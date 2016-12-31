Edition:
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd (2607.HK)

2607.HK on Hong Kong Stock

20.85HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.87 (+4.35%)
Prev Close
HK$19.98
Open
HK$20.05
Day's High
HK$21.05
Day's Low
HK$19.94
Volume
5,882,519
Avg. Vol
2,773,296
52-wk High
HK$23.60
52-wk Low
HK$16.70

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Jun Zhou

48 2016 Chairman of the Board

Min Zuo

56 2016 President, Executive Director

Bo Shen

44 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Executive Director

Yongzhong Li

47 2016 Vice President, Executive Director

Dawei Liu

37 2016 Vice President, Secretary of the Board

Haoliang Gu

55 Vice President

Yanjun Liu

52 2013 Vice President

Jianyi Mao

49 2013 Vice President

Jian Ren

52 2010 Vice President

Chang Shu

58 2012 Vice President

An Li

56 2016 Non-Executive Director

Jiangnan Cai

60 2016 Independent Non-Executive Director

Liang Hong

46 2016 Independent Non-Executive Director

Zuchi Xie

61 2013 Independent Non-Executive Director

Jintao Yin

64 2013 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Jun Zhou

Mr. Zhou Jun has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. since October 2016. He holds a Bachelor's degree from Nanjing University, China, and a Master's degree in Economics from Fudan University, China.

Min Zuo

Mr. Zuo Min has been serving as President and Executive Director in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. since October 2016. He was Vice Chairman of the Board and President-Administrative in CHENGDU WINGFAT PRINTING CO., LTD., Chairman of the Board and General Manager in a packing company and a trade company, Deputy General Manager in another group, as well as Vice President in China Resources Medications Group Limited. He holds a Master's degree in Management from Fudan University, China.

Bo Shen

Mr. Shen Bo has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President and Executive Director in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. since October 2016. He also serves as Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board and Director in other four companies. He was Deputy Manager-Finance in Shanghai Jinling Co., Ltd, Chief Financial Officer in Shanghai Industrial Pharmaceutical Investment Co Ltd. and another company, as well as General Manager-Finance in Shanghai Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. He holds a Master's degree in Accounting from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from a university which is now called Tongji University, China. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Yongzhong Li

Mr. Li Yongzhong has been serving as Vice President and Executive Director in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. since October 2016. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in a Xiamen-based company, as well as Director in other three companies. He was Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager in Shanghai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from China Europe International Business School.

Dawei Liu

Haoliang Gu

Yanjun Liu

Mr. Liu Yanjun has been serving as Vice President in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. since June 6, 2013. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in another Shanghai-based company. He was Deputy General Manager in another Shanghai-based company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Naval Medical, a Master's degree in Surgery and a Ph.D. in Surgery from Second Military Medical University, China.

Jianyi Mao

Mr. Mao Jianyi has been serving as Vice President in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. since November 19, 2013. He was Vice President, General Manager and Director in five other companies including Shenzhen Kondarl (Group) Co., Ltd. He holds a Master of Business Administration from a Shanghai-based college and a Ph.D. in Economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, China.

Jian Ren

Mr. Ren Jian has been serving as Vice President in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. since March 2010. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in three other pharmaceutical companies. He was Vice President in Shanghai Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd., and General Manager in Shanghai The First Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from China Europe International Business School, as well as a Bachelor's degree in Inorganic Materials from a college under the new name of East China University of Science and Technology.

Chang Shu

Mr. Shu Chang has been serving as Vice President in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. since October 8, 2012. He was Chairman of the Board in a Shenzhen-based investment company, Vice President in another company, General Manager and Director in an electronic commerce company, Director in a Shanghai-based auto company, Chief Investment Development Officer and Director in Shanghai Jinjiang International Travel Co., Ltd., as well as Vice President in BEIJING AUTOMOBILE INVESTMENT CO., LTD. and a Shanghai-based development group company. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in French Literature from Beijing International Studies University, China and a Master's degree in Economics from New York University, the United States.

An Li

Jiangnan Cai

Liang Hong

Zuchi Xie

Mr. Xie Zuchi has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. since June 6, 2013. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in Gao Feng Advisory Company. He was Independent Director in Baoshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and a Master's degree in Civil Engineering both from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the United States, and a Master of Business Administration and a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering both from University of California, Berkeley, the United States.

Jintao Yin

Mr. Yin Jintao has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. since June 6, 2013. He is also serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in KFM Kingdom Holdings Co., Ltd., Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited, Greaterchina Professional Services Limited, Huaneng Renewable Corporation Limited, Fairwood Holdings Limited and China Resources Land Limited, as well as Independent Director in RDA Microelectronics (Shanghai) Inc. and Mindray Medical International Limited. He is a member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Jun Zhou

--

Min Zuo

2,915,700

Bo Shen

2,175,600

Yongzhong Li

528,400

Dawei Liu

354,000

Haoliang Gu

281,900

Yanjun Liu

2,008,900

Jianyi Mao

1,780,700

Jian Ren

2,041,600

Chang Shu

1,836,200

An Li

--

Jiangnan Cai

100,000

Liang Hong

115,000

Zuchi Xie

230,000

Jintao Yin

250,000
As Of  31 Dec 2016

