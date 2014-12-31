Name Description

Tianzhu Hong Mr. Hong Tianzhu is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Founder of Texhong Textile Group Limited. He is the founder of the Group. He is the founder of the Group. He is responsible for the overall business development strategy of the Group. Mr. Hong is currently an executive vice chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Textiles Limited. He has over 20 years of experience in the textile industry. Prior to establishing the Group, Mr. Hong was a vice general manager of (Jinjiang Yifeng Garment Weaving Company Limited).

Yongxiang Zhu Mr. Zhu Yongxiang is the Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Texhong Textile Group Limited. He is responsible for the daily operations of the Group. Mr. Zhu graduated from the Nantong Textile Industry College in 1987. Prior to joining the Group in 1997, Mr. Zhu was an assistant to the general manager of Nantong No. 2 Cotton Textile Factory.

Daoping Tang Mr. Tang Daoping is Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Executive Director of Texhong Textile Group Limited. He is responsible for the operations of the Group’s yarn business. Mr. Tang is also a director and the chairman of Texhong Suining, Jiangsu Century Texhong, Xuzhou Century Texhong, Xuzhou Texhong Times, Nantong Century Texhong, Nantong Texhong Yinhai and Xuzhou Texhong Yinfeng. Mr. Tang graduated from Xuzhou Radio and TV University in 1996 majoring in accounting. Mr. Tang has over 29 years of experience in the textile industry. He was a workshop manager of Suining Cotton Textile Factory prior to joining the Group in 1998 as a vice general manager. Mr. Tang was promoted and became a director of Texhong Suining and Jiangsu Century Texhong in September 2002.

Zhiping Hu Mr. Hu Zhiping is Vice President of Texhong Textile Group Limited. He is responsible for the grey fabric sales operations of the Group. Mr. Hu graduated from Wuxi Professional University) in textile in 1984. Mr. Hu has over 25 years of experience in the textile industry. He was a vice general manager of Wuxi Xieda Weaving Company Limited prior to joining the Group in 1998.

Tao Sha Mr. Sha Tao is the Vice President of Texhong Textile Group Limited. He is responsible for the production and purchase of the Group’s grey fabric operations.He is also a director and the chairman of Taizhou Texhong Weaving and Taizhou Century Texhong. Mr. Sha obtained his bachelor’s degree in textile from Wuxi Light Industry University in 1986. Mr. Sha has over 25 years of experience in the textile industry. Prior to joining the Group in 1998, he was a factory manager of one of the factories of Nantong No. 2 Cotton Textile Factory.

Tsz Wai Hui Mr. Hui Tsz Wai is Executive Director, Company Secretary of Texhong Textile Group Limited. Mr. Hui graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong with a bachelor of business administration (honours) degree. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Certified Fraud Examiner. He has more than 19 years working experience in finance related area. Prior to first joining the Group in November 2004, Mr. Hui had been working at one of the big four international accounting firms for about nine years. Mr. Hui had been the company secretary of the Company and the chief financial officer of the Group.

Zhongliang Ji Mr. Ji Zhongliang has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Jiangsu College of Engineering and Technology of the PRC (formerly known as Nantong Textile Industry school in July 1982. He had been the vice president of Black Peony (Group) Co. Ltd (stock code: 600510), the shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange from December 2011 to May 2015. He had been the general manager of Chanzhou K&J Import and Export Co., Ltd., which is principally engaged in import and export of cotton and fabrics in the PRC from October 1997 to May 2011, the general manager of Black Peony Group Import and Export Co., Ltd., which is principally engaged in import and export of textile, garments and daily necessities in the PRC from May 2011 to December 2011, and the chairman of the board of directors of Black Peony (HK) Limited, which is principally engaged in manufacture of denim in the PRC, from December 2011 to May 2015. Mr. Ji has more than 30 years’ working experience in the textile industry. Mr. Ji is a director of and is interested in 15% of the issued share capital of Celestial Ease Holdings Limited, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Ji is also a director of Texhong Dyeing and Printing Technology Limited and Hongyan Cambodia Holdings Limited, indirect nonwholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.

Longdi Cheng Professor Cheng Longdi is Independent Non-Executive Director of Texhong Textile Group Ltd. Professor Cheng obtained his doctorate degree in textile from Donghua University in 2002. Professor Cheng is currently a professor of Department of Textile Engineering, Donghua University and he is also the deputy director of the key laboratory of Textile Science and Technology, Ministry of Education. Professor Cheng is an academic committee member of the cotton textile profession committee of the China Society of Textile Engineering. Professor Cheng is also the committee member of the expert committee of China Textile Planning Institute of Construction. Professor Cheng was an engineer of the China Textile Academy (formerly known as Textile Academy of Textile Ministry).

Xiaoming Tao Ms. Tao Xiaoming has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Texhong Textile Group Limited.Professor Tao is an elected fellow of The Textile Institute, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the Royal Academy of Arts and Design and Commerce of the United Kingdom, and has been the chair professor in Textile Technology at the Institute of Textiles and Clothing of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University since April 2002. She was elected as the world president of The Textile Institute for a tenure of three years from May 2007. Professor Tao received a bachelor’s degree in textile engineering from China Textile University currently known as Donghua University of the PRC in January 1982 and a doctorate degree in textile physics from University of New South Wales in August 1987. From September 1987 to September 1988 and from October 1990 to September 1994, she had been a scientist of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation of Australia. From October 1998 to January 1990, She had been a lecturer of Donghua University.