Name Description

Ryuzo Sakamoto Mr. Ryuzo Sakamoto has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include President, Executive President, Director of 2nd Textile Business, Director of Textile Technology & Procurement and Manager of Business Planning Office in the Company.

Seiji Narahara Mr. Seiji Narahara has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director of TOYOBO CO., LTD. since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in January 1988. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Finance in the Company.

Kazumasa Koyama Mr. Kazumasa Koyama has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Functional NW Business and Director of Spunbond Business in the Company.

Yuji Oita Mr. Yuji Oita has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of General Research Institute, Senior Manager of Intellectual Property Office and Director of Textile Technology in the Company.

Hiroyuki Sato Mr. Hiroyuki Sato has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Membranes & Environment and Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Biochemical Business, Senior Director of Functional Fiber Business and Chief Director of Membranes in the Company.

Shigeo Takenaka Mr. Shigeo Takenaka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Film, Chief Director of Specialty Chemical and Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of VYLON Business and Director of Functional Resin Technology Development in the Company.

Masaru Watanabe Mr. Masaru Watanabe has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Chemicals Management Office and Manager of Chemicals Business Planning Office in the Company.

Masaru Nakamura Mr. Masaru Nakamura has been serving as Independent Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since June 2017. He used to work for Sumitomo Corporation.