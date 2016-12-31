Edition:
Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd (2727.HK)

2727.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.64HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.07 (+1.96%)
Prev Close
HK$3.57
Open
HK$3.60
Day's High
HK$3.70
Day's Low
HK$3.60
Volume
26,844,500
Avg. Vol
17,954,703
52-wk High
HK$4.26
52-wk Low
HK$3.30

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Jianhua Zheng

57 2017 Chairman of the Board

Kelin Zhu

54 Vice Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Director

Kang Hu

54 2014 Chief Financial Officer

Jing Li

49 2011 Chief Information Officer

Ganjin Chen

49 2017 Vice President

Ke Zhang

57 2016 Vice President

Genfu Zhu

52

Liping Tong

45 Chief Legal Affairs Officer

Rong Fu

46 Secretary of the Board

Jianjin Li

58 2016 Director

Minfang Yao

50 Non-Executive Director

Junhao Chu

72 2014 Independent Non-Executive Director

Xunming Jian

60 2014 Independent Non-Executive Director

Xinrong Lu

67 2010 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Jianhua Zheng

Mr. Zheng Jianhua has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited since September 2, 2017. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board in another Shanghai-based group. He holds a Master of Business Administration from China Europe International Business School.

Kelin Zhu

Mr. Zhu Kelin has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited. He also serves as General Manager in an investment company, where he served as Chairman of the Board, as well as Chairman of the Board in a Guangdong-based investment company. He also served as Vice Chairman of the Board in another Guangdong-based investment group company. He holds a Master of Business Administration from University of Western Sydney, Australia.

Kang Hu

Mr. Hu Kang has been serving as Chief Financial Officer in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited since February 26, 2014. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Shanghai Electric Group Finance Corporation Limited. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Jing Li

Ms. Li Jing has been serving as Chief Information Officer in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited since June 2011. She was Chief Information Officer and Head of Information Technology in Shanghai Electric Power Generation Group. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer and a Master's degree in Accounting.

Ganjin Chen

Mr. Chen Ganjin has been serving as Vice President in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited since January 21, 2017. He also serves as Director in Shanghai Mechanical & Electrical Industry Co., Ltd. He was Chief Operating Officer in the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board, Vice President, General Manager and Director in other five Shanghai-based companies. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Xi'an Jiaotong University, China, a Master of Business Administration from China Europe International Business School and a Master's degree in Accounting from The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Ke Zhang

Genfu Zhu

Liping Tong

Ms. Tong Liping has been serving as Chief Legal Affairs Officer in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited. She holds a Master's degree in Law from Fudan University.

Rong Fu

Ms. Fu Rong has been serving as Secretary of the Board in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited. She was Secretary of the Board in Shanghai Power Transmission & Distribution Co., Ltd. She holds a Master of Business Administration.

Jianjin Li

Mr. Li Jianjin has been serving as Director in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited since June 28, 2016. He was Director in Shanghai Diesel Engine Co., Ltd.

Minfang Yao

Ms. Yao Minfang has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited. She also serves as Manager-Investment Management Division in another group company. She holds a Master's degree from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, China.

Junhao Chu

Mr. Chu Junhao has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited since August 4, 2014. He holds a Ph.D. from Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Xunming Jian

Mr. Jian Xunming has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited since February 26, 2014. He is also Director in an investment company. He was Independent Non-Executive Director in Legend Group Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board in another Taiwan-based technology company. He holds a Bachelor's degree from University of Manchester, the United Kingdom. He is a member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Xinrong Lu

Mr. Lu Xinrong has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited since December 15, 2010. He also serves as Independent Non-Executive Director in a Shenzhen-based information technology company, as well as Non-Executive Director in Eco-Tek Holdings Limited. He was Independent Non-Executive Director in EVA Precision Industrial Holdings Limited. He holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from University of Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Jianhua Zheng

771,000

Kelin Zhu

--

Kang Hu

733,000

Jing Li

863,000

Ganjin Chen

606,000

Ke Zhang

--

Genfu Zhu

655,000

Liping Tong

753,000

Rong Fu

690,000

Jianjin Li

--

Minfang Yao

--

Junhao Chu

250,000

Xunming Jian

250,000

Xinrong Lu

250,000
As Of  31 Dec 2016

