Hairong Li Ms. Li Hairong is Executive Chairlady of the Board of the Company. She was our sole Director from the date of our incorporation until November 26, 2015 and was re-designated as our chairlady and executive Director on November 27, 2015. From June 1997 to September 1998, Ms. Li held various positions at Greentown Property Group Co., Ltd. (being the wholly-owned subsidiary of Greentown China which engages in the business of property development), including being its vice general manager, executive vice general manager and executive general manager. She joined our Group in October 1998 and has been responsible for the development strategy and strategic planning of our Group as well as for making decisions for material operational matters. Ms. Li has been the Chairlady of Greentown Property Management since October 1998, and was also its general manager from October 1998 to February 2011, where she was primarily responsible for its overall management and daily operation. She also served as the executive general manager of Greentown Holdings from January 2006 to October 2015. She has also been a Certified Property Manager authorized by the MOHURD since May 2013. Ms. Li has been a vice president of China Property Management Association since June 2010. She has also been a vice president of the Zhejiang Province Real Estate Industry Association and the head of its Property Management Special Committee since December 2011 and July 2012, respectively. She was awarded as Person of the Year in the 2009 Hangzhou Quality of Life and Comfortable Life Reviews Conference in April 2009.

Zhangfa Yang Mr. Yang Zhangfa is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company since November 27, 2015. He is responsible for the overall business operation and daily management of our Group, making decisions for material operational matters, participating in Board decisions and implementing the resolutions of the Board. Mr. Yang joined our Group in February 2002 and has served in various positions in Greentown Property Management, including the assistant to general manager from April 2002 to March 2003, the vice general manager from March 2003 to February 2008, the executive vice general manager from February 2008 to January 2009, the executive general manager from January 2009 to February 2011 and the general manager from February 2011 to present. He has also been the general manager of Shanghai Xinhu Greentown Property Services Co., Ltd. since March 2012 and is in charge of its overall management and daily operation. Mr. Yang has also been a bidding expert for property management in Hangzhou and an expert for assessment of excellent property management projects in Hangzhou since March 2014 and July 2014, respectively. Mr. Yang has been a Certified Property Manager authorized by MOHURD since May 2013. He graduated from Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, the PRC in July 1997 majoring in real estate development and management, and he graduated from Hunan University in Changsha, the PRC in April 2005 through long distance learning majoring in business administration.

Kai Chung Ho Mr. Ho Kenneth Kai Chung is Chief Financial Officer, Joint Company Secretary of the company since August 4, 2015 and one of our joint company secretaries since November 27, 2015. He is responsible for finance and accounting works as well as company secretarial matters of our Group. Before joining our Group in August 2015, Mr. Ho had worked in various financial institutes. He worked as a senior analyst of Credit Lyonnais Securities (Asia) Limited from September 1996 to February 1999 and served in various positions including the vice president of the Asia & Pacific area of JP Morgan Chase & Co. from February 1999 to October 2004. He also served in various positions within the HSBC group from November 2004 to January 2013, including the head of the China research department of HSBC Markets (Asia) Limited, the head of the research department of the Beijing representative office of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, and the equity sales director of HSBC Markets (Asia) Limited. From January 2014 to March 2015, he served as the managing director of Munsun Asset Management (Asia) Limited and was responsible for overseeing its asset management business. He has been a director of Guoqin Greentown (Beijing) Asset Management Co., Ltd. one of our subsidiaries since September 2015. Mr. Ho is a Chartered Financial Analyst authorized by the CFA Institute. Mr. Ho graduated from University of Sydney in Australia with his bachelor’s degree majoring in economics in May 1988 and from University of New South Wales in Australia with his master’s degree of commerce in April 1991.

Zhihua Wu Mr. Wu Zhihua is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the company since November 27, 2015. He is responsible for management work relating to the overall operation of our Group as well as for management of administration and human resources. Before joining our Group, Mr. Wu worked in Zhejiang Guesthouse Co., Ltd. from July 2002 to June 2003. Mr. Wu joined our Group in June 2003 and was subsequently promoted as the executive vice general manager and the general manager of Zhejiang Lvsheng Property Management Company Limited from April 2008 to August 2008 and from August 2008 to December 2008, respectively. He also served as the assistant to general manager, the vice general manager and the vice executive general manager of Greentown Property Management from January 2009 to February 2011, from February 2011 to November 2014 and from December 2014 to present, respectively. Mr. Wu worked as the general manager of Zhejiang Greentown Hotel Management Company Limited from January 2010 to March 2014, and the general manager of Zhejiang Greentown Property Community Service Company Limited, one of our wholly-owned subsidiaries, from February 2013 to September 2013, respectively, and his primary responsibility in such entities was the management of daily operations. Mr. Wu has been the president of the Property Management Association of Xihu District, Hangzhou since July 2014. He has been a Certified Property Manager authorized by MOHURD since May 2013. Mr. Wu graduated from Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, the PRC in June 2002 with a bachelor’s degree majoring in tourism management, and obtained his master’s degree of science in quality management through an external program from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong in December 2007.

