Ching Lo Ms. Lo Ching is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. She is the executive chairman and the sole ultimate beneficial owner of Guangzhou Camsing Company Limited (“Camsing”), a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China whose principal business includes brand licensing, promotion and distribution of consumer products. She is responsible for business development, strategic planning and general management of Camsing and its subsidiaries. She has over 20 years of experience in brands promotion and operation. She is also the executive chairman of Jacks International Limited (“Jacks International”), a company listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (stock code: SGX:BAC). Ms. Lo is also presently a council member of China Entrep Mulan Club, a member of the International Licensing Industry Merchandiser’s Association, a member of the Hong Kong Professionals and Senior Executives Association and a member of the China Enterprise Confederation. Ms. Lo was elected as the “International Person of the Year” in 2011 by Advertising Specialty Institute. She received two Executive Master degrees in Business Administration from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and the HEC School of Management in Paris.

Hui Liu Ms. Liu Hui is an Executive Director of the Company. She is the vice president of Camsing and is primarily responsible for chairman’s office management, large customer distribution business and audit management of Camsing and its subsidiaries. She is also an executive director of Jacks International. Ms. Liu is also presently a member of China Entrep Mulan Club. She was the Manager of the Securities Investment Department of (*Beijing Dadi Technology Company Limited) from December 1994 to August 2001. Ms. Liu was the Senior Investment Manager of the Securities Department of (*Ningdu Chuangye Investment Company Limited) from August 2001 to January 2007. She was also the Audit Manager of the Audit Department of Cinda Securities Company Limited from December 2007 to January 2012. She received an Executive Master degree in Business Administration from the HEC School of Management in Paris.

Nam Shan Fung Mr. Fung Nam Shan is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Fung is currently an independent non-executive director of Energy International Investments Holdings Limited (listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (the “Main Board”) (stock code: 0353)), the company secretary and authorised representative of Seamless Green China (Holdings) Limited (currently listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange (“GEM”) (stock code: 8150)), the company secretary and authorised representative of Sky Forever Supply Chain Management Group Limited (currently listed on GEM (stock code: 8047)), the joint company secretary of Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited (currently listed on the Main Board (stock code: 2212)) and the company secretary of Thelloy Development Group Limited (currently listed on GEM (stock code: 8122)). Mr. Fung served Zhejiang Chang’an Renheng Technology Co., Ltd. (currently listed on GEM (stock code: 8139)) as financial controller and secretary from April 2013 to March 2014. Mr. Fung was employed as financial controller and company secretary of South China Land Limited (currently listed on GEM (stock code: 8155)) from February 2010 to April 2013. Mr. Fung served for a reputable property development group as financial controller from 2009 to 2010. He has worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers as an audit manager for several years which he accumulated experience in auditing, accounting and taxation in Hong Kong and the PRC. He has been one of the marketing committee members of The Hong Kong Youth Hostels and also a member of its charity walk organising committee since 2012.

Jun Lei Mr. Lei Jun is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a master’s degree holder and an economist. He was the General Manager of the Capital Operation Department of Beijing Capital Airport Holding Company from June 2005 to November 2015. He was a non-executive director of Bank of Communications Company Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) (stock code: 3328, 4605 (preference share)), from August 2008 to December 2015. He worked for Baoshan Iron & Steel Company Limited from July 1992 to April 1995. Mr. Lei was the Deputy Chief of the Enterprise Management Section of Shanghai Baosteel Group Corporation from April 1995 to June 1998. He was the Departmental Deputy General Manager of Fortune Trust & Investment Company Limited from June 1998 to October 2003. He was the General Director of the Management Innovation Department of Shanghai Baosteel Group Corporation from October 2003 to January 2005. He was the General Manager of the Merger and Acquisition Department of Goldstate Securities Company Limited from January to June 2005. Mr. Lei received a master’s degree in business administration from The University of Hong Kong in 2000.

Yu Limjoco Ross Mr. Ross Yu Limjoco serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Ross is the assurance and M&A director of Nexia TS Advisory Pte Ltd. He is an independent director and a member of each of the audit committee, nominating committee and remuneration committee of Ipco International Limited (stock code: SGX:I11), a company listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). He is also an independent director of Hubei Zhong Liang Huan Energy Management Co., Ltd (stock code: 833823), a company listed on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations System ("NEEQ") in the People's Republic of China (NEEQ is also commonly known as (The New Third Board)). He was the managing director of TMS Capital Advisory Limited from May 2014 to March 2016. From 2012 to 2014, he was the chief financial officer and joint company secretary of PSL Holdings Limited (stock code: SGXBLL), a company listed on the SGX-ST. Mr. Ross holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a Major in Accounting from Philippine School of Business Administration. He is a Practising Member of Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants, a Certified Fraud Examiner, and a member of each of Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants and International Association of Consultants, Valuators and Analysts.