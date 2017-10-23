Name Description

Yichen Zhang Mr. Zhang Yichen is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He is primarily responsible for leading and chairing the Board and providing advice and participating in meetings of the Board in connection with matters requiring Directors’ consideration and/or approval. Mr. Zhang was appointed as our Director on June 19, 2012 shortly after our Company’s incorporation in April 2012 and was re-designated as our non-executive Director on March 6, 2015. Mr. Zhang is also the Chairman of the board of CU Leasing. Mr. Zhang is a member of the 11th and the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Mr. Zhang was the chairman of China Venture Capital and Private Equity Association and is currently an executive committee member of its board of governors. He is also a vice chairman of Beijing Private Equity Association and China Private Equity Association respectively. Mr. Zhang joined CITIC Group in 2000 and was an executive director of CITIC Limited (formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited, whose shares are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 267)) from March 2000 to May 2002. Mr. Zhang participated in the formation of CITIC Capital Holdings Limited whose principal business activities include investment and management of private equity fund. He is the chairman and the chief executive officer of CITIC Capital Holdings Limited. Prior to joining CITIC Group, he was a managing director in the debt markets group of Merrill Lynch (Asia-Pacific) Limited from September 1996 to February 2000 and was mainly responsible for the debt markets business. Mr. Zhang was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the USA in June 1986.

Weiping Guo Mr. Guo Weiping is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. He is primarily responsible for managing the overall operations of our Group, planning our business and development strategies and managing our healthcare business. Mr. Guo was appointed as our Director on June 19, 2012 shortly after the incorporation of Universal Medical in April 2012 and was re-designated as our executive Director on March 6, 2015. Mr. Guo has over 30 years of experience in financial services, including 15 years of experience in healthcare financing services. Before he joined our Group, during 1991 to 2006, Mr. Guo worked in Far Eastern Leasing Co. Ltd. of the Sinochem Group which is principally engaged in leasing business. Mr. Guo was a deputy general manager who was mainly responsible for the management of such company’s aviation business and medical businesses. Mr. Guo joined our Group in August 2006 as a deputy general manager of CU Leasing. In June 2008, he was promoted to become the chief executive officer of CU Leasing. Since August 2010, Mr. Guo has been a director of CU Leasing. He is also the sole director of each of Uni-One and Uni-Two. Mr. Guo has been a director and the chief executive officer of UI Leasing (TJ) since its incorporation in December 2014. On March 6, 2015, Mr. Guo was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and re-designated as an executive Director of Universal Medical. Mr. Guo received a degree of Master of Business Administration from Oklahoma City University, the United States in May 1990. Mr. Guo is the sole beneficial owner and sole director of ITCCL. He is also a director of WHSL. ITCCL and WHSL are our Shareholders and each will hold about 0.9% of the total number of issued shares of our Company immediately following completion of the Global Offering (taking no account of any Shares which may be allotted and issued pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option). By virtue of the SFO, Mr. Guo is deemed to be interested in the Shares held by ITCCL.

Xin Jiang Mr. Jiang Xin is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the company. He is primarily responsible for providing advice and participating in meetings of the Board in connection with matters requiring Directors’ consideration and/or approval. Mr. Jiang was appointed as our Director on June 19, 2012 shortly after our Company’s incorporation in April 2012. He was re-designated as our non-executive Director on March 6, 2015. Mr. Jiang is also the vice chairman of the board of CU Leasing. Since September 2005, Mr. Jiang has been the chief accountant of GT-PRC, our Controlling Shareholder, mainly responsible for managing basic corporate accounting, managing and supervising financial functions, setting financial and accounting internal control system and supervising material financial matters. Since March 2006, he has also been the chairman of GT-HK, our Controlling Shareholder, which is wholly-owned by GT-PRC. From August 1998 to June 2000, Mr. Jiang was the deputy general manager of the financial management department of GT-PRC. From June 2000 to February 2002, he was the chief accountant of CNTIC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GT-PRC and which is principally engaged in integrated services of technology trade, project contracting and project management. From February 2002 to September 2005, Mr. Jiang was the general manager of China National Corporation for Overseas Economic Cooperation. a wholly-owned subsidiary of GT-PRC and which principal businesses include international projects contracting and international and domestic trade. Mr. Jiang was mainly responsible for managing the general operation of such company. Mr. Jiang obtained a Bachelor degree in Economics in Hubei Institute of Finance and Economics (now known as Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, China in July 1984. He obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from Tsinghua University, China in July 2008.

