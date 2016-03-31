Name Description

Kwong Yip Sum Mr. Sum Kwong Yip, Derek is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He is responsible for overall strategic planning and operation management of our Group. He also spearheads the planning of our product development and technological research functions. Mr. Sum joined our Group in September 1998 as managing director, mainly responsible for business management and strategic development. Mr. Sum has around 28 years of sales and corporate management experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Sum held various management positions with multi-national corporations. He started his career in pharmaceutical industry with Sandoz Division of Edward Keller Limited in April 1988 and moved on to take up a management position with Watsons Pharmaceutical Limited under Hutchison Whampoa Limited in November 1988. In 1990, Watsons Pharmaceutical Limited was renamed as JDH Pharmaceutical Limited. Since then, Mr. Sum had worked in the Inchcape Group and he was the chief executive of Hong Kong and China of the pharmaceutical division under Inchcape JDH Limited back in 1998 before he embarked upon his entrepreneurial pursuit with our Group. Mr. Sum has been a member of the advisory committee of the school of pharmacy of The Chinese University of Hong Kong since June 2007. Mr. Sum graduated from Cardiff University (formerly known as the University of Wales) in the United Kingdom with an honorary bachelor’s degree in pharmacy in July 1986 and was accredited as a practicing member of The Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain in August 1987. He was admitted into the registrar as a registered pharmacist under the PPBHK in October 1987.

Celine Heung Kwan Cheng Dr. Cheng Celine Heung Kwan is Executive Vice President - PIC/S of the Company. She is responsible for the PIC/S compliance and quality management of our Group. Dr. Cheng joined our Group in June 2006. She joined as a director in the quality assurance department of Synco in March 2006 and became employed by our Group after the acquisition. She became an executive vice president in December 2014. Dr. Cheng has briefly left our Group in 2013 and rejoined our Group in 2014. Dr. Cheng has over 15 years of experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing industry and holds various advisory roles in government and academic institutions. She is currently the President of the Hong Kong Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association and has been an adjunct associate professor of the School of Pharmacy of the Chinese University of Hong Kong since 2001. She has also been an adjunct associate professor at the School of Professional & Continuing Education of the University of Hong Kong from 2005 to 2011. Dr. Cheng joined Bright Future Pharmaceutical Laboratories Limited as a pharmacist in 1996 and was later promoted to quality assurance manager in 1997 and a director and the head of the quality assurance department in 2000. Dr. Cheng left Bright Future Pharmaceutical Laboratories Limited in 2004. During 1988 to 1995, Dr. Cheng had been a research assistant and postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Bradford. Dr. Cheng obtained a Ph.D. in pharmacology from the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom in July 1990, a master’s degree in business administration from the City University of Hong Kong in November 2006 and a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the University of Bradford in July 1986. Dr. Cheng has been a registered pharmacist of The Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britian since August 1987 and of PPBHK since March 1989. She became registered Pharmacist of General Pharmaceutical Council since 2010. She is also a registered authorized person with PPBHK.

Yu Sun Wong Mr. Wong Yu Sun is Executive Vice President - Operation Management of the Company. He is responsible for managing the daily operations of our Group. Mr. Wong joined our Group in July 2003. He joined as a quality control manager with Europharm in May 2000 and became employed by our Group after the acquisition in 2003. Prior to joining Europharm, Mr. Wong served as quality control manager at Christo Pharmaceutical Limited from 1997 to 2000. Mr.Wong obtained a master of philosophy in chemistry and a bachelor’s degree in applied chemistry from the City University of Hong Kong in November 1997 and November 1995 respectively. He has been a member ofWorking Party on Biological and Chemistry Testing for Hong Kong Accreditation Service of Innovation and Technology Commission since January 2014.

