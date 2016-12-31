Name Description

Keyue Wang Mr. Wang Keyue is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He had been the vice president of the Company from March 2009 to September 2016 and an executive Director and vice president of the Company from 27 September 2012 to 9 September 2016. He has been vice chairman of the Board and nonexecutive Director of the Company since 9 September 2016. He was accredited as a senior economist by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (“ICBC”) in December 1994. Mr. Wang started his career in December 1976 and held various positions in PBOC and ICBC, including the head of the Publicity and Education Section and deputy director of the General Office of Langfang Sub-branch of PBOC from October 1982 to November 1984, deputy director and director of the Business Department of Langfang Central Sub-branch of ICBC, president of Langfang Sub-branch of ICBC and president of Langfang Branch of ICBC from November 1984 to September 1998, and vice president of Hebei Branch of ICBC from September 1998 to April 2000. Mr. Wang joined the Company in April 2000 as the general manager of Shijiazhuang Office, and then served as the general manager of the Asset Management Department III from August 2002 to March 2006, general manager of Beijing Office from March 2006 to October 2007, assistant to President from October 2007 to March 2009 (concurrently serving as the general manager of Beijing Office from October 2007 to March 2009), and vice president from March 2009 to September 2016 (concurrently serving as chairman of the Board of Directors of Huarong Rongde from April 2009 to January 2011 and chairman of the Board of Directors of Huarong Financial Leasing from January 2009 to September 2012). Mr. Wang graduated from Correspondence College of the Party School of the Central Committee of the C.P.C in December 1994, majoring in economics, and then completed postgraduate courses in economic laws at Capital University of Economics and Business in June 1997 and postgraduate courses in finance at So

Ying Hu Ms. Hu Ying is a Assistant to President of the Company. She was accredited as a senior economist by the Company in October 2003. Ms. Hu started her career with Quzhou sub-branch of PBOC in December 1983. She worked in Quzhou branch of ICBC from May 1984 to January 1999, serving successively as deputy director of the Planning Loan Section and deputy director of Asset Preservation Department (in charge). She was the vice president of Quhua sub-branch of ICBC (in charge) from January 1999 to February 2000. Ms. Hu joined the Company in February 2000, serving successively as senior deputy manager of the Creditor’s Rights Management Department and senior manager, deputy general manager and general manager of Assets Management Department I of Hangzhou Office till October 2012 (concurrently held a temporal position as senior manager of the Assets Management Department I of the Company from September 2003 to May 2004). She served as general manager of Zhejiang Branch from October 2012 to July 2015 (concurrently serving as general manager of Shanghai Branch from January 2013 to July 2015), assistant to President of the Company as appointed by the Board of Directors from July 2015 to December 2015 and concurrently served as general manager of Shanghai Branch and Zhejiang Branch and she took office in December 2015 upon the approval of the CBRC on her qualification of assistant to President. She served as assistant to President of the Company and concurrently served as general manager of Shanghai Branch and Zhejiang Branch from December 2015 to May 2016, and has been the assistant to President of the Company since May 2016. Ms. Hu graduated from Zhejiang Gongshang University majoring in business administration with an MBA degree in July 2009.

Guobing Yang Mr. Yang Guobing is a Assistant to President of the Company. He was accredited as a senior economist by the Company in October 2001. Mr. Yang started his career with Jiangxi branch of PBOC in July 1984. From January 1985 to April 2000, he served successively as a staff member, deputy chief of the Asset Preservation Department, chief of the Operations Department, and chief of the Creditor’s Rights Management Department of Jiangxi branch of ICBC (concurrently serving as deputy chief and director of Nanchang Minde Urban Credit Cooperative from November 1992 to November 1994 and deputy chairman of the board of directors and deputy chief of Nanchang Minde Urban Credit Cooperative from November 1994 to March 1997). Mr. Yang joined the Company in April 2000 as senior deputy manager (in charge) of Capital and Finance Department of Nanchang Office, and then served as senior deputy manager of the Investment Banking Deprtment and the Securities Operations Department successively from February 2001 to May 2003, assistant to general manager and deputy general manager of Nanchang Office from May 2003 to June 2006, deputy general manager of Huarong Financial Leasing from June 2006 to August 2008, deputy general manager of Beijing Office from August 2008 to ecember 2010, deputy general manager (in charge) and general manager of the Equity Administration Department of the Company successively from December 2010 to August 2012, and general manager of the Planning and Finance Department of the Company from September 2012 to July 2015 (concurrently serving as the chairman of the board of directors of Huarong Zhiyuan Investment & Management Co., Ltd. from November 2013 to December 2014, general manager of the Risk Management Department of the Company from January 2015 to July 2015),

Lihua Wang Dr. Wang Lihua is Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as our executive Director on October 31, 2016, and his directorship qualifications are in the process of the approval of the CBRC, and he has been a vice president of the Company since October 2012 and was accredited as a senior economist by the Company in May 2015. Mr. Wang began his career at the Finance Office of Zhangqing Township, Hukou County, Jiangxi Province in July 1985 and worked as a cadre of the Finance Bureau of Hukou County, Jiangxi Province from December 1987 to September 1989. From July 1992 to September 1994, he was a financial manager in Hainan Zhonghe Industrial Co., Ltd.. From August 1997 to September 2012, he worked in the MOF, serving successively as cadre of the National Debt Department, principal staff member of the National Debt and Finance Department, deputy director of the Comprehensive Affairs Division of the Finance Department, deputy director of the Finance Division II of the Finance Department, director of the Finance Division II of the Finance Department and a cadre of deputy director level of the Finance Department. Mr. Wang joined the Company in October 2012 and has served as vice president since then. Mr. Wang graduated from the Forestry Department of Jiangxi Agricultural University with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture in July 1985. He graduated from Research Institute for Fiscal Science of the MOF (now known as Chinese Academy of Fiscal Sciences), majoring in public finance, with a master’s degree and then a doctor’s degree in economics in July 1992 and July 1997, respectively. From October 2005 to January 2008, he studied at the post-doctoral research center for applied economics of Peking University.

Jiliang Hu Mr. Hu Jiliang is Vice President of the Company. Since November 2014. He was accredited as a senior economist by the Company in December 2000. Mr. Hu started his career in PBOC in December 1981. He held various positions in ICBC from February 1985 to April 2000, including deputy manager of Quzhou Trust and Investment Corporation of ICBC, director of the Infrastructure Construction Office of Quzhou Branch of ICBC, director of the Planning Loan Section of Quzhou Branch of ICBC, general manager of Zhejiang Industrial and Commercial Real Estate Development Corporation, deputy general manager of the Asset Management Department (in charge) and deputy director of the Asset Risk Management Division (in charge) of Zhejiang Branch of ICBC. Mr. Hu joined the Company in April 2000, serving successively as senior manager, assistant to general manager and deputy general manager of the Creditor’s Rights Management Department of Hangzhou Office till August 2004, deputy director of the Reorganization Office I, deputy general manager of Hangzhou Office and general manager of Huarong Financial Leasing from August 2004 to December 2009, marketing director, chairman of the board of directors and general manager of Huarong Financial Leasing from December 2009 to January 2014, and assistant to President from September 2012 to November 2014. Mr. Hu graduated from Hangzhou Cadre’s Institute of Finance and Management majoring in banking management in 1997, and graduated from The University of Hong Kong with an MBA degree in August 2003.

Wenjie Wang Mr. Wang Wenjie is Vice President of the Company. He was accredited as a senior economist by ICBC in December 1994. Mr. Wang started his career in the Technological Transformation Credit Department of ICBC in July 1986. From March 1987 to December 1999, he served successively as principal staff member of the Technological Transformation Credit epartment, deputy director of the Project Management Division, director of Project Management Division I and deputy general manager of the Assessment and Consultation Department of ICBC. Mr. Wang joined the Company in December1999, serving successively as deputy general manager (in charge) and general manager of International Business Department till June 2003, deputy general manager (general manager level) and general manager of Nanjing Office from June 2003 to August 2006, general manager of the Investment Business Department (International Business Department) from August 2006 to December 2009, chief investment and operation officer and general manager of the Investment Business Department (International Business Department) from December 2009 to June 2010, chief investment and operation officer and general manager of Shanghai Office from June 2010 to April 2011, chief risk officer, chief investment and operation officer and general manager of the Risk Management Department from April 2011 to April 2013 and assistant to President and Secretary to the Board from September 2012 to November 2014. Mr. Wang graduated from Shaanxi College of Finance and Economics (now known as School of Finance and Economics of Xi’an Jiaotong University) with a bachelor’s degree in industrial finance and accounting and a master’s degree in industrial economy in July 1983 and July 1986, respectively.