Jiahong Peng Ms. Peng Jiahong is Chief Financial Officer, Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of the company. She is primarily responsible for financial planning and management, risk management, finance management, human resources and related administrative matters. Ms. Peng was appointed as our Director on December 22, 2014 and was re-designated as our executive Director on March 6, 2015. Ms. Peng has over 20 years working experience in financial services and financial management, including nine years in healthcare finance services. Before joining our Group, Ms. Peng worked as the manager of the finance department from August 1993 to August 2006 in CNTIC and she was mainly responsible for management of financing, fund risk, budgeting and financial reports preparation. Ms. Peng joined our Group in August 2006 as a deputy general manager of the finance department of CU Leasing. She was then promoted to become the general manager of the finance department of CU Leasing in September 2008. She has been the chief financial officer and the deputy general manager of CU Leasing and our Company since December 2009 and July 2012 respectively. She was appointed as a director of CU Leasing and our Director in December 2014 respectively. Ms. Peng has been acting as a director, the chief financial officer and the deputy general manager of CU Leasing (TJ) since its incorporation in December 2014. On March 6, 2015, Ms. Peng was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer, the deputy general manager and re-designated as an executive Director of Universal Medical.

Jianying Chen Mr. Chen Jianying is Deputy General Manager of the company. Since October 2014. He is mainly responsible for managing our leasing business. Before Mr. Chen joined our Group, from August 2006 to March 2012, Mr. Chen was the general manager of the energy business department and the aviation business department of Shanghai Electric Leasing Co., Ltd. which is principally engaged in financial leasing. From April 2012 to September 2014, he was the senior manager of SPDB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. which is principally engaged in financial leasing. The main responsibilities of Mr. Chen in the above companies were similar, which include broadening the customer base and formulating operation strategies. Mr. Chen was awarded a Bachelor degree of Engineering in Applied Electronic in June 1997 and a Master degree of Economics in International Trade in April 2003, both from the Wuhan University of Technology (formerly known as Wuhan Automotive Polytechnic University. China.

Jingyao Yang Mr. Yang Jingyao is Deputy General Manager of the company. Since January 2015. He is mainly responsible for managing our medical equipment sourcing business. Before Mr. Yang joined our Group, he was in service with China Meheco Co., Ltd. (formerly known as whose shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600056)) from July 1987 to December 2009. Mr. Yang’s last position in the company was deputy general manager and he was mainly responsible for the management and supervision of international trade of medicine and medical products. He was the officer manager of GT-PRC from December 2009 to December 2014, mainly responsible for the overall coordination, internal and external promotion of that company, and communication with external parties. Mr. Yang was awarded a Bachelor degree in Economics in July 1987 from the Guangzhou Institute of Foreign Trade, now known as the Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, China). He obtained a degree of Executive Master of Business Administration in May 2006 from the University of Texas at Arlington, the U.S.

Pik Yuk Cheng Ms. Cheng Pik Yuk is Company Secretary of the company. Since March 6, 2015. She is mainly responsible for overseeing our company secretarial matters. Ms. Cheng is a director of the corporate services department in Tricor Services Limited. She has over 30 years of experience in the corporate secretarial field, providing corporate secretarial services to Hong Kong listed companies and multi-national companies. She is currently the company secretary, a joint company secretary or an assistant company secretary of some listed companies on the Stock Exchange Prior to joining Tricor Services Limited, Ms. Cheng was a senior manager and the departmental manager of the company secretarial department in Secretaries Limited (now known as Tricor Secretaries Limited) which principal activities include provision of company secretarial services from June 1989 to December 2004. She was mainly responsible for providing corporate secretarial and share registration services to client companies. Ms. Cheng obtained a Higher Diploma in Company Secretaryship and Administration from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (formally known as Hong Kong Polytechnic), Hong Kong in November 1980. By profession, she was admitted a fellow of both the HKICS and the ICSA, both in June 1996.

Xiaopin Liu Dr. Liu Xiaopin is Non-Executive Director of the company. He is primarily responsible for providing advice and participating in meetings of the Board in connection with matters requiring Directors’ consideration and/or approval. Mr. Liu was appointed as our Director on June 19, 2012 shortly after our Company’s incorporation in April 2012 and was re-designated as our non-executive Director on March 6, 2015. Mr. Liu is also a director of CU Leasing and the chairman of CU Leasing (TJ). Mr. Liu has been a senior managing director of private equity department of CITIC Capital Holdings Limited since December 2005 and he was mainly responsible for leading private equity projects in China. Mr. Liu is a director of CITIC Capital Leasing, our Shareholder which will hold 14.43% of the total number of issued shares of our Company immediately following completion of the Global Offering (taking no account of any Shares which may be allotted and issued pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option). Prior to joining CITIC Capital Holdings Limited, from August 1998 to August 2002, Mr. Liu was the vice president of direct investment department of China International Capital Corporation (Hong Kong) Limited, whose principal business activities include direct investment. From March 2004 to September 2005, he served as an executive director of Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited (formerly known as CITIC 21CN Company Limited, whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 241)). Mr. Liu also served as a non-executive director of Xiezhong International from September 2011 to July 2014. Mr. Liu graduated from Jilin University (formerly known as Jilin University of Technology) China in January 1980 and studied Mechanical Engineering. He received a Master degree in Engineering from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics (formerly known as Beijing Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics), China in April 1982 and a Doctor degree of philosophy from the University of Minnesota,

