Name Description

Kin Ning Fok Mr. Fok (Canning) Kin Ning serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of HK Electric Investments Manager Limited, the Trustee-Manager of HK Electric Investments Ltd. He is also the Chairman of The Hongkong Electric Company, Limited ("HK Electric"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Fok is the Chairman of Power Assets Holdings Limited ("Power Assets"). Mr. Fok has been a Non-executive Director of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited ("CKH Holdings") since January 2015 and has been re-designated as an Executive Director and Group Co-Managing Director of CKH Holdings since June 2015. He is also a Director of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited ("Cheung Kong") and Hutchison Whampoa Limited ("HWL"), and the Deputy Chairman of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited ("CKI"). He is the Chairman of Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited ("HTAL"), Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited ("HTHKH") and Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited ("HPHMPL") which is the trustee-manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust ("HPH Trust"), and the Co-Chairman of Husky Energy Inc. ("Husky Energy"). Mr. Fok is also an Alternate Director of HTHKH. All the companies mentioned above, except the Trustee-Manager, HK Electric, Cheung Kong, HWL and HPHMPL, are listed companies, and HPH Trust is a listed business trust. Mr. Fok acts as a Director of certain substantial Holders of Share Stapled Units within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO"). He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Diploma in Financial Management, and is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

Chi Tin Wan Mr. Wan Chi Tin serves as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of HK Electric Investments Manager Limited, the Trustee-Manager of HK Electric Investments Ltd. Mr. Wan is also Managing Director of HK Electric and a Director of all of the subsidiaries of the Company. He has worked for the Power Assets Group and the Group since 1978, holding various positions including Group Managing Director and Director of Engineering (Planning & Development) of Power Assets, a listed company, and Chief Executive Officer of Powercor Australia Limited and CitiPower Pty. associate companies of the Power Assets Group in Australia. Mr. Wan acts as an Executive Director and a Director of the substantial Holders of Share Stapled Units for the purpose of Part XV of the SFO, namely Power Assets and Quickview Limited respectively. Mr. Wan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and is also a Chartered Engineer. Mr. Wan is an Honorary Fellow of the Energy Institute, a Fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology and a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers. He is a Council Member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers and a member of the Engineers Registration Board of Hong Kong.

Tzar Kuoi Li Mr. Li Tzar Kuoi, LL.D. serves as Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of HK Electric Investments Manager Limited, the Trustee-Manager of HK Electric Investments Ltd. Mr. Li is also a Director of HK Electric and a Non-executive Director of Power Assets. He has been a Director of CKH Holdings since December 2014, and has been designated as an Executive Director, Managing Director and Deputy Chairman of CKH Holdings since January 2015 and re-designated as an Executive Director, Group Co-Managing Director and Deputy Chairman of CKH Holdings since June 2015. Mr. Li has been a Director of Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited ("CK Property") since January 2015 and has been designated as an Executive Director, Managing Director and Deputy Chairman of CK Property since February 2015. He has been the Chairman of the Executive Committee of CK Property since June 2015. He is also a Director of Cheung Kong and HWL. Mr. Li is the Chairman of CKI and CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. ("CK Life Sciences") and the Co-Chairman of Husky Energy. All the companies mentioned above, except the Trustee-Manager, HK Electric, Cheung Kong and HWL, are listed companies. Mr. Li is also the Deputy Chairman of Li Ka Shing Foundation Limited, Li Ka Shing (Overseas) Foundation and Li Ka Shing (Canada) Foundation, and a Director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited. Mr. Li serves as a member of the Standing Committee of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference of the People's Republic of China. He is a member of the Commission on Strategic Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region ("HKSAR") and Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce (the "Chamber"). Mr. Li is also the Honorary Consul of Barbados in Hong Kong. He acts as a Director of certain substantial Holders of Share Stapled Units within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO, and a Director of certain companies controlled by certain substantial Holders of Share Stapled Units.

Kim Man Wong Mr. Kim Man Wong serves as Chief Financial Officer of the company. Mr. Wong has been with the Group since September 2010. He has over 25 years of experience in financial management and accounting. He holds a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Business Administration. Mr. Wong is also a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is a Council member of the HKICPA.

Ping Kee Chan Mr. Ping Kee Chan serves as General Manager - Transmission and Distribution of the company. Mr. Chan has been with the Group since October 1980. He has over 30 years of experience in electricity supply. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He is a Chartered Engineer registered with the Engineering Council in the United Kingdom and a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers.

Chi Kwong Lau Mr. Chi Kwong Lau serves as General Manager - Projects of the company. He has over 30 years of experience in project management. He holds an Associateship in Electrical Engineering. He is a Chartered Engineer and Registered Professional Engineer, and a member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers and the Institution of Engineering and Technology in the United Kingdom.

Yuk Keung Wong Mr. Yuk Keung Wong serves as General Manager - Group Commercial of the company. He has been with the Group since January 1982. He was engaged in the construction of Lamma Power Station upon joining the Power Assets Group and subsequently worked in and was promoted to the head of the various departments in the Group Commercial Division. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Engineering and a Master's degree in Business Administration.

Kwok Kwong Wu Mr. Kwok Kwong Wu serves as General Manager - Human Resources of the company. Mr. Wu joined the Group in June 2014. He has over 25 years of experience in human resources management and administration gained from organizations in both private and public sectors in Hong Kong. He holds a Master of Science degree in Training and is a Professional Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Human Resource Management and a Member of the Institute of Hospitality (UK).

Tak Chow Yee Mr. Tak Chow Yee serves as General Manager - Corporate Development of the company. Mr. Yee has been with the Group since August 1976. He had worked on a number of energy infrastructure projects both in and outside Hong Kong, including stationing in Saudi Arabia and Japan for three years. Between 2005 and 2008, he worked for the Power Assets Group's investments outside Hong Kong. He holds a Master's degree in Information Technology. He is a Chartered Engineer and Registered Professional Engineer, and a member of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, The Institution of Engineers in Australia, and The Institution of Engineering and Technology in the United Kingdom.

Yuk Chun Yeung Ms. Yuk Chun Yeung serves as General Manager - Public Affairs of the company. She has been with the Group since July 2003. She has over 29 years of experience in journalism and corporate communications. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master's degree in Public Administration.

Loi Shun Chan Mr. Chan (Dominic) Loi Shun serves as Executive Director of HK Electric Investments Manager Limited, the Trustee-Manager of HK Electric Investments Ltd. He is also a Director of all the subsidiaries of the Company including HK Electric. He is an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of CKI and an Executive Director of Power Assets. Mr. Chan joined HWL in January 1992 and has been with the Cheung Kong Group since May 1994. All the companies mentioned above, except the Trustee-Manager, HK Electric, Cheung Kong and HWL, are listed companies. Mr. Chan acts as a Director of a number of substantial Holders of Share Stapled Units for the purpose of Part XV of the SFO, namely CKI, Power Assets and Quickview Limited. Mr. Chan is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and is also a member of the Institute of Certified Management Accountants (Australia).

Cho Ying Cheng Mr. Cheng (Francis) Cho Ying serves as Executive Director of HK Electric Investments Manager Limited, the Trustee-Manager of HK Electric Investments Ltd. He is also a Director and General Manager (Generation) of HK Electric. Mr. Cheng joined the Group in 1979 and had worked in the Technical Services, Operations and Maintenance Departments of the Generation Division of HK Electric. Mr. Cheng holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry in the United Kingdom. He is also a member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers.

Shewu Shan Mr. Shan Shewu serves as Executive Director of HK Electric Investments Manager Limited, the Trustee-Manager of the Company. Mr. Shan is also a Director and the Co-General Manager (Transmission & Distribution) of HK Electric. He has around 25 years of experience in electrical technology development and management. Since 2008, Mr. Shan began involved in international operations of overseas power companies of State Grid Corporation of China ("State Grid") and was arranged to act as Assistant Chief Technical Officer, Board Director and Chief Executive Adviser of National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, Deputy Director General of State Grid Representative Office in the Philippines, as well as Chief Technical Officer and Vice Chairman of the Strategic Partnership Committee in Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A., the national electric and gas grid corporation of Portugal. Mr. Shan is also involved in the management of State Grid International Development Co., Limited. State Grid and State Grid International Development Co., Limited are substantial Holders of Share Stapled Units for the purpose of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Shan holds a Bachelor and a Master Degree in Electrical Engineering from Xi'an Jiaotong University.

Wai Cheong Ng Mr. Ng (Alex) Wai Cheong serves as Group Legal Counsel, Company Secretary of HK Electric Investments Manager Limited, the Trustee-Manager of HK Electric Investments Ltd. Mr. Ng has been with the Group since November 2008. He is also the Group Legal Counsel and Company Secretary of Power Assets Holdings Limited ("Power Assets"). Mr. Ng has over 15 years of experience in legal, regulatory and compliance fields. Mr. Ng holds a Bachelor's degree in Science and a Bachelor's degree in Laws. He was admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong and in England and Wales.

Fahad Al-Mohannadi Mr. Fahad Hamad A H Al-Mohannadi serves as Non-Executive Director of HK Electric Investments Manager Limited, the Trustee-Manager of HK Electric Investments Ltd. with effect from 9 June 2015. Mr. Al-Mohannadi is also a Director of HK Electric. Mr. Al-Mohannadi is the Managing Director, General Manager and a board member of Qatar Electricity & Water Co. ("QEWC"), which is listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange. He has worked for QEWC since 1992 and, prior to joining QEWC, he worked at the Qatar Ministry of Electricity and Water. Mr. Al-Mohannadi is the Chairman of Board of Directors of each of Qatar Power Company, Ras Laffan Power Company, Nebras Power Q.S.C. and Umm Al Houl Power Co., and is also a board member of Qatar Science & Technology Park. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Ronald Arculli The Hon. Ronald Joseph Arculli serves as Non-Executive Director of HK Electric Investments Manager Limited, the Trustee-Manager of HK Electric Investments Ltd. He is also a Director of HK Electric. Mr. Arculli is a practising solicitor and was a Member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong from 1988 to 2000, representing the Real Estate and Construction functional constituency between 1991 and 2000. He was a non-official member of the Executive Council of the HKSAR from November 2005 to June 2012, and served as Convenor from October 2011 to June 2012. He has a distinguished record of public service and has served on numerous government committees and advisory bodies. Mr. Arculli is an Independent Non-executive Director of Hang Lung Properties Limited, and is a Non-executive Director of HKR International Limited, Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited, Sino Land Company Limited and Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited. Mr. Arculli was previously an Independent Non-executive Director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and SCMP Group Limited, and a Non-executive Director of Power Assets, a substantial Holder of Share Stapled Units for the purpose of Part XV of the SFO. All the companies mentioned above, except the Trustee-Manager and HK Electric, are listed companies.

Xiaojun Jiang Mr. Jiang Xiaojun serves as Non-Executive Director of HK Electric Investments Manager Limited, the Trustee-Manager of the Company. Mr. Jiang is also a Director of HK Electric. He is the Senior-Vice President of State Grid International Development Co., Limited since 2008 and a Board Director of ElectraNet in South Australia since 2012. He has almost 30 years of experience within the operation and corporate management of China power companies. Since 2000, Mr. Jiang has worked for State Power Corporation of China and subsidiaries of State Grid in charge of operation and corporate management and overseas asset acquisition and operation. State Grid and State Grid International Development Co., Limited are substantial Holders of Share Stapled Units for the purpose of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Jiang holds an MBA degree from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, and a Doctoral Degree in Business Management from Sun Yat-sen University.

Deven Karnik Mr. Deven Arvind Karnik serves as Non-Executive Director of HK Electric Investments Manager Limited, the Trustee-Manager of HK Electric Investments Ltd., with effect from 9 June 2015. He is also a Director of HK Electric. He is the Head of Infrastructure at Qatar Investment Authority ("QIA"). Prior to joining QIA in 2013, Mr. Karnik worked for about 7 years in Hong Kong where he was a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley and a Managing Director at Dresdner Kleinwort. Mr. Karnik also serves as an alternative director of Heathrow Airport Holdings Limited. Mr. Karnik holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Guangchao Zhu Mr. Zhu Guangchao serves as Non-Executive Director of HK Electric Investments Manager Limited, the Trustee-Manager of the Company. He is the Vice Chief Engineer and Director General of International Cooperation Department of State Grid Corporation of China (“State Grid”), a substantial holder of the Share Stapled Units for the purpose of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (“SFO”), and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A., a listed company and the national electric and gas grid corporation of Portugal. He previously served as Managing Director, President, Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of State Grid International Development Limited, Director General of International Cooperation Department of State Grid and Director of State Grid International Development Limited, Deputy Director General of State Grid Representative Office in the Philippines, Chief Executive Adviser, Board Director and Deputy Chief of Project Team of National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, and Deputy Director General of Finance Department of State Grid. Mr. Zhu holds a Master Degree in Power System and Automation.

Chi Wai Fong Mr. Fong (Alex) Chi Wai serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of HK Electric Investments Manager Limited, the Trustee-Manager of HK Electric Investments Ltd. Mr. Fong is also a Director of HK Electric. He was CEO of the Chamber from 2006 to 2011. Prior to joining the Chamber, he served in the civil service for over 25 years, holding various senior positions in the Government of Hong Kong. Mr. Fong has a long record of public service providing both operational and policy-formulation expertise. He was previously an Independent Non-executive Director of Power Assets, a listed company and a substantial Holder of Share Stapled Units for the purpose of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Fong holds a Bachelor of Social Science degree in Business and Economics, a Master of Technology Management degree in Global Logistics Management and a Master of Science degree in Global Finance.

Kai Cheong Kwan Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of HK Electric Investments Manager Limited, the Trustee-Manager of the Company. Mr. Kwan is also a Director of HK Electric. He is President of Morrison & Company Limited, a business consultancy firm. Mr. Kwan worked for Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc. for over 10 years during the period from 1982 to 1993, with his last position as President for its Asia Pacific region. He was formerly Joint Managing Director of Pacific Concord Holding Limited. Mr. Kwan is an Independent Non-executive Director of Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited, Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (as manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust), United Photovoltaics Group Limited, Win Hanverky Holdings Limited, Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. and CK Life Sciences and a Non-executive Director of China Properties Group Limited, all being listed companies (except Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust being a listed real estate investment trust). Mr. Kwan was previously an Independent Non-executive Director of Galaxy Resources Limited, a listed company. Mr. Kwan holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) degree and is a fellow of the HKICPA, The Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and The Hong Kong Institute of Directors Limited. He completed the Stanford Executive Program in 1992.

Lan Yee Lee Mr. Lee (Francis) Lan Yee serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of HK Electric Investments Manager Limited, the Trustee-Manager of HK Electric Investments Ltd. Mr. Lee is also a Director of HK Electric. Mr. Lee was previously an Independent Non-executive Director of Power Assets, a listed company and a substantial Holder of Share Stapled Units for the purpose of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Lee had served the Power Assets Group for over 40 years in various capacities and while being Director & General Manager (Engineering) from 1997 to 2008, He was responsible for all the engineering activities of the Power Assets Group, including the development and operation of power generation, transmission and distribution systems. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Science degree in Engineering. He is a Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.

George Magnus Mr. George Colin Magnus serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of HK Electric Investments Manager Limited, the Trustee-Manager of HK Electric Investments Ltd. Mr. Magnus is also a Director of HK Electric. He was previously the Chairman of Power Assets from 1993 to 2005, a Non-executive Director from 2005 to 2012 and an Independent Non-executive Director until January 2014. He has been a Non-executive Director of CKH Holdings since January 2015. Mr. Magnus is also a Non-executive Director of CKI having served previously as Deputy Chairman of the company. He was previously Deputy Chairman and then a Non-executive Director of Cheung Kong and HWL. All of these companies mentioned above, except the Trustee-Manager, HK Electric, Cheung Kong and HWL, are listed companies. Mr. Magnus is also a Director of Husky Energy, a listed company. He holds a Master's degree in Economics.

Donald Roberts Mr. Donald Jeffrey Roberts serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of HK Electric Investments Manager Limited, the Trustee-Manager of HK Electric Investments Ltd. Mr. Roberts is also a Director of HK Electric. Mr. Roberts joined the HWL Group in 1988 and was the Group Deputy Chief Financial Officer of HWL from 2000 until his retirement in 2011. HWL is a substantial Holder of Share Stapled Units for the purpose of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Roberts is a Member of the Listing Committee of the Main Board and Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Roberts holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree. Mr. Roberts is a Chartered Accountant with the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and British Columbia, and also a fellow of the HKICPA.