Name Description

Song Xu Mr. Xu Song has been Vice Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Director in Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited. since December 31, 2015. He is also Director in a group company, Chairman of the Board in 16 companies, Director in another 17 companies, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board in three Dalian-based companies. He used to be Deputy General Manager in a Dalian-based port logistics network company, General Manager and Deputy General Manager in another logistics company, General Manager in another Dalian-based company, as well as Deputy General Manager in a group company. He holds a Ph.D in Transportation Planning and Management from Dalian Maritime University, a Master's degree in Business Administration from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics, a Master's degree in International Business from Coventry University, and a Bachelor's degree in Materials Management from Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

Hongsuo Wang Mr. Wang Hongsuo is Deputy General Manager of Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited. Mr. Wang joined Port of Dalian Authority in 1982 and held the positions of deputy chief of Energy Management Department, the chief of Technology Management Department of Port of Dalian Authority, deputy manager and manager of Dalian Port Power Supply Company, and chief of Corporate Development Department of Dalian Port Corporation Limited. He now serves as chairman of the board of ODFJELL AP Port Holding Pte. Ltd., director of Dalian Changxing Island Port Investment Development Co., Ltd. and Odfjell Terminals (Dalian) Ltd.. Mr. Wang graduated from Dalian Maritime College majoring in vessel electrical engineering. He is a senior engineer. Mr. Wang has extensive experience in port planning, project management and port business cooperation.

Tiefu Wang Mr. Wang Tiefu has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited since October 30, 2012. He was Deputy Manager, Manager, Assistant General Manager, Chairman of the Board, Director, Deputy General Manager and General Manager in nine other companies. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Fudan University, China.

Chunquan Zhang Zhang Chunquan has been Deputy General Manager in Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited since Janaury 25, 2013. Mr. Zhang joined Port of Dalian Authority in 1984. He had held positions included, amongst others, general manager of Dalian United International Shipping Agency, deputy general manager of Dalian Port Container Co., Ltd., deputy general manager of Dalian Container Terminal Co., Ltd.. He currently acts as general manager of Dalian Container Terminal Co., Ltd., general manager of Dalian Jifa Logistics Co., Ltd., general manager and party secretary of Dalian Port Container Development Co., Ltd.. He is also chairman of the board of both Dalian Container Terminal Co., Ltd., Dalian Port Container Terminal Co., Ltd., vice chairman of the board of Dalian International Container Terminal Co., Ltd., chairman of the board of Dalian Jifa Bohai Rim Container Lines Co., Ltd., DCT Logistics Co., Ltd., Dalian International Container Services Co., Ltd., Dalian Yido Jifa Cold Logistics Co., Ltd., amongst others. Mr. Zhang graduated from Dalian Maritime University with a Master’s degree in transportation planning and management. He is a senior engineer and has more than thirty years of experience in port business operation and management.