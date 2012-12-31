Name Description

Dehui Yu Mr. Yu Dehui has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since April 8, 2016. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics. He is also a professor.

Hong Ao Mr. Ao Hong has been serving as President and Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since December 29, 2015. He used to be Chairman of the Board in other three companies.

Zhankui Zhang Mr. Zhang Zhankui has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Board in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since March 17, 2016. He used to be Finance Director in the Company.

Dongliang Lu Mr. Lu Dongliang has been serving as Senior Vice President and Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since June 28, 2016. He used to be Assistant to the President in the Company.

Yinggang Jiang Mr. Jiang Yinggang has been serving as Vice President and Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since June 27, 2013. He holds a Master of Engineering in Nonferrous Metallurgy.

Bo Xu Mr. Xu Bo has been serving as Vice President in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since March 17, 2016. He also serves as General Manager and Executive Director in an energy company. He was Assistant to the President and Secretary of the Board in the Company, as well as Executive Deputy General Manager, Deputy General Manager, General Manager and Executive Director in other four companies. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Renmin University of China.

Caiming Liu Mr. Liu Caiming has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since March 8, 2013. He used to be Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President and Executive Director in the Company, Deputy General Manager in another aluminum industry company, Chairman of the Board in a Yunnan-based copper group company, as well as President in another copper company. He holds a Ph.D. in Political Economy from Fudan University.

Jun Wang Mr. Wang Jun has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since June 27, 2013. He is also Director of Business in CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.

Lijie Chen Ms. Chen Lijie has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since June 28, 2016. She holds a Ph.D. in Law from Renmin University of China.

Shihai Hu Mr. Hu Shihai has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since June 25, 2015. He used to be Assistant General Manager in Huaneng Power International, Inc. and China HuaNeng Group.