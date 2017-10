Name Description

Daxiong Wang Mr. Wang Daxiong has been serving as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director in China Shipping Container Lines Co Ltd. since July 2, 2016. He is also Deputy General Manager in China Shipping (Group) Company, Director in seven companies including China Shipping Development Co., Ltd. and China Merchants Bank, and Chairman of the Board in four companies including China Shipping Haisheng Co., Ltd., China Shipping Investment Co., Ltd. as well as Vice Chairman of the Board in another company. He used to serve as Chief Accounting Officer in China Shipping (Group) Company and Chief Accounting Officer and Head-Finance in a Guangzhou-based shipping company.

Mingwen Zhang Mr. Zhang Mingwen has been serving as Chief Accounting Officer in China Shipping Container Lines Company Limited. since January 10, 2014. He is also serving as Deputy Chief Accounting Officer in the Company. He was Assistant General Manager-Planning and Finance Division and Assistant General Manager-Finance Division in another group company. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Chong Liu Mr. Liu Chong has been serving as General Manager and Executive Director in China Shipping Container Lines Co., Ltd. since July 2, 2016. He was Deputy General Manager, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer in four other companies. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Sun Yat-Sen University, China.

Hui Xu Mr. Xu Hui has been serving as Executive Director in China Shipping Container Lines Company Limited since June 30, 2016. He is also General Manager in a fuel supply company. He used to serve as General Manager and Deputy General Manager in China Shipping (Group) Company.

Jihong Chen Mr. Chen Jihong has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Shipping Container Lines Company Limited since June 28, 2013. He is also serving as Deputy General Manager-Oil Tanker Branch in China Shipping Development Company Limited.

Nong Ding Mr. Ding Nong has been serving as Non-Executive Director of China Shipping Container Lines Company Limited since December 2012. He is also Deputy General Manager of China Shipping (Group) Company, Director in China Shipping Development Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board in other companies. He holds a Master's Degree from Shanghai Maritime University (formerly known as Shanghai Maritime College). He used to serve as General Manager in three other companies.

Yimin Guan Mr. Guan Yimin has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Shipping Container Lines Company Limited since June 28, 2013. He is a professor of Accounting.

Xin Shi Mr. Shi Xin has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Shipping Container Lines Company Limited since June 28, 2013. He also serves as Independent Director in Xiamen Port Development Co., Ltd. He holds a Ph.D. He is a professor.