Zhiyong Liu Mr. Liu Zhiyong is Non-Executive Director of the company. He is primarily responsible for providing advice and participating in meetings of the Board in connection with matters requiring Directors’ consideration and/or approval. Mr. Liu became a director of CU Leasing in December 2005. He was appointed as our Director since our Company’s incorporation on April 19, 2012 and was re-designated as our non-executive Director on March 6, 2015. Prior to joining our Group, from July 1992 to May 1998, Mr. Liu was the deputy general manager of the finance department of CNTIC, mainly responsible for finance management. Since May 1998, he has been in service with GT-HK (formerly known as CNTIC Group International Finance Limited) which is principally engaged in assets management. Mr. Liu is currently the general manager and a director of GT-HK, our Controlling Shareholder and he is mainly responsible for managing the general operation of that company. He was a non-executive Director in Lijun International Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (whose shares are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2005)) from December 2004 to October 2011. Mr. Liu was awarded a Bachelor degree in Accounting from the People’s University of China, China in July 1992 and obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Hong Kong in November 2006. He obtained a qualifying certificate from the Examination Committee of Certified Public Accountants of the Ministry of Finance in December 1994.

Guang Su Mr. Su Guang is Non-Executive Director of the company. He is primarily responsible for providing advice and participating in meetings of the Board in connection with matters requiring Directors’ consideration and/or approval. Mr. Su was appointed as our Director on December 22, 2014 and was re-designated as our non-executive Director on March 6, 2015. Mr. Su is also a director of CU Leasing. Mr. Su is currently the managing director and head of cross border structured finance of ICBC International Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1398) and on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 601398). He is mainly in charge of cross-border structured investments and financing business. Mr. Su is a director of ICBCI, our Shareholder which will hold 7.16% of the total number of issued shares of our Company immediately following completion of the Global Offering (taking no account of any Shares which may be allotted and issued pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option). Mr. Su obtained a Master of Science degree in Financial Analysis from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Hong Kong in June 2012.

Siu Lui Chow Mr. Chow Siu Lui is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He has a wealth of experience in fund raising and initial public offering activities in Hong Kong and in accounting and financial areas. He is currently the managing director of private equities team in VMS Investment Group (HK) Ltd. and he is responsible for providing advice on issues regarding fund raising, pre-IPO group restructuring and due diligence exercises for investment projects. Prior to that, Mr. Chow was in service with KPMG Hong Kong for about 28 years and was admitted as one of its partners in 1995. He was then mainly responsible for IPO advisory services and assisting in fund raising activities in local and overseas stock exchanges. Mr. Chow is the chairman of the professional development committee and the investment strategy task force of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (“HKICS”), and also the chairman of the Mainland Development Strategies Advisory Panel of the HKICPA. Mr. Chow has been serving as an independent non-executive director of Fullshare Holdings Limited (whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 607)) since December 2013, an independent non-executive director of Kong Shum Union Property Management (Holding) Limited (whose shares are listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange (stock Code: 8181)) since February 2015 and was an independent non-executive director of NWS Holdings Limited (whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 659)) from March 2012 to June 2012. Mr. Chow was awarded a Professional Diploma in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (formally known as Hong Kong Polytechnic), Hong Kong in November 1983. By profession, he became a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in July 1991, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (“ICSA”) and HKICS both in October 2009, and the HKICPA in December 1993.

Demin Han Mr. Han Demin serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is an academician of China Academy of Engineering and expert in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery. He is now the head of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery department of Beijing Tongren Hospital, Capital Medical University and the dean of Otolaryngology School, Capital Medical University. He is also a director of Collaborating Center for Prevention of Deafness and Hearing Impairment of the World Health Organisation, president of the World Chinese Society of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery*, honorary chairman of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Branch under Chinese Medical Association, chairman of the Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgeons Branch under Chinese Medical Doctor Association and chairman of China International Exchange and Promotive Association for Medical and Health Care. In 1990, Mr. Han was awarded a Doctor degree of Medicine from China Medical University and a Doctor degree of Medicine and a Doctor degree of Philosophy in Medicine from Kanazawa Medical University, Japan. In 1991, he did his post-doctoral research in Beijing Institute of Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology Department of Beijing Tongren Hospital. In 1994, he was promoted to professor and doctoral supervisor of Capital Medical University. He was also a former superintendent of Beijing Tongren Hospital. Mr. Han was awarded three Second Prizes for National Science and Technology Progress Award. He also won 14 provincial prizes for science and technology achievements and granted 10 patents for practical inventions. He led 9 main projects and surface projects in the 10th and 11th Five-year Plan Periods of Ministry of Science and Technology and Natural Science Foundation of China as well as 21 provincial and administerial-level research subjects.

Wei Kong Mr. Kong Wei is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He has been practicing Chinese laws for more than 20 years and he is now a partner of Zhong Lun Law Firm, specialising in capital markets, mergers, acquisitions and financing of companies and project financing. He is in charge of the capital market and corporate business of the firm’s Shanghai branch. Mr. Kong was awarded a Bachelor degree in Law from Gansu Institute of Political Science and Law. China in July 1993. In 1993, he was admitted as a practicing lawyer in China by Shanghai Bureau of Justice of China.