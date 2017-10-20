Edition:
Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd (2611.HK)

2611.HK on Hong Kong Stock

18.08HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.08 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
HK$18.00
Open
HK$17.80
Day's High
HK$18.10
Day's Low
HK$17.80
Volume
133,400
Avg. Vol
1,746,634
52-wk High
HK$18.14
52-wk Low
HK$14.96

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Dehong Yang

49 2015 Chairman of the Board

Song Wang

51 2015 President, Vice Chairman of the Board

Lebin Xie

49 2017 Chief Financial Officer

Yutao Chen

52 Chief Information Officer

Guifang Liu

Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Risk Officer

Yiming Jiang

51 Vice President

Xiusheng Yin

50 Vice President

Jian Yu

51 Secretary of the Board

Weili Deng

50 Director

Fan Fu

50 Director

Qiang Liu

58 Director

Qibin Tuo

50 Director

Yongjian Wang

50 Director

Peijin Xiong

50 Director

Maojun Zhong

46 Director

Lei Zhou

37 Director

Guogang Chen

57 Independent Director

Qingjun Jin

60 Independent Director

Tao Ling

61 Independent Director

Weihua Ma

69 Independent Director

Derong Shi

66 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Dehong Yang

Mr. Yang Dehong has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. since August 24, 2015. He is also General Manager, Assistant President and Vice President in five other companies. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

Song Wang

Lebin Xie

Yutao Chen

Guifang Liu

Yiming Jiang

Xiusheng Yin

Jian Yu

Weili Deng

Mr. Deng Weili has been Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He is also General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Chairman of the Board and Vice President in five other companies. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics.

Fan Fu

Mr. Fu Fan has been Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He is also Chairman of the Board, Deputy General Manager, General Manager and Vice Chairman of the Board in four other companies. He holds a Master of Engineering and a Master of Business Administration.

Qiang Liu

Mr. Liu Qiang has been Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He is also Vice President in another Shanghai-based company. He was Deputy General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Finance Manager, General Manager and Deputy Chief Economist in six other Shanghai-based companies. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

Qibin Tuo

Mr. Tuo Qibin has been Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He is also Chairman of the Board in another company. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics.

Yongjian Wang

Mr. Wang Yongjian has been Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He is also Secretary of the Board and Deputy General Manager in three other companies. He holds a Master's degree in Economics.

Peijin Xiong

Mr. Xiong Peijin has been Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He is also General Manager, Director and Chief Economist in three other Shenzhen-based companies. He was Chief Financial Officer and Director in eight other companies. He holds a Master of Public Administration and a Master of Business Administration. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Maojun Zhong

Mr. Zhong Maojun has been Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He holds a Master's degree in Law and a Master of Business Administration.

Lei Zhou

Mr. Zhou Lei has been Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He is also Deputy General Manager, General Manager and Director in two other companies. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

Guogang Chen

Mr. Chen Guogang has been Independent Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He is also Vice President, Deputy Chief Accounting Officer, General Manager-Finance, Chief Accounting Officer and Chief Financial Officer in four other companies. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics, He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Qingjun Jin

Mr. Jin Qingjun has been Independent Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He holds a Master's degree in Law.

Tao Ling

Mr. Ling Tao has been Independent Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He is also Chairman of the Board in another Shanghai-based bank. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics.

Weihua Ma

Mr. Ma Weihua has been Independent Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He is also Chairman of the Board in a Hong Kong-based bank. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics.

Derong Shi

Mr. Shi Derong has been Independent Director in Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. He is also Chairman of the Board and President in three other Shanghai-based companies. He holds a Ph.D. in Engineering.

