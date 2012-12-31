Edition:
India

Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (2600.HK)

2600.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.73HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.14 (-2.04%)
Prev Close
HK$6.87
Open
HK$6.91
Day's High
HK$6.92
Day's Low
HK$6.72
Volume
22,095,086
Avg. Vol
55,766,425
52-wk High
HK$7.55
52-wk Low
HK$2.84

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Dehui Yu

57 2016 Chairman of the Board

Hong Ao

55 2015 President, Executive Director

Zhankui Zhang

57 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Secretary of the Board

Dongliang Lu

42 2016 Senior Vice President, Executive Director

Yinggang Jiang

53 2013 Vice President, Executive Director

Zhengxu Leng

55 2017 Vice President

Bo Xu

52 2016 Vice President

Caiming Liu

54 2013 Non-Executive Director

Jun Wang

51 2013 Non-Executive Director

Lijie Chen

61 2016 Independent Non-Executive Director

Shihai Hu

61 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director

Dazhuang Li

57 2016 Independent Non-Executive Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Dehui Yu

Mr. Yu Dehui has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since April 8, 2016. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics. He is also a professor.

Hong Ao

Mr. Ao Hong has been serving as President and Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since December 29, 2015. He used to be Chairman of the Board in other three companies.

Zhankui Zhang

Mr. Zhang Zhankui has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Board in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since March 17, 2016. He used to be Finance Director in the Company.

Dongliang Lu

Mr. Lu Dongliang has been serving as Senior Vice President and Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since June 28, 2016. He used to be Assistant to the President in the Company.

Yinggang Jiang

Mr. Jiang Yinggang has been serving as Vice President and Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since June 27, 2013. He holds a Master of Engineering in Nonferrous Metallurgy.

Zhengxu Leng

Bo Xu

Mr. Xu Bo has been serving as Vice President in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since March 17, 2016. He also serves as General Manager and Executive Director in an energy company. He was Assistant to the President and Secretary of the Board in the Company, as well as Executive Deputy General Manager, Deputy General Manager, General Manager and Executive Director in other four companies. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Renmin University of China.

Caiming Liu

Mr. Liu Caiming has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since March 8, 2013. He used to be Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President and Executive Director in the Company, Deputy General Manager in another aluminum industry company, Chairman of the Board in a Yunnan-based copper group company, as well as President in another copper company. He holds a Ph.D. in Political Economy from Fudan University.

Jun Wang

Mr. Wang Jun has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since June 27, 2013. He is also Director of Business in CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.

Lijie Chen

Ms. Chen Lijie has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since June 28, 2016. She holds a Ph.D. in Law from Renmin University of China.

Shihai Hu

Mr. Hu Shihai has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since June 25, 2015. He used to be Assistant General Manager in Huaneng Power International, Inc. and China HuaNeng Group.

Dazhuang Li

Mr. Li Dazhuang has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited since June 28, 2016. He is also Independent Non-Executive Director in Herald Holdings Limited.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Dehui Yu

--

Hong Ao

--

Zhankui Zhang

--

Dongliang Lu

--

Yinggang Jiang

472,900

Zhengxu Leng

--

Bo Xu

--

Caiming Liu

526,300

Jun Wang

--

Lijie Chen

--

Shihai Hu

--

Dazhuang Li

--
As Of  31 Dec 2012

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading