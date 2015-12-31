Name Description

Li Zhang Mr. Zhang Li is Executive Co-chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd., since October 2001. He is the founder of the Group, the Co-chairman of the Company, an executive director and chief executive officer. He is responsible for land acquisition, construction development, cost control and managing daily operations. Mr. Zhang started his career in the construction and renovation business. Prior to joining the Group, he was the Secretary of Youth League Committee of Guangzhou 2nd Light Industry Bureau and the Head of production department of Guangzhou Baiyun District Township Enterprise Administration. In 1993, Mr. Zhang began to engage in real estate development and in August 1994, together with Mr. Li Sze Lim, founded the Company. Mr Zhang owns over 20 years of experience in real estate development and investment. Mr. Zhang is also chairman and executive director of Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited (Stock code: 1277). Mr. Zhang is a member of the 11th and 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the chairman of China Real Estate Chamber of Commerce and a part-time professor of Jinan University. Mr. Zhang is also a director of certain subsidiaries incorporated in the BVI the PRC and Australia; and a director of two subsidiaries incorporated in Hong Kong.

Sze Lim Li Mr. Li Sze Lim, JP, is Executive Chairman of the Board of Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd., since October 2001. He is the founder of the Group, the Chairman of the Company, an executive director, a member of the remuneration committee and the chairman of the nomination committee of the Company. He is responsible for the strategic direction of the Group and also specially responsible for the sales and financial management function. Mr. Li obtained his bachelor degree in mathematics in 1978 from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and was a merchant when starting his career in the real estate business in 1993. In August 1994, Mr. Li Sze Lim and Mr. Zhang Li together founded the Company. Mr. Li owns over 20 years of experience in real estate development and investment. Mr. Li is the chairman of the Council of Guangdong Chamber of Real Estate, the president of China Real Estate Developers and Investors Association, the vice chairman of the Board and the chairman of the supervisory board of New Home Association and a part-time professor of Jinan University. Mr. Li is also a director of certain subsidiaries incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (the “BVI”), the PRC and Hong Kong; and a director of all subsidiaries incorporated in Malaysia and Singapore.

Ling Zhu Ms. Zhu Ling is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. She graduated from Guangdong Radio and Television University, Research Center for International Management at Tsinghua University majoring in financial accounting and capital operation and Tianjin University of Finance and Economics majoring in financial management in 1985, 2007 and 2009 respectively. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Zhu had worked with, among others, Guangzhou Suburban District Sugar Tobacco and Liquor Company, China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation and Guangzhou Hangcheng Company as chief financial officer or financial manager. Ms. Zhu had held the positions of financial controller and vice general manager of the Company since February 1995 and became the chief financial officer of the Company since October 2005.

Heng Wang Ms. Wang Heng is Vice President of the Company. She graduated from Shanghai Jiaotong University. She was a lecturer in Guangzhou Normal Institute from 1992 to 1995. Prior to joining the Company in 1995, Ms. Wang held several positions in the Company, such as manager of human resources and administration department, director of human resources and administration department and secretary of the Board of the Company. Ms. Wang was appointed as secretary of the board of the Company in 2001, vice general manager of the Company in 2003. She has been appointed as vice president since December 2010. Save as disclosed above, Ms. Wang was also a director of several subsidiaries, two of which are incorporated in the PRC and the rest are incorporated in Australia.

Hui Zhang Mr. Zhang Hui is Vice President of the Company. He graduated from South China University of Technology with a major in architecture. Mr. Zhang worked with Guangzhou Design Institute from 1998 to 2002. Upon joining the Company in 2002, Mr. Zhang held several positions in the Company from 2002 to 2005, such as vice chief engineer and chief engineering of the Company. He was appointed as vice general manager of the Company in 2005 and as general manager of Beijing R&F Properties Development Co., Ltd. and R&F (Beijing) Properties Development Co., Ltd., the subsidiaries of the Company, in 2007, principally in charge of project development in Beijing. Mr. Zhang has been appointed as a vice president of the Company since December 2010. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Zhang was also a director of several subsidiaries which are incorporated in the PRC.

Yanqi Zhang Mr. Zhang Yanqi is Vice President of the Company Since 2001, Mr. Zhang had been a project manager and a vice general manager of the Company’s engineering department, assistant to chairman of Beijing R&F Properties Development Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, general manager for northern region of Guangzhou Tianli Construction Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, and a vice general manager of the Group. Mr. Zhang was promoted to a vice president of the Company in October 2014.

Zhen Liu Mr. Liu Zhen is General Manager - Southern China Region, Deputy General Manager of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Liu had worked with Guangdong Guangxin Project Management Co., Ltd. and Guangdong Xinyu Construction Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd. Since joining the Company in 2002 until 2008, Mr. Liu held several positions in the Company, such as project manager and general manager of the Company’s engineering department. In 2008, Mr. Liu was appointed as a vice general manager of the Company and general manager of Southern China region. In 2009, he was appointed as a vice general manager of the Company and chairman of Guangdong Hengli Engineering Co., Ltd. a subsidiary of the Company. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Liu was also a director of several subsidiaries which are incorporated in the PRC.

Lijun Xiang Mr. Xiang Lijun is Deputy General Manager of the Company since 2005, Mr. Xiang had held the position of a vice general manager of Guangzhou Tianli Construction Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company. Since March 2013, he was appointed as a vice general manager of the Company and held the position of chairman of Taiyuan R&F Properties Development Co., Ltd. Datong R&F Properties Development Co., Ltd. Baotou R&F Properties Development Co., Ltd. and Xian R&F Properties Development Co., Ltd.

Feng Zhao Mr. Zhao Feng is Deputy General Manager of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Zhao had held the position of general manager of Guangzhou Yue Fu Technologies (Environmental) Inc. Since joining the Company in 2004 until 2008, Mr. Zhao had held several positions in the Company, such as general manager of Shenyang Yilong Housing Development Co., Ltd., executive vice general manager and general manager of the Company’s engineering department. In 2009, Mr. Zhao was appointed as a vice general manager of the Company and chairman of Hainan R&F Properties Development Co., Ltd. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Zhao was also a director of several subsidiaries which are incorporated in the PRC.

Jing Lu Mr. Lu Jing is Executive Director of Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd. He graduated from the Guangdong University of Mining in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in industrial automation. He has also been awarded an EMBA degree from Peking University. Mr. Lu has been with the Company since the formation of Tianli Properties Development Co., Ltd. in August 1994, and has been serving as deputy general manager of the Company since then. He was elected as an executive director of the Board of the Company in October 2001. Mr. Lu was appointed as a general manager of the subsidiaries, Beijing R&F Properties Development Co., Ltd. and R&F (Beijing) Properties Development Co., Ltd. and was appointed as a vice director of Shanghai R&F Properties Development Co., Ltd. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lu was deputy manager of a pharmaceutical factory in Guangzhou. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Lu is also a director of three subsidiaries incorporated In the PRC and all subsidiaries incorporated in Australia.

Yaonan Zhou Mr. Zhou Yaonan is Executive Director and Deputy Vice President of Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd. He is primarily responsible for coordinating and monitoring the construction and development of property projects and project management. Mr. Zhou graduated from South China Normal University with a bachelor’s degree. He was appointed as a deputy general manager when he joined the Group in October 1995 and was made general manager in 2005. He was elected as an executive director of the Board of the Company in October 2001 and appointed as a deputy vice president in September 2008. He is currently an executive director and deputy vice president of the Company. Prior to joining the Group, he held various teaching and administrative positions with a number of middle schools in Guangzhou. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Zhou is also a director of certain subsidiaries incorporated in the PRC.

Sze Yin Cheung Mr. Cheung Sze Yin is an Joint Company Secretary of the Company. He joined the Company in 2007 and is currently the Financial Controller of the Company responsible for the Company’s accounting and financial management functions. Mr. Cheung holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with major in Accountancy from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is also a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of the United Kingdom.

Helen Li Ms. Li Helen is Non-Executive Director of Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd., since May 2005. She has over 25 years of experience in international trade and has held various senior executive positions with several international companies. From 1986 to 1987, she was the managing director of Sunrise Knitwear Ltd., a knitwear manufacturing company in Hong Kong and a subsidiary of Hong Kong Sales Knitwear Ltd. From 1988 to 2005, she was the president of Great Seas Marketing Inc., a Canadian garment wholesale and distribution company.

Lin Zhang Ms. Zhang Lin is Non-Executive Director of Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd. She graduated from the South China University of Technology having majored in electrical engineering. Ms. Zhang served as a lecturer at the South China University of Technology from 1982 to 1993 and as an associate professor in the Engineering Training Centre from 1993 to 2003, teaching electrical and electronic engineering technology. Ms. Zhang is also a non-executive director of Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Yau Wah Ng Mr. Ng Yau Wah, Daniel is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a member of the remuneration committee. He obtained his bachelor degree in economics in 1978 from the York University, Canada. Mr. Ng had engaged in carpet trading and manufacturing business for more than 20 years; he was previously the executive director of International Carpet Company Limited. Mr. Ng also has substantial past experience in property investment projects in China, Hong Kong and Malaysia. He is currently the executive director of Gayloy Limited, a company engaged in real estate property investment and management, leasing of property and rental of parking spaces in Hong Kong. Mr. Ng became an independent nonexecutive director of the Company and a member of the remuneration committee on 30 May 2015.

Chun Bong Wong Mr. Wong Chun Bong is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is a fellow member of each of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr. Wong has held a range of positions relating to the provision of assurance, taxation, accounting and financial management services. Mr. Wong holds a higher diploma in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic, currently known as The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Wong is currently the managing partner of a firm of certified public accountants in Hong Kong. He is also a member of both the Council and Court of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He was the exChairman of the Executive Committee of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in Hong Kong.