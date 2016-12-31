Name Description

Jianhua Zheng Mr. Zheng Jianhua has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited since September 2, 2017. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board in another Shanghai-based group. He holds a Master of Business Administration from China Europe International Business School.

Kelin Zhu Mr. Zhu Kelin has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited. He also serves as General Manager in an investment company, where he served as Chairman of the Board, as well as Chairman of the Board in a Guangdong-based investment company. He also served as Vice Chairman of the Board in another Guangdong-based investment group company. He holds a Master of Business Administration from University of Western Sydney, Australia.

Kang Hu Mr. Hu Kang has been serving as Chief Financial Officer in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited since February 26, 2014. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Shanghai Electric Group Finance Corporation Limited. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Jing Li Ms. Li Jing has been serving as Chief Information Officer in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited since June 2011. She was Chief Information Officer and Head of Information Technology in Shanghai Electric Power Generation Group. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer and a Master's degree in Accounting.

Ganjin Chen Mr. Chen Ganjin has been serving as Vice President in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited since January 21, 2017. He also serves as Director in Shanghai Mechanical & Electrical Industry Co., Ltd. He was Chief Operating Officer in the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board, Vice President, General Manager and Director in other five Shanghai-based companies. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Xi'an Jiaotong University, China, a Master of Business Administration from China Europe International Business School and a Master's degree in Accounting from The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Liping Tong Ms. Tong Liping has been serving as Chief Legal Affairs Officer in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited. She holds a Master's degree in Law from Fudan University.

Rong Fu Ms. Fu Rong has been serving as Secretary of the Board in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited. She was Secretary of the Board in Shanghai Power Transmission & Distribution Co., Ltd. She holds a Master of Business Administration.

Jianjin Li Mr. Li Jianjin has been serving as Director in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited since June 28, 2016. He was Director in Shanghai Diesel Engine Co., Ltd.

Minfang Yao Ms. Yao Minfang has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited. She also serves as Manager-Investment Management Division in another group company. She holds a Master's degree from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, China.

Junhao Chu Mr. Chu Junhao has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited since August 4, 2014. He holds a Ph.D. from Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Xunming Jian Mr. Jian Xunming has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited since February 26, 2014. He is also Director in an investment company. He was Independent Non-Executive Director in Legend Group Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board in another Taiwan-based technology company. He holds a Bachelor's degree from University of Manchester, the United Kingdom. He is a member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.