Name Description

Jun Tang Mr. Tang Jun is President, Executive Director of Beijing Capital Land Ltd. since December 2002. Mr. Tang is also director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Tang has worked for Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Planning from June 1986 to July 1989 and Beijing Composite Investments Company from July 1989 to October 1995. From October 1995 to May 2004, Mr. Tang was the general manager of Beijing Sunshine Real Estate Comprehensive Development Company. Mr. Tang also serves as Chairman of Yang Guang Co., Ltd. (SZSE Stock Code: 000608) since October 1997, a director of Hua Yuan Co., Ltd. (SHSE Stock Code: 600743) since October 2008 and an executive director and chairman of the Board of Juda International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1329) since December 2013. Mr. Tang obtained his Bachelor degree in Construction Engineering from Hefei University of Technology in 1982.

Xi He Mr. He Xi is Vice President of the company. since June 2014. From August 1995 to September 2000, Mr. He worked with the Real Estate Management and Development Corporation of Haidian District, Beijing. From September 2000 to December 2003, Mr. He was appointed as the manager of Project Development and Management Department and the manager of Business Planning Department of Beijing Haikai Real Estate Group Company successively. From January 2004 to July 2004, he worked with Beijing Zhongkun Real Estate Group as a deputy general manager. Mr. He Xi joined the Company in August 2004 and was appointed as an executive general manager of Tianjin New Century Real Estate Development Limited, and a deputy general manager and the general manager of Beijing Capital (Tianjin) Land Ltd. successively. Mr. He obtained his Bachelor degree in Economics from Renmin University of China in 1995, and his MBA degree from Guanghua School of Management of Peking University in 2001.

Jun Luo Mr. Luo Jun is Vice President of Beijing Capital Land Ltd. since December 2011. Mr. Luo has acted as the general manager of the Finance Department of the Company from October 2003 to January 2007. He was appointed as the chief financial officer of the Company in February 2007. Mr. Luo was senior manager of the auditing department in a domestic accounting firm. Mr. Luo is a member of Beijing Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is a certified public accountant in the PRC. Mr. Luo graduated from Beijing Jiaotong University. He obtained his Bachelor degree in Economics in 1993 and Master degree in Economics in 1996.

Fuxiang Zhang Ms. Zhang Fuxiang is Vice President of Beijing Capital Land Ltd. since March 2006. Ms. Zhang has been serving as financial manager, financial controller and supervisor of Yang Guang Co., Ltd. (SZSE Stock Code: 000608) and Beijing Sunshine Real Estate Comprehensive Development Company, respectively, since 2000. Ms. Zhang served as the chief financial officer of the Company from December 2002 to January 2007. Ms. Zhang obtained her Bachelor degree in Economics from the Finance and Accounting Department of the People’s University of China in 1985.

Hao Wang Mr. Wang Hao is Executive Director of Beijing Capital Land Limited. Mr. Wang is a senior economist, a professor and a mentor for doctoral students. In January 2013, Mr. Wang joined Capital Group. He served as the deputy chairman and general manager from January 2013 to May 2015 and served as the chairman since May 2015. Prior to his appointment with Capital Group, from 1990 to 2000, Mr. Wang had worked for Beijing Coal General Company and became its deputy general manager in 1994. Since 2000 to 2001, he served as the deputy head of Beijing Offshore Financing and Investment Management Center. In 2001, he served as the director and deputy general manager of Beijing State-owned Assets Management Co., Ltd.. From 2001 to 2003, he served as the director and deputy general manager of Beijing Metro Group Company Ltd.. From 2003 to 2009, he served as the deputy general manager, director and managing director of Beijing Infrastructure Investment Corporation Limited. From 2009 to 2013, he served as the deputy head of State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of People’s Government of Beijing Municipality. Mr. Wang is also a director of Beijing Capital Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 600008.SH) since September 2013, a non-executive director of Beijing Capital Juda Limited (Stock Code: 1329) since December 2013 and Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (Stock Code: 1599) since November 2014. Mr. Wang obtained his Master degree in Engineering at Fuxin Mining Institute, Liaoning in 1994, and a Doctoral degree in Economics at School of Economics of Peking University in 2006.

Shengli Zhang Mr. Zhang Shengli is Executive Director of Beijing Capital Land Ltd. since December 2014. He was a non-executive Director of the Company from December 2011 to December 2014. Mr. Zhang had worked in the Planning Office and the Foreign Economic Cooperation Office of Beijing Material Bureau, and the Production Balance Office of Beijing Planning Commission from 1985 to 1993. From 1993 to 1996, Mr. Zhang had served as a manager of the Operation Department in Beijing International Power Development and Investment Company and a general manager of Beijing Material & Power Company. Mr. Zhang joined Capital Group in January 1996 and has served as the general manager of Beijing Production Materials Trading Company and Beijing Tengfei Technology Investment and Development Corporation, director and deputy general manager of Beijing Capital Group Trading Co. Ltd., and the director of the Industry Restructuring Office of Capital Group. Mr. Zhang has served as general manager of the Department of Operation Management of Capital Group since May 2010. Mr. Zhang obtained his Bachelor degree in Material Management from Capital University of Economics and Business in 1985. He was a postgraduate student majoring Economics in the Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences from 1997 to 1999 and obtained the MBA degree from Guanghua School of Management of Peking University in 2004.

Weimin Hu Mr. Hu Weimin is Secretary of the Board of Directors of Beijing Capital Land Ltd. since August 2007 and a vice president of the Company since December 2008. Starting from 1988, Mr. Hu had served in Beijing Shougang Corporation, China Shougang International Trade & Engineering Corp. and Beijing Certified Public Accountants Co. Ltd. successively, mainly engaged in technological management, investment management and investment consultancy. He joined Capital Group in 1999 as the manager of the business department of Beijing Guanwei Investment Management and Consultancy Company. He joined the Company in 2002, and was appointed as an assistant president of the Company in December 2006. Mr. Hu obtained his master degree in engineering from Northeastern University in 1988.

Sze Wai Lee Mr. Lee Sze Wai has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company. since November 2014. Mr. Lee is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. From February 2010 to August 2011, he served as the financial controller and the company secretary of Greenfield Chemical Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 582). From August 2011 to November 2014, he worked with Allied Group Limited (Stock Code: 373) as an assistant company secretary. He was the company secretary of Allied Overseas Limited (Stock Code: 593) from March 2012 to January 2014. Mr. Lee obtained his Bachelor degree in Economics and Finance from the University of Hong Kong in 2004.

Xiaoguang Liu Mr. Liu Xiaoguang has been re-designated as Non-Executive Director of Beijing Capital Land Ltd, with effect from 10 August 2015. Mr. Liu has been appointed as an executive Director and the Chairman of the Company since December 2002. He has been appointed as the chairman of Capital Group since January 2013. Mr. Liu has served as deputy general manager of Capital Group from November 1995 to August 2000, served as general manager of Capital Group from August 2000 to January 2013 and its deputy chairman from November 1995 to January 2013. Prior to his appointment with Capital Group, Mr. Liu had approximately 13 years of working experience in various departments of Beijing Municipal Government including serving as the deputy director of Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Planning. Since August 1999, Mr. Liu has served as the chairman of Beijing Capital Co., Ltd. (SHSE Stock Code: 600008). Mr. Liu is also an executive director of Capital Environment Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 3989) since May 2011 and China Development Bank International Investment Limited (Stock Code: 1062) since March 1994 and a nonexecutive director of Juda International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1329) since December 2013. Mr. Liu obtained his Bachelor degree in Economics from the Beijing Institute of Commerce in 1983.

Jianping Shen Mr. Shen Jianping is Non-Executive Director of Beijing Capital Land Limited. Mr. Shen is a Professor, a senior economist and an engineer. In 2005, Mr. Shen joined Capital Group as the general manager officer and director. Prior to his appointment with Capital Group, from 1982 to 1985, Mr. Shen taught at Peking University. From 1985 to 2005, he worked as the lecturer, ex-officio, secretary, director of the Political Department of Foreign Students School and acted as the political commissar of doctoral student force for PLA National Defense University. During the same period, Mr. Shen served as the peacekeeping military observer of United Nations Advance Mission in Cambodia, and the deputy national defense military officer of Chinese Embassy in Iraq. Mr. Shen served as a director of Beijing Capital Co., Ltd (SHSE Stock Code: 600008) from December 2011 to September 2013. He has been appointed as an executive director of Capital Environment Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 3989) since August 2014. Mr. Shen obtained his Master degree from Peking University in 1985.

Fengjing Song Mr. Song Fengjing is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Song is currently a senior economist. From August 1991 to February 1995, Mr. Song served as researcher, senior researcher and deputy director in the Research Office of Beijing Municipal Labour Bureau. From February 1995 to May 1999, Mr. Song served as the director of the Employment Management Office of Beijing Municipal Labour Bureau. From May 1999 to May 2000, he served as the director of Employment Management Office and the director of Unemployment Management Office of Beijing Municipal Labour and Social Security Bureau successively. From May 2000 to October 2000, Mr. Song was appointed as the director of the Employment Service Centre of Beijing. From October 2000 to March 2009, Mr. Song was the deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Labour and Social Security Bureau. From March 2009 to January 2013, Mr. Song was the deputy director of Beijing Municipal Human Resource and Social Security Bureau. From January 2013 to present, he has been a director of Capital Group. Mr. Song obtained a Master degree in Economics in 1991 and a Doctoral degree in Economics in 2006 from Beijing Normal University.

Baojie Sun Ms. Sun Baojie is no longer Non-Executive Director of the Company., effective December 4, 2017. Ms. Sun served as the manager of the development department of Beijing Capital Sunshine Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. She has been the general manager of An Hua Century/Sunshine City Real Estate Company Limited. Ms. Sun obtained her Bachelor of Economics from the Central Financial and Banking University in 1993 and International MBA Master Degree from Peking University in 2005.

Wang Li Mr. Li Wang is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. since December 2014. Mr. Li is a professor and a mentor for doctoral students in the School of Law of Tsinghua University, and a director of both Beijing Law Research Society and Chinese Society of International Law. From April 1993 to March 1994, Mr. Li has served as an assistant lecturer in the School of Law of Kyoto University in Japan. Mr. Li has been a lawyer in Sakamoto Law Firm in Japan, Oh-Ebashi LPC & Partners in Japan and J&R Law Firm in Beijing since April 1994 to November 1997 successively. Since November 1997 to present, Mr. Li has been a lecturer, associate professor and a mentor for doctoral students in the School of Law of Tsinghua University. Mr. Li has also been a lawyer in the TCHHF Law Firm in Beijing since October 2000. Mr. Li obtained his Bachelor degree in Laws from China University of Political Science and Law in 1986, Master degree in Laws from Kyoto University in Japan in 1990, and Doctor degree in Laws from Kyoto Sangyo University in Japan in 2005.

Hong Wang Mr. Wang Hong is Independent Non-Executive Director of Beijing Capital Land Ltd. since December 2011. Mr. Wang is an associate professor of School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University, a fellow and eminent member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, a member of American Urban Land Institute, and a member of the experts’ committee of China Institute of Real Estate Appraisers and Agents. From 1994 to 1996, Mr. Wang was a lecturer at National University of Singapore. From 1997 to 2000, Mr. Wang was the Group Property Manager of Global Operational Centre (Singapore) of East Asiatic Company Ltd. From 2000 to 2002, Mr. Wang was an associate professor of Institute of Real Estate Studies, School of Civil Engineering, Tsinghua University. Since 2002, Mr. Wang has been an associate professor of School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University. From December 2009 to June 2011, Mr. Wang was an independent non-executive director of Shenzhen Capstone Industrial Co., Ltd. (SZSE Stock Code: 000038). Mr. Wang obtained his Bachelor degree in Architecture from Tianjin University in 1985, Master degree in Architectural Design from Tsinghua University in 1989, and Master degree in Real Estate Development from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1993.