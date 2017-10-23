Name Description

Ka Shui Lo Dr. Lo Ka Shui is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, the Manager of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust. Dr. Lo is the Chairman and Managing Director of Great Eagle Holdings Limited, and the Chairman and Nonexecutive Director of the Manager of the publicly listed trust, Langham Hospitality Investments. He is an Independent Non-executive Director of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Limited, China Mobile Limited and City e-Solutions Limited, all of which are listed on The Hong Kong Stock Exchange. He is also a Vice President of the Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong, a trustee of the Hong Kong Centre for Economic Research, the Vice Chairman of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies and a Member of the Exchange Fund Advisory Committee of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. experience in property and hotel development and investment both in Hong Kong and overseas. Dr. Lo graduated from McGill University with a Bachelor of Science Degree and from Cornell University with a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) Degree. He was certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiology.

Ka Ki Wong Ms. Wong Ka Ki, Ada has been appointed as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, the Manager of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust, effective 30 June 2016. She joined the REIT Manager as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in March 2014. She is also a Responsible Officer and Chief Investment Officer of the REIT Manager. Ms. Wong is responsible for assisting the Chief Executive Officer to oversee day-to-day operations and set strategic direction for Champion REIT. She has acquired over 10 years of finance industry experience. Prior to joining the REIT Manager, Ms. Wong worked at Citigroup Global Markets Asia Limited’s investment banking division to provide strategic advices to a number of Hong Kong corporates and real estate companies. She has also executed numbers of landmark IPOs, capital markets fund-raisings and strategic M&A transactions. Ms. Wong graduated from University of Michigan (Ann Arbor) - Ross School of Business with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

Chi Kwong Kwong Mr. Kwong Chi Kwong is Chief Operating Officer of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, the Manager of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Kwong, aged 55, is responsible for formulating the business plans of Champion REIT’s properties and supervising the property management team with a view to maximizing rental income via active asset management. Mr. Kwong has more than 20 years of experience in the industry and has held a variety of management and supervisory roles in areas of leasing and sales of properties, formulation and implementation of market plans, market research, site acquisitions, feasibility studies, liaison with government authorities and external professionals and administration. Mr. Kwong holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Hong Kong.

Chong Yao Choo Mr. Choo Chong Yao is Chief Investment Officer of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, the Manager of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Choo is responsible for identifying and evaluating potential acquisitions or investments and for investor relations. He is also responsible for the capital structuring of Champion REIT, including the planning and overseeing of capital raising activities from the market. Mr. Choo has over 20 years of asset management experience in Hong Kong and Singapore as a licensed fund manager and is well acquainted with the operational and regulatory environment involving multi-investor trust structures registered in Hong Kong. In previous jobs, he has led investment teams at various well established asset management companies, managing private assets, public authorized unit trusts and Mandatory Provident Fund master trust funds. Mr. Choo graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree.

Kar Wai Sung Ms. Sung Kar Wai is Senior Finance and Office Administration Manager of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, the Manager of the Champion Real Estate Investment Trust. Ms. Sung is primarily responsible for the financial reporting and general office administration of Champion REIT. Her duties include reviewing management accounts, maintaining profit and cashflow forecasts and the reporting of financial returns to regulators. With more than 15 years of accounting and audit experience, Ms. Sung had previously worked as a senior accountant at a listed company and earlier in her career was employed by a reputable certified public accountants firm to perform audit duties. Ms. Sung holds a Master of Professional Accounting degree from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with major in Accountancy from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. She is also an associate member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Chi Hang Yuen Mr. Yuen Chi Hang is the Internal Auditor of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, the Manager of the Champion Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Yuen is responsible for reviewing the accuracy and completeness of records of operations and transactions of Champion REIT. As part of his duties, he ensures internal control systems function properly and provides regular reports to the audit committee of the board of directors. Prior to joining the REIT Manager, Mr. Yuen worked as an internal auditor at a well-recognized listed property company. He has over 10 years of experience in the field of internal audit. Earlier in his career, he performed external audit duties while working at two reputable certified public accountants firms. Mr. Yuen holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Professional Accounting from Macquarie University. He is also a member of CPA Australia.

Yuk Keung Ip Mr. Ip Yuk Keung is the Non-executive Director of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, the Manager of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust. He was an Independent Non-executive Director of the REIT Manager prior to his re-designation as a Nonexecutive Director of the REIT Manager in June 2014. Mr. Ip is an international banking and real estate professional with over 30 years of banking experience in Hong Kong, Asia and United States. He was North Asia Real Estate Head, Hong Kong Corporate Bank Head, Transaction Banking Head – Hong Kong and Asia Investment Finance Head (Global Wealth Management) of Citigroup. He was formerly a Managing Director of Citigroup and Managing Director of Investments in Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific). Mr. Ip is the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Manager of the publicly listed trust, Langham Hospitality Investments. He is also an Independent Non-executive Director of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, New World China Land Limited, TOM Group Limited, AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited, Power Assets Holdings Ltd. and Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, all of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. With a passion to serve in education, Mr. Ip is an Adjunct Professor of Lingnan University and City University of Hong Kong. He is also a Council Member of Lingnan University, a Member of the International Advisory Committee at University of Macau and an Executive Fellow in Asia of Washington University in St. Louis. Mr. Ip holds a Bachelor of Science Degree at Washington University in St. Louis (summa cum laude), and Master of Science Degrees at Cornell University and Carnegie-Mellon University. He was an MBA lecturer at University of Pittsburgh, USA. Mr. Ip is an Honorary Fellow of Vocational Training Council. Mr. Ip was appointed as a Member of Legal Aid Services Council in September 2014 and was appointed to the Board of Governors of World Green Organisation Limited effective from 2015.

Kai Shui Lo Mr. Lo Kai Shui is the Non-Executive Director of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, the Manager of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust. He is also a Director of all special purpose vehicles of Champion REIT. Mr. Lo is the Deputy Managing Director of Great Eagle Holdings Limited, a company whose shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the founder of Sun Fook Kong Group Limited. He has more than thirty years of property development, investment and building construction experience and has been involved in numerous construction projects both in public and private sectors. Mr. Lo graduated from Columbia University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering.

Mou Sing Cha Mr. Cha Mou Sing is Independent Non-Executive Director of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, the Manager of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Cha is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of HKR International Limited, the Chairman and Nonexecutive Director of Hanison Construction Holdings Limited and an Independent Non-executive Director of New World Development Company Limited, all of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. He is also an Independent Non-executive Director of Hongkong International Theme Parks Limited and the Chairman of Mingly Corporation. He is also a Director of LBJ Regents Limited and CCM Trust (Cayman) Limited, both of which are substantial shareholders of HKR International Limited. Mr. Cha holds an honorary doctorate degree of Social Science from City University of Hong Kong. He has over forty years experience in property development.

Wai-chee Cheng Dr. Cheng Wai-chee OBE., is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, the Manager of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust. He was a Non-executive Director of the REIT Manager prior to his re-designation as an Independent Non-executive Director of the REIT Manager in May 2014. Mr. Cheng is the Chairman of Wing Tai Properties Limited. He is an Independent Nonexecutive Director of several listed companies, including NWS Holdings Limited, New World China Land Limited and Kingboard Chemical Holdings Limited. He is also a director of Temasek Foundation CLG Limited and a Non-executive Director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited. Mr. Cheng plays an active role in public service. He is a council member of The University of Hong Kong, a member of the Board of Overseers at Columbia Business School, a member of the President’s Council on International Activities of Yale University, a steward of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, the former Chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and a member of Judicial Officers Recommendation Commission of the Government of the HKSAR. Mr. Cheng holds a Doctorate in Social Sciences honoris causa from The University of Hong Kong. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame, Indiana with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and from Columbia University, New York with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.

Shut Kan Ho Mr. Ho Shut Kan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, the Manager of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust. He has over thirty years of experience in the property sector. He is currently serving as an Executive Director and Co-Managing Director of Kerry Properties Limited, a listed company in Hong Kong. He is also a director of Shang Properties, Inc. which is listed in the Philippines. Mr. Ho holds a master of Business Administration Degree from the University of East Asia.