Weidong Yuan Mr. Yuan Weidong is Chief Technology Officer of the company since November 27, 2015. He is responsible for the coordination and operation of the “smart community” project of our Group. Prior to joining our Group in November 2014, Mr. Yuan worked in NEC Telecommunications Co., Ltd. from July 1992 to May 2002 as the head of the engineering technology department and the general manager of eastern China region. He also worked as the executive vice general manager of Zhejiang Ronghui Communications Equipment Co., Ltd. from May 2002 to May 2014. Mr. Yuan has been a Senior Engineer in Electronic Information authorized by Tianjin Municipal Personnel Bureau since October 2001. He graduated from Jilin University in Changchun, the PRC in July 1992 with a bachelor’s degree majoring in electronics and information systems.

Lian Fan Ms. Fan Lian is Chief Marketing Officer of the company since November 27, 2015. She is responsible for the market development of our Group. Ms. Fan joined our Group in March 2002 and currently serves as the assistant to general manager of Greentown Property Management. She has served in various positions in our Group, including, among others, the vice general manager of Zhejiang Greentown Real Estate Consulting Company Limited, formerly known as Zhejiang Greentown Property Consulting Company Limited), from March 2006 to December 2014, and she was in charge of the management and development of real estate consulting projects. She has also served as a director of Zhejiang Greentown Real Estate Agency Company Limited since January 2015. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Fan was the manager of Spring Garden Property Service Centre from February 2001 to March 2002. Ms. Fan has been an Engineer in Construction Engineering authorized by Zhuji Municipal Personnel Bureau since July 2010 and a Certified Property Manager authorized by MOHURD since May 2013. She was elected as an executive director of Hangzhou Municipal Real Estate Industry Association in December 2013. Ms. Fan graduated from Hangzhou University in Hangzhou, the PRC with a bachelor’s degree majoring in science in July 1998.

Hao Chen Mr. Chen Hao is Executive Director of the company since November 27, 2015. He joined our Group in May 2015 as a vice general manager primarily responsible for the management of community products and services of the Group. He has been a director of Greentown Property Management since November 2015 and a director of Twin Cities Network since April 2015. Mr. Chen has served as a director of Hong Kong Hung Seun International Resources Limited, a company primarily engaged in trade of copper, market research and fund investment, since October 2009. He has also been the vice chairman of Daye Youse Greentown Property Development Co., Ltd. (being held as to 30% by Greentown China and the remaining 70% by Independent Third Parties which engages in the business of property development) since January 2012. Mr. Chen studied in Jiangsu Xinhai Senior High School (formerly known as Jiangsu Xinhai Secondary School) from September 1985 to July 1988.

Minqing Fang Ms. Fang Minqing is Chief Quality Officer of the company since November 27, 2015. She is responsible for management and control of the quality of our service as well as for management of our customer relationship. Ms. Fang joined our Group in August 2000, currently serves as the vice general manager of Greentown Property Management since March 2012 and takes in charge of its operation management center. She also worked as the assistant to general manager of Greentown Property Management from July 2009 to March 2012 and has been the general manager of the Jiangsu Branch of Greentown Property Management from January 2013 to February 2015. Ms. Fang currently holds directorship in several subsidiaries of our Company, including Jiaxing Greentown Property Service Company Limited. since April 2008, Ningbo Greentown Property Management Company Limited since November 2012, Ningbo Greentown Advertisement Company Limited since December 2012 and Greentown Property Service Group Jiangsu Company Limited since July 2015. Ms. Fang graduated from the Program of Property Management of Zhejiang University of Technology in Zhejiang Province, the PRC in December 2003 through part-time learning.

Sau Mei Ng Ms. Ng Sau Mei is Joint Company Secretary of the company since November 27, 2015. Ms. Ng currently serves as senior manager of KCS Hong Kong Limited and is primarily responsible for providing company secretarial and compliance related services to listed companies. She is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in UK. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in law from the City University of Hong Kong in November 2001.

Bainian Shou Mr. Shou Bainian is Non-Executive Director of the company since November 27, 2015, and is responsible for providing guidance and supervision regarding the business and operation of our Group. Mr. Shou became an indirect holder of equity interests in Greentown Property Management in September 2000. Mr. Shou has more than 15 years’ experience in the property development industry. He worked as the executive vice chairman and the general manager of Greentown Property Group Co., Ltd. (being the wholly-owned subsidiary of Greentown China which engages in the business of property development) from April 1998 to March 2015 and was primarily responsible for its overall business operation and financial management. He has been the director of Greentown Holdings since January 2002. He has also served in various positions in Greentown China, including its executive vice chairman and chief executive officer from July 2006 to June 2015 and its executive director since July 2006, and is primarily responsible for its overall business operation and financial management. Mr. Shou was also qualified as a senior economist in enterprise operation and management by Zhejiang Province Human Resources and Social Security Department since December 1996. Mr. Shou graduated from Hangzhou University in Zhejiang Province, the PRC with a bachelor’s degree majoring in history in April 1982.

Yibo Xia Ms. Xia Yibo is Non-Executive Director of the company since November 27, 2015, and is responsible for providing guidance and supervision regarding the business and operation of our Group. Ms. Xia became an indirect holder of equity interests in Greentown Property Management in September 2002. Ms. Xia was the chairlady of Hangzhou Greentown Decorating and Design Co., Ltd. from September 1996 to August 2002. She has also been the chairlady of Shanghai Wanley Insurance Broker Co., Ltd. (being held as to 90% by Hangzhou Haotian Investment Co., Ltd.) since September 2002. Ms. Xia has been serving as the director of Greentown Holdings since September 2002 and is now the chairlady of this company. Ms. Xia graduated from the Department of Chinese of Zhejiang Radio and Television University in Zhejiang Province, the PRC in August 1985.

Chiu Kwok Poon Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company since June 13, 2016. He is responsible for supervising and providing independent judgment to our Board. Mr. Poon worked in the Listing Division of the Stock Exchange from March 1990 to April 1992. He also worked in BOCI Asia Limited) from May 1992 until he left the bank as an executive director in August 2001. From August 2001 to April 2006, he served as the senior director and managing director of corporate finance department of several securities companies. His primarily responsibility in such entities includes providing on-going sponsors and financial advisory services. Mr. Poon graduated from City Polytechnic of Hong Kong (now known as the City University of Hong Kong) with his a bachelor’s degree majoring in arts in December 1994 and from the same university with his Master’s degree of Arts in November 1997. He also obtained his bachelor’s degree majoring in law from University of Wolverhampton in the United Kingdom in October 2004 and a postgraduate diploma in laws from University of London in December 2010 through long distance learning, respectively. Mr. Poon has been a fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators since April 2012. He has been a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries since April 2012 and is currently a member of its Technical Consultation Panel and Professional Development Committee. In addition, Mr. Poon has been a fellow of Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute since November 2014.

Zaiwei Tian Mr. Tian Zaiwei is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company since June 13, 2016. He is responsible for supervising and providing independent judgment to our Board. From March 1996 to December 2003, Mr. Tian worked as the vice administrator of Harbin City Construction and Comprehensive Development Office, the commander of the Harbin New Residential Area Construction and Development General Headquarter and the general manager of Harbin Comprehensive Construction and Development Co., Ltd. Mr. Tian has been the general manager of Shuntiantong Real Estate Development Group Co., Ltd. and the general manager of Beijing Tianqi Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. since December 2003 and the general manager of Beijing Tianshi Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. since May 2001, and his primary responsibility in such entities was the management of daily operations. Mr. Tian was elected as a member of the 12th session of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in February 2013. He has also been a vice president of China Property Management Association since October 2014 and the president of Helongjiang Chamber of Commerce in Beijing since March 2007. He was awarded the National May 1 Labor Medal in May 2006. Mr. Tian has been a senior engineer in Construction Economics authorized by Heilongjiang Provincial Personnel Department since September 1998, a senior economist in Economics and Management authorized by Heilongjiang Provincial Personnel Department since September 1993 and a certified property manager jointly authorized by Ministry of Personnel of Beijing of the PRC and MOHURD since December 2007.