Name Description

Hiroyuki Shime Mr. Hiroyuki Shime has been serving as Executive President and Representative Director in Unitika Ltd. since June 27, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1975. He previously served as Chief Director of Business Planning, Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Information System Promotion of the Company.

Masaaki Yasuoka Mr. Masaaki Yasuoka has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Administration and Representative Director in Unitika Ltd. since June 2015. He used to work for The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., Mobit Co., LTD. and Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd.

Shuji Ueno Mr. Shuji Ueno has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning and Representative Director in Unitika Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Manager of Metal Fiber Development Development Group Unit and Manager of IR & Public Relations Group in President's Office in the Company.

Akira Enokida Mr. Akira Enokida has been serving as Senior Executive Officer, Chief Director of Polymer Business and Director in Unitika Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Polymer Project, Chief Director of Film Business, Executive Officer and Director of Film Business in the Company.

Hiroshi Hasegawa Mr. Hiroshi Hasegawa has been serving as Senior Executive Officer, Chief Director of Functional Material Business, Chief Director of Fiber Business and Director in Unitika Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Unitika Trading Co., Ltd., since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Chief Director of Nonwoven Business, Director of Functional Material Division, Executive Officer and Manager of Functional Material Business of the Company.

Minoru Furukawa Mr. Minoru Furukawa has been serving as Independent Director in Unitika Ltd. since June 2017. He is also working for Hitachi Zosen Corporation.