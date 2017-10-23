Edition:
India

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc (3105.T)

3105.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,340JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥1,340
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,359,863
52-wk High
¥1,548
52-wk Low
¥990

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Masaya Kawata

64 2013 President, Representative Director

Kenji Ara

63 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director

Masahiro Murakami

58 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Strategy Center, Representative Director

Takayoshi Okugawa

59 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Support Center, Director

Koji Nishihara

58 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director

Ryo Ogura

68 2016 Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director

Kazunori Baba

57 2016 Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Toshihiro Kijima

60 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of New Business Development

Yasuji Ishii

2017 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Akihiro Ishizaka

2016 Exec Officer, Mgr of Business Strategy Office in Business Strategy Center, Mgr of Corporate Governance Office in Biz Strategy Center, Mgr of Automotive Business Promotion Office in Biz Strategy Center

Kazuhiro Iwata

59 2016 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Masahiro Kawamura

62 2013 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Toshihiro Masuda

2016 Executive Officer

Hajime Sasaki

2014 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Makoto Sugiyama

2016 Exec Officer, Mgr of CSR Office in Biz Strategy Center, Mgr of HR & General Affairs Office in Biz Support Center, Mgr of Overseas Biz Support Office, Mgr of Diversity Promotion Office

Akihiro Yoshino

54 2013 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Tomofumi Akiyama

81 2006 Independent Director

Shinobu Fujino

59 2015 Independent Director

Noboru Matsuda

83 2012 Independent Director

Yoshinori Shimizu

68 2012 Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Masaya Kawata

Mr. Masaya Kawata has been serving as President and Representative Director of Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. since June 2013. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Director of Human Resources in Human Resources Main Unit, Director of Labor in Human Resources Main Unit, Managing Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of Business Strategy Center, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of New Business Development in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in subsidiaries, Nisshinbo Brake Inc., Nisshinbo Chemical Inc. and Nisshinbo Mechatronics Inc. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University in March 1975.

Kenji Ara

Masahiro Murakami

Mr. Masahiro Murakami has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Strategy Center and Representative Director in Nisshinbo Holdings, Inc. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of Business Support Center, Manager of Business Strategy Office, Manager of Finance and Information Office, Director of Real Estate Business, Director of Secretary and Manager of Corporate Governance in the Company.

Takayoshi Okugawa

Mr. Takayoshi Okugawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Support Center and Director in Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. He used to serve as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Nisshinbo Mechatronics Inc. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University in March 1981.

Koji Nishihara

Mr. Koji Nishihara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, effective June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Director of Business and Director of Overseas Operation in the Company.

Ryo Ogura

Mr. Ryo Ogura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2016. He used to work for N.J. R. Fukuoka Co., Ltd.

Kazunori Baba

Mr. Kazunori Baba has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nisshinbo Textile Inc., since June 2016. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Assistant Manager of Business Support Center, Manager of Corporate Governance Office Business Strategy Center and Manager of Human Resources and General Affairs Office in the Company. He obtained his LLB from Doshisha University in March 1983.

Toshihiro Kijima

Mr. Toshihiro Kijima has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of New Business Development in Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. since June 2016. Prior to that, he served as Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of New Business Development in the Company, as well as Vice President and Director of Nisshinbo Chemical Inc. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Gumma University in march 1979.

Yasuji Ishii

Akihiro Ishizaka

Kazuhiro Iwata

Masahiro Kawamura

Mr. Masahiro Kawamura has been serving as Executive Officer of Nisshinbo Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nisshinbo Mechatronics Inc., since June 2015. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Nagoya Institute of Technology in March 1976.

Toshihiro Masuda

Hajime Sasaki

Makoto Sugiyama

Akihiro Yoshino

Mr. Akihiro Yoshino has been serving as Executive Officer of Nisshinbo Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nisshinbo Paper Products Inc., since June 2013. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Nagoya Institute of Technology in March 1985.

Tomofumi Akiyama

Mr. Tomofumi Akiyama has been serving as Independent Director of Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. since June 2006. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company.

Shinobu Fujino

Ms. Shinobu Fujino has been serving as Independent Director in Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. since June 2015. She used to work for Ryoka Systems Inc.

Noboru Matsuda

Mr. Noboru Matsuda has been serving as Independent Director in Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. since June 2012. He used to work for Japan Radio Co., Ltd. He is a lawyer.

Yoshinori Shimizu

Mr. Yoshinori Shimizu has been serving as Independent Director of Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. since June 2012. He is also a Professor of Hitotsubashi University. He used to work for Japan Society of Monetary Economics. He obtained Ph.D. in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University.

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading