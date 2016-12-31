Edition:
India

H&R GmbH & Co KgaA (2HR.DE)

2HR.DE on Xetra

15.48EUR
5:08pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.02 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
€15.47
Open
€15.43
Day's High
€15.50
Day's Low
€15.22
Volume
11,046
Avg. Vol
37,674
52-wk High
€16.76
52-wk Low
€11.27

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Joachim Girg

2012 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Niels Hansen

2016 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Detlev Woesten

2016 Member of the Management Board

Roland Chmiel

2011 Member of the Supervisory Board

Matthias Erl

2016 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Reinhold Grothus

2002 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Sven Hansen

2016 Member of the Supervisory Board

Harald Januszewski

2012 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Hartmut Schuetter

2013 Member of the Supervisory Board

Rolf Schwedhelm

2011 Member of the Supervisory Board

Peter Seifried

2015 Member of the Supervisory Board

Ties Kaiser

Head of Investor Relations
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Joachim Girg

Dr. Joachim Girg is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at HH&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since May 31, 2012. He was Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from November 1, 2011. He joined the Supervisory Board on September 16, 2011. He acts as Chairman of the Steering Committee, Member of the Audit Committee, Chairman of the Corporate Actions Committee, Member of the Refinery Technology and Strategy Committee and Nomination Committee at the Company. He is Managing Director at H&R Beteiligung GmbH.

Niels Hansen

Mr. Niels H. Hansen is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since July 31, 2016. He has been Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2012. Prior to that, he acted as Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Executive Board of the Company from April 2, 2001. He is responsible for Corporate Strategy, Research and Technology, Capital Market Communications, Sales and Distribution Companies, International Business and Information Technology. Mr. Hansen has worked for the Hansen & Rosenthal Group since 1990. During this period he has contributed to all important transactions, from the acquisition of the Salzbergen refinery in 1994 to the merger between the lubricant refinery Salzbergen and Wasag Chemie AG to form the current H&R AG.

Detlev Woesten

Mr. Detlev Woesten is Member of the Management Board of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since July 31, 2016. He has been Member of the Executive Board at H&R Aktiengesellschaft since August 1, 2011. He is responsible for Refineries, Production and Technology at the Company. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Glasgard AG.

Roland Chmiel

Mr. Roland Chmiel has been Member of the Supervisory Board at H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since May 31, 2011. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board from October 28, 2010. He serves as Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Steering Committee and Corporate Actions Committee at the Company. Mr. Chmiel is Public Certified/Chartered Accountant and Partner in the law and accountancy firm Weiss Walter Fischer-Zernin in Munich. Furthermore, he is Member of the Supervisory Board at Togal Werk AG.

Matthias Erl

Mr. Matthias Erl is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since January 31, 2016. He serves as Technician at GAUDLITZ GmbH.

Reinhold Grothus

Mr. Reinhold Grothus has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since August 2, 2002. He is Chairman of the Works Council of H&R ChemPharm GmbH. He is Member of the Steering Committee at the Company.

Sven Hansen

Mr. Sven Hansen is Member of the Supervisory Board of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since July 31, 2016. He serves as Managing partner at H&R Group.

Harald Januszewski

Mr. Harald Januszewski is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since May 31, 2012. He is engaged in Thermoplast work preparation at Gaudlitz GmbH.

Hartmut Schuetter

Dr. Hartmut Schuetter is Member of the Supervisory Board of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since May 31, 2013. He is Member of the Refinery Technology and Strategy Committee at the Company. He is a Consulting Engineer.

Rolf Schwedhelm

Dr. Rolf Schwedhelm has been Member of the Supervisory Board at H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since October 28, 2010. He served as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board from May 31, 2011 till November 1, 2011. In addition, he is Member of the Audit and Nomination Committee at the Company. He is a lawyer specializing in tax law and Partner of Partnership Streck Mack Schwedhelm in Cologne. Furthermore, Dr. Schwedhelm is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at German Lawyer Academy Society for Education and Training and Services mbH.

Peter Seifried

Dr. Peter J. Seifried is Member of the Supervisory Board of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since May 19, 2015. He is Member of the Audit, Refinery technology, Strategy and Corporate actions committee. He is a Chemical Engineer. Independent Consultant. He serves as Chairman of the Executive board of the German Lubricants Industry Association ( Verband der schmierstoffindustrie e.V./ VSI ), Member of the Board of trustees and the Board of Directors of the Oest Group, among others.

Ties Kaiser

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Joachim Girg

115,000

Niels Hansen

657,387

Detlev Woesten

471,341

Roland Chmiel

65,000

Matthias Erl

27,459

Reinhold Grothus

30,000

Sven Hansen

20,902

Harald Januszewski

30,000

Hartmut Schuetter

50,000

Rolf Schwedhelm

45,000

Peter Seifried

50,000

Ties Kaiser

--
As Of  31 Dec 2016

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading