Name Description

Yasuyuki Kobayashi Mr. Yasuyuki Kobayashi has been serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors in J.FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd. since May 25, 2017. He used to serve for Daimaru, Inc.

Ryoichi Yamamoto Mr. Ryoichi Yamamoto has been serving as Executive President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in J. FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd. since May 25, 2017. He used to serve as President, Chief Director of Department Store Business in Headquarters and Representative Director in The Daimaru, Inc., as well as Director in Matsuzakaya Co., Ltd.

Haruyoshi Fujino Mr. Haruyoshi Fujino has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Business Strategy and Director in J. FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd. since May 2014. He is also serving as Director in PARCO CO.,LTD. and Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co.Ltd. He used to work for The Daimaru, Inc.

Kozo Makiyama Mr. Kozo Makiyama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in J.FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd., as well as President, Representative Executive Officer and Director of a subsidiary, PARCO CO., LTD., since May 25, 2017. He used to serve as Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Store Operation in a subsidiary, PARCO CO., LTD.

Hayato Wakabayashi Mr. Hayato Wakabayashi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Financial Strategy and Director in J. FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd. since May 25, 2017. He joined the Company in May 2015.

Tatsuya Yoshimoto Mr. Tatsuya Yoshimoto has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director in J.FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd., since May 25, 2017. He used to serve for Daimaru, Inc.

Zenichi Doi Mr. Zenichi Doi has been serving as Director in J. FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd. since May 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director of Hakuyosha Company, Ltd. He used to work for Matsuzakaya Co., Ltd. and a subsidiary, Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co., Ltd.

Hiroyuki Tsutsumi Mr. Hiroyuki Tsutsumi has been serving as Director in J. FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd. since May 2017. He used to work for other company.

Yasuo Ishii Mr. Yasuo Ishii has been serving as Independent Director in J. FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd. since May 2017. He used to work for Astellas Pharma Inc. and other companies.

Koichiro Nishikawa Mr. Koichiro Nishikawa has been serving as Independent Director in J. FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd. since May 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

Yoshikatsu Ohta Mr. Yoshikatsu Ohta has been serving as Independent Director in J. FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd. since May 2015. He is also working for KONICA MINOLTA, INC. He used to work for other four companies, including Minolta Co., Ltd.

Sakie Tachibana-Fukushima Ms. Sakie Tachibana-Fukushima has been serving as Independent Director in J. FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd. since May 2012. She is also serving as Independent Director in Brigdestone Corporation, USHIO INC. and Ajinomoto Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director in another Japan-based company. She used to serve as Chairman of the Board, President and Representative Director in Korn/Ferry International.