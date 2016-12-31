Name Description

Zhenjiang Li Mr. Li Zhenjiang serves as an Executive Chairman of the Board, President of China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. Mr. Li obtained an EMBA degree from the Yangtze Commercial Institute. Mr. Li joined the predecessor of the Group in 1974 and has been the Chairman and President of the Group and its predecessor since 1984 with responsibility for business development and strategy. He has more than 20 years’ experience in the operation and management of modern Chinese medicine enterprises. Mr. Li takes charge of the overall management of the Group and is also specifically responsible for the Group’s research and development activities. Mr. Li is a Representative to the 10th and 11th National People’s Congress. He was named as an Outstanding Entrepreneur in the PRC Pharmaceutical Industry in 1994 and has received a National Wu Yi Labour Award and special subsidies of the State Council. Mr. Li is the vice-chairman of the PRC Chinese Medicine Association. Mr. Li is also directors of several members of the Group.

Bun Ching Lee Mr. Lee (Terence) Bun Ching serves as Financial Controller, Company Secretary of China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited. Mr. Lee is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Financial Analysis and a master’s degree in Economics and Finance from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom. Mr. Lee has extensive work experience in the field of auditing, accounting, finance and taxation. Prior to joining the Group, he served as the Group Accounting Controller of a listed company in Hong Kong for over 3 years. Between 1996 and 2007, Mr. Lee worked in a reputable international accounting firm and was a Senior Manager when he left in 2007. He joined the Group in 2011.

Zhong Chen Mr. Chen Zhong serves as Executive Director of the Company. He was Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. He is qualified as a chief senior engineer and is a certified pharmacist. He graduated from Hebei Medical University in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy. Mr. Chen is a leader of Modern Traditional Chinese Medicines Manufacturing Technology of Hebei Province, chief officer of the National and Local United Engineering Laboratory for the Development Technology of New Chinese Medicine Injection, chief officer of Chinese Medicine Injection Engineering and Technology Research Centre in Hebei Province, general vice-officer of National-Recognition on Enterprise Technology Centre, deputy officer of specialized committee of traditional Chinese medicines on economic in China Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine and price review expert on medicines in National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Chen joined the predecessor of the group in 1990 and is currently the vice president of the Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (formerly known as Shineway Pharmaceutical Company Limited), director of Hebei Shineway Pharmaceutical Company Limited, director of Xizang Shineway Pharmaceutical Company Limited and director of Shineway Pharmaceutical (Hainan) Company Limited. He is responsible for quality control on production and technology management activities of the Company’s group with over 20 years of experience.

Ching Ton Lee Ms. Lee (Brandelyn) Ching Ton serves as a Executive Director of China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited., since October 1, 2012. She has studied in the United Kingdom and Australia, majoring in business administration. Ms. Lee has solid knowledge in finance principles. Ms. Lee has worked in areas relating to corporate development in the Company, thus has accumulated a definite amount of administration and management experience. She has been the Company’s Executive Assistant since August 2010.

Huimin Li Mr. Li Huimin serves as a Executive Director of China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited. He graduated from Hebei Party School in 1997 where he majored in economic administration. He is primarily responsible for the marketing and sales of the Group’s products and, since joining the predecessor of the Group in 1992, focused on sales and marketing. Immediately prior to the corporate reorganisation in preparation of the listing of the Company in 2004, Mr. Li was the sales and marketing manager of Shineway Medical. He has developed a deep understanding of sales management in the PRC Chinese medicine industry with more than 15 years’ experience. Mr. Li is a vice-chairman of Hong Kong Chinese Prepared Medicine Traders Association since 2010.

Yunxia Xin Ms. Xin Yunxia serves as an Executive Director of China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited. Ms. Xin graduated from the Yangtze Commercial Institute with an EMBA degree. Ms. Xin is primarily responsible for the Group’s human resources management and operation. Ms. Xin joined the predecessor of the Group in 1981, focused on administration. She was the Deputy General Manager (human resources management) of Shineway Medical immediately prior to the corporate reorganisation in preparation of the listing of the Company in 2004. Ms. Xin has more than 20 years’ experience in business management in the industry with the Group.

Yat Hung Luk Mr. Luk Yat Hung, CPA, serves as Head - Investor Relation of China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited. Mr. Luk is a fellow member of both Chartered Association of Certified Accountants of the United Kingdom and Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants with a master’s degree in business administration with Oklahoma City University and a Hong Kong Securities Institute Specialist Certificate in corporate finance. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Luk served in a number of international conglomerates and listed groups as chief financial officer and executive director responsible for corporate finance, investor relations and corporate communication. Mr. Luk joined the Group in 2010. Mr. Luk is responsible for the Group’s investor relations and corporate communication.

Li Cheng Ms. Cheng Li serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited., since July 3, 2006. She has a legal science bachelor’s degree and the legal science master’s degree from the law department of Japan Special Training University. She also studied in Sino-Japanese Investment Trade Promotion Association. She joined Commerce & Finance Law Office in 1995 and became a partner of Commerce & Finance Law Office since 2002. She is currently a member of Beijing Lawyer Association.

Guoan Luo Prof. Luo Guoan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated with biochemical engineering profession, and subsequently obtained master degree in chemistry from East China University of Science and Technology. Prof. Luo is the head of the Collaboration Centre of Network for Traditional Chinese Medicine of National Education Ministry, professor and doctoral tutor of Department of Chemistry in Tsinghua University. Prof. Luo is currently the committee chairman of the biopharmaceutical technology branch of China Medicinal Biotech Association, council chairman of the National Conference on Pharmaceutical Analysis and the chairman of Chinese Medicine Product Development and Cultivation of Professional Committee in China Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Prof. Luo is a well-known expert in the field of Chinese medicine analysis and quality control. He has long been engaged in drug analysis and traditional Chinese medicine systems and biological research. He has published a book titled “Systems Biology for Traditional Chinese Medicine” which is an international publication of traditional Chinese medicine system biology monographs.