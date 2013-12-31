Edition:
Dalian Port PDA Co Ltd (2880.HK)

2880.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.37HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.37
Open
HK$1.39
Day's High
HK$1.39
Day's Low
HK$1.37
Volume
3,748,600
Avg. Vol
3,325,805
52-wk High
HK$1.63
52-wk Low
HK$1.32

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Yiming Zhang

2016 Chairman of the Board

Song Xu

42 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Director

Minghui Wei

46 2016 General Manager, Executive Director

Jilu Wang

40 2016 Deputy General Manager, Joint Company Secretary

Hongsuo Wang

55 2011 Deputy General Manager

Tiefu Wang

52 2012 Deputy General Manager

Chunquan Zhang

55 2013 Deputy General Manager

Kin Yu Lee

54 Joint Company secretary

Shihui Yin

2016 Non-Executive Director

Xiyun Sun

2015 Independent Non-Executive Directors

Kam To Wan

61 Independent Non-Executive Directors

Zhifeng Wang

61 2014 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Yiming Zhang

Song Xu

Mr. Xu Song has been Vice Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Director in Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited. since December 31, 2015. He is also Director in a group company, Chairman of the Board in 16 companies, Director in another 17 companies, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board in three Dalian-based companies. He used to be Deputy General Manager in a Dalian-based port logistics network company, General Manager and Deputy General Manager in another logistics company, General Manager in another Dalian-based company, as well as Deputy General Manager in a group company. He holds a Ph.D in Transportation Planning and Management from Dalian Maritime University, a Master's degree in Business Administration from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics, a Master's degree in International Business from Coventry University, and a Bachelor's degree in Materials Management from Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

Minghui Wei

Jilu Wang

Hongsuo Wang

Mr. Wang Hongsuo is Deputy General Manager of Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited. Mr. Wang joined Port of Dalian Authority in 1982 and held the positions of deputy chief of Energy Management Department, the chief of Technology Management Department of Port of Dalian Authority, deputy manager and manager of Dalian Port Power Supply Company, and chief of Corporate Development Department of Dalian Port Corporation Limited. He now serves as chairman of the board of ODFJELL AP Port Holding Pte. Ltd., director of Dalian Changxing Island Port Investment Development Co., Ltd. and Odfjell Terminals (Dalian) Ltd.. Mr. Wang graduated from Dalian Maritime College majoring in vessel electrical engineering. He is a senior engineer. Mr. Wang has extensive experience in port planning, project management and port business cooperation.

Tiefu Wang

Mr. Wang Tiefu has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited since October 30, 2012. He was Deputy Manager, Manager, Assistant General Manager, Chairman of the Board, Director, Deputy General Manager and General Manager in nine other companies. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Fudan University, China.

Chunquan Zhang

Zhang Chunquan has been Deputy General Manager in Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited since Janaury 25, 2013. Mr. Zhang joined Port of Dalian Authority in 1984. He had held positions included, amongst others, general manager of Dalian United International Shipping Agency, deputy general manager of Dalian Port Container Co., Ltd., deputy general manager of Dalian Container Terminal Co., Ltd.. He currently acts as general manager of Dalian Container Terminal Co., Ltd., general manager of Dalian Jifa Logistics Co., Ltd., general manager and party secretary of Dalian Port Container Development Co., Ltd.. He is also chairman of the board of both Dalian Container Terminal Co., Ltd., Dalian Port Container Terminal Co., Ltd., vice chairman of the board of Dalian International Container Terminal Co., Ltd., chairman of the board of Dalian Jifa Bohai Rim Container Lines Co., Ltd., DCT Logistics Co., Ltd., Dalian International Container Services Co., Ltd., Dalian Yido Jifa Cold Logistics Co., Ltd., amongst others. Mr. Zhang graduated from Dalian Maritime University with a Master’s degree in transportation planning and management. He is a senior engineer and has more than thirty years of experience in port business operation and management.

Kin Yu Lee

Mr. Lee Kin Yu, Arthur is a joint company secretary the qualified accountant and of the Company. Mr. Lee has been a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 1993. He graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong with a bachelor of arts degree and the Illinois State University with a master of science degree. Mr. Lee has over 20 years’ experience in mergers and acquisitions, accounting, auditing and corporate finance.

Shihui Yin

Xiyun Sun

Kam To Wan

Zhifeng Wang

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Yiming Zhang

--

Song Xu

928,397

Minghui Wei

--

Jilu Wang

--

Hongsuo Wang

467,700

Tiefu Wang

--

Chunquan Zhang

--

Kin Yu Lee

--

Shihui Yin

--

Xiyun Sun

--

Kam To Wan

--

Zhifeng Wang

--
