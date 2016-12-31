Name Description

Jun Zhou Mr. Zhou Jun has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. since October 2016. He holds a Bachelor's degree from Nanjing University, China, and a Master's degree in Economics from Fudan University, China.

Min Zuo Mr. Zuo Min has been serving as President and Executive Director in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. since October 2016. He was Vice Chairman of the Board and President-Administrative in CHENGDU WINGFAT PRINTING CO., LTD., Chairman of the Board and General Manager in a packing company and a trade company, Deputy General Manager in another group, as well as Vice President in China Resources Medications Group Limited. He holds a Master's degree in Management from Fudan University, China.

Bo Shen Mr. Shen Bo has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President and Executive Director in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. since October 2016. He also serves as Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board and Director in other four companies. He was Deputy Manager-Finance in Shanghai Jinling Co., Ltd, Chief Financial Officer in Shanghai Industrial Pharmaceutical Investment Co Ltd. and another company, as well as General Manager-Finance in Shanghai Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. He holds a Master's degree in Accounting from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from a university which is now called Tongji University, China. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Yongzhong Li Mr. Li Yongzhong has been serving as Vice President and Executive Director in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. since October 2016. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in a Xiamen-based company, as well as Director in other three companies. He was Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager in Shanghai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from China Europe International Business School.

Yanjun Liu Mr. Liu Yanjun has been serving as Vice President in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. since June 6, 2013. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in another Shanghai-based company. He was Deputy General Manager in another Shanghai-based company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Naval Medical, a Master's degree in Surgery and a Ph.D. in Surgery from Second Military Medical University, China.

Jianyi Mao Mr. Mao Jianyi has been serving as Vice President in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. since November 19, 2013. He was Vice President, General Manager and Director in five other companies including Shenzhen Kondarl (Group) Co., Ltd. He holds a Master of Business Administration from a Shanghai-based college and a Ph.D. in Economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, China.

Jian Ren Mr. Ren Jian has been serving as Vice President in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. since March 2010. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in three other pharmaceutical companies. He was Vice President in Shanghai Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd., and General Manager in Shanghai The First Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from China Europe International Business School, as well as a Bachelor's degree in Inorganic Materials from a college under the new name of East China University of Science and Technology.

Chang Shu Mr. Shu Chang has been serving as Vice President in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. since October 8, 2012. He was Chairman of the Board in a Shenzhen-based investment company, Vice President in another company, General Manager and Director in an electronic commerce company, Director in a Shanghai-based auto company, Chief Investment Development Officer and Director in Shanghai Jinjiang International Travel Co., Ltd., as well as Vice President in BEIJING AUTOMOBILE INVESTMENT CO., LTD. and a Shanghai-based development group company. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in French Literature from Beijing International Studies University, China and a Master's degree in Economics from New York University, the United States.

Zuchi Xie Mr. Xie Zuchi has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. since June 6, 2013. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in Gao Feng Advisory Company. He was Independent Director in Baoshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and a Master's degree in Civil Engineering both from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the United States, and a Master of Business Administration and a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering both from University of California, Berkeley, the United States.