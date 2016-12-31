Name Description

Feilong Li Mr. Li Feilong has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Director in China Oilfield Services Limited since December 22, 2010. He graduated from China University of Petroleum in 1986 with a Bachelor Degree. He is also serving as Director in two other companies. He was Chief Financial Officer in another company.

Weidong Chen Mr. Chen Weidong is serving as Executive Vice President in China Oilfield Services Limited. He served as Deputy Manager-Exploration Division and General Manager in China Offshore Oil Geophysical Corporation, an associate of CNOOC. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in geophysical exploration studies from Shandong College of Oceanography, China in 1982, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Peking University, China in July 2001.

Xunke Li Mr. Li Xunke is serving as Senior Vice President in China Oilfield Services Limited. He used to be Vice President in the Company and Deputy General Manager in the Company's previous entity. He used to work as Deputy General Manager in southern drilling company of CNOOC. He holds a Bachelor's degree.

Jian Liu Mr. Liu Jian has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Oilfield Services Limited since 2016. He is also General Manager in China National Offshore Oil Corporation. He was Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer in the Company and Chairman of the Board and Director in four other companies. He holds a Bachelor's degree from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China, and a Master of Business Administration from Tianjin University, China.

Zhong Fang Mr. Fang Zhong has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Oilfield Services Limited since June 2015. He is also serving as Executive Director in Worldsec Limited, as well as Independent Non-Executive Director in Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited, New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. and Macau Legend Development Limited.

Xiaoming Jiang Mr. Jiang Xiaoming (also known as Simon Jiang) is serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Oilfield Services Limited. He obtained a Master's degree in Economics and a Ph.D. in Economics from Cambridge University, the United Kindom.

Hong Ping Law Mr. Law Hong Ping, Lawrence is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He graduate of Queen Mary College of the University of London with a Master’s degree in Econometrics, Independent Non- Executive Director of COSL, he has over 30 years of management experience in banking and property leasing. Mr. Law is the founder and chairman of Vincera Consulting Limited. Mr. Law started his career as a planner in China Light and Power Co. Ltd. (now CLP Power Hong Kong Limited) and was involved in tariff and long term planning on electricity power in Hong Kong. He then worked for 23 years with HSBC and held various management positions covering a spectrum of activities of the bank. Mr. Law’s last position with HSBC was Head of Banking Services, being the business and products head for key banking products. Mr. Law subsequently joined Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited as General Manager for Retail Banking and as an Associate Director of Sino Land Company Limited in charge of leasing. Mr. Law was an external supervisor of Ping An Bank between 2010 and early 2014. Mr. Law graduated from the Middlesex Polytechnic University with a Bachelor’s degree in Social Science, major in Economics, and obtained a Master’s degree in Econometrics from Queen Mary College of the University of London in 1980. He is also the honorary treasurer and financial adviser of the Hong Kong Girl Guides Association.

Kangping Luo Mr. Luo Kangping has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Oilfield Services Limited since May 23, 2014. He is also serving as Chairman and Founder in Vincera Consulting Limited. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Sciences from Middlesex University, the United Kingdom, and obtained a Master's degree in Econometrics from Queen Mary, University of London, the United Kingdom in 1980.

Kwai Huen Wong Mr. Wong Kwai Huen, Albert is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is an Independent Non-Executive Director of COSL. Mr. Wong holds a bachelor of arts degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a bachelor of laws degree from the University of London. He is a practicing solicitor in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom and, a China-Appointed Attesting Officer. Mr. Wong is also qualified to practise law in Australia and Singapore. Mr. Wong is currently the Independent Non-Executive Director of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd., PICC Asset Management Co., Ltd., Vinda International Holdings Limited and Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited. He had been the managing partner of the China region for 15 years in two international law firms. Prior to that he worked for the Lands Department, Department of Justice and Legislative Council of the Hong Kong SAR Government for 10 years in total. Mr. Wong was appointed as committee member of the Hong Kong International Airport Authority, Hospital Authority and the Competition Committee in 2011, 2012 and 2014 respectively. He was the former chairman of Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre, and is a fellow member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong Institute of Arbitrators. He is presently one of the deputy chairman of Hong Kong Inland Revenue Board of Review, chairman of Hong Kong Copyright Tribunal, the Director of The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited, former president and council member of the Law Society of Hong Kong and The Hong Kong Institute of Director. Mr. Wong holds the posts of honorary lecturer, external examiner and professor in the University of Hong Kong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, City University of Hong Kong and Hong Kong Shue Yan University.