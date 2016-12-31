Name Description

Yusuo Wang Mr. Wang Yusuo is Executive Chairman of the Board of ENN Energy Holdings Limited. He is responsible for overseeing the Group’s overall strategic planning and providing leadership for and overseeing the functioning of the Board. He has over 30 years of experience in investment and the management of the gas business in the PRC. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Management from Tianjin University of Finance and Economics. He is currently a committee member of the Twelfth Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He is the father of Mr. Wang Zizheng, the Non-executive Director. He is a Director and a controlling shareholder of ENN Group International Investment Limited (“EGII”), a controlling shareholder of the Company, the Chairman of ENN Ecological Holdings Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 600803) and Beibu Gulf Tourism Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 603869), whose shares are listed in Shanghai.

Jishen Han Mr. Han Jishen is President of ENN Energy Holdings Limited. He has joined the Group in 1993. Since 24 March 2014, He takes up the overall responsibility for comprehensive business development, daily operation and management of the Group’s business, reviewing the execution of strategic plans and their adjustment, ensuring the achievement of the Group’s targets. He graduated from Baoding Staff University in 1990 and obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration from the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore in 2007. He has over 23 years of experience in the gas fuel industry in the PRC. He worked at the senior managerial level for over 18 years at the subsidiary level of the Group, is highly qualified with extensive experience in marketing research, business development and business management in the gas industry market.

Shaojian Wang Mr. Shaojian J. Wang is Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is responsible for strategic planning of the Group, business modelling under industry reform and capital market operation, etc. He graduated from Peking University with a major in National Economic Management and later obtained a Bachelor Degree in Science from Hamline University in 1986 and a Master of Business Administration Degree from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota in 1989. He also completed the Rongsheng Global Leaders Program of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2011. He held key positions at various multinational firms listed on the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange covering a variety of industries, including real estate, heavy industry, transport and logistics, cultural, consumer electronics and funds management, etc. He has gained in-depth and extensive experience in corporate management, corporate investment, financial operation and project management. He is currently an Independent Non-executive Director of Tomson Group Limited (Stock Code: 0258), whose shares are listed Hong Kong.

Yip Sang Cheung Mr. Cheung Yip Sang is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. He has joined the Group in 1998. He assists the Chairman in overseeing the Group’s overall strategic planning and overseeing the functioning of the Board. He graduated from The Chinese People’s Armed Police Force Academy in 1990 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Legal Studies and received an Executive Master of Business Administration from the Peking University in 2006. He has extensive experience in corporate governance and the market integration in the public utilities sector. He also has wide exposure in the research and development of the gas industry.

Hua Ge Ms. Ge Hua is Vice President of the Company. She was Vice President, General Manager - Shandong Region of ENN Energy Holdings Limited. She is responsible for assisting the President in project management of Shandong Region and business expansion. Ms. Ge received an executive master of business administration from the Fudan University in 2006. Prior to joining the Group in 2000, she held positions in Yancheng Zhongxiang Group, Head Office of Yancheng Economic Development Zone and Citic Yancheng Company. Ms. Ge has extensive experience in corporate operation and market development.

Baoguang Huang Mr. Huang Baoguang is Vice President of the Company. He is responsible for business related to investment development, legal affairs and infrastructure. He graduated from the PLA Institute of International Relations in 1993 and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in International Strategic Studies (English). He received a Master’s Degree in Energy, Environmental Management and Economics from the Scuola Supperiore Enrico Mattei in Italy in 2001. He has also completed training courses in the American laws and International laws in the United States and the National Law Center (Dallas) and obtained the in-house Legal Consultant Qualification in Corporation Law from the National Economic and Trade Commission. Prior to joining the Group in 2016, he worked as the General Counsel, General Manager of Legal Department and General Manager of Equity Management in China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Gas & Power Group and a Legal Counsel in CNOOC and CNOOC Limited. He is a member of the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators (AIPN). He has extensive experience in energy industry law, contract management and overseas business management.

Shenyuan Ma Mr. Ma Shenyuan is Vice President of the Company. He is responsible for energy trading, vehicle refuelling and bunkering business. He graduated from the Sinopec Research Institute of Petroleum Processing in 1987 and received a Master’s Degree in Applied Chemistry. Prior to joining the Group in 2014, he held several senior positions in Chinese government organisations and commercial firms, including the National Development and Reform Commission, the State Bureau of Petroleum and Chemical Industry, and served as a General Manager of business development in Shell in China. He has extensive experience in the energy sector.

Xiaojing Wu Ms. Wu Xiaojing is Vice President of ENN Energy Holdings Limited. She is responsible for assisting the President in the management and business development of projects in Southern China region. She graduated from The Chinese People’s Armed Police Force Academy in 1990 and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Law with a major in Immigration Inspection and obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration from Peking University in 2011. Prior to joining the Group in 2004, she worked in the Southern China branch of Beckman Coulter, Inc. and was responsible for regional business development. She has extensive experience in business operation and market development.

Guozhong Zhang Mr. Zhang Guozhong is Vice President of the Company. He is responsible for human resources of the Group. He graduated from the Tianjing University of Finance and Economics in 2009 with an Executive Master of Business Administration. Prior to joining the Group in 2001, he worked as the Secretary of Discipline Inspection Commission in the General Armaments Department of Commission for Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence.

Yuying Zhang Mr. Zhang Yuying is Vice President of the Company. He is responsible for marketing and strategic performance, system management, legal and administrative related work. He graduated from the Renmin University of China in 2003 with an Executive Master of Business Administration. Prior to joining the Group in 2003, he worked in Kaifeng Electromechanical Group and Henan Tongli electrical appliances Group. He has extensive experience in business operation, market development and strategic planning.

Dongzhi Wang Mr. Wang Dongzhi is Executive Director of ENN Energy Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the major merger and acquisition, corporate financing and implementation of good corporate governance of the Group. He graduated in 1991 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Management from the Beijing Chemical University. He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics in 1996, the qualifications of Certified Accountant in the PRC in 2000 and a Master’s Degree in Business Management from the Tianjin University in 2003. Prior to joining the Group in 2000, he was in charge of the finance department in a Sino-foreign joint venture company. He has extensive experience in financial management. He is also the President of EGII, which is a controlling shareholder of the Company.

Chui Lai Wong Ms. Wong Chui Lai is Company Secretary of ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. She is responsible for implementation of good corporate governance. Prior to joining the Group in 2007, Ms. Wong worked at one of the big four international accounting firms. Ms. Wong graduated from the City University of Hong Kong in 2000, with a bachelor’s degree in BBA(Hons) in Accountancy. She is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA) and the Associate of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in England. Ms. Wong has over 15 years of experience in accounting and financial management. Ms. Wong is the Senior Finance Manager of EGII, which is a controlling shareholder of the Company.

Zizheng Wang Mr. Wang Zizheng is Non-Executive Director of ENN Energy Holdings Limited., Since 24 March 2014. Mr. Wang graduated from Shanghai Tongji University in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree majoring in urban planning. Mr. Wang has extensive experience in investment, merger and acquisition and operation management of overseas LNG refuelling stations. Mr. Wang is the Chairman of EGII, which is a controlling shareholder of the Company, the Director of Beibu Gulf Tourism Corporation Limited.

Yee Kwan Law Mr. Law Yee Kwan, Quinn is Independent Non-Executive Director of ENN Energy Holdings Limited. He is a fellow member of HKICPA and currently a member of its Professional Conduct Committee. He is also a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. At present, Mr. Law serves as a council member cum audit committee chairman at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a member of Financial Affairs Expert Working Group of University Grants Committee. Mr. Law played significant management roles both in the private and public sector. He held directorship in several listed companies both in Hong Kong and overseas in the past. For the period from March 2008 to February 2013, he was the deputy chairman and managing director of the Urban Renewal Authority, a statutory organisation in Hong Kong. Mr. Law is currently the Independent Non-executive Director of HKBN Limited (Stock Code: 1310), whose share is listed in Hong Kong.

Zhixiang Ma Mr. Ma Zhixiang is Independent Non-Executive Director of ENN Energy Holdings Limited., Since 24 March 2014. He has held senior management positions in China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau and PetroChina Company Limited and has resigned from these positions in March 2012. He graduated from School of Mechanics of University of Petroleum (East China) with a Doctor’s Degree in Engineering in Storage and Transportation. He has extensive experience in petroleum and natural gas industry.