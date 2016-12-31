Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd (2899.HK)
2899.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
2.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-0.71%)
HK$-0.02 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
HK$2.82
HK$2.82
Open
HK$2.82
HK$2.82
Day's High
HK$2.83
HK$2.83
Day's Low
HK$2.79
HK$2.79
Volume
13,631,000
13,631,000
Avg. Vol
40,754,775
40,754,775
52-wk High
HK$3.18
HK$3.18
52-wk Low
HK$2.32
HK$2.32
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jinghe Chen
|53
|2009
|Chairman of the Board
|
Fusheng Lan
|53
|2016
|President, Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Hongying Lin
|48
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Director
|
Qixue Fang
|55
|2015
|Vice President, Director
|
Hongfu Lin
|43
|2013
|Vice President, Director
|
Laichang Zou
|49
|2013
|Vice President, Director
|
Xionghui Xie
|43
|2016
|Vice President
|
Qiang Liu
|52
|2013
|Secretary of the Board
|
Jian Li
|61
|2013
|Non-Executive Director
|
Meifeng Cai
|74
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Shihua Lu
|66
|Independent Director
|
Haihua Xue
|59
|Independent Director
|
Guang Zhu
|60
|2016
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Jinghe Chen
|Mr. Chen Jinghe has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited since November 2009. He was President and General Manager in the Company. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA).
|
Fusheng Lan
|Mr. Lan Fusheng has been serving as President, Vice Chairman of the Board in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited since December 31, 2016. He is also serving as Non-Executive Officer in China Hanking Holdings Limited. He was Executive Deputy General Manager in the Company. He also used to serve as Manager in another jewelry company. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA).
|
Hongying Lin
|Ms. Lin Hongying has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Director of Zijin Mining Group Company Limited since December 31, 2016. She was Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Manager-Finance of the Company.
|
Qixue Fang
|
Hongfu Lin
|Mr. Lin Hongfu has been serving as Vice President, Director in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited since 2013. He was Head of Factory, Workshop Supervisor and Deputy Head of Mine in the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in another company. He holds a Master of Business Administration.
|
Laichang Zou
|Mr. Zou Laichang has been serving as Vice President and Director in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited since 2013. He used to serve as Senior Vice President, Executive Director, Chief Engineer, Executive Deputy Chief Engineer, and Deputy Head of Gold Refining Factory in the Company and Section Chief-Production in another chemical plant. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA).
|
Xionghui Xie
|
Qiang Liu
|Ms. Liu Qiang has been serving as Secretary of the Board in Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. since October 25, 2013. She was Secretary of the Board in another company. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature from Beijing International Studies University, China.
|
Jian Li
|Mr. Li Jian has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd. since October 25, 2013. He graduated from Yang-En University majoring in international finance. He has served as Manager, Marketing Director, Deputy General Manager of Longyan operation branch and General Manager of Shanghang operation branch of Industrial Securities Co., Ltd. He is also General Manager of Minxi Xinghang State-owned Assets Investment Company Limited.
|
Meifeng Cai
|
Shihua Lu
|Mr. Lu Shihua has been serving as Independent Director in Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. He is a Certified Public Accountant (Inactive).
|
Haihua Xue
|
Guang Zhu
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Jinghe Chen
|2,324,100
|
Fusheng Lan
|2,610,500
|
Hongying Lin
|1,545,700
|
Qixue Fang
|2,808,400
|
Hongfu Lin
|2,358,100
|
Laichang Zou
|2,355,800
|
Xionghui Xie
|--
|
Qiang Liu
|1,506,600
|
Jian Li
|150,000
|
Meifeng Cai
|--
|
Shihua Lu
|--
|
Haihua Xue
|150,000
|
Guang Zhu
|67,800
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Jinghe Chen
|0
|0
|
Fusheng Lan
|0
|0
|
Hongying Lin
|0
|0
|
Qixue Fang
|0
|0
|
Hongfu Lin
|0
|0
|
Laichang Zou
|0
|0
|
Xionghui Xie
|0
|0
|
Qiang Liu
|0
|0
|
Jian Li
|0
|0
|
Meifeng Cai
|0
|0
|
Shihua Lu
|0
|0
|
Haihua Xue
|0
|0
|
Guang Zhu
|0
|0