Tin Ching Shum Mr. Shum Tin Ching is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. Since 5 May 2015 and designated as the non-executive Director on 27 July 2015 for the purposes of enhancing management independence and corporate governance. Mr. Shum’s principal responsibilities include overall strategic planning of our Group, and he will not participate in the day-to-day management of the business operations of our Group. Mr. Shum graduated from Zhejiang Broadcasting and Television College and obtained a diploma in Industrial Enterprise Management in December 1986. He was recognised as a senior economist by Human Resource Department of Zhejiang Province in December 2006. Mr. Shum has approximately 20 years of experience in the industry of real estate development. In 1995, he founded Jia Yuan Chuangsheng, a company principally engaged in property development in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, of which he had acted as a director since April 1995. He was the director of Hong Kong Jia Yuan from April 2008 to November 2015, the director of Jiayuan Investment from May 2015 to November 2015 and a director of Guo Xiang from August 2013 to November 2015.

Hiu Nam Cheuk Ms. Cheuk Hiu Nam is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. Since 27 July 2015. She is primarily responsible for overall administration and human resource of our Group. Ms. Cheuk also acts as a director of Yangzhou Mingyuan, Yangzhou Hengyuan, Yangzhou Guangyuan, Taizhou Jia Yuan, Taizhou Mingyuan, Taixing Guangyuan, Taixing Mingyuan, Taixing Hengyuan, Suqian JiaYuan, Siyang Fengyuan and Guo Xiang, respectively. Ms Cheuk is also the director of Hong Kong Jia Yuan, Jiayuan Investment, Jiayuan Commercial Properties and Jiayuan Commercial Properties (HK). Ms. Cheuk has approximately 13 years of experience in management. Ms. Cheuk has been working as the general manager of Hong Kong JiaYuan since January 2014. Formerly, Ms. Cheuk worked at Hong Kong Institute of Technology and took up the positions of the Dean of Faculty of Business, the Vice President, the chairperson of the Quality Assurance Committee, the chairperson of the Student Affairs Committee, a member of the Board of Governors, a member of the Academic Board and a member of Finance Sub-Committee from February 2003 to November 2013, of which she was responsible for overall management, strategic and academic planning as well as supervising the financial matters and the human resource. Ms. Cheuk graduated from Pace University (New York) and obtained a master degree of science in June 2001. She graduated from University of London and obtained a master degree of science in December 1997. Previously, she graduated from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and obtained a bachelor degree in Business Administration in May 1995.

Fuqing Huang Mr. Huang Fuqing is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the company. He was appointed as an executive Director on 27 July 2015. He is primarily responsible for (i) overseeing the day-to-day operation and overall management of the Group, and (ii) the Group’s real estate development projects located in Jiangsu Province. Mr. Huang has approximately 17 years of experience in the industry of real estate development. He has been working as the general manager (in mainland China) of Hong Kong Jia Yuan Holdings Limited since December 2014 and the general manager of Nanjing Xinhaoning Property Development Co., Ltd. since September 2014. Mr. Huang will assist Mr. Shum Tin Ching in discharge of his duties as the Chairman of the Board. The Board believes that the new appointment will strengthen the implementation of the Group’s strategies.

Yan Gao Ms. Gao Yan is General Manager - Taixing Guangyuan of the company. and has been involved in our business since July 2003. Ms. Gao is primarily responsible for management and overseeing the day-to-day operation of our real estate development projects located in Taixing, Jiangsu Province. Ms. Gao also acts as a director of Yangzhou Hengyuan and Taixing Guangyuan, respectively. Ms. Gao has approximately 12 years of experience in the industry of real estate development. She has been working as the general manager of Taixing Guangyuan since February 2014 and the general manager of Taixing Hengyuan from August 2013 to February 2014. During the Track Record Period, Ms. Gao also participated in the preparation for and was responsible for the day-to-day management of our following property development projects in Yangzhou and Taixing: (i) Jiayuan Centurial Scenery Park (completed in 2012); (ii) Venice Metropolis (under development and to be completed by 2022); and (iii) Jiayuan New Word (under development and to be completed by 2018). Formerly, Ms. Gao worked as the finance manager and the general manager of Yangzhou Hengyuan from July 2007 to August 2012 and the finance manager of Yangzhou Guangyuan from July 2003 to June 2007. Ms. Gao graduated from Jiangsu Broadcasting and Television College and obtained a diploma in Finance and Accounting in July 1994. She has been recognised as an intermediate accountant by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC since September 2003.

Xiangming Qiu Ms. Qiu Xiangming is General Manager - Changzhou Jinyuan of the company. and has been involved in our business since January 2011. Ms. Qiu is primarily responsible for management and overseeing the day-to-day operation of our real estate development projects located in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province. Ms. Qiu also acts as a director of Changzhou Jinyuan. Ms. Qiu has approximately 12 years of experience in the industry of real estate development. She worked as the manager of Zhejiang Jia Yuan Group from January 2011 to August 2013. Ms. Qiu acted as the vice general manager of Changzhou Jinyuan from August 2013 to December 2014 and was subsequently promoted to the position of general manager in December 2014 and has since acted as the general manager of Changzhou Jinyuan. During the Track Record Period, Ms. Qiu also participated in the preparation for and was responsible for the day-to-day management of Xueyan Jiayuan Central Plaza, our property development project in Changzhou which is under development and to be completed by 2017 . Formerly, Ms. Qiu worked as the deputy general manager of Changzhou Tian Yu from January 2010 to December 2010 and a director of Changzhou Zhongchuang Property Development Co., Ltd. a property developer in the PRC, from December 2003 to December 2009. Ms. Qiu graduated from Changzhou Institute of Technology and obtained a diploma in Accounting in January 2008. She has been recognised as a junior accountant by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC since May 2006.

Hongjie Shen Mr. Shen Hongjie is General Manager - Suqian Jia Yuan of the company. and has been involved in our business since December 2005. He is primarily responsible for management and overseeing the day-to-day operation of our real estate development projects located in Suqian, Jiangsu Province. Mr. Shen also acts as a director of Suqian Jia Yuan and Siyang Fengyuan, respectively. Mr. Shen has approximately 10 years of experience in the industry of real estate development. He has been working as the general manager of Suqian Jia Yuan since March 2014. He served as the general manager of Siyang Fengyuan from April 2013 to March 2014 and the deputy general manager of Siyang Fengyuan from February 2012 to April 2013. During the Track Record Period, Mr. Shen also participated in the preparation for and was responsible for the day-to-day management of our following property development projects in Suqian and Siyang: (i) Suqian Park Number One (under development and to be completed by 2016); (ii) Paris Metropolis (under development and to be completed by 2017); and (iii) Rome Metropolis (under development and to be completed by 2020). Formerly, Mr. Shen worked as the deputy general manager of Jiaxing Jindi, a Private Group company, from October 2011 to February 2012, and worked at Zhejiang Jia Yuan Group from December 2005 to October 2011. Mr. Shen graduated from Jiaxing College and obtained a bachelor degree in Human Resource Management in June 2006. Mr. Shen was recognised by Jiaxing Human Resource Bureau as an assistant economist in April 2006.

Zhaolin Yuan Mr. Yuan Zhaolin is General Manager - Yangzhou Mingyuan of the company. and has been involved in our business since April 2009. He is primarily responsible for management and overseeing the day-to-day operation of our real estate development projects located in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province. Mr. Yuan also acts as a director of Yangzhou Mingyuan and Yangzhou Guangyuan, respectively. Mr. Yuan has approximately 12 years of experience in the industry of real estate development. He took up the position of assistant general manager and deputy general manager of Yangzhou Mingyuan from April 2009 to August 2011 and from August 2011 to January 2013, respectively. Mr. Yuan was subsequently promoted to the position of general manager of Yangzhou Mingyuan in January 2013 and has since acted as the general manager ofYangzhou Mingyuan. During the Track Record Period, Mr.Yuan also participated in the preparation for and was responsible for the day-to-day management of our following property development projects inYangzhou: (i) Jiayuan Centurial Garden (completed in 2012); and (ii) Jiayuan Centurial Villa (under development and to be completed by 2015). Formerly, Mr. Yuan worked as the deputy general manager and was subsequently promoted to the position of general manager of Yangzhou Changxin Property Development Co., Ltd. a property developer in China, during the period from January 2003 to April 2009. He worked as an officer in Jiangdu City Affordable Housing Development Center in 2001. Mr. Yuan graduated from Yangzhou University with a diploma in Housing Architecture and Engineering in June 1995. He was recognised by Yangzhou Municipal Review Committee of Middle Level Technological Qualification in Construction and Engineering as an engineer in November 2002.

Jianfeng Wang Mr. Wang Jianfeng is Executive Director of the company. Since 27 July 2015. He is primarily responsible for strategic planning and identifying of new real estate development projects for our Group. Mr. Wang has approximately 25 years of experience in the real estate development industry. He has been working as the deputy general manager of Hong Kong Jia Yuan since January 2014. Formerly, Mr. Wang worked as the deputy general manager of the strategic development center of Zhejiang Jia Yuan Group from June 2012 to February 2013, the general manager of Huzhou Xinyuan from December 2009 to June 2012, the general manager of JiaYuan Chuangsheng from July 2009 to November 2009, the general manager of Hangzhou Yinxi Jiulong Property Development Co., Ltd. from 2006 to 2008, the deputy general manager of Hangzhou Sanyou Property Development Co., Ltd. from 1998 to the end of 2005, and the construction team leader of Shanghai Branch of Ganjianyi Company from 1991 to 1998. Mr. Wang graduated from Shanghai Architecture and Engineering College and obtained a diploma in Industrial and Civil Architecture in September 1990.

Leung Wah Siu Mr. Siu Leung Wah is the Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Siu has over 16 years of working experience in accounting, financial management, corporate finance and corporate governance specializing in property development industry. Prior to joining the Group, he had held various senior management positions in Hong Kong listed property development groups. He worked as the group financial controller of Agile Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 3383), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, from June 2015 to May 2016. During the period, he was responsible for overseeing the financial reporting, capital markets activities and tax planning of the group. Mr. Siu also worked as the financial controller of the Northern China city of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, from April 2013 to June 2015. During which, he was responsible for financial control, treasury and day-to-day real estate project management of the joint venture companies invested by both the Wharf Group and Greentown China Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 3900), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Siu is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He obtained a master degree of Corporate Finance from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in October 2011. Prior to that, he graduated from The City University of Hong Kong with a bachelor degree of Business Administration in Accountancy in November 2000.

Wai Bun Cheung Dr. Cheung Wai Bun, Charles is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Since 12 February 2016, and is the chairman of the remuneration committee and a member of the audit committee and the nomination committee of our Company respectively. Dr. Cheung is currently working as a director and the vice chairman of the executive committee of Metropolitan Bank (China) Ltd. In addition, Dr. Cheung is presently a council member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors, a member of Hospital Governing Committee of both Kowloon Hospital and Hong Kong Eye Hospital, and a member of Regional Advisory Committee of Kowloon, Hospital Authority. Dr. Cheung was formerly the chief executive and the executive deputy chairman of Mission Hills Group, Hong Kong from 1995 to 2007, and a former director and an adviser of the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals during the period from April 1981 to March 1983. He possesses extensive banking, finance and commercial experiences.

Yunchang Gu Mr. Gu Yunchang is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Since 12 February 2016, and is a member of the audit committee and the nomination committee of our Company respectively. Mr. Gu acted as the vice chairman of the fifth Council Committee of China Real Estate Research Association in 2009, the vice chairman of China Real Estate and Housing Association in 2005 and the general secretary of China Real Estate Associate in 1998. Mr. Gu formerly held different positions of the Ministry of Construction of the PRC, including the deputy director at the Policy Research Centre of Ministry of Construction of the PRC from December 1988 to July 1998, the Deputy Division Head and Division Head at Urban Residence Bureau of Ministry of Construction in 1982 and 1985, respectively. Mr. Gu graduated from Tongji University and specialised in Urban Planning in July 1966. Mr. Gu specialises in theory and policy research, market research and analysis concerning China real estate industry. In the 1980s, he participated in the policy research and formulation of city and village residential construction techniques in China, leading the project “2000 China”, and won the First Class National Science Technology Advance Award in China in April 1988 and December 1989 respectively. Mr. Gu was a director of Beijing Jinhehui Consultation Co., Ltd.(“Beijing Jinhehui”), a limited company established under the laws of the PRC and principally engaged in the provision of consultancy service, prior to the revocation of its business licence. The business licence of Beijing Jinhehui was revoked on 26 December 2007 due to its failure to undergo annual inspection as required under the relevant PRC regulations after cessation of business.