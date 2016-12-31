Name Description

Jinghe Chen Mr. Chen Jinghe has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited since November 2009. He was President and General Manager in the Company. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Fusheng Lan Mr. Lan Fusheng has been serving as President, Vice Chairman of the Board in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited since December 31, 2016. He is also serving as Non-Executive Officer in China Hanking Holdings Limited. He was Executive Deputy General Manager in the Company. He also used to serve as Manager in another jewelry company. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Hongying Lin Ms. Lin Hongying has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Director of Zijin Mining Group Company Limited since December 31, 2016. She was Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Manager-Finance of the Company.

Hongfu Lin Mr. Lin Hongfu has been serving as Vice President, Director in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited since 2013. He was Head of Factory, Workshop Supervisor and Deputy Head of Mine in the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in another company. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

Laichang Zou Mr. Zou Laichang has been serving as Vice President and Director in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited since 2013. He used to serve as Senior Vice President, Executive Director, Chief Engineer, Executive Deputy Chief Engineer, and Deputy Head of Gold Refining Factory in the Company and Section Chief-Production in another chemical plant. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Qiang Liu Ms. Liu Qiang has been serving as Secretary of the Board in Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. since October 25, 2013. She was Secretary of the Board in another company. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature from Beijing International Studies University, China.

Jian Li Mr. Li Jian has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd. since October 25, 2013. He graduated from Yang-En University majoring in international finance. He has served as Manager, Marketing Director, Deputy General Manager of Longyan operation branch and General Manager of Shanghang operation branch of Industrial Securities Co., Ltd. He is also General Manager of Minxi Xinghang State-owned Assets Investment Company Limited.