Edition:
India

Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd (2899.HK)

2899.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
HK$2.82
Open
HK$2.82
Day's High
HK$2.83
Day's Low
HK$2.79
Volume
13,631,000
Avg. Vol
40,754,775
52-wk High
HK$3.18
52-wk Low
HK$2.32

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Jinghe Chen

53 2009 Chairman of the Board

Fusheng Lan

53 2016 President, Vice Chairman of the Board

Hongying Lin

48 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Director

Qixue Fang

55 2015 Vice President, Director

Hongfu Lin

43 2013 Vice President, Director

Laichang Zou

49 2013 Vice President, Director

Xionghui Xie

43 2016 Vice President

Qiang Liu

52 2013 Secretary of the Board

Jian Li

61 2013 Non-Executive Director

Meifeng Cai

74 2016 Independent Director

Shihua Lu

66 Independent Director

Haihua Xue

59 Independent Director

Guang Zhu

60 2016 Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Jinghe Chen

Mr. Chen Jinghe has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited since November 2009. He was President and General Manager in the Company. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Fusheng Lan

Mr. Lan Fusheng has been serving as President, Vice Chairman of the Board in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited since December 31, 2016. He is also serving as Non-Executive Officer in China Hanking Holdings Limited. He was Executive Deputy General Manager in the Company. He also used to serve as Manager in another jewelry company. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Hongying Lin

Ms. Lin Hongying has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Director of Zijin Mining Group Company Limited since December 31, 2016. She was Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Manager-Finance of the Company.

Qixue Fang

Hongfu Lin

Mr. Lin Hongfu has been serving as Vice President, Director in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited since 2013. He was Head of Factory, Workshop Supervisor and Deputy Head of Mine in the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in another company. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

Laichang Zou

Mr. Zou Laichang has been serving as Vice President and Director in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited since 2013. He used to serve as Senior Vice President, Executive Director, Chief Engineer, Executive Deputy Chief Engineer, and Deputy Head of Gold Refining Factory in the Company and Section Chief-Production in another chemical plant. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Xionghui Xie

Qiang Liu

Ms. Liu Qiang has been serving as Secretary of the Board in Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. since October 25, 2013. She was Secretary of the Board in another company. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature from Beijing International Studies University, China.

Jian Li

Mr. Li Jian has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd. since October 25, 2013. He graduated from Yang-En University majoring in international finance. He has served as Manager, Marketing Director, Deputy General Manager of Longyan operation branch and General Manager of Shanghang operation branch of Industrial Securities Co., Ltd. He is also General Manager of Minxi Xinghang State-owned Assets Investment Company Limited.

Meifeng Cai

Shihua Lu

Mr. Lu Shihua has been serving as Independent Director in Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. He is a Certified Public Accountant (Inactive).

Haihua Xue

Guang Zhu

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Jinghe Chen

2,324,100

Fusheng Lan

2,610,500

Hongying Lin

1,545,700

Qixue Fang

2,808,400

Hongfu Lin

2,358,100

Laichang Zou

2,355,800

Xionghui Xie

--

Qiang Liu

1,506,600

Jian Li

150,000

Meifeng Cai

--

Shihua Lu

--

Haihua Xue

150,000

Guang Zhu

67,800
As Of  31 Dec 2016

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading