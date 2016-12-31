Name Description

Zenghe Cao Mr. Cao Zenghe has been serving as Chief Executive Officer-Human Resource, Vice President in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since January 21, 2017. He used to be Executive President in an America-based finance company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics.

Jian Wang Mr. Wang Jian has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since August 31, 2015. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Shenergy Group Company Limited, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board in Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd. He holds a Master's degree.

Yanhong Pan Ms. Pan Yanhong has been serving as Finance Director and Vice President in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since October 31, 2013. She is also serving as Director in other five companies, including CPIC Allianz Health Insurance Co., Ltd. and Changjiang Pension Insurance Co., Ltd. She holds a Master's degree.

Qing He Mr. He Qing has been serving as Vice President in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since March 29, 2016. He was Chairman of the Board and Director in two other companies. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from China Europe International Business School.

Wei Chen Mr. Chen Wei has been serving as Chief Audit Officer in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since 2015. He used to be Secretary of the Board in the Company. He holds a Master's degree from Middlesex University, the United Kingdom and a Bachelor's degree in Ship Engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China.

Yuanhan Zhang Mr. Zhang Yuanhan has been serving as Chief Actuary in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since October 29, 2012. He is also serving as Chief Actuary in CPIC Allianz Health Insurance Co., Ltd. He used to be Deputy General Manager and Vice President in another insurance company. He holds a Master's degree in Physics and another Master's degree in Actuary.

Xin Ma Mr. Ma Xin has been serving as Secretary of the Board in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since June 23, 2015. He holds a Master's degree.

Lianhong Huo Mr. Huo Lianhong has been serving as Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since August 22, 2017. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in an asset company, as well as Director in China Pacific Insurance Co., Ltd., Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China Ltd. and CPIC Allianz Health Insurance Co., Ltd. He served as General Manager-Hainan Branch and General Manager-Beijing Branch in the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board in two other companies. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Automation from Central South University, China.

Er'man Ha Ms. Ha Er'man has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. She is also Director in Hotel Kunlun, Vice Chairman of the Board in two Shanghai-based hotels, as well as Chairman of the Board in Shanghai International Group Assets Management Co., Ltd. and other two Shanghai-based companies. She holds a Master's degree.

Xiaoning Sun Ms. Sun Xiaoning has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since June 1, 2013. She is also serving as General Manager in another Beijing-based investment consulting company. She used to be Non-Executive Director in Far East Horizon Ltd. She holds a Master of Business Administration.

Chengran Wang Mr. Wang Chengran has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since July 2010. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Hwabao Trust Co., Ltd., as well as Director in NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD., China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. and SAILING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO., Ltd. He served as Chief Business Officer, Head of Asset Operation and Head of Audit in Shanghai Baosteel Group Corporation. He also served as Chairman of the Board in an investment company. He holds a Bachelor's degree.

Junhao Wu Mr. Wu Junhao has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since July 2012. He also serves as Manager-Finance Management Division in another group company, as well as Director in a Shanghai-based new energy investment company, Orient Securities Company Limited, a Chengdu-based investment company, Jiulian Group and other two companies. He was Executive Deputy General Manager in a Shanghai-based new resources investment consulting company, as well as Deputy General Manager in a Shanghai-based investment company. He holds a Master's degree.

Anguo Zheng Mr. Zheng Anguo has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since July 2010. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Fortune SGAM Fund Management Co., LTD., General Manager in Hwabao Trust Co., Ltd., as well as Director in China Pacific Insurance Co., Ltd. and Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China Ltd. He holds a Ph.D.

Wei Bai Mr. Bai Wei has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since June 1, 2013. He is also serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD. and Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co., Ltd. He holds a Master's degree.

Shanwen Gao Mr. Gao Shanwen has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since August 2014. He is also serving as Chief Economist in ESSENCE SECURITIES Co. Ltd. He used to be Independent Non-Executive Director in Sunshine Insurance Group Corporation Limited. He holds a Ph.D.

Jiashi Li Mr. Li Jiashi has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. He is also Non-Executive Director in Hopewell Holdings Limited, Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Yugang International Ltd., Safety Godown Co., Ltd. and Termbray Industries International Co., Ltd., as well as Independent Non-Executive Director in KWG Property Holding Limited and Esprit Holdings Ltd. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Law.

Zhiquan Lin Mr. Lin Zhiquan has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. since June 1, 2013. He is a member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.