Qiugu Xiong Mr. Xiong Qiugu is Vice President of the Company. He was accredited as a senior economist by ICBC in September 1997. He started his career with Jing’an sub-branch of PBOC in Jiangxi Province in October 1980. From January 1985 to April 2000, he served successively as vice president of Jing’an sub-branch of ICBC in Jiangxi province, deputy director of General Office of Jiangxi branch of ICBC and president of Jingdezhen branch of ICBC in Jiangxi Province. Mr. Xiong joined the Company as deputy general manager of Nanchang Office in April 2000. He served successively as deputy general manager of the Creditor’s Rights Management Department, general manager of the Asset Management Department I and general manager of the Capital and Finance Department from September 2001 to November 2009, CFO and general manager of the Capital and Finance Department from November 2009 to January 2010, CFO and general manager of Planning and Finance Department from January 2010 to February 2011, assistant to President, CFO and general manager of the Planning and Finance Department from February 2011 to October 2012. Mr. Xiong has served as Vice President since October 2012 (concurrently serving as chairman of the board of directors of Huarong Securities from April 2011 to December 2012). Mr. Xiong graduated from Changchun Cadre’s Institute of Finance and Management majoring in finance in July 1988 and graduated from Fudan University majoring in accounting with a bachelor’s degree in economics in July 1997.

Yuping Li Mr. Li Yuping is Member of Senior Management of the Company. since September 2012. He was accredited as a chief editor by PBOC in November 1997. From August 1984 to December 1998, Mr. Li served successively as editor of the General Editorial Department of the Economic Daily, and editor, person-in-charge and deputy director (deputy director level) of the General Editorial Department of Financial Times. From December 1998 to September 2003, Mr. Li worked at the Central Financial Work Commission, serving successively as deputy director of the Publicity Department, deputy director of the Civilization Office (director level) and director of the Publicity Division (the Civilization Office). Mr. Li worked as director of the News and Information Division of the General Office of CBRC from September 2003 to February 2006, deputy director of CBRC Jiangsu Office from February 2006 to September 2012. Mr. Li graduated from Fudan University Journalism Department with a bachelor’s degree in July 1984 and completed postgraduate courses in finance at Hunan College of Finance and Economics (now known as Hunan University) in December 1998.

Yingchun Li Mr. Li Yingchun is the Company Secretary of the Company. He is the director of the office of the Board. Mr. Li obtained the qualification of accountant in May 1998. In July 1994, he joined Beijing Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd. and served as an assistant accountant of the fund adjustment center and served as an accountant of the finance department in the group. He served as a clerk at the joint stock bank supervision office of the management department of the People’s Bank of China from August 2000 to September 2003. He successively served as deputy chief, the chief and deputy director of the office in CBRC Beijing Office from September 2003 to August 2006. Mr. Li served as deputy director of the non-bank financial institution supervision department in CBRC Beijing Office from August 2006 to February 2009 and as deputy director of personnel department in CBRC Beijing Office from February 2009 to March 2010. Mr. Li joined the Company in March 2010 and served as senior manager, assistant general manager and deputy general manager of the human resources department of the Company until October 2013. From October 2013 to February 2015, he served as the deputy director (to preside over the work) of the office of the Board, and served as director of the office of the Board since February 2015. Mr. Li graduated from Hebei Finance and Economics Institution (now known as Hebei University of Economics and Business) with a bachelors degree in economics in July 1994, and graduated from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics with a masters degree in advanced business administration in June 2014.

Xiaomin Lai Mr. Lai Xiaomin is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been an executive Director and Chairman of the Board since September 27, 2012, and was accredited as a senior economist by PBOC in June 1993. Mr. Lai started his career at the Planning and Funding Department of PBOC in August 1983 and held various positions in PBOC and CBRC, including deputy director and director of the Central Funding Division of the Planning and Funding Department of PBOC from July 1987 to October 1994, director of the Banking Division II of the Planning and Funding Department of PBOC from October 1994 to May 1997, deputy director of the Credits Management Department of PBOC from May 1997 to August 1998, deputy director of the Banking Regulatory Department II of PBOC from August 1998 to April 2003, a deputy director level cadre of the Banking Regulatory Department II of CBRC from April 2003 to July 2003, head of the preparation team of CBRC Beijing Office from July 2003 to September 2003, director of CBRC Beijing Office from September 2003 to December 2005, director of the General Office (Party Committee Office) of CBRC from December 2005 to January 2009. r. Lai joied the Company in January 2009 and served as the President of the Company till September 2012. Mr. Lai also serve as the vice chairman of both China Enterprise Confederation and China Enterprise Directors Association since June 2009, and vice chairman of both the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and China Chamber of International Commerce and the vice chairman of National Internet Finance Association of China since November 2011. Mr. Lai graduated from Jiangxi College of Finance and Economics (now known as Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics), majoring in national economic planning, in July 1983, and obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics. He published several books such as the Research of Securitization of the Non-performing loans in PRC Banking , Post-crisis Era — Research on Model Selection of Financial Controlling Company.

Lijia Dai Ms. Dai Lijia is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Dai worked many years at the People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (“PICC”), the Central Financial Work Commission and CBRC, serving successively as a deputy director of PICC, deputy director of the Non-Banking Division of the Supervisory Committee Work Department of the Central Financial Work Commission, director of the Non-Banking Division of the Supervisory Committee Work Department of CBRC, researcher of the China Development Bank Regulatory Division, director of the General Office (Comprehensive Affairs Division), director of the Market Entry Division and counsel of deputy director level of the Banking Regulatory Department IV of CBRC. Ms. Dai graduated from the Finance and Accounting Department of Jiangxi College of Finance and Economics (now known as Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics) in July 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in economics, and graduated from the Graduate School of the Research Institute for Fiscal Science (now known as Chinese Academy of Fiscal Sciences) of the MOF in July 1999 with a master’s degree in economics and graduated from the Faculty of Business of University of Bath in UK in October 2006 with an MBA degree.

Yi Li Mr. Li Yi is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Li began his career in April 1978. He worked in the MOF, serving successively as cadre, staff member and deputy principal staff member of the Party Committee Publicity Department from June 1985 to February 1989, member staff of the Department for Tax Affairs from March 1989 to November 1996, assistant researcher of the Tariff Division of the Department for Tax Affairs from November 1996 to September 1997, deputy director of the Tariff Division of the Department for Tax Affairs from September 1997 to February 1998. He practiced as deputy county magistrate of Xinhua County, Hunan Province from March 1998 to February 2000 (during which he studied as a part-time postgraduate at Economics and Management School of Hunan Normal University from September 1998 to July 2000). He worked in the MOF, serving successively as deputy director of the Agricultural Tax Division of the Department for Tax System and Tax Rules from February 2000 to June 2000, deputy director of the Agricultural Tax Division of the Department for Tax Affairs from June 2000 to August 2006, secretary of the Department for Tax Affairs (level of director) from September 2006 to August 2014 and deputy director of the Information and Network Center from August 2014 to January 2017 (level of deputy director general).

Yuming Tian Mr. Tian Yuming is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Tian served in the People’s Liberation Army for many years as a lecturer of Logistics Teaching and Research Department of the Military Economics Academy and staff officer of the Command of General Logistics Department. Mr. Tian was transferred to civilian work in the MOF in October 2006 and served as vice president (deputy director level) of China Financial and Economic News from January 2008 to September 2012. Mr. Tian graduated from the Naval Aeronautical Engineering Academy of People’s Liberation Army in March 1992 and obtained a master’s degree.

Cong Wang Ms. Wang Cong is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Wang has been appointed as deputy researcher by PBOC in October 1997. Ms. Wang has been working in PBOC for many years, successively served as principal staff member and deputy director at the Scientific Research Organization Division of the Financial Research Institute from August 1985 to August 1998, then served as deputy director (in charge) of the Fiscal and Taxation Research Division of the Research Bureau from August 1998 to February 2004, researcher of the Risks Management Banking Institutions Division, researcher and director of the Deposit Insurance System Division of the Finance Stability Bureau from February 2004 to December 2012, during which period Ms. Wang practiced as assistant general manager of the Personal Financial Department of the PBOC from August 2011 to August 2012. Ms. Wang graduated from the School of Finance of Renmin University of China, majoring in finance, with a bachelor’s degree in economics in July 1985, and graduated from the Department of Public Finance of Xiamen University with a master’s degree in economics in July 1996.

Langlang Zhou Mr. Zhou Langlang serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhou has been a managing director of Warburg Pincus Asia LLC since 2005 and is currently a director of Datong International Holdings Limited. Mr. Zhou served as an analyst of the investment banking division of Credit Suisse First Boston from 2003 to 2004 and an associate of the investment banking division of Citibank from 2004 to 2005. Mr. Zhou obtained a bachelor’s degree in business and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Western Ontario in 2002.

Junmin Liu Dr. Liu Junmin is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Liu taught in Tianjin University of Finance and Economics and served as lecturer and associate professor from 1982 to 1992. He has been teaching in the Department of Economics of Nankai University since 1992 and served successively as an associate professor and a professor of the department and retired in July 2015. Mr. Liu served as an independent non-executive director of Tianjin Faw Xiali Automobile Co., Ltd. (a listed company on Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000927) from May 2003 to June 2009 and has been serving as independent non-executive director of Tianjin Faw Xiali Automobile Co., Ltd. again since November 2016. Mr. Liu served as an independent non-executive director of Suzhou Jinfu New Material Co., Ltd. (a listed company on Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 300128) from March 2008 to June 2014. Currently, Mr. Liu is an independent non-executive director of AVIC Electromechanical Systems Co., Ltd. (a listed company on Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 002013), Chinese People Holdings Company Limited (a listed company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 00681) and Yingli Green Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. Mr. Liu graduated from Nankai University, majoring in economy and obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics in July 1982, a master’s degree in economics in July 1988, and a doctor’s degree in economics in July 1994.

Jingchun Shao Mr. Shao Jingchun is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Shao is a professor of the Law School of Peking University. Mr. Shao served as a lecturer of the faculty of law and senior judge training center of Peking University in 1988; a post-doctoral fellow of the European University Institute in 1989; a guest researcher of the European University Institute in 1990; Mr. Shao has been travelling, studying and conducting legal practice in Europe from 1991 to 1994. He was an associate professor of the faculty of law of Peking University in 1994; the director of international economic law department of the Law School of Peking University in 1996; He has been serving as a professor of Law School, the director of the international economic law institute and the chairman of the council of Peking University since 2001; He has been a director of WTO legal study center of Peking University since 2002.

Fengming Song Mr. Song Fengming is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is entitled to the Government Special Allowance of the State Council. He is currently a professor and PhD supervisor of the School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University. Mr. Song served as a deputy dean (in charge) of the Management Department (now known as School of Economics and Management) of Zhenjiang Shipbuilding Institute (now known as Jiangsu University of Science and Technology), dean of the Department of Finance of the School of Economics and Management and co-chairman of the China Centre for Financial Research of Tsinghua University. Mr. Song was a senior visiting scholar of MIT Sloan School of Management and attended the training course for general managers offered by Harvard Business School. Mr. Song served as an independent director of China Construction Bank Corporation (“CCB”) (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 00939, and on Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601939) from May 2004 to May 2010 and a supervisor of CCB from May 2010 to March 2013. He has been an independent director of China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd. from 2013 to December 2016 and chairman of the board of supervisors of Tsinghua Holdings Co., Ltd. from October 2003 to October 2016. Mr. Song received a doctor’s degree in engineering (now known as system engineering) from Tsinghua University in August 1988. He pursued his post-doctorate research at University of California from 1992 to 1994. Currently, Mr. Song is deputy secretary-general, managing director, member of the Academic Committee and chairman of the Financial Engineering Professional Committee of China Society for Finance and Banking, managing director, member of the Academic Committee, chairman of the Quantitative Financial Professional Committee of the Society of Quantitative Economics of China, and managing director and member of the Academic Committee of China Urban Financial Society and China Society for Rural Finance.