Kin Man Chan Mr. Chan Kin Man is Vice President of Sales of the Company. He is mainly in charge of the sales and marketing activities of our Group. Mr. Chan joined our Group in July 2004 as director in the sales and marketing team. Mr. Chan has over 20 years of sales and marketing management experience in pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Chan served as successively as a marketing manager, general manager and sales director of LF Asia (Hong Kong) Limited (formerly known as IDS (Hong Kong) Limited) from 1994 to 2004. From 1989 to 1994, Mr. Chan worked as a product executive and was later promoted to product manager at Janssen Pharmaceutica (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (Hong Kong) Limited). Mr. Chan worked as a medical representative at Glaxo HK Limited from 1986 to 1988. Mr. Chan obtained a master’s degree of business administration from the Oklahoma City University in 1988, a bachelor’s degree of science in applied biology from the Hong Kong Baptist University (formerly known as the Hong Kong Baptist College) in 1990 and a bachelor’s degree of science in pharmaceutical studies from the University of Sunderland in 2007.

Chi Shing Cheng Mr. Cheng Chi Shing is Vice President of Human Resources of the Company. He is mainly in charge of the human resources function of our Group. Mr. Cheng joined our Group in September 2012 as the human resources manager. Mr. Cheng has over 10 years of experience in human resources management and held various major human resources positions with well-known corporations. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Cheng served as a human resources manager at CSL Limited from 2011 to 2012. From 2009 to 2011, he worked as a human resources officer at Midland Realty Group. From 2008 to 2009, he worked as a human resources officer at Crown Motors Limited, a member of Inchcape Hong Kong Group. From 2006 to 2008, Mr. Cheng worked as a human resources officer at Jardine Aviation Services Group. Mr. Cheng obtained a bachelor’s degree in policy studies and administration from the City University of Hong Kong in 2006.

Ka Wing Chu Dr. Chu Ka Wing is Vice President - Chinese Medicine of the Company. He is mainly in charge of the operations of Chinese medicine business of our Group. Dr. Chu joined our Group in May 2010 as general manager. Dr. Chu has over 15 years of experience in pharmaceutical industry and held various major positions with well-known pharmaceutical companies. Prior to joining our Group, Dr. Chu served as a business development manager at Hong Kong Jockey Club Institute of Chinese Medicine from 2009 to 2010. From 2002 to 2008, he worked as a research and development manager, regulatory affairs manager, production manager and was later promoted to be technical director and direct sales director at PuraPharm International (H.K.) Limited. Dr. Chu obtained a Ph.D. in biopharmaceutics and a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in November 2001 and December 1995 respectively. Dr. Chu has been a registered pharmacist of PPBHK since July 1996.

Tak Chuen Chui Mr. Chui Tak Chuen is Vice President - Project Management of the Company. He is mainly in charge of project management function of our Group. Mr. Chui joined our Group in August 2006 as a manager of quality assurance and technical development. Mr. Chui obtained a master’s degree in clinical pharmacy from the University of Sunderland in September 2011 and a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in December 2005. He has been a registered pharmacist of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board since July 2006 and a registered authorized person with PPBHK since 2008.

Yue Wai Pun Ms. Pun Yue Wai is Vice President - Administration, Executive Director of the Company. She is mainly in charge of the administration function of our Group. Ms. Pun has joined our Group in August 1998 as a stock control assistant. She was the assistant manager of the finance and administration department of Jacobson Medical from June 2001 to December 2006, and was later promoted to manager in 2007. She became the general manager of Jacobson Medical in January 2008 and a vice president in administration in 2015.

Chun Leung Yim Mr. Yim Chun Leung is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Yim joined our Group in September 2008. Mr. Yim is mainly responsible for corporate management, strategic development and investor relationship functions of our Group. Mr.Yim has over 30 years of experience in the auditing, accounting and corporate finance fields. He has served and been serving in numerous companies listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Yim has been serving as an independent non-executive director of China New City Commercial Development Limited (stock code: 1321) since May 2014 and served as an executive director of LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited (stock code: 95) from December 2004 and its chief executive officer from July 2014, respectively until he resigned in March 2016. From May 2002 to June 2004, Mr. Yim served as the financial controller of Soundwill Holdings Limited (stock code: 878). From December 2000 to February 2002, Mr. Yim served as the chief financial officer of Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Limited (stock code: 1168). From January 1998 to April 1999, Mr. Yim served as an executive director of N P H International Holdings Limited (currently known as Concord New Energy Group Limited, stock code: 182). From January 1994 to January 1998, Mr. Yim served as the finance director of Tysan Holdings Limited (stock code: 687). Mr. Yim obtained a degree of master of business administration from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom in June 2008. He has been a non-practicing member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since January 1991, a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since October 1995 and an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales since April 2005.

