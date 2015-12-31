Edition:
India

China Life Insurance Co Ltd (2628.HK)

2628.HK on Hong Kong Stock

25.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.85 (+3.46%)
Prev Close
HK$24.60
Open
HK$25.65
Day's High
HK$25.75
Day's Low
HK$24.95
Volume
159,869,289
Avg. Vol
43,172,846
52-wk High
HK$26.20
52-wk Low
HK$18.46

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mingsheng Yang

61 2012 Chairman of the Board, Executive Director

Dairen Lin

58 2014 President, Executive Director

Lijun Zhao

53 2016 Finance Director, Vice President

Haifeng Xu

47 2015 Vice President, Director

Hengping Xu

58 2015 Vice President, Director

Mingguang Li

47 2014 Vice President, Chief Actuary

Ying Zhou

62 2008 Vice President

Yong Zheng

53 2013 Secretary of the Board

Jiade Liu

53 2015 Non-Executive Director

Sidong Wang

56 2012 Non-Executive Director

Jieke Bai

64 2015 Independent Director

Oi-sie Elsie Leung

78 2016 Independent Director

Dingbang Liang

70 2010 Independent Director

Xin Tang

45 2016 Independent Director

Zutong Zhang

68 2014 Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Mingsheng Yang

Mr. Yang Mingsheng has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in China Life Insurance Company Limited since May 22, 2012. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in China Life Insurance (Group) Company, China Life Insurance Company and another life insurance company. He was Deputy Head of the Bank and Head of the Bank in Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. He holds a Master's degree in Economics from Nankai University, China.

Dairen Lin

Mr. Lin Dairen has been serving as President and Executive Director in China Life Insurance Company Limited. He is also serving as President and Executive Director in China Life Pension Company Limited. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Medicine from a university that is under the new name, Weifang Medical University, China in 1982.

Lijun Zhao

Mr. Zhao Lijun has been serving as Finance Director and Vice President in China Life Insurance Company Limited since November 15, 2016. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Anhui University of Finance and Economics in 1987, and his Executive Master of Business Administration from Tsinghua University in 2010.

Haifeng Xu

Mr. Xu Haifeng has been serving as Vice President, Director in China Life Insurance Company Limited. since July 11, 2015. He was General Manager and Deputy General Manager in Shandong Branch, Hebei Branch, Jinan Branch and Beijing Branch of the Company. He obtained a Master of Business Administration from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, China in 2007.

Hengping Xu

Mr. Xu Hengping has been serving as Vice President, Director in China Life Insurance Company Limited since July 11, 2015. He was Assistant General Manager-Fujian Branch, Deputy General Manager-Fujian Branch and General Manager-Fujian Branch and Chief Operating Officer in the Company.

Mingguang Li

Mr. Li Mingguang has been serving as Vice President, Chief Actuary in China Life Insurance Company Limited since November 2014. He was Assistant General Manager-Product Development Division and General Manager-Actuary Division in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Computer from Shanghai Jiaotong University, China in 1991, a Master's degree in Money and Banking from Central University of Finance and Economics, China in 1996 and Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from Tsinghua University, China in 2010.

Ying Zhou

Mr. Zhou Ying has been serving as Vice President in China Life Insurance Company Limited since August 25, 2008. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics, China.

Yong Zheng

Mr. Zheng Yong has been serving as Secretary of the Board in China Life Insurance Company Limited since June 5, 2013. He also serves as Deputy Head of the Bank and Executive Director in China Guangfa Bank. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Law from Peking University, China in 1983, a Master's degree in Law from China University of Political science and Law in 1986, and his Master's degree in Law from University of Essex, the United Kingdom in 1994.

Jiade Liu

Mr. Liu Jiade has been Non-Executive Director in China Life Insurance Company Limited. since July 11, 2015. He is also Director in China Life Insurance Asset Management Company Limited, Guangdong Development Bank and another asset management company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from a university that is under the name, Central University of Finance and Economics, China.

Sidong Wang

Mr. Wang Sidong has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Life Insurance Company Limited since July 2012. He is also serving as Vice President in China Life Insurance (Group) Company, Chairman of the Board in an investment company, as well as Director in other five companies, including China Life Pension Company Limited and China World Trade Center Co., Ltd. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Chinese from Shandong University, China.

Jieke Bai

Oi-sie Elsie Leung

Ms. Oi-Sie Elsie Leung is Independent Director of the Company.

Dingbang Liang

Mr. Liang Dingbang has been serving as Independent Director in China Life Insurance Company Limited since June 2010. He is also serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Bank of China Limited. He was Non-Executive Director and Independent Non-Executive Director in other two companies. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Law from University of London, Britain in 1976 and a Ph.D. in Law from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2003.

Xin Tang

Zutong Zhang

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Mingsheng Yang

601,900

Dairen Lin

711,800

Lijun Zhao

--

Haifeng Xu

314,200

Hengping Xu

314,600

Mingguang Li

700,300

Ying Zhou

703,600

Yong Zheng

713,500

Jiade Liu

703,600

Sidong Wang

--

Jieke Bai

160,000

Oi-sie Elsie Leung

--

Dingbang Liang

300,000

Xin Tang

--

Zutong Zhang

320,000
As Of  31 Dec 2015

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading