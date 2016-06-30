Name Description

Yan Cheung Ms. Cheung Yan is Executive Chairlady of the Board of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited. She is a director of several subsidiaries of the Company. She is one of the founders of the Group and is in charge of the Company’s overall corporate development and the Group’s strategic planning. Ms. Cheung has over 20 years of experience in paper manufacturing and over 30 years of experience in recovered paper recycling and international trade. Ms. Cheung is a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, executive vice chairman of the China Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Association, vice president of China Paper Association, executive member of All-China Federation of Industry & Commerce, vice president of China Paper Industry Chamber of Commerce, president of the Guangdong Overseas Chinese Enterprises Associations, vice chairman of Guangdong Federation of Industry and Commerce, executive vice president of the Hong Kong China Chamber of Commerce, Honorary President of World Dongguan Entrepreneurs, Honorary Life President of Hong Kong Federation of Overseas Chinese Associations and Vice Chairman of New Home Association. Ms. Cheung is an honorary citizen of the City of Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China. In 2007, Ms. Cheung was awarded the “Entrepreneur of the Year in China 2007” by Ernst & Young and in 2008, she was accredited as a “Leader Figure” in “China Cailun Award” by China Paper Industry Chamber of Commerce and was awarded “China Charity Award 2008” (“2008 by the Ministry of Civil Affairs of the PRC. In May 2009, Ms. Cheung was awarded “Outstanding Entrepreneur in Pulp and Paper Manufacturing Industry in China”by China Paper Association. She was awarded “Chinese Chamber of Commerce Contributions Award” in the city of Chongqing in January 2010, the title of “Outstanding Person on Energy Saving and Emission Reduction in China 2009” (“2009”) by All-China Environment Federation in May 2010.

Ming Chung Liu Mr. Liu Ming Chung is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited since 2006. He is a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. He is one of the founders of the Group and is responsible for the overall corporate management and planning, the development of new manufacturing technologies, the procurement of production equipment and human resources management of the Group. Mr. Liu has over 25 years of experience in international trade and over 17 years of experience in corporate management. Mr. Liu graduated with a bachelor degree in Dental Surgery from the University of Santo Amaro in 1983. Mr. Liu is an honorary citizen of the City of Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China. In 2000, Mr. Liu was appointed as a member of the Ninth Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Guangzhou of Guangdong province and a consultant of the Committee for Affairs of Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan Compatriots and Overseas Chinese. In 2001, Mr. Liu was awarded a member of All-China Youth Federatio.

Cheng Fei Zhang Mr. Zhang Cheng Fei is Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited since 2006. He is a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. He is one of the founders and is responsible for the overall management of the operations and business of the Group including marketing, finance, procurement, sales and IT departments. Mr. Zhang has over 22 years of experience in procurement, marketing and distribution and is a member of the Third Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Chongqing.

Yuanfu Zhang Mr. Zhang Yuanfu is Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. He also serves as the Group’s Chief Financial Officer in charge of financial matters and investor relations. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Zhang served as the chief financial officer, qualified accountant and company secretary of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. for more than 5 years and also worked in a number of Hong Kong listed companies in charge of accounting and financial management. He has more than 30 years of experience in auditing, accounting and corporate finance. Mr. Zhang holds a bachelor degree in Economics. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Du Ling Zhang Mr. Zhang Du Ling is General Manager - Sales Department of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited. He is in charge of sales management and operation of the Group. He joined the Group in July 1998. Prior to joining the Group, he worked as the Manager of the sales department of Dongguan Chung Nam Paper Manufacturing Co., Ltd. He has approximately 20 years of experience in sales and marketing in the paper manufacturing industry in China. He graduated from the School of Management of Chinese Academy of Sciences with a higher diploma in Business Administration.

Hong Xiang Zhong Mr. Zhong Hong Xiang is General Manager - Paper Making Technology Department of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited. He is in charge of paper making production and technology. Mr. Zhong joined the Group since 1996 and has over 26 years’ experience in production, technology and equipment installment in the paper manufacturing industry. Prior to joining the Group, he worked for Fujian Qinshan Paper Co., Ltd. He graduated from Fujian College of Forestry with a diploma in Stock Preparation and Paper Manufacturing Technology.

Kwok Fan Ng Mr. Ng Kwok Fan (Benjamin) is Deputy General Manager and Assistant to Chairlady of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited since February 2006. He is in charge of corporate administration and investor relations since February 2006. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Ng worked in several international marketing communications enterprises and public companies listed in Hong Kong and overseas. He has extensive experience in advertising, marketing and corporate finance. He graduated from the University of Hong Kong and is a member of both Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and the CFA Institute.

Chun Shun Lau Mr. Lau Chun Shun is Executive Director of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited. He joined the Company as a Non-executive Director in 2006 and was re-designated as an Executive Director of the Company in August 2009. He is a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. He is responsible for the management and operation of the Group including marketing and distribution, procurement and sales departments. Mr. Lau has over 7 years of experience in procurement, marketing and distribution, sales and corporate management. Mr. Lau holds a bachelor degree in Economics from the University of California, Davis and a master degree in Industrial Engineering from Columbia University.

Xin Qi Chu Mr. Chu Xin Qi is Deputy Chief Financial Officer - Internal Control of the company. He is in charge of group cost management and internal control since 2014. Mr. Chu joined the Group in 2001, he acted as a Deputy General Manager in Nine Dragons Paper Industries (Taicang) Co., Ltd. in charge of finance and resource management. Before joining the Group, he was the General Manager of Shandong Huazhong Paper Manufacturing Co., Ltd. He has over 27 years of experience in finance management. Mr. Chu is a senior economist and he graduated in 1990 from Shandong College of Economics with a Diploma in Finance.

Yiu Kuen Chu Mr. Chu Yiu Kuen (Ricky) is Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited. He is in charge of financial operation since October 2008. Mr. Chu has more than 22 years of experience in auditing, accounting and financing. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chu had worked in a major international accounting firm for over 8 years and the Listing Division of the Stock Exchange for over 2 years where he accumulated extensive experience in floatation and business advisory of a wide variety of business. Mr. Chu obtained a bachelor degree in Economics and is a member of both Certified Public Accountants of Australia and Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Xin Yang Lin Mr. Lin Xin Yang is General Manager of Dongguan Nine Dragons Paper Industries Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited. in charge of operations and management since December 2010. Prior to joining the Group, he worked for Shandong Huazhong Paper Co., Ltd.. Mr. Lin has over 23 years of experience in pulp and paper manufacturing, equipment and production management. Mr. Lin graduated from Northwest Institute of Light Industry Pulp and Paper Engineering (currently Shaanxi University of Science and Technology) and is a senior engineer in the paper manufacturing industry.

Feng Meng Mr. Meng Feng is General Manager of Nine Dragons Paper Industries (Taicang) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited since December 2010. He is in charge of supervision and management since December 2010. Mr. Meng has over 23 years production management experience in the large-scale paper manufacturing industry. Prior to joining the Group, he worked in Shandong Chenming Paper Industries Co., Ltd as a senior management and also acted as the general manager of a subsidiary. He graduated from Shandong Weifang Radio & Television Institute (major in Economic Information & Management Professional).

Zuo Hua Sun Mr. Zuo Hua Sun is General Manager - Nine Dragons Paper Industries (Chongqing) Co., Ltd., subsidiary of the company since December 2014. Prior to joining the Group, he has worked in Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited and was served as a general manager of a subsidiary. He has over 21 years of experience in paper manufacturing management. Mr. Sun was graduated from Shandong Weifang University of Science and Technology, major in Economic Management.

Gang Xin Mr. Xin Gang is General Manager - Nine Dragons Paper Industries (Quanzhou) Co., Ltd., subsidiary of the company. He joined the Group in 1998 and has served as the General Manager of Nine Dragons Paper Industries (Quanzhou) Co., Ltd. in charge of supervision and management since September 2012. Mr. Xin has over 20 years of experience in production, technology and management in the paper manufacturing industry. He graduated from Shandong Institute of Light Industry in 1996 with a bachelor degree in Pulp and Paper Manufacturing.

Jian Ye Mr. Jian Ye is General Manager - Nine Dragons Pulp and Paper (Leshan) Co., Ltd., subsidiary of the company. in charge of operations and management since July 2014. Mr. Ye has 21 years of experience in production, technology and management in the paper manufacturing industry. Prior to joining the Group, he worked in Ningbo Zhonghua Paper Industry Co., Ltd. He graduated from Quzhou College of Technology, Zhejiang Province.

Chuan Hong Zhou Mr. Zhou Chuan Hong is General Manager - Nine Dragons Paper Industries (Tianjin) Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited since September 2007. He is in charge of supervision and management since September 2007. Mr. Zhou has over 28 years of experience in equipment, project management and business management in the paper manufacturing industry. Prior to joining the Group, he worked in Shandong Huazhong Paper Co., Ltd. He graduated from South China Institute of Technology (currently South China University of Technology) and is an engineer.

Qi Han Zhu Mr. Qi Han Zhu is General Manager - Nine Dragons Paper Industries (Shenyang) Co. Ltd., subsidiary of the company since July 2015, in charge of its overall management. Mr. Zhu has over 13 years of experience in marketing of paper industry, procurement management of recycled paper and operational management in carton manufacturing. Prior to joining the Group, he was served as the general manager of Nine Dragons Packaging (Taicang) Company Limited. Mr. Zhu was graduated from Shanghai University of Sport.

Wai Chu Cheng Ms. Cheng Wai Chu (Judy) is an Company Secretary of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited. She is in charge of company secretarial matters since August 2005. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Cheng had worked in two accounting firms, PricewaterhouseCoopers and C K Yau & Co., CPA, for an aggregate of more than three years and Hanny Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong listed company, for more than seven years. She is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. Cheng holds a bachelor of laws degree from the Peking University.

Zhang Lianpeng Mr. Zhang Lianpeng is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from The New York University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He previously worked in the U.S. and has experience in administration, project management, accounting and corporate financing. Mr. Zhang has not hold any directorship in listed public companies in the last three years.

Yiu Kin Lam Mr. Lam Yiu Kin is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 3 March 2016. Mr. Lam is a fellow member of each of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales, the Chartered Accountants of Australia and New Zealand, and Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”). He graduated from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a higher diploma in Accountancy in 1975. He was conferred an Honorary Fellow of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2002. Mr. Lam was previously a member of the Listing Committee and the Financial Reporting Advisory Panel of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) from 1997 to 2003, a committee member of HKICPA from 1994 to 2009, and a partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers from 1993 to 2013. From 2014 to 2015, Mr. Lam was an independent non-executive director of Kate China Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange. In all, Mr. Lam has over 40 years of extensive experience in accounting, auditing and business consulting. Mr. Lam is currently an independent non-executive director of each of Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited; Spring Real Estate Investment Trust; Vital Mobile Holdings Limited; Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio- Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Mason Financial Holdings Limited; Shougang Concord Century Holdings Limited; and COSCO Shipping Ports Limited.

Leung Sing Ng Mr. Ng Leung Sing is Independent Non-Executive Director of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited effective since March 2013. Mr. Ng is vice chairman of Chiyu Banking Corporation Limited, the chairman of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Trustees Limited, a director of BOCHK Charitable Foundation Limited and a director of the Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited. Mr. Ng is a Hong Kong Deputy to the 10th, 11th and 12th National People’s Congress, People’s Republic of China. He is also an independent non-executive director of MTR Corporation Limited, SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited and Hanhua Financial Holding Company Limited, all are listed companies in Hong Kong. Mr. Ng was a member of The Court of The Lingnan University from 1999 to 2011, the General Manager of Bank-wide Operation Department of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited from August 2005 to July 2009, the executive director and general manager of The China and South Sea Bank Limited, Hong Kong from 1990 to 1998. He was previously a member of the managing board of The Kowloon-Canton Railway Corporation, Hong Kong. Mr. Ng is a graduate of University of East Asia, Graduate College, Macau and holds a diploma in Chinese Law.