and Executive Director in other four companies. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Renmin University of China.
|
Caiming Liu
|Mr. Liu Caiming has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since March 8, 2013. He used to be Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President and Executive Director in the Company, Deputy General Manager in another aluminum industry company, Chairman of the Board in a Yunnan-based copper group company, as well as President in another copper company. He holds a Ph.D. in Political Economy from Fudan University.
|
Jun Wang
|Mr. Wang Jun has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since June 27, 2013. He is also Director of Business in CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.
|
Lijie Chen
|Ms. Chen Lijie has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since June 28, 2016. She holds a Ph.D. in Law from Renmin University of China.
|
Shihai Hu
|Mr. Hu Shihai has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since June 25, 2015. He used to be Assistant General Manager in Huaneng Power International, Inc. and China HuaNeng Group.
|
Dazhuang Li
|Mr. Li Dazhuang has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since June 28, 2016. He is also Independent Non-Executive Director in Herald Holdings Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Dehui Yu
|--
|
Hong Ao
|--
|
Zhankui Zhang
|--
|
Dongliang Lu
|--
|
Yinggang Jiang
|472,900
|
Zhengxu Leng
|--
|
Bo Xu
|--
|
Caiming Liu
|526,300
|
Jun Wang
|--
|
Lijie Chen
|--
|
Shihai Hu
|--
|
Dazhuang Li
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2012
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Dehui Yu
|0
|0
|
Hong Ao
|0
|0
|
Zhankui Zhang
|0
|0
|
Dongliang Lu
|0
|0
|
Yinggang Jiang
|0
|0
|
Zhengxu Leng
|0
|0
|
Bo Xu
|0
|0
|
Caiming Liu
|0
|0
|
Jun Wang
|0
|0
|
Lijie Chen
|0
|0
|
Shihai Hu
|0
|0
|
Dazhuang Li
|0
|0