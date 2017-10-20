Name Description

Dehong Yang Mr. Yang Dehong has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. since August 24, 2015. He is also General Manager, Assistant President and Vice President in five other companies. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

Weili Deng Mr. Deng Weili has been Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He is also General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Chairman of the Board and Vice President in five other companies. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics.

Fan Fu Mr. Fu Fan has been Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He is also Chairman of the Board, Deputy General Manager, General Manager and Vice Chairman of the Board in four other companies. He holds a Master of Engineering and a Master of Business Administration.

Qiang Liu Mr. Liu Qiang has been Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He is also Vice President in another Shanghai-based company. He was Deputy General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Finance Manager, General Manager and Deputy Chief Economist in six other Shanghai-based companies. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

Qibin Tuo Mr. Tuo Qibin has been Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He is also Chairman of the Board in another company. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics.

Yongjian Wang Mr. Wang Yongjian has been Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He is also Secretary of the Board and Deputy General Manager in three other companies. He holds a Master's degree in Economics.

Peijin Xiong Mr. Xiong Peijin has been Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He is also General Manager, Director and Chief Economist in three other Shenzhen-based companies. He was Chief Financial Officer and Director in eight other companies. He holds a Master of Public Administration and a Master of Business Administration. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Maojun Zhong Mr. Zhong Maojun has been Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He holds a Master's degree in Law and a Master of Business Administration.

Lei Zhou Mr. Zhou Lei has been Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He is also Deputy General Manager, General Manager and Director in two other companies. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

Guogang Chen Mr. Chen Guogang has been Independent Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He is also Vice President, Deputy Chief Accounting Officer, General Manager-Finance, Chief Accounting Officer and Chief Financial Officer in four other companies. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics, He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Qingjun Jin Mr. Jin Qingjun has been Independent Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He holds a Master's degree in Law.

Tao Ling Mr. Ling Tao has been Independent Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He is also Chairman of the Board in another Shanghai-based bank. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics.

Weihua Ma Mr. Ma Weihua has been Independent Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He is also Chairman of the Board in a Hong Kong-based bank. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics.