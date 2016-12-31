Name Description

Joachim Girg Dr. Joachim Girg is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at HH&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since May 31, 2012. He was Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from November 1, 2011. He joined the Supervisory Board on September 16, 2011. He acts as Chairman of the Steering Committee, Member of the Audit Committee, Chairman of the Corporate Actions Committee, Member of the Refinery Technology and Strategy Committee and Nomination Committee at the Company. He is Managing Director at H&R Beteiligung GmbH.

Niels Hansen Mr. Niels H. Hansen is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since July 31, 2016. He has been Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2012. Prior to that, he acted as Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Executive Board of the Company from April 2, 2001. He is responsible for Corporate Strategy, Research and Technology, Capital Market Communications, Sales and Distribution Companies, International Business and Information Technology. Mr. Hansen has worked for the Hansen & Rosenthal Group since 1990. During this period he has contributed to all important transactions, from the acquisition of the Salzbergen refinery in 1994 to the merger between the lubricant refinery Salzbergen and Wasag Chemie AG to form the current H&R AG.

Detlev Woesten Mr. Detlev Woesten is Member of the Management Board of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since July 31, 2016. He has been Member of the Executive Board at H&R Aktiengesellschaft since August 1, 2011. He is responsible for Refineries, Production and Technology at the Company. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Glasgard AG.

Roland Chmiel Mr. Roland Chmiel has been Member of the Supervisory Board at H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since May 31, 2011. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board from October 28, 2010. He serves as Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Steering Committee and Corporate Actions Committee at the Company. Mr. Chmiel is Public Certified/Chartered Accountant and Partner in the law and accountancy firm Weiss Walter Fischer-Zernin in Munich. Furthermore, he is Member of the Supervisory Board at Togal Werk AG.

Matthias Erl Mr. Matthias Erl is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since January 31, 2016. He serves as Technician at GAUDLITZ GmbH.

Reinhold Grothus Mr. Reinhold Grothus has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since August 2, 2002. He is Chairman of the Works Council of H&R ChemPharm GmbH. He is Member of the Steering Committee at the Company.

Sven Hansen Mr. Sven Hansen is Member of the Supervisory Board of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since July 31, 2016. He serves as Managing partner at H&R Group.

Harald Januszewski Mr. Harald Januszewski is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since May 31, 2012. He is engaged in Thermoplast work preparation at Gaudlitz GmbH.

Hartmut Schuetter Dr. Hartmut Schuetter is Member of the Supervisory Board of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since May 31, 2013. He is Member of the Refinery Technology and Strategy Committee at the Company. He is a Consulting Engineer.

Rolf Schwedhelm Dr. Rolf Schwedhelm has been Member of the Supervisory Board at H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA since October 28, 2010. He served as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board from May 31, 2011 till November 1, 2011. In addition, he is Member of the Audit and Nomination Committee at the Company. He is a lawyer specializing in tax law and Partner of Partnership Streck Mack Schwedhelm in Cologne. Furthermore, Dr. Schwedhelm is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at German Lawyer Academy Society for Education and Training and Services mbH.