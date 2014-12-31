Name Description

Caihuo Lin Mr. Lin Caihuo is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been engaging in the business of trading, warehousing, transporting and distributing oil products since 2003 and has gained extensive experience in the industry. He has been an Executive Director and the General Manager of Fujian Yuhua Petrochemical Company Limited since February 2003, Xiamen Star of Sea Shipping Company Limited since July 2010, Fujian Yuhua Energy Company Limited since April 2013, Fujian Yuhua Group Company Limited since April 2013, Fujian Yuhua Property Management Limited since February 2014 and Fujian Yuhua Shipping Company Limited since March 2014. Mr. Lin has also been the Vice President of Fujian Oil and Gas Association since 2014. In July 2014, he was elected as the Executive Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce of Zhangzhou Xiamen. Mr. Lin was appointed as a representative of Zhangzhou City at the Fifteenth People’s Congress and was the Honorary President of the Chamber of Zhangzhou Oil. In addition, Mr. Lin was appointed as the first Vice President of the Federation of Enterprises and Entrepreneurs of Dongshan County and the Vice Chairman of the Ninth Dongshan County Chamber of Commerce. Since August 2012, he has been the Honorary President of Charity of Dongshan County. He had been an Executive Director of Sino Haijing Holdings Limited, a company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1106) during the period from 10th July, 2014 to 2nd November, 2014.

Enguang Wang Mr. Wang Enguang is Executive Director of the Company. He completed Basic Courses for Officials of Chinese Government and Communist Party from Liaoning Radio and TV University in 1986. For the period from 1972 to 1999, he worked in Liaoning Petrochemical Fiber Company. He was a Vice-Manager of raw material supply before leaving. Mr. Wang began serving PetroChina Company Limited in 1999 until retirement in July 2010. Before his retirement, he was a Manager of the sales company in Jiangxi, the PRC. Mr. Wang has decades of rich experience in the areas of sales and management.

Nga Yan Wong Ms. Wong Nga Yan has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company., effective 4 September 2017. Ms. Wong is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She has extensive experience in accounting, auditing and company secretarial matters.

ShouLei Wang Mr. Wang ShouLei is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated with a master’s degree in Economics from Shanghai International Studies University. He is currently the managing director of the global capital markets department of Zhongtai Financial International Limited (“Zhongtai International”), the holding company of a substantial shareholder of the Company. Prior to that, he had acted as the eastern China regional general manager and an executive director of the investment banking division of Zhongtai International. He is mainly responsible for investment banking operations in overseas markets and has comprehensive experience in IPO, public bond issue, mergers and acquisitions, structured financing and independent financial advisor.

Yang Liu Mr. Liu Yang is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Xian Jiaotong University with a bachelor degree in bio-medical engineering in July 2004 and graduated from Xiamen University with a master degree in bio-medical engineering in June 2007. He was the project manager and senior manager at GF Securities Company Limited (Guangzhou)from July 2007 to April 2011. He has also been serving as the business director at Industrial Securities Company Limited (Fuzhou) since April 2011. He was also an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sino Haijing Holdings Limited, whose shares are listed on the Main Board of Stock Exchange, during the period from 12th August, 2014 to 3rd November, 2014.

Pak Sum Lum Mr. Lum Pak Sum is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a master’s degree in business administration from The University of Warwick in 1994 and a bachelor’s degree in laws from University of Wolverhampton in 2002. He is currently a Fellow Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Lum was an Independent Non-Executive Director of Energy International Investments Holdings Limited (stock code: 353), Bestway International Holdings Limited (stock code: 718), Radford Capital Investments Limited (stock code: 901), Pak Tak International Limited (stock code: 2668), Sinogreen Energy International Group Limited (stock code: 1159) and Asia Resources Holdings Limited (stock code: 899), whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, for the period from September 2005 to July 2011, from March 2010 to May 2013, from May 2010 to November 2013, from June 2014 to November 2014, from April 2009 to November 2014 and from November 2010 to January 2015, respectively. Since August 2007 and January 2014, Mr. Lum has been an Independent Non-Executive Director of Great China Properties Holdings Limited (stock code: 21) and Beautiful China Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 706), both of whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Lum has been a Non-Executive Director of Orient Securities International Holdings Limited (stock code: 8001), listed on the GEM of the Stock Exchange, since January 2014. He has also been an Independent Director of Asia Green Agriculture Corporation, a company trading on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board in the United States of America, since September 2011.