China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd (2601.HK)
2601.HK on Hong Kong Stock
37.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.65 (+1.76%)
Prev Close
HK$36.85
Open
HK$37.35
Day's High
HK$37.90
Day's Low
HK$36.70
Volume
18,584,915
Avg. Vol
15,117,045
52-wk High
HK$39.10
52-wk Low
HK$26.35
Summary
Name
Age
Since
Current Position

Qingwei Kong
|57
|2017
|Chairman of the Board

Zenghe Cao
|63
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer-Human Resource, Vice President

Jian Wang
|62
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director

Yanhong Pan
|48
|2013
|Finance Director, Vice President

Qing He
|45
|2016
|Vice President

Wei Chen
|50
|2015
|Chief Audit Officer

Xiaoling Yang
|58
|2017
|Chief Digital Officer

Yuanhan Zhang
|49
|2012
|Chief Actuary

Xin Ma
|44
|2015
|Secretary of the Board

Lianhong Huo
|60
|2017
|Director

Er'man Ha
|42
|Non-Executive Director
|
Xiaoning Sun
|48
|2013
|Non-Executive Director

Chengran Wang
|58
|2010
|Non-Executive Director

Junhao Wu
|52
|2012
|Non-Executive Director

Anguo Zheng
|52
|2010
|Non-Executive Director

Wei Bai
|52
|2013
|Independent Non-Executive Director

Shanwen Gao
|46
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director

Jiashi Li
|57
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Zhiquan Lin
|64
|2013
|Independent Non-Executive Director

Zhonghui Zhou
|70
|2013
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
Name
Description

Qingwei Kong

Zenghe Cao
|Mr. Cao Zenghe has been serving as Chief Executive Officer-Human Resource, Vice President in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since January 21, 2017. He used to be Executive President in an America-based finance company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics.

Jian Wang
|Mr. Wang Jian has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since August 31, 2015. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Shenergy Group Company Limited, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board in Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd. He holds a Master's degree.

Yanhong Pan
|Ms. Pan Yanhong has been serving as Finance Director and Vice President in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since October 31, 2013. She is also serving as Director in other five companies, including CPIC Allianz Health Insurance Co., Ltd. and Changjiang Pension Insurance Co., Ltd. She holds a Master's degree.

Qing He
|Mr. He Qing has been serving as Vice President in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since March 29, 2016. He was Chairman of the Board and Director in two other companies. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from China Europe International Business School.

Wei Chen
|Mr. Chen Wei has been serving as Chief Audit Officer in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since 2015. He used to be Secretary of the Board in the Company. He holds a Master's degree from Middlesex University, the United Kingdom and a Bachelor's degree in Ship Engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China.

Xiaoling Yang

Yuanhan Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Yuanhan has been serving as Chief Actuary in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since October 29, 2012. He is also serving as Chief Actuary in CPIC Allianz Health Insurance Co., Ltd. He used to be Deputy General Manager and Vice President in another insurance company. He holds a Master's degree in Physics and another Master's degree in Actuary.

Xin Ma
|Mr. Ma Xin has been serving as Secretary of the Board in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since June 23, 2015. He holds a Master's degree.

Lianhong Huo
|Mr. Huo Lianhong has been serving as Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since August 22, 2017. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in an asset company, as well as Director in China Pacific Insurance Co., Ltd., Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China Ltd. and CPIC Allianz Health Insurance Co., Ltd. He served as General Manager-Hainan Branch and General Manager-Beijing Branch in the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board in two other companies. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Automation from Central South University, China.

Er'man Ha
|Ms. Ha Er'man has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. She is also Director in Hotel Kunlun, Vice Chairman of the Board in two Shanghai-based hotels, as well as Chairman of the Board in Shanghai International Group Assets Management Co., Ltd. and other two Shanghai-based companies. She holds a Master's degree.

Xiaoning Sun
|Ms. Sun Xiaoning has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since June 1, 2013. She is also serving as General Manager in another Beijing-based investment consulting company. She used to be Non-Executive Director in Far East Horizon Ltd. She holds a Master of Business Administration.

Chengran Wang
|Mr. Wang Chengran has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since July 2010. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Hwabao Trust Co., Ltd., as well as Director in NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD., China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. and SAILING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO., Ltd. He served as Chief Business Officer, Head of Asset Operation and Head of Audit in Shanghai Baosteel Group Corporation. He also served as Chairman of the Board in an investment company. He holds a Bachelor's degree.

Junhao Wu
|Mr. Wu Junhao has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since July 2012. He also serves as Manager-Finance Management Division in another group company, as well as Director in a Shanghai-based new energy investment company, Orient Securities Company Limited, a Chengdu-based investment company, Jiulian Group and other two companies. He was Executive Deputy General Manager in a Shanghai-based new resources investment consulting company, as well as Deputy General Manager in a Shanghai-based investment company. He holds a Master's degree.

Anguo Zheng
|Mr. Zheng Anguo has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since July 2010. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Fortune SGAM Fund Management Co., LTD., General Manager in Hwabao Trust Co., Ltd., as well as Director in China Pacific Insurance Co., Ltd. and Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China Ltd. He holds a Ph.D.

Wei Bai
|Mr. Bai Wei has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since June 1, 2013. He is also serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD. and Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co., Ltd. He holds a Master's degree.

Shanwen Gao
|Mr. Gao Shanwen has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since August 2014. He is also serving as Chief Economist in ESSENCE SECURITIES Co. Ltd. He used to be Independent Non-Executive Director in Sunshine Insurance Group Corporation Limited. He holds a Ph.D.

Jiashi Li
|Mr. Li Jiashi has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. He is also Non-Executive Director in Hopewell Holdings Limited, Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Yugang International Ltd., Safety Godown Co., Ltd. and Termbray Industries International Co., Ltd., as well as Independent Non-Executive Director in KWG Property Holding Limited and Esprit Holdings Ltd. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Law.

Zhiquan Lin
|Mr. Lin Zhiquan has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since June 1, 2013. He is a member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Zhonghui Zhou
|Mr. Zhou Zhonghui has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since June 1, 2013. He is also serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Juneyao Airlines Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. He holds a Ph.D. He is a Certified Public Accountant.
Basic Compensation
Name
Fiscal Year Total

Qingwei Kong
|--

Zenghe Cao
|1,850,000

Jian Wang
|--

Yanhong Pan
|800,000

Qing He
|561,000

Wei Chen
|1,884,000

Xiaoling Yang
|--

Yuanhan Zhang
|3,211,000

Xin Ma
|1,357,000

Lianhong Huo
|881,000

Er'man Ha
|210,000

Xiaoning Sun
|--

Chengran Wang
|210,000

Junhao Wu
|210,000

Anguo Zheng
|210,000

Wei Bai
|210,000

Shanwen Gao
|252,000

Jiashi Li
|210,000

Zhiquan Lin
|252,000

Zhonghui Zhou
|252,000
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
Name
Options
Value

Qingwei Kong
|0
|0

Zenghe Cao
|0
|0

Jian Wang
|0
|0

Yanhong Pan
|0
|0

Qing He
|0
|0

Wei Chen
|0
|0

Xiaoling Yang
|0
|0

Yuanhan Zhang
|0
|0

Xin Ma
|0
|0

Lianhong Huo
|0
|0

Er'man Ha
|0
|0

Xiaoning Sun
|0
|0

Chengran Wang
|0
|0

Junhao Wu
|0
|0

Anguo Zheng
|0
|0

Wei Bai
|0
|0

Shanwen Gao
|0
|0

Jiashi Li
|0
|0

Zhiquan Lin
|0
|0

Zhonghui Zhou
|0
|0