Lai King Wu Ms. Wu Lai King is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Wu is an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of the United Kingdom. Ms. Wu holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree from the Manchester Metropolitan University and a Master of Laws degree from the University of London. She has extensive experience in company secretarial field and corporate governance practices with listed companies.

Sing Kwong Lam Prof. Lam Sing Kwong, Simon is Non-Executive Director of the Company., since April 2016, He is responsible for advising the Board on corporate strategies and governance development. Professor Lam is currently a professor of Management at the Faculty of Business and Economics of the University of Hong Kong. Professor Lam obtained a doctorate degree in commerce from the Faculty of Economics and Commerce at the Australian National University in April 1996. Professor Lam has published a number of academic papers and case analyses on the topics of corporate strategy, organization development and operations management. Before joining the University of Hong Kong, Professor Lam worked as a regional support manager of a bank. He has extensive experience in corporate management, strategic development of organizations and corporate finance. Professor Lam is currently an independent non-executive director of Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited (stock code: 3366), Sinomax Group Limited (stock code: 1418) and Kwan On Holdings Limited (stock code: 1559), and he also was an independent non-executive director of Glory Flame Holdings Limited (stock code: 8059) from August 2, 2014 to March 22, 2016. From June 10, 2013 to July 29, 2016, he was an independent non-executive director of Beijing Enterprise Clean Energy Group Limited (stock code: 1250), from December 8, 2014 to April 22, 2016, he was an independent non-executive director of Chun Sing Engineering Holdings Limited (stock code: 2277) and from July 31, 2014 to June 24, 2016, he was an independent non-executive director of King Force Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 8315), the issued shares of which are listed on the Main Board or GEM of the Stock Exchange. Professor Lam was a director of AS & T Consultants Limited which was incorporated in Hong Kong and was dissolved by means of striking off on 8 March 2002 pursuant to section 291(6) of the predecessor Companies Ordinance.

Hee Lum Chow Mr. Chow Hee Lum, Albert is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since August 30, 2016. Professor Chow has successively served as an assistant professor, associate professor and professor at School of Pharmacy of The Chinese University of Hong Kong since August 1992, where he was mainly responsible for teaching and research. Professor Chow has more than 30 years of teaching and research experience in drug formulation and pharmaceutical material engineering and characterization. He served as a senior research pharmacist at department of pharmaceutical science and technology of Glaxo Canada Inc. from April 1992 to August 1992. He served as an assistant professor at Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science of University of British Columbia from July 1987 to March 1992. Professor Chow obtained a Ph.D. in physical pharmaceutics and a master of science degree in pharmaceutical chemistry from the University of Toronto in Canada in June 1987 and November 1982, respectively, and a degree of bachelor of pharmacy with honors from University of Bradford in the United Kingdom in July 1979. Professor Chow received the Pharmacy Examining Board of Canada certification in November 1981 and has been a registered pharmacist in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong since July 1980 and September 1992 respectively. Professor Chow currently totally holds two patents registered in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and Hong Kong and has filed three non-provisional patent applications in the United States. Professor Chow has been a member of The Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain since July 1980.

Kwing Tong Lam Dr. Lam Kwing Tong, Alan is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Lam joined our Group on August 30, 2016. Dr. Lam has been running his private general dental practice in Hong Kong since 1998. Prior to that, Dr. Lam started his own dental practice in April 1989 in London and he sold his dental business in April 1994. Dr. Lam graduated from the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom with a bachelor of dental surgery degree in December 1987. He obtained the diploma of member in general dental surgery from the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh in November 1999. Dr. Lam was granted a Diploma of membership in general dentistry by The College of Dental Surgeons of Hong Kong in